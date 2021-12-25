Overcoming Fear by Taking the Plunge Into a New Career

I didn’t plan for life after high school. College was not in my immediate future and the only reason I had any direction at all was that my dad directed me to a two-year technical program to learn web development. The course more than paid for itself, seeing as it helped me earn a pretty respectable living for more than a decade, but the work was never anything I loved or was passionate about.

Over time, it ate away at me. I hopped from company to company, learning new programming languages and platforms, but the restlessness and general apathy were never far away.

We convince ourselves to remain in these situations where, despite being unhappy with our careers, we suffer through it all because, hey, it’s a paycheck, and changing course or pursuing our own unique careers would be a huge risk. In some ways, a salary is like an addiction in this way.

In 2013, I knew I needed a change. I needed to do work that I cared about and that fulfilled me creatively. Thankfully, I found that in writing.

After a few bad interviews, I left Oklahoma City for a better job market in Dallas. More importantly, I left with a plan in mind. I would continue working as a web developer while, finally, going to college to get an English degree. I would change my course and embark on a new career. Only… I didn’t.

Although I managed to complete my Associate’s Degree at a community college (a valuable money-saving strategy), I found myself exhausted from the balancing act of a full-time workload with school and opted to “take a break,” which we all know was a bald-faced lie. I wasn’t going to go back, at least not without a major push.

It was another four years before those feelings of stagnation forced me back into the classroom — this time at the University of North Texas. Rather than continuing down the path of an English degree, I instead shifted toward journalism, trying to marry my love of writing with sports for a career in sports media. It was gratifying work but the mountain of work ahead of me was just beginning to come into view. Over the next two years, everything changed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’d returned to college on my 30th birthday. Six months later, my daughter, Harper, was born. Any notion of free or “downtime” evaporated before my eyes. There was full-time work, full-time school, and a newborn to care for. It was all overwhelming and frightening, but I stayed the course. I’d already run before and I knew if I ran again it would only be harder to return the next time.

Then life threw me a curveball and smacked me right upside the head. As I prepared to head into my final semester at UNT, I was suddenly let go from my job of six and a half years due to department restructuring. To cite Jim Carrey once more, I’d failed at something I didn’t love. I just needed a little more time to complete my career pivot.

It would have been so easy to crumble under the weight of it all, but I held tight to my hard-fought trust and belief in myself. In the end, I was rewarded for my efforts.

As the semester came to a close, I was offered a new position in a new industry — one that was very much in line with my new degree and allowed me to continue refining the skills I’d learned as a writer and digital content creator.

It took eight long years but I earned my degree and graduated Summa Cum Laude.

I read once that the best thing a person can do is bet on themselves and then double down. That’s essentially what I’d done by casting aside a viable, well-paying career in favor of work I’m passionate about, and I wouldn’t change a thing.

You may be thinking to yourself, “But what if it doesn’t work out in the long run?” I won’t lie, there’s a chance it won’t. I’d love to say the worst of the hardest part is behind me now, but life doesn’t often work that way. Even with this new position, there’s a good chance I’ll eventually depart again to bet on myself once more — this time blazing my own trail using the skills I’ve cultivated along the way.

Whether or not that succeeds, I know it’ll provide a great challenge, one which I will continue to grow from thanks to the experience.

At the end of the day, that’s really all any of us can do. Rather than getting caught up in the rat race and putting down roots in the pit of our misery, we must push ourselves beyond our comfort zones and grow. It’s entirely possible you’ll get knocked down along the way, but nothing is a wasted effort. You learn from each experience and ensure you’ll be better prepared for such obstacles in the future.

“If you fight for your dreams, your dreams will fight for you.” — Bryan Danielson

The things we regret in life aren’t the things we did and wish we hadn’t but the things we didn’t do and wish we’d been brave enough to try. I’m done thinking about everything I’ll do “someday.” Instead, I’ll take the plunge and explore new waters and possibilities.

Like this post? Consider hitting the applause button and giving me a follow for more great content.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com