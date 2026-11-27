A healthy car battery should start the engine after weeks of sitting still. If yours dies overnight or after a long weekend, something is drawing power after you lock the car.

That hidden load is called parasitic battery drain. The most common causes are modules that fail to sleep, lights that stay on, faulty aftermarket accessories, a sticking relay and a failing alternator diode. A normal car draws only around 20 to 50 milliamps when parked, so even a small fault flattens the battery fast.

How Common Battery Failures Are

Battery problems remain the top reason drivers call for roadside help. In 2024, AAA in the United States handled more than 28 million roadside requests. Dead batteries were the single most common issue, at nearly 6.9 million calls.

Many of those flat batteries are not worn out at all. They are good batteries being drained by a fault elsewhere in the car. Replacing the battery without finding the drain means the new one goes flat too.

What Counts as Normal Battery Drain

Every modern car draws some power when parked. The clock, alarm, keyless entry receiver and module memory all need a small, steady current.

Most cars settle at around 20 to 50 milliamps (mA) once every module goes to sleep. Some larger luxury vehicles sit closer to 80 mA because they carry more electronics. Anything well above that points to a fault.

Why Modules Need Time to Sleep

Modules do not shut down the moment you lock the car. Many stay awake for 20 to 60 minutes to finish tasks and listen for the key. Some cars take even longer after the doors or boot have been opened.

A drain test taken too early shows a falsely high reading. Auto electricians wait until the car fully sleeps before taking the real measurement.

How Fast a Drain Flattens a Battery

The size of the drain decides how long the car can sit. This table uses a typical 60 amp-hour battery and assumes the engine struggles to start once about half the capacity is gone.

Parked Current Draw Daily Power Used Approx. Days Until a Hard Start 30 mA (normal) 0.7 Ah About 40 days 50 mA (upper normal) 1.2 Ah About 25 days 100 mA (minor fault) 2.4 Ah About 12 days 300 mA (glovebox or boot light) 7.2 Ah About 4 days 1 A (stuck relay or faulty accessory) 24 Ah About 1 day

Real results vary with battery age, temperature and charge level. An older battery or a cold morning shortens every figure in the table.

Common Causes of Parasitic Battery Drain

Most drains come from a short list of faults. Knowing them helps you describe the problem clearly when booking a repair.

Modules That Won’t Go to Sleep

A body control module, infotainment unit or telematics module can stay awake because of a software fault or a faulty input. One awake module can keep others on the network awake too. This is one of the most common drains in modern cars.

Lights That Stay On

Boot, glovebox, vanity mirror and bonnet lights all use small switches. A switch that sticks or breaks leaves the bulb glowing out of sight. A single small bulb can draw several hundred milliamps.

Aftermarket Accessories

Dash cams, amplifiers, GPS trackers and alarms are frequent culprits. Wiring them to a constant-power fuse without a low-voltage cut-off lets them run all night. Poorly installed accessories can also stop modules from sleeping.

Sticking Relays

A relay that stays closed keeps its circuit powered after the ignition goes off. Fuel pump, cooling fan and accessory relays are common examples. Some sticking relays click or feel warm when the car is parked.

Alternator Diode Failure

The alternator contains diodes that stop current flowing back out of the battery. When one fails, the alternator can drain the battery while the car is parked. The same fault often shows up as a battery warning light or dim lights while driving.

How Auto Electricians Find a Parasitic Drain

Finding a drain takes patience and the right tools. Guessing and swapping parts wastes money.

Measuring the Total Drain

The technician connects an ammeter in series between the battery and the car, usually at the negative terminal. They then close the doors, lock the car and wait for the modules to sleep. The settled reading shows whether the drain is normal or faulty.

Tracing the Circuit

Next, the technician narrows the drain down to one circuit. The older method pulls fuses one at a time and watches the current drop. Modern technicians often measure the tiny voltage across each fuse instead, which finds the circuit without waking the modules.

Once the circuit is known, they test each component on it. That might be a light switch, a module, a relay or an accessory.

Checking the Charging System Too

A good test also checks the alternator, battery health and cable connections. A weak battery or a faulty alternator can look like a drain. Fixing the drain and ignoring a tired battery leaves the problem half solved.

What You Can Check Yourself

Some simple checks catch obvious causes before you book a technician:

Interior lights: Look for a glow from the boot, glovebox or vanity mirrors after locking up.

Look for a glow from the boot, glovebox or vanity mirrors after locking up. Plugged-in devices: Unplug dash cams, chargers and other devices from 12V sockets.

Unplug dash cams, chargers and other devices from 12V sockets. Doors and boot: Make sure every door, the boot and the bonnet close fully and register as shut.

Make sure every door, the boot and the bonnet close fully and register as shut. Recent changes: Think about accessories, repairs or software updates done just before the problem started.

If the battery still goes flat, the fault is likely hidden. A proper current draw test is the next step.

Real-World Example of Drain Diagnosis

Drain testing is now a standard service for auto electricians worldwide. In Australia, for example, a driver with a battery that keeps going flat can call an auto electrician adelaide service to run a current draw test on site.

A technician can measure the drain, trace the circuit and fix the cause in the same visit. That costs far less than replacing a battery every few months.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a normal parasitic draw on a car battery?

Most cars draw about 20 to 50 milliamps once all modules are asleep. Some luxury vehicles with more electronics sit closer to 80 milliamps. Readings well above these levels usually point to a fault.

How long does it take for a car to go to sleep?

Most modern cars take 20 to 60 minutes for every module to shut down after locking. Opening a door or the boot can reset that timer. A drain test should only be read after the car fully sleeps.

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Can a bad alternator drain the battery when the car is off?

Yes, a failed diode inside the alternator can let current flow out of the battery while parked. This fault often comes with dim lights or a battery warning light while driving. A charging system test confirms it.

Can a dash cam drain my car battery?

Yes, a dash cam wired to constant power without a low-voltage cut-off can drain the battery overnight. Parking mode makes this more likely. A hardwire kit with a cut-off protects the battery.

Should I replace my battery if it keeps going flat?

Not until the drain is found and fixed. A healthy battery that keeps going flat is a symptom, not the cause. Replacing it without fixing the fault only means the new battery goes flat too.

Conclusion

A battery that dies overnight is telling you something is wrong. In most cases, the battery is fine and a hidden load is draining it. Finding that load saves you from buying battery after battery.

Normal parked drain sits around 20 to 50 milliamps. Sleepless modules, hidden lights, poorly wired accessories, sticking relays and alternator faults cause most problems. A proper current draw test, taken after the car fully sleeps, finds the faulty circuit quickly.

For accurate drain testing and repairs at your home or workplace, book a visit with autocruze adelaide and stop the flat battery cycle for good.

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