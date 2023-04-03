Overwhelm — Too Much to Do? Or Too Little Focus on What Needs to be Done?

On an average weekday, my alarm chimes off at 6AM. I slide my feet from under the covers onto the cold floor and I flex my toes onto the wood molding of my old-world European home a few times (I live somewhere on a rural island in Portugal). This is simply an effort to move some blood into my legs and connect with the ground below me before I stand up to start my day. Then I’ll put my smart watch on my wrist, gliding my fingers over the band in the dark room to ensure I tighten it at the same spot as I always do. After this, I take a deep breath and I stand up. From that moment forward, it is a race to the finish line. A finish line that usually arrives somewhere around 10PM most nights. 10PM is usually when I finally get up from putting my daughter to sleep and wonder back into my bedroom to crash onto the mattress until 6AM the next morning.

But wait. I just skipped a bunch of details. How on earth can you so clearly describe your weird toe flexing and watch ritual, but skip over nearly everything that happens between 6:01AM and 10PM? It’s easy. I’m a single parent. The rest of my day is a highly calculated blur of activity that usually leaves me with whiplash. I’ll drag my girls out of bed, make them breakfast, and sprint them to school. I’ll go straight to the gym to knock out a 45-minute workout along with 30 minutes on a treadmill (I need to get those 10k steps). From there on, I’ll make multiple trips to and from the city (I live in the country about 15 minutes from town) to get my kids to and from school, swim lessons, hockey practice, tutoring, and psychology appointments, I’ll prepare a meal or two, throw in a load of laundry, wash a sink full of dishes, de-clutter the house, and if I’m lucky I’ll find time to get the dogs outside for a walk.

And that’s just the domestic side of things.

Let’s Not Forget About Work

Somewhere in there I’ll sprinkle in about ten to fifteen client zoom meetings (I’m a health and wellness coach who more often than not needs to learn to take his own advice), review some client check-ins, meet with my leadership team for an hour, try to read a few pages of whatever self-help book I’m working through (I have to keep up w/ continuing education), update my business accounting (it’s really time I evolve past QuickBooks), and if I’m lucky have 30 minutes free to work on articles such as this one (these are a pure labor of love for me, but also are great fodder to drive more business into my coaching practice).

It’s overwhelming. And it seems to only intensify with each passing year.

Overwhelm

Overwhelm. You hear that term used a lot nowadays. It’s like a symbol of our commitment to overcommitting. It’s a word that’s worn like a badge of honor.

Truthfully, I feel overwhelmed almost every day of my life. Seriously, as I sit and try to write this article, I’ve been interrupted no fewer than 6 times by an 8 year old who wants to swaddle her cat in a blanket (the cat is not pleased), I’ve have received 3 slack messages, I see my inbox peeking out behind this word document with multiple unanswered emails, and there is a dog sitting behind me wondering why she hasn’t been walked yet today.

Frankly, I recognize that my situation isn’t all that unique and that it’s not unreasonable for anyone to feel overwhelmed. You’ve got work, you’ve got the kids, you’ve got a house to care for, laundry, dishes, cooking a meal and heaven forbid you try to take up a hobby. Let’s not forget that historically at work, the benefit of being productive and efficient is more work being piled on top of your plate, thus eliminating the benefit of the time you gain from said efficiencies.

Overwhelm is real.

Progress Happens in the Present Yet Overwhelm Lives in the Future

Personally, I’m guilty of looking ahead. The present moment is typically the last thing on my over-active mind. The simple act of checking my calendar makes my internal monologue stop and say, ‘how am I going to get all of this done?’

It’s all too easy in that moment to spiral into a mess of emotions driven by the overwhelming sense that you could never get everything done that needs doing in a given day, week, month, or year.

That sense of overwhelm is a function of our conditioning to live in the future. But we so easily forget one simple truth, progress happens in the present.

Let’s Reframe It

I’m not here to justify or glorify overwhelm. There are enough hustle culture zealots, on the internet, doing that already. I’m here to offer a reframe.

I don’t think that overwhelm results from having too much on your plate. I think that overwhelm is a function of not being able to prioritize that which matters most right now, in the present moment.

When You’re Overwhelmed Do This Instead

I will take flack for this, as it’s a terrible habit. But when I wake up in the morning, the first thing I do is check my phone, particularly my calendar. And that is when it’s easiest for overwhelm to take over. But when I find my mind screaming, ‘how am I going to get all of this done?’… I’m learning to force myself to stop in that moment and say… ‘By putting your feet on the floor, putting your watch on, and standing up.’ Because no matter how big the day’s tasks seem, the smallest action I can take in that moment is sliding my feet from under the covers and putting them on the floor.

You were wondering where I was going with that nonsense that I wrote about my morning ritual, weren’t you? Well, there you have it. In the face of overwhelm, it isn’t a question of the litany tasks that the day holds for me. It’s a function of what the smallest possible task is that I must complete right now, in this moment, to move forward.

Ultimately, what needs to get done? And more importantly, what needs to be done right now? And to get that done, what is the smallest action I could take in this moment?

Be In This Moment

Despite a chaotic life and schedule, somehow… every single day, the clock approaches evening time, my calendar reminds me that it’s time for dinner (yes that’s literally blocked in), I call my girls down, and we sit and eat whatever I have prepared (and let’s be honest… a lot of nights that is a rotisserie chicken from the gastro counter at my local grocery store).

While I eat, my mind may stray to the unfinished work and meetings which are awaiting me after dinner. But when I sense my mind wondering away from the present moment and into the future, I stop and pull it back and internally say ‘in this moment, I need to enjoy this meal with my kids’.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, like there’s simply too much to get done, you might be right. But it doesn’t matter. Stop and ask. In this moment, right now, what matters? What am I focused on? And how can I get this thing done?

What is it to be overwhelmed? Is it having too much to do? Or is it allowing that which simply doesn’t matter in the future to detract from what does matter right now? The rest can wait, because in this moment… you’re making progress.

Joey Szolowicz is a Nutrition and Health Blogger and Vlogger. For daily unsolicited advice, join his community here.

Photo credit: Tim Goedhart on Unsplash