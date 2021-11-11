Parents Coming Out to Their Kids [Podcast]

.
.
We often hear stories of people coming out to their friends, their parents, their co-workers – but less often do we hear stories about parents coming out to their young children. Fortunately for Brian and Chloe, they had a little help from unexpected sources. For Brian, it was the gay governor of New Jersey, while Chloe’s was a mix of Superman, Wonder Woman, and…the Secret Life of Pets?
In this episode, Phil and Alex listen to these stories and discuss the earnestness of young children, the impact of pop culture, and the increasingly queer-friendly trajectory of future generations.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock