As parent-teacher conference season gets underway across the country, teletherapy provider VocoVision is encouraging parents to use these conversations as an opportunity to discuss more than just academic progress.

While report cards and classroom performance often take center stage, communication difficulties can sometimes go unnoticed despite playing a significant role in a child’s learning, classroom participation, and confidence.

Approximately 1 in 14 U.S. children ages 3 to 17 (7.2%) has experienced a voice, speech, or language disorder within the past 12 months, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD).

Experts caution that communication challenges can be subtle and may go beyond how a child pronounces words; they can also affect how children understand instructions, organize their thoughts, participate in conversations, and interact with their peers.

“Speech and language challenges don’t always present in the ways parents and teachers expect,” said Melissa D. White, M.A., CCC-SLP, Clinical Director at VocoVision. “Recognizing recurring signs of communication difficulties, rather than isolated moments, can help adults recognize when a student may benefit from additional support.”

5 Overlooked Signs a Child May Be Struggling With Speech or Language

As students move beyond the first few weeks of the school year, White says recurring behaviors like these can sometimes point to an underlying speech or language difficulty:

1. They frequently say, “I don’t know,” even when they seem to know the answer

Repeatedly giving short answers, shrugging, or saying “I don’t know” can easily look like a lack of effort or interest. In some cases, however, a child may know what they want to say but have difficulty retrieving the words, organizing their thoughts, or turning those thoughts into a clear response.

Parents may notice a similar pattern at home when asking what happened at school. A child might give very limited answers, struggle to recount events in order, or rely heavily on vague words such as “thing,” “stuff,” or “that one.”

2. They become especially quiet when conversations move quickly

Group conversations require children to listen, process what others are saying, decide when to speak, formulate a response, and keep pace as the topic changes.

For a child with a language or communication difficulty, that can be challenging. Some children may avoid peer interactions altogether or have difficulty making relevant contributions to classroom discussions and keeping up with fast-paced exchanges.

“What looks like shyness may sometimes be a response to the challenges of keeping up,” White said. “That doesn’t mean every quiet child has a communication disorder, but a consistent pattern across different situations is worth paying attention to.”

3. They regularly struggle with multi-step instructions

“Put your homework away, grab your book, and meet me at the table” may sound straightforward to an adult, but following several pieces of verbal information at once requires significant language processing.

A child who regularly completes only one part of an instruction, watches what classmates are doing before getting started, or repeatedly asks “What are we doing?” may not simply be distracted.

4. They avoid reading aloud, presentations, or speaking in front of the class

It is normal for children to feel nervous speaking publicly. However, a more persistent pattern of avoidance may be worth exploring, particularly when a child is comfortable with the academic material but becomes anxious about saying it aloud.

Children who sometimes have difficulty getting their words out or repeat sounds may worry that others will not understand them or become hesitant to speak up in front of classmates. This can affect their participation in class and their interactions with peers.

5. Friendship problems seem to revolve around communication

Children use language to join conversations, tell stories, understand jokes, interpret what others mean, negotiate disagreements, and recognize when someone is confused. Difficulties with these skills can make peer interactions harder and, in some cases, leave children reluctant to participate socially.

Parents might notice their child has trouble joining group activities, frequently misunderstands what friends mean, dominates conversations without realizing it, gives answers that seem unrelated to the question, or consistently gravitates toward younger children or adults because those conversations feel easier to manage.

When Is It More Than Back-to-School Nerves?

Not every hesitation, forgotten instruction, or quiet afternoon indicates that a child needs speech and language services. The beginning of a school year brings new teachers, classmates, routines, and expectations, and many children may need time to adjust.

However, by several weeks into the semester, adults have more opportunities to notice patterns rather than one-off behaviors. For parents and teachers, certain signs may warrant a closer look when a difficulty:

Happens repeatedly rather than occasionally

Appears across different settings or activities

Interferes with the child’s ability to participate in class or complete work

Causes noticeable frustration or leads them to avoid communicating

Makes it difficult to maintain conversations or friendships

Appears significantly different from what is expected for the child’s age or grade level

Is noticed independently by both family members and educators

If parents notice a persistent pattern, a good first step is to speak with their child’s teacher about what they’re seeing at home and ask whether the same challenges are showing up in the classroom. Early intervention is crucial, as identifying and addressing speech and language difficulties early can help prevent those challenges from becoming bigger barriers to a child’s learning, confidence, and social development.

“Parents and teachers each bring an important perspective to understanding a child’s communication,” White added. “When they share what they are seeing at home and school, they can better recognize patterns that may indicate whether the child needs additional support.”

VocoVision is committed to helping schools and families connect students with the specialized professionals they need, regardless of location. For more information about VocoVision’s school-based teletherapy services and resources, visit www.vocovision.com/education- recruitment-and-staffing- solutions.