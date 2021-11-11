Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Parents Coming Out to Their Kids [Podcast]

Parents Coming Out to Their Kids [Podcast]

In this episode, Phil and Alex listen to these stories and discuss the earnestness of young children, the impact of pop culture, and the increasingly queer-friendly trajectory of future generations.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

We often hear stories of people coming out to their friends, their parents, their co-workers – but less often do we hear stories about parents coming out to their young children. Fortunately for Brian and Chloe, they had a little help from unexpected sources. For Brian, it was the gay governor of New Jersey, while Chloe’s was a mix of Superman, Wonder Woman, and…the Secret Life of Pets?

In this episode, Phil and Alex listen to these stories and discuss the earnestness of young children, the impact of pop culture, and the increasingly queer-friendly trajectory of future generations.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:09
Hey, this is Phil aka Corinne. and I’m Alex Berg. And you’re listening to
00:13
The I’m From Driftwood Podcast. A quick favor to ask our listeners before jumping
00:17
into today’s episode. Take a few seconds to leave  a five-star rating on the I’m From Driftwood
00:22
Podcast. More ratings and reviews help the podcast  appear in recommendations, which means more people
00:27
who need to hear all these queer and trans  stories will be able to find them more easily.
00:31
It just takes a few seconds and will make a big  difference. All right. Now on today’s episode…
00:41
My name is Brian Hartigan, I’m  from Staten Island, New York.
00:45
I came out late in my life, about 30 years old.  And reason being is I had gotten married and I
00:52
had children. I had come out to my ex-wife and my  brother and my sister and my father, my cousins.
00:58
Everybody was very accepting and understood,  however, there was still an issue that I had
01:04
which caused me to be very anxious which was, when  do I tell my children? At the time they were five
01:08
and four and clearly that was not the appropriate  time to inform my children of my being gay.
01:14
And I would speak with my ex-wife about when  we would feel it was appropriate to tell them
01:18
and we just couldn’t come up with an answer. At the time we were living in New Jersey and
01:23
the governor of that time, Governor McGreevey,  actually went on news, up at the podium and on
01:30
the news channels and basically told  the country that he was a gay American,
01:34
which was a really positive step for people who  identified as being LGBT because it showed yet
01:42
another individual in a high-profile position  actually coming out and putting their foot down
01:48
and saying, “I’m gay.” And there are others that  will hopefully be able to come out as well and be
01:55
gay. And as a result of that, coincidentally, the  next day my ex-wife called me and basically said
02:02
my daughter and son were asking about what “gay”  means because they heard that Governor McGreevey
02:08
said that he’s a gay American. And I  said, “Well, what did you tell them?”
02:12
“Well, I told them to ask their father.” So I said, “Listen. This is a perfect
02:17
opportunity right now for us to sit down, talk  to the kids, make them understand what gay
02:22
means, and it’s a great opportunity for  me to inform them that I’m gay as well.”
02:27
And so we decided we’re going to have  dinner. Our usual Saturday–Friday dinner,
02:31
after work and school. And they came over,  we had dinner, we had dessert, it was time
02:36
for dessert and I said to my kids, “Guys, I  understand you asked Mommy what does gay mean.”
02:43
“Yeah, the governor said he’s a gay  American. What does ‘gay’ mean?”
02:46
I was like, “Well, do you have any  idea at all what it might mean?”
02:49
“No.” “Okay, well, did anybody else tell you
02:53
that the governor was a gay American?” “Yes.”
02:56
And it was like the perfect witness on  a witness stand, all I got was “yes” and
03:00
“no” answers. I was trying to get them to  talk so that they can try and share with
03:04
me something they have, so I was like, okay,  let me approach this from a different angle.
03:07
“Okay. What ‘gay’ means is when  a man likes to be with a man.”
03:14
And they were a little confused by  that, they didn’t know what that meant.
03:16
So I said, “You know when you go to the baseball  fields and you see the mommies and the daddies,
03:19
that’s a man with a woman? Well, a gay  man is a man who likes to be with a man,
03:23
not with a woman. And a gay woman is a woman  who likes to be with a woman, not a man.”
03:29
So it was starting to register and I  could see it in their eyes they had this
03:34
“aha!” moment, like “I think  I get it, I think I get it.”
03:37
So I said, “So, the governor  is a gay American. And Daddy
03:44
is like the governor. So what does that mean?” And my daughter with her pony tail up in her hair,
03:50
she’s looking at me with confusion  and kind of a little mysticism and
03:55
she looked at me and said, “You’re the governor?” And it was hysterical. My ex-wife spit her tea
04:00
out, she was drinking tea. My son looked at her  and said, “No, duh Kel, Dad’s not the governor.”
04:06
And I just started to laugh and she started  to get a little upset. And I was like, okay,
04:09
maybe I phrased that question the wrong way. “So  Daddy is like the governor because Daddy is gay
04:14
and Daddy is a man who likes men.” And then they looked and said,
04:19
“Well, is Mommy a gay American?” “No, Mommy is a woman who likes men.”
04:25
“Oh.” Then they started asking, “What about this
04:27
one? What about that one? What about this one?” I’m going through my head, “Yes. Maybe. I
04:30
think so. Absolutely not.” So it was a  really, really funny conversation and,
04:35
you know, we sat there and they asked a little  bit more about like, “Well, what does that mean?
04:39
Are you going to be with a man your whole life,  etc, etc” and I answered the questions as best
04:44
as I could. And essentially 20 minutes later, my  ex-wife left, it was my weekend with the kids and
04:50
we were coloring on the floor in coloring books,  playing video games with my son, our typical,
04:56
regular Friday evening. And over the years, flash  forward 10 years, 11 years now, I have two of
05:04
the most compassionate, incredible children  that every day make me more and more proud.
05:09
My daughter is running and working with Lambda  group down in Pennsylvania in her school,
05:15
to emphasize the LGBT presence there.  My son who worked at McDonald’s and
05:20
his manager came up to him and the manager  said to him, “Just so you know, I’m gay.”
05:25
And my son looked at him and said,  “Yeah? And? So is my father. Who cares?”
05:29
So it’s just so great to have my children not  only be there for me and support me in this,
05:36
but just be the individuals that they are because  you lead by example. And I’d like to think that
05:43
our example of what my ex-wife and I had  done by telling them earlier on gives them
05:48
the ability to now take that message forward  to all the people that they meet in their life.
05:54
My name is Chloe Harris and I’m  from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
05:58
I had a tough time when I was a kid. I was  dealt a little bit of a bad hand in regard to
06:06
family and environment. I was an effeminate  child and my poses for pictures were
06:14
very flamboyant and glamorous. And it was very  clear who I was and I was very comfortable with
06:22
who I was, and it wasn’t until I was 11 or  12 that I knew and learned that it wasn’t
06:30
necessarily okay to be like that. And I kind  of took this side of me and I put it away.
06:37
And I spent a little bit of time when I was  younger out in the Gayborhood in Philly and
06:42
I remember seeing trans woman walking around  and they were magnificent and I knew I wanted
06:50
to be that, but I didn’t know how to do that.  I didn’t know how to get there. I didn’t have
06:56
friends that could point me in the right way. I was a good student. I got good grades.
07:01
I was a national merit scholar. But I was  still troubled. I ended up going to college
07:10
but I wasn’t really ready for it. And I went  to Temple University, a long long time ago.
07:17
And I think it was my second or  third semester, I was playing rugby
07:21
and I got hurt in a rugby game. I had an orbital  fracture around my eye. And I had to drop out
07:28
of school for a little bit. I went back but  I wasn’t really into it and I dropped out.
07:35
And I ended up working a lot of very  different jobs but more than anything,
07:42
I looked for trouble and I ran around with  an increasingly rough group of individuals.
07:50
When I was in my early thirties, I got jammed up  and I was in a bad situation and I made a silent
07:59
pact with myself right in the middle of it. And  I said to myself, if I can walk away from this,
08:06
relatively unscathed, I have to change  my life and I have to change everything.
08:12
And I stopped hanging out with all the wrong  people, I started making better decisions,
08:19
I’d stopped going out late at night, I stopped  drinking, I started exercising and taking
08:25
better care of myself. And I had a wonderful  girlfriend at the time and she got pregnant.
08:32
Right after I got myself together. Ultimately  our relationship dissolved, but we continued
08:37
to co-parent extraordinarily well. I wasn’t really happy. I was running a real
08:43
estate business. And I thought well maybe being an  entrepreneur would make me happy and that really
08:50
wasn’t for me either. And I remember being so  exasperated that I went to the Temple University
08:57
website because I figured I had already started  school there and they have to take me back, right?
09:03
And I went down the list of majors and I got  all the way the sport and recreation management.
09:09
And I thought to myself, I don’t know  exactly what that entails but I know
09:14
that it’s better than what I’m doing right now.  And I was very clearly not straight. And I don’t
09:22
know what people thought about my gender or I  don’t know if I appeared to be cisgender man,
09:28
but I certainly didn’t look like a straight one. I remember being a student and feeling like there
09:33
was one thing that was missing. And I was  doing a project for one of my classes and it
09:38
was something like a TED Talk And my specific TED  talk was about gender and inclusion and the binary
09:49
and the transgender community in sports and  recreation. When I was doing this TED Talk,
09:54
I used these photos of me that I had taken or  someone else had taken over time, because at at at
10:01
certain times when I wasn’t a student, you know,  I would go out as Chloe or I would just be Chloe.
10:09
And I had these shots to use in the background  to kind of really portray, “See this is the
10:16
same person in the front and the back.” It wasn’t until after I finished the
10:21
project and I was looking at the  final product that I realized that
10:25
I wasn’t this masculine presenting person in the  front – that this part of me was who I really am
10:32
and I was that person and it was the very next day  that I called the local LGBTQ medical center and
10:39
set up an appointment to look into the process  of transition. And it was maybe 48 hours within
10:46
receiving my first medication that I  knew I’d again made the right decision.
10:50
I actually transitioned as a student in the sport  and recreation program. And I was really welcome
10:59
and included and I was very much supported,  not just by my student cohorts but also by
11:06
my professors, the administration, and  it was a really great experience for me.
11:11
I didn’t come out to my son right away and maybe  about six months into my physical transition,
11:18
my medical transition, I pulled Ryan aside  and I had to talk with him. And I said, “Ryan,
11:26
you know your dad is a little bit more  of a Wonder Woman than a Superman.”
11:32
And I could see the gears turning and he got that. There was a time when I had to talk to me about my
11:38
name because I’m gonna switch my name and, you  know, he was 5 years old. We were watching the
11:44
“Secret Life of Pets.” And there’s only two  main female characters and that there’s Chloe
11:51
and there’s Gidget. And I always knew that my name  was going to be Chloe, but he didn’t know that yet
11:56
and I thought this is a great opportunity. There’s  a 50-50 chance that I can convince Ryan that he’s
12:01
picked my name. Of course he picked Gidget. I said, “Ryan, I feel like Gidget wouldn’t
12:08
be a great name for me.” And he said, “Okay, then,
12:10
I think you should be Chloe.” There you  go. You’ve picked my name. Great job, Ryan.
12:15
So it came time for me to do my junior internship  in the sport recreation program and I was
12:22
less than a year into my medical transition, and  I was very nervous about going to a new place and
12:29
my son used to go to this one playground rec  center. And I thought why not do my internship
12:35
there? Because I knew the people there and I  knew I would be accepted. It didn’t take me
12:39
long at the working at that internship to realize  that this was the work that I was meant to do and
12:45
the work that I love until today. In my work and working with kids,
12:50
I’ve found that they’re very accepting of it  and they’re growing up in a different time
12:57
and it’s a different society than many  of us grow up. And once in a while,
13:02
a kid will say, “Miss Chloe, how  come you sound a little like a boy?”
13:07
And then I just repeat back to them, “Well,  I’m a woman with a really cool voice.
13:12
And they just go, “Okay,” and they move along  like nothing ever happened. And that’s one of
13:18
my favorite parts about working with kids is  that they’re so accepting of who everyone is.
13:24
Now I live a life of love filled with joy and  I wouldn’t trade my life with anyone else’s on
13:33
the planet. And it all stems from the birth of my  child and how that opened everything up for me.
13:42
So we heard two stories from Brian and Chloe  about parents coming out to kids. And both
13:47
of them are parents who came out to their own  children as adults. Brian came out when he was
13:51
30. At the time, he was married to a woman. He  came out as gay. And he didn’t know what to tell
13:56
his kids who were pretty small at the time.  His story has a good amount of levity in it.
14:01
At the time governor McGreevey  was the governor of New Jersey who
14:06
came out as gay himself on national television.  And the way that Brian went about explaining
14:11
himself being gay to his kids was that he had  something in common with Governor McGreevey.
14:16
Right. Which, when you’re talking to a little kid…
14:19
I – I kinda loved it actually when his daughter  was like, “Wait, you’re the governor now?”
14:22
He’s like, “No, not exactly.” Daughter didn’t exactly understand
14:26
that it wasn’t the fact that he was the  governor, it was that they were both gay.
14:29
It’s so cute. And then Chloe… Chloe grew up in Philly and
14:32
was always very effeminite. And she recounts seen  trans women walking around and thought they were
14:37
just magnificent. She eventually… she had some  trouble growing up when she went away… initially,
14:43
went away to college, was playing rugby and was  injured, left school, ended up dropping out,
14:48
ended up in a bad situation and basically  made a pledge that she was going to get her
14:53
life together in her thirties. As she did  that, she, I guess her partner at the time,
14:58
she did end up getting her partner pregnant.  This is before she came out as a trans woman. And
15:02
really, was just the impetus for her to go back to  school and to get her life together for her kid.
15:08
And she ended up coming out in her program and she  tells a story about how she went about coming out
15:17
to her child with the name Chloe and that they  were watching the movie The Secret Life of Pets,
15:22
which has two female characters, Chloe and Gidget. I haven’t personally seen this movie
15:27
and she really wanted to make her son feel like  he picked the name Chloe for her. So they kind
15:32
of had a conversation about it. Her son was  like, “Maybe Gidget?” And she was like, “No.
15:36
How about Chloe?” And that’s where they landed. And one of the things that I loved – one piece
15:41
of the story I really loved was she talked  about how now, when she’s working with kids,
15:44
she’s found that they’re very accepting,  especially little kids. Sometimes they’ll
15:48
ask her about her voice and she just tells them  that she has a cool voice and they accept that.
15:53
Yeah. Yeah. I mean, that’s pretty cool. It’s –  you know, it… I think what I loved about these
15:58
stories were that the… both Chloe and Brian sat  down and had conversations with their children,
16:03
right? Like, they were ready to answer questions.  They were ready to give these kids room to have
16:10
these feelings, to ask questions, to wonder, to  be curious about what was… what was happening.
16:15
And I think that made a difference later on. I also loved – I have to pull up one quote from
16:18
what Chloe said to Brian. She said, you know, “Dad  is…” at the time, she said, “Dad is more… more
16:24
Wonder Woman than Superman.” I thought it was so  cute! It was like, really, like working on, like,
16:30
speaking to him where he was at. Like, you  know, he’s thinking about like superheroes.
16:34
Yeah It’s like that. It’s like, you
16:35
know, Dad’s more a Wonder Woman. There was a big, I mean, to your point,
16:39
there was something really just refreshing about  these stories and the way that kids in their
16:44
innocence are just funny and weird and will just  accept things so matter of factly. I also really
16:50
liked that about Chloe talking about how now,  when she’s with kids now who ask about her voice
16:56
and they just accept the answer  and keep it moving. You know,
16:59
and I love that, like, matter of factness  with kids. They’re just like, Oh, okay.
17:03
You know, and I feel like there are so  many adults who could learn from just that.
17:08
Oh, so true. Oh, okay, cool.
17:09
Right. Keep it moving.
17:10
Right. Right. But you know what’s interesting?  I think it’s like, I’d like to think about
17:14
this – these stories make me think  about questions and answers and how,
17:18
as in for adults questions and answers are  – they run into problems with questions and
17:22
answers. So someone asks you a question, like a  yes or no question. You can say yes. You can say
17:26
no. You can say all these different things.  But sometimes people don’t want the answers
17:30
they’re getting. So they’ll just keep it going.  And that’s what’s refreshing about children. Oh,
17:34
I asked you a question. You gave me an answer.  We’re good. We’re good. We’re good. We can
17:39
actually keep it moving because I just  had… I had a question and I’ll accept
17:42
your answer to her. Yeah.
17:43
Like, I’m not going to now challenge  you on your answer. That’s the answer.
17:47
And it’s just great. It’s like, you’re right –  that’s, what’s so nice – lovely about kids. Like
17:51
adults will like want to debate it and be  like, Well, how do you know you’re gay? Like,
17:54
like how do you know you’re trans? I’m like,  I think, I know. I think I got this down.
17:59
Yeah. And kids, I mean, it’s really… it’s…  it’s really something it’s like, this child
18:04
knows that this is all right. Right.
18:06
How come you’re an adult and you don’t know  that this is all right? What’s going on there?
18:10
Right. Well, you know, it’s.. I mean, that’s  the thing. I mean, you know, they say about
18:13
kids. Like, adults learn to be difficult. Yes.
18:16
They literally learn it. And when you’re  talking to kids like these kids, like,
18:20
you know, I think Brian’s kids were, like  three and five or something like that.
18:24
They just… they… they’re not tainted like  that. They’re not contaminated with the world
18:28
yet. So they’re just… they’re… they’re literally  just asking questions and getting answers.
18:32
I mean, I get that from kids. They’re  like, “Are you a boy or a girl?”
18:36
And it’s just like… it’s oh,  off-putting ‘cause you’re just like,
18:38
not expecting it. You’re like, wait… “That is an inappropriate question. Oh,
18:41
you are two and a half years old.” Right, right. I’m like, okay. So let’s
18:43
just do it. That aside isn’t appropriate.  But like… and then you just give them an
18:47
answer. I’m like, Okay, you know, like,  this is what it is. This is who I am.
18:50
And they just go, you know, they twist  their heads a little bit and then they like,
18:52
and then they’re moving on. And then next  thing you know, they’re like asking for
18:55
chicken fingers and whatever else is they’re  eating. You know, like all the sugary…
19:01
I’m like, I got my answer. I just need my sugary  food now. I’m like, I don’t care. They just
19:06
don’t care. It’s like actually really cool. You  know, that’s, that’s the cool thing about kids.
19:09
I mean, this is also making me think about how,  and you also brought up this point that these kids
19:14
were young. I feel like a lot of the stories  I’ve heard about parents coming out have been
19:17
parents coming out to their adult children. So it  was also just cool to hear parents navigating this
19:23
from a very young age. You’re right. It’s almost  like these kids are more of a blank slate before
19:28
they’ve been in a culture that has formed any  of their ideas about how they should feel about
19:33
having a transparent or having a gay parent or  anything like that. That, yeah, they’re just
19:37
like… they’re just like, You’re the governor?  What? You know? Or they’re just like, I’m just
19:42
trying to watch The Secret Life of Pets, you know? your
19:44
I love it… You’re governor. Dad, when did you  get nominated to the governor? That’s amazing.
19:50
I love that. I think that was, like, so great. But you know, I think – I love the idea of people
19:54
saying, okay, talking to her kids and going, “Oh,  so you know someone’s gay. Like, well, how do you
19:58
feel about that?” So they’re getting a gauge on  how a child might feel about that before they
20:03
come out to know where they stand and, you  know, so they know maybe how to approach it.
20:07
And then the other thing is like, I think what  Chloe and Brian did brilliantly, it was like,
20:11
give these kids an opportunity to ask questions.  Like, really give them a space to ask questions.
20:17
I think that’s when you can run into issues if  you’re like… come out, like, do it, and then let
20:21
them ask questions. They’re going to be confused  and may not understand. They may need to be walked
20:26
through it a little bit. I think if you… if you  give it that level of attention there, you’re not
20:30
going to be like dealing with like, Oh my God.  Like I should’ve… like I tried to run from
20:33
it and now it’s come down the road to meet me.  It’s like, no, you’ve got to do what your mix is.
20:39
The other thing, too, is that it just made  me think about how a lot of times parents
20:42
are supposed to have all the answers  and parents are supposed to be like
20:46
superheroes in their own right. And that  parents are also going through their own…
20:51
their own stuff and their own struggles and  their own identity and trying to figure it
20:55
out themselves. And so I also just feel like  this story really unpacked how these two people
21:02
were, like, also having to grapple with their own  identities on top of raising little kids, which
21:06
just seems, like, you know, there’s a lot there. There is. And you know, when you think about,
21:10
like, coming out to family and friends and  like, as an adult is one thing, right? Because
21:16
I mean, obviously with your family, it’s a little  different, but like, let’s say a friend. Like,
21:19
if you lose a friend that’s not great,  but you you’re going to survive, right?
21:22
But when you talk about a child that you’re tied  to, right, that you have to have a relationship.
21:27
It’s – that is a scary thing. Like I could see  Brian was very nervous about coming out to his
21:33
kids because he was like, what does this mean? You  know, how… how are they going to take it? Are
21:37
they going to still see me as their dad? You know,  and with Chloe, is Ryan going to see me as his
21:42
mom, as a mom to him? And it’s just like, it’s a  different level of anxiety that is attached to it.
21:48
One of the other things this story brought up for  me is it feels like the experiences that both of
21:54
these parents had… so much has changed over  time. One of my dearest aunts is a lesbian and
22:01
she came out, I think, in the eighties and at  the time it was so – she risked it all. I mean,
22:09
and it cost her so much because it was the 1980s.  Because she was like a working class, South Philly
22:17
person. And it just didn’t happen in South  Philly, you know? And… and she’s someone
22:22
who I admire so much because I also really think  that she paved the way as being like the first
22:28
out gay person in my family. And really, I’ve just  heard so many stories of the terrible things she
22:34
had to endure and the difficulties of that time. And of course, all of these… these difficulties
22:40
still, I think, persist across the community and  depending, you know where you fit in as an LGBTQ
22:46
person. So I don’t want to minimize that.  But I also feel like to a certain extent,
22:51
Brian and Chloe’s experiences feel of the past  decade or two, just because of some of the
22:57
social progress that we have had in terms of  pointing to the gay governor of another state
23:05
or even being embraced by your college  program, you know, after you come out as trans.
23:12
And so I also think, probably, I would imagine  just the experience of being a parent and coming
23:16
out to your kids must be a lot more helpful. Or,  I mean, I feel like I’m hesitant to use the word
23:22
easy because I feel like it’s never easy, but just  to know that your kid is maybe in a peer group
23:27
where these issues are more acceptable. It is  more acceptable to be queer or trans. Because
23:34
I feel like, you know, hopefully it’ll get…  continue to be less burdensome, I think, to…
23:39
to be an older person coming out to their family. Yeah, I mean, I actually have a friend who I
23:46
feel like – he’s queer and, you know, has kids. I  feel like his kids are so bored by his queerness.
23:52
There’re literally, like moans of like, Oh  Dad, you’re queer, whatever. So… like,
23:57
it’s so boring. Like they don’t care and it’s  like they could care less. And they’re like,
24:03
Also don’t burden me with this. Cause it’s  like, why are we talking about this? It’s like,
24:07
literally, like, we’re like, they don’t even want  to hear about it because they’re is this an issue?
24:12
Yeah. And that… and that is progress. Rude as it is,
24:17
it’s progress. They don’t care. They’re just  like, I’m over it. I don’t wanna hear about
24:20
your queerness. Like, who cares? But it’s  also because we have a lot more visibility.
24:25
Yeah. Right? So it’s like, we’re… we’re
24:27
talking about, we’re seeing trans people on TV  and in media, which is wonderful. Obviously more
24:33
gay people. Like it’s just… like it’s visibility  is… plays its role in this really sort of like
24:39
in these mysterious ways, sometimes that  we know it’s important, but then we see it.
24:44
Then when we see something like that, we don’t  even realize it’s tied to that. It’s tied to like
24:48
the fact that there’s more of us that people see. Yeah. I mean, I also liked just how, in general,
24:53
these two stories use pop culture as that jumping  off point to have the conversation. I mean,
24:58
not in the same way, because it wasn’t like,  I mean, with the Governor McGreevey instance,
25:02
it was, like, here is a gay person in the  media. Let me use this as the jumping off.
25:07
Then also, like, Secret Life of Pets. How  cute, just to be like, I’m going to use
25:10
these characters, like, this kid relates to.  So I think I totally see how pop culture and
25:17
visibility can be like a jumping off point  for people to have that frame of reference.
25:21
I do half-remember – and I’d be curious to hear  your experience – like, I went to school with some
25:26
kids who had out gay parents and whose parents it  was known widely in school that their parents were
25:32
in same-sex couples. And they were really  bullied, like, for their own parents’ sexual
25:38
orientation. And so I guess I was heartened  to hear in these stories that maybe that
25:44
wasn’t as much of a challenge for… for  these particular families. Although I can
25:48
easily imagine that it’s still a big problem. Like, We’re talking about how hard it is for
25:54
the parents coming out of these kids and not even  thinking about the fact that you’re right. Like,
25:57
sometimes kids are given a hard time for  that… you know, for the parents and that’s…
26:02
that’s something that I didn’t even  connect with that as we were hearing
26:05
these stories. I wasn’t even thinking about that. And I guess it depends also like where you are and
26:09
now there’s all this research about how Gen Z is  like the queerest generation ever. So, you know,
26:16
we know… we know the kids are doing good, The kids are doing great, actually.
26:23
There’s going to be so little use for,  like, how to come out to your kids. They’re
26:27
like, “Whatever! We’re all queer.” They’re like, Leave me alone!
26:31
There’re literally like, Leave me alone. And also  like, if you talk about your queerness one more
26:34
time, because it’s so disinteresting – sounds so  disinterested by it, like, stop it, stop it. You
26:39
know what I thought was also adorable in Chloe’s  story. I love how Chloe was like, okay, I’m
26:43
going to give Ryan the option of, like, choosing  my name, even though Chloe was like, I’m Chloe.
26:47
I am Chloe. Right. And was like,
26:48
of course he chooses the other name. Is it  Gidget or Chloe? You all going to be Gidget!
26:53
And she’s like, “Oh, Brian. I don’t think it’s a  great name for me. How about Chloe?” “Okay. You be
26:58
Chloe. Okay. Fine.” I thought that was really  cute. And again, just using something that…
27:02
that was interesting to him to make the  point of like, I am… I am Chloe. And like,
27:08
You helped me. You helped me find that. That was,  I thought it was so beautiful how she brought him
27:12
into the process. I was really loving that. Yeah. That is such a good point. I… I love
27:16
that. And I also feel like, you know, we never  get to hear, like, these stories in a way I feel
27:20
like could be a playbook for other parents who are  trying to navigate these situations. ‘Cause it’s
27:25
true. It’s like, I don’t know, maybe this is the  first story or among the few stories I’ve heard of
27:31
parents who really, like, were able to integrate  their kids into their coming out process in,
27:36
like, a really proactive way. And… and there’s  something amazing about that. ‘Cause I feel like
27:41
most of the stories you hear – or at least growing  up, like the stories you would hear or see,
27:46
especially in like TV and movies would be people  came out in their families that like ruin their
27:50
families, period, the end. And like, that was it. And, and so, I don’t know. So maybe it’s like,
27:55
you know, expand people’s horizons if they  were trying to figure out how they should
27:58
come out to their families or something, like,  they have these, these examples to look to.
28:10
I’m From Driftwood podcast is  hosted by Phil aka Corinne…
28:14
And Alex Berg, and is produced by Andy  Egan-Thorpe. It’s recorded as a program of
28:18
I’m From Driftwood, the LGBTQAI+ story archive Its mission is to send a life-saving message
28:25
to queer and trans people  everywhere: You are not alone.
28:29
I’m From Driftwood’s Founder and  Executive Director is Nathan Manske.
28:33
It’s Program Director is Damien Middlefehldt. Our score is provided by Elevate Audio.
28:38
The stories you heard today are  available in their entirety,
28:41
plus thousands more at ImFromDriftwood.org. You can also follow us on Instagram,
28:46
Facebook, and YouTube Or subscribe to our
28:48
podcast wherever you get your podcasts. This program is supported in part by
28:53
public bonds from the New York City  Department of Cultural Affairs…
28:57
In partnership with the City Council. Additional funding is provided by the
29:00
Humanities New York Sharp Grant with support  from the National Endowment for the Humanities
29:05
and the Federal American Rescue Plan Act. Thanks for listening, y’all.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and storysharing.

Connect with us:

Website:  http://www.imfromdriftwood.com/

YouTube

Instagram

Tumblr

Twitter: @ImFromDriftwood

Facebook

@ImFromDriftwood

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x