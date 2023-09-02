Overcoming Retail Therapy: A Story of a Man and his Motorcycle

For Father’s Day, I got a motorcycle. It’s not an impulse buy for the family. I have wanted one for 30 years. I searched obsessively. I narrowed down precisely what I wanted, and then the hunt began.

Dozens of listings for the same model, messages, and comparisons. I even went to see one out of town. That experience was like online dating: “She looked so much better in the pictures.”

I finally found a great bike, great price, nearby, exactly what I wanted.

The motorcycle arrived, it needed repairs, but the initial price was so reasonable, that I still did well. Replacement parts I was able to source used quickly and at an excellent price.

Then I needed a helmet, which is legally required here, and then a leather jacket, again used, but still what I view as a necessary expense. I found a deal on some high-end used riding boots.

Looking at it in retrospect, the bike had become that beautiful girl you want to woo. Buy her all these fancy things. Soon, I was on motorcycle websites looking at better seats. I found a set of saddlebags, another good deal used. Realistically, though, I am still close to home when I drive and do not need saddlebags. I needed mounts once I had the saddlebags, even though I have yet to mount them.

The saddlebags came with a toolbag for the front of the bike. It was missing the decorative emblem on the front of it. So a search on eBay hunted one down, and made the tool bag ‘pretty.’

I found a website devoted to other people who own the same bike. There are many from all over the world, from what I see. They have all kinds of hints and tricks. They suggested a replacement modern LED headlight, much more powerful than the factory original and not that expensive.

Yet the saddlebags still sit, and the mounts have not even been opened.

Not ‘that’ expensive. None of these things were. Each was something I felt was needed. The bike was getting presents. It felt good to buy these things. It made me happy to ‘work on my hobby.’

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The headlight clued me in. The bike was a big ‘rush’ to buy. I was so happy to have it after thirty years. I didn’t need most of the rest of these things. If not really just the helmet and jacket.

The bike was a huge purchase. It’s not something we really could afford. But it was a dream, for so very long. I have wanted one since I last had one as a young man.

You can see how this went in stages: this necessity and then that thing. It was all about the thrill of ‘getting.’

During these times of runaway inflation, I should have kept a better handle on what you can call my retail therapy.

It is easy to get caught up in our motorcycle-type projects.

Now is the time, to have those experiences, not those things. I should be focusing on getting free time to go for drives. That was the point of the motorcycle, and then I got misdirected and made it all about a cycle of wanting, getting and having, over and over again.

What in your life is your motorcycle? What experiences do you have, rather than what experiences can you buy?

Because ultimately, what feels good in the long run is when there are events.

Not things.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Shree vallabh on Unsplash