Parents of Transgender Children Speak Out Against Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills [Video]

HRC held a virtual roundtable with parents of transgender youth to discuss the dangers of anti-LGBTQ+ bills moving through the Arizona legislature.

good morning everyone thank you so much for being here um in this late morning

slash um early afternoon in dc um i am so happy to be with you all this morning

um my name is bridget sharp and i she her pronouns and i am the arizona state

director for the human rights campaign um thank you for joining us for our virtual roundtable with parents of

transgender youth on the dangers of anti-lgbtq bills moving through the legislature this year

um i before we um sort of introduced our speakers and parents and start the discussion i want to talk a little bit

about why we’re here today transgender youth have been under attack in state legislatures for several years

and a record number of anti-trans bills are on track to be filed in 2022. these

discriminatory bills largely focus on denying transgender youth the ability to receive gender affirming care and

participate in school athletics programs here in our home state of arizona our legislators have filed more than a dozen

anti-lgbtq plus bills this is more than any legislature across the country they

are currently considering three bills that attack lgbtq plus youth and transgender youth in general last week

the senate passed senate bill 1138 which bans best practice medical care for transgender youth sb 1138 is a cruel and

potentially life-threatening bill that would harm trans youth who rely on gender affirming services medical

decisions should be made between parents children and their medical teams not politicians this bill was just assigned

to the house judiciary committee additionally last week the house also

passed house bill 2161 which requires healthcare entities and school staff to forcibly out lgbtq plus children to

their parents hb 2161 will also cause severe emotional distress to lgbtq plus

youth who are more likely to face victimization violent violence and suicide this bill was assigned to the

senate education committee just yesterday and then earlier this week senate bill 1165 an anti-transports ban was assigned

to the house judiciary committee and is also awaiting a hearing date this harmful discriminatory bill would ban

transgender youth from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity these kids are just kids and

they should be allowed to play the parents joining us today have had to sit through hearings and listen as our

elected officials attacked their children they’ve shown no shame as they’ve tried to dehumanize and

invalidate their identities in the crosshairs of anti-lgbtq elected

officials divisive political strategy are vulnerable children who are simply trying to navigate their adolescence i

want to be clear politicians are culpable for the harm they cause to lgbtq plus people’s well-being simply by

being subjected to continual legislative attacks on their dignity and humanity

there are real consequences to the discrimination perpetrated upon lgbtq plus people and particularly transgender

youth 55 percent of lgbtq plus arizonans have reported that they’ve suffered from

depression in just the past two weeks alone last night in his state of the union speech president binding condemned the

onslaught of state laws targeting transgender americans pledging his support for trans youth being targeted

by lawmakers in state houses across the country and just today more than 2500 parents

from all 50 states and washington d.c issued an open letter organized by hrc

condemning the avalanche of anti-transgender legislation moving in legislatures across the country

arizona lawmakers must do the right thing they must put an end to these harmful bills that are hurting trans

youth and their families the parents of transgender youth joining us today will share more about these

bills and the personal impact they are having on their lives and the lives and well-being of their children we will

leave time at the end for press to ask questions after our discussion i’m now going to turn it over to lizette

and jose trujillo from tucson arizona to introduce themselves and share a little bit about their family

good morning everyone and thank you for being here with us today my name is lisa trujillo i am the mother of a 14 year

old transgender son who socially transitioned when he was eight years old and so we have been on

this journey for a very long time we are also proud members of the human

rights campaign parents for transgender parents for transgender equality

national council it’s a mouthful as well as facilitators and coordinators for

sagas families transformed here in tucson arizona we are a latinx family

bilingual and proud of our roots here in arizona um this has been an a terrible

time for us um it’s been a terrible three years because this isn’t the first year that we’ve

actually experienced anti-trans legislation and um feeling the effects and the hostility

that this legislation continues to wage against immigrant families and um trans youth makes it even harder

when we want to call this state home and so um

i just wanted to share those bits with you all here in our introduction um and

hope that through this conversation we can share with you the human side of our

families and our children and that that can be conveyed to our communities

thank you and i’d love to pass it over to kristen downing also from tucson arizona

7:17

thank you thank you all for being here today my name is kristen downing i live in tucson

7:23

i have a husband we’ve been married almost 20 years which makes me feel old we have two kids a 15 year old and 11

7:29

year old we have a dog who is my third child and a house full of

7:35

random reptiles that my teenager has collected we are all home most of the time my husband works from home

7:41

i’m taking online college classes my 15 year olds taking online high school classes my home school my sixth grader

7:48

so we have a very full happy crazy chaotic wonderful life i’m very thankful every day

7:54

um unfortunately the past few months i’ve had to take a lot of time away from

7:59

my family and our crazy life um to speak out against all of these anti-trans bills that would harm my

8:05

family my 15 year old is trans non-binary and uses he him pronouns a little bit about

8:12

him he is i know i’m biased as mom but he’s a truly gifted artist he creates

8:18

worlds and characters and i just love hearing all about them as i said he is obsessed with reptiles

8:24

and wants to be an exotic animal vets he’s just a wonderful kid who has so

8:30

much to offer um the reason i’ve gotten so involved on the medical bill in particular this year

8:36

is because about a year ago i wasn’t sure that my teenager would be

8:42

around um to share his light with the world um

8:47

truly it’s because of our supportive community we have so many friends and family that surround

8:53

us are loving and kind they see my child as more than his pronouns and gender

9:00

identity but also especially um our doctors and therapists who again see my child as a

9:07

person um and just briefly i’m just i would love to say that regarding the medical bills

9:16

you know every child’s path is different every you know that’s true for everybody every medical journey is different but

9:23

with us and from what i know of families here in town and part of the families transformed with liza and we hear

9:28

stories every decision that we make for and with our kids is done

9:35

with so much consideration and care and and discussions with the doctor and

9:40

then discussions at home with the family and none of it is taken lightly

9:45

we are constantly thinking about my child’s best interests well-being mental health

9:53

putting the government in the middle of that is is i don’t even have words it’s it’s an awful idea and it’s my right

10:00

as my child’s parents to make the medical decisions for and with my child

10:06

and so i just wanted to say that that’s the reason that i’m so involved with the medical

10:11

part of this because i’ve seen it firsthand with my child and i just i want my child to grow up i want my child

10:17

to become a vet and breed the geckos and go to expose even

10:22

though i hate snakes and reptiles i you know i want that i want all of that and he has the right to that he has a

10:28

right to have the same health care as his peers he has the right to live his life

10:34

and have the same rights his gender identity should not preclude him from getting

10:40

good health care thank you thank you kristen and now i’ll pass it to derek fielder a parent from tucson as

10:47

well hi i’m derek i’ve spent most of my adult life in the

10:54

united states army or army national guard in the service of the principles of the declaration of

11:00

independence in the constitution i’m currently a captain in the arizona

11:06

army national guard i fought in war and deployed four times because i believe so devoutly in this

11:12

principle and so it’s pretty

11:19

disheartening to you know to see these bills come up

11:24

to our legislation and and actually have a chance of passing i’m here today because my son is

11:30

transgender he came out to us as transgender a year

11:36

ago when i was on deployment overseas and

11:42

it’s been a it’s been a difficult process for us um

11:48

you know my wife and and my intuitive reaction when he

11:53

came out to us was to express our unequivocal love and support

11:59

but uh that wasn’t easy we me my wife talked uh

12:04

you know on video chats and and on the phone for months you know

12:10

trying to figure out what’s the best way forward what’s the best thing to do for our for our child

12:17

you know for a long time we hope that it was just going to be a phase that would pass if we just

12:23

didn’t talk about it with him until i got home from deployment uh

12:28

we spent countless sleepless nights worrying about whether we’re doing the right things

12:34

and we had a lot of shame you know my wife and i both believed ourselves to be

12:40

a progressive open-minded people you know we rely on reason and science to

12:46

to come to decisions about things and to form our views but there we were wishing desperately

12:53

that our child was not transgender so

12:59

yeah i took that opportunity that sense of shame to start doing some research and

13:05

start really figuring out trying to understand what this meant for my son for us

13:13

and just in general what does it mean to be transgender so i did a lot of research

13:18

i’m a nerd i’m a big dork so i started looking up academic articles

13:25

sociology psychology medical reading as much as i could

13:30

and i learned a lot that changed my mind about a lot of misconceptions that i held previously

13:38

um you know the biggest thing is that i learned that

13:43

gender affirming care saves life and i also confirmed what i knew

13:48

intuitively that what matters is my child’s spirit and character as a human being

13:55

and yeah my ten-year-old has the courage to live authentically

14:01

in this day and age with all these tax he has courage and he trusts that i’m going to love him

14:07

no matter what for who he is and that humbles me he makes me a better father and a better

14:13

human being um i don’t think any parent wants this for their children knowing the hardships

14:20

and dangers that are involved but what we do want is for our kids to have the freedom to

14:26

live authentically to have hope for their lives for their futures and to have the opportunity to realize those

14:33

hopes and and that’s why i’m here thank you thank you so much derek and uh delia

14:42

hi my name is delia hogan i am a native arizonan i was born here in phoenix i

14:48

haven’t lived here my whole life but most of it my daughter was born here and my parents live here we have definite roots here in

14:55

arizona um we knew from the time our child was

15:00

about five that she was gender non-conforming um she told us first she wanted to be a girl

15:07

we never pushed any kind of agenda on her we just let her be and after years

15:13

of wearing my tank tops as dresses when she was six and she pretended to be

15:19

pregnant and years of talking about how boy doesn’t feel right to her when she told us at

15:26

age 8 that she was transgender we weren’t surprised and we supported her wholeheartedly it was never an issue for

15:31

us at 9 years old on thanksgiving day unbeknownst to her father and me

15:38

she bravely took every one of her aunts uncles and grandparents

15:43

and cousins out to the backyard of my sister’s house and one by one told them

15:50

i am not the boy that you thought that i was i am sophia i’m going to use she her

15:57

pronouns and i’m asking you to support me in this whether you agree with it or not

16:03

because you’re my aunt uncle grandparent cousin whatever and i love you and that’s what we do for each other

16:11

and at that moment uh sophia was born and she has been sophia ever since

16:19

and uh she’s now 11 almost 12. that is seven years

16:25

of figuring herself out in a home that never forced any kind of gender stereotypes on her

16:31

this isn’t a phase it’s not a trend this is not a three minute tick tock for

16:36

her this is her life this is her reality and this is her identity and it is hard

16:43

living in a body that she doesn’t identify with is a kind of hell that my child deals with every day and i see how

16:49

it hurts her i see the yearning in her eyes to look like the other girls i hear her cry in

16:54

the shower when she’s forced to see her body and i’ve listened to her and held her as

17:00

she tells me how she would rather die than to live in the body that she has

17:06

and if that’s her only choice she would rather opt out and in those moments

17:12

i know that i would do anything in my power to make it better for her

17:17

anything that would give her a future that she can look forward to so this last year when she started

17:22

puberty i witnessed the relief and tears of joy on her face and we told her that she could get the puberty blockers that

17:28

she had been just that were her hope for her future i believe that they will quite literally

17:34

save her life no parent chooses to have a transgender child

17:40

it’s widely misunderstood it’s publicly debated it’s treated with hatred and derision and transgender people face

17:47

huge social obstacles just to survive our world doesn’t understand kids like my daughter and instead of trying to

17:54

they wish to control that which they don’t understand and which scares sb 1138 and other bills like them all

18:02

over the country are a blatant attempt to erase transgender people from public life for no other reason

18:07

than they do not conform to the norm children like my daughter pose no threat to anybody

18:13

and they just want to live and be offered the best chance they can to grow up and be productive members of society

18:19

and this best chance consists of pausing puberty letting them be themselves

18:26

and letting them have the space to explore their identities safely and non-permanently

18:31

until they decide if they want to transition none of this is impulsive

18:37

every child receives therapy there is a standard of care it is handled with diligence

18:44

respect it is handled delicately is a process that takes time requires

18:50

research every every parent of a transgender

18:55

child has agonized over these decisions and i am here today

19:01

because my daughter is only 11 and now knows what it feels like to be discriminated against by her own government

19:07

the institution that is supposed to protect her she doesn’t understand why she can’t just be who she is without having to

19:14

defend it she wants to play video games and hang out with her friends and just be a kid

19:20

instead she is afraid and stressed out and angry that her medical care is going to be

19:26

taken away from her and she is going to be forced to live in a body she didn’t choose can’t accept

19:31

and doesn’t identify with she is acutely aware that she and only

19:36

she will have to suffer the consequences if these freedoms are stolen from her not the politicians who are taking them

19:41

away then in order to keep the care she needs

19:46

she will have to leave the place that she was born her friends her grandparents her aunts and uncles her cousins her community

19:54

to move to a more inclusive and tolerant place and start over

19:59

not because she’s committed a crime or done anything wrong but just simply because of who she is

20:07

she has said that she has had to watch her mother cry many times tears of frustration she feels attacked she has anxiety she

20:14

suffers from separation anxiety in short she suffers all the adult things that

20:20

she is too young for and should have to be forced upon her by an institution that is determined to erase her

20:27

she’s a little girl she loves history she loves her friends she’s a vegan she loves animals

20:35

she just wants to be and i want to be able to support her

20:42

and i want our lawmakers to support her just being the beautiful child

20:49

that she is thank you so much julia um so a couple questions i’d love to pose to our

20:56

parents um and and feel free to speak up um how are these anti-trans bills that

21:01

are moving through the legislature directly impacting your child’s mental health and well-being

21:09

well i know for my son he’s nervous he’s stressed he just started playing basketball

21:16

and now he’s wondering is he going to be allowed to keep playing if they find out that he’s

21:22

transgender so we haven’t told any of the coaches or anything um

21:27

that worries him yeah he’s already worried at school

21:32

our school has been great ever since we notified them that my son was transitioning

21:39

they were very supportive they’re being excellent about using the correct

21:44

pronouns and everything and even then he’s still nervous about using

21:49

the bathroom at school he doesn’t want to use the the gender-neutral bathroom because

21:56

it just makes him feel you know segregated but he’s afraid to use

22:02

the bathroom with the gender he identifies as and these bills

22:08

don’t do anything to alleviate that they just make it worse

22:13

he just wants to be who he is and

22:19

this challenges that it makes him worry about whether he’s going to get to continue being who he is he’s been so

22:24

happy since we moved here a few months ago being able to live how he’s felt for a long time

22:31

and and always now in the back of his mind he’s wondering is this going to go away

22:39

and really quickly just uh considering time um if anyone on any reporters on

22:44

the call would like to ask your questions via chat um i can go ahead and

22:49

ask those of the parents as well um just be sure you identify which publication you are from

22:55

um lizette or kristen did you want to hop in on that uh previous question

23:02

i can sure um it’s been awful for my child um you know it’s hard enough being a

23:08

teenager in the middle of a pandemic and all that entails um the conversation that keeps coming to

23:14

mind that happened last year during the last legislative session which was also awful um

23:20

something had happened you know it’s 20 20 when something happened every day i can’t remember what

23:26

murder hornets i don’t know what it was but my husband said to my teenager don’t you watch the news and he said why would

23:32

i watch that all that’s going on are people debating my existence which

23:38

he was 14 at the time and it’s awful that these kids know that so it’s it’s heavy on me as

23:44

mom it’s hard to constantly be begging for my child to have the same rights um but harder than that is to know how

23:51

heavy it is for him to know that there are people out there who

23:56

feel like he shouldn’t exist so

24:03

i’m still on you sorry about that um and then um delia did you want to hop in

24:09

on how how that’s affecting you and your family

24:14

yeah i mean absolutely i mean we are in the process uh we just sold our house

24:19

here in scottsdale and we want to move to uh chandler so that we can be closer to our family and friends and um

24:27

going like that’s supposed to be a happy you know

24:32

time like like we’re moving we’re going to be buying a new house we’re going to be doing all of these things and

24:38

you know this has been a rain cloud over our heads for you know just months and

24:46

the threat of having to leave because that’s really where that’s really the crux of this issue is that if these

24:52

kinds of legislation pass we are going to have to leave arizona

24:58

and this is a real problem for us i have parents here who are aging i have a

25:05

community here this is where i was born and to have to the the threat of having

25:10

to leave is it’s intolerable to think about that we we literally just can’t stay

25:18

because of who who my child is it’s

25:24

it doesn’t make any sense and it is

25:30

it’s harming my daughter’s mental health it has been and it continues to

25:36

she doesn’t understand and she’s so angry

25:42

and so it’s just you know constant damage control

25:48

trying to fight against these things takes me away from her takes me away from my husband

25:54

takes me away from house hunting trying to you know find a place for my family to live

25:59

and it’s it’s stressful there are many nights where i you know i

26:05

just break down in tears and you know and and i can’t hide that from sophia i don’t i don’t hide it from her because

26:12

she needs to see that i’m fighting for her so it’s it’s very difficult it’s

26:17

extremely difficult and it’s wrong is the real the real bottom line is that it’s

26:23

it’s not right and then one final question for lizette and jose what do you want arizona

26:29

lawmakers to know about your family and how um these bills affect you all on the

26:35

on a daily basis i think the most important thing that i want to impress upon journalists is that

26:43

um the way that we frame the conversation matters there’s nothing wrong with

26:48

our transgender loved ones or our children um i hope and pray for a future

26:54

where trans loved ones are accepted and

27:00

and not rejected in their homes what is really wrong is the ways in

27:06

which society and policy makers have discriminated and um

27:12

discriminated against and how we as a whole society have discriminated against

27:17

transgender people and i think that that was

27:23

you know that’s that’s the most important thing but i think our son has said this on more than one occasion i go

27:29

to school and i’m safe and i’m happy and i’m supported by my friends i have a wonderful community and when i go to the

27:37

capitol i hear adults speak about me in ways that is discriminatory

27:43

and scary and not true to my experience not true to my lived everyday experience

27:50

and so i think that these are um fabricated problems to garner

27:56

uh votes and um and to create fear in communities about a population of people

28:04

that are already vulnerable and i also want to say my son wanted me to

28:10

say that he is proof that loving your child and supporting them and creating

28:16

communities um that are supportive and and putting them in school settings uh

28:23

that allow them to focus on just being a kid and focus on the on gay and achieving an education um

28:31

he’s proof that all of that works that having a care a medical care team that uh offers resources um that

28:40

playing sports everything that his cis peers get to do every day just ensures that he too gets

28:47

to thrive like the people around him and so while um we recognize that there are a

28:53

lot of youth trans youth especially who do not have that experience that my child is having if we created a better

29:00

world all trans kids could and so i think that moving forward we have to

29:06

really talk about this in a way of like how do we create love empathy and understanding for an

29:12

already vulnerable population that faces violence and homelessness

29:18

uh and discrimination day in and day out how do we make a better tomorrow and so it’s my job as a mother to do everything

29:25

that i can to make sure that tomorrow can be all that it needs to be for everyone’s kids on this panel not just

29:32

my own and for future children and future generations so that the world can finally change

29:38

um do you want to say anything yeah sorry yeah i like it

29:45

uh i i would like for for for people to understand that uh

29:51

we’re we’re no our family is no different than any other family we’re trying to raise our

29:57

children you know whatever whatever whatever the hell that means like we’re

30:02

trying to raise our children everything that’s that fits that we’re trying to get them to thrive we want them to be

30:08

educated we want all of we want all the best for our children the same way anyone

30:13

uh hearing this once for their children whoever has children um this bills all these things are are are

30:20

roadblocks on top of on top of the gargantuan

30:26

effort that is put on on raising children on top of that and and it’s not it’s not

30:32

just roadblocks for many of the of the children in the community it

30:38

it literally could mean life or death for many and so

30:43

this is an experiential uh thing if if they’re not in it they can’t see it and what i’m asking is

30:52

believe us believe us believe that we’re doing the right thing because we love our children believe

30:58

that we’re we we’re we’re not we’re not googling things on i don’t know we’re not we’re not going on on

31:04

youtube and trying to figure things out no we’re we’re doing research we’re talking to professionals there are professionals helping us along the way

31:12

and and trust that parents know what’s best we don’t need government involved in what’s

31:19

best for our children thank you if i could i’d like to make a comment on

31:25

that as well sure um i would kind of to second some of their comments um

31:32

i just want lawmakers and everybody to know that we’re just ordinary people like

31:37

i grew up on a farm in rural nebraska my wife grew up in a blue working class family she’s a nurse

31:45

um i worked for over 10 years in construction before getting a new career just recently

31:52

um we’re not radicals or deviants or you know any sort of uh

31:58

straw man image that these lawmakers are projecting unto us um

32:04

you know my son too he’s a typical kid

32:09

you know we started noticing things when he was about four when he started going to

32:15

preschool you know he’s a super vivacious fun smart funny kid

32:22

and he kept complaining about not having friends at school and i didn’t really get it you know it just

32:29

really confused me so i didn’t really put much stock in what he was telling me but over the years it just got worse and

32:35

worse to the point where he’d be crying at bedtime saying why can’t i be normal so that other kids would want to play with me

32:41

and i didn’t get it even then i just felt terrible until he came out to us

32:47

and and then i got it and i started understanding why he felt so

32:53

separate and apart and that’s why we moved as you know we

32:59

we couldn’t keep living in iowa and our kids being miserable and not fitting in not having a community and we found that

33:06

here you know we we’ve gone to uh families transformed in in saurita

33:14

and we found a doctor that specializes in trans youth we have we found a therapist

33:22

and it’s just transformed our son he’s flourished like never before

33:27

and you know he’s just

33:34

you know he’s like any other kid out there that’s not transgender you know he loves basketball drawing writing

33:40

every week he wants to do something different when he grows up you know and it’s just so much fun to watch that

33:47

enthusiasm for his life and i just i want to see that continue and to do that we need to have access to those

33:53

support structures whether it’s medical care or supportive sports and education

33:59

we need to have that to give them a fair shot at you know realizing the opportunities and

34:06

the hopes that he has thank you so much for that derek um just

34:11

being aware of time i wanted to wrap up give a huge huge thanks to derek

34:17

delia lizet jose and kristen for being on and taking time this morning to share

34:22

your stories and be vulnerable um on such important issues and i know that

34:27

the team at hrc will be following up um with press um with you know documents as

34:33

well as just follow-up information um so please expect that but we really appreciate your willingness to to hear

34:39

us out uh this morning and uh give really good attention um to these issues

34:45

that are affecting so many here in arizona thank you so much everyone

—

