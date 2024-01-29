ParentsTogether Warns Parents, Says AI-Generated TikTok Influencers Promote Body Dysmorphia for Kids and Teens

NATIONAL – ParentsTogether, a parent and family nonprofit that advocates for a safer internet for kids, sent an open letter from more than 12,000 parents, to TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, requesting that TikTok clearly label AI-generated influencers that masquerade as real people and promote unrealistic beauty standards for kids and teens.

ParentsTogether identified dozens of videos from fake influencers being promoted to kids’ accounts, many of which were unlabeled on the videos themselves. Some of these fake influencers claim to have diet, fitness, or skincare routines, giving tweens and teens the impression that a product or behavior can produce the same result as a computer algorithm.

The group also sent a parent advisory to their membership advising parents about the AI influencer content that’s likely showing up on their children’s pages.

The advisory reads in part:

Parents should know that fake influencers created by companies’ computer programs are often indistinguishable from real people. TikTok relies on creators to label their content as AI-generated, but there is no agreed-upon label, with companies using terms like “virtual girl” and “virtual influencer” to obfuscate. Many videos from AI-generated accounts are unlabeled on the videos themselves and would require young users to navigate to the influencer’s profile to determine the influencer isn’t a real person.

You can read the full parent warning HERE:https://parentstogetheraction. org/2024/01/17/parent- advisory-fake-ai-generated- tiktok-influencers-promote- body-dysmorphia-for-kids-and- teens/

AI-generated influencers are new, but the harmful impacts of AI-powered technology like beauty filters being pushed to children via social media is not. In September 2021, ParentsTogether published the results of a parent survey that found that social media features like beauty filters contributed to kids’ and teens’ poor body image, as well as anxiety and depression. The survey also found:

Teens who spend the most time online (18+ hours per week) are nearly twice as likely to dislike their appearance as teens who spend the least time on social media per week (less than 8 hours per week).

Teens who use beauty filters at least weekly are twice as interested in cosmetic surgery and four times as interested in changing their skin color as those who use filters less frequently.

61% of teens say using beauty filters makes them feel worse about how they look in real life.

More than half (52%) of teens say they use beauty filters to change the way their face looks.

When teens were shown 10 photos of celebrities from social media, either filtered or unfiltered in a “Real or Fake?” quiz, 70% of teens got a failing score — 60% or below. This shows that teens struggle to identify beauty filters when used on social media

“The growing trend of AI-generated influencers acting like real humans on TikTok is incredibly dangerous for children and teens,” said Shelby Knox, Campaign Director at ParentsTogether. “These videos are incredibly hard to discern from real life, even for media-savvy adults, much less kids who are still learning about the world. These computer algorithms present as people modeling impossible beauty, diet, and exercise standards which can trigger eating disorders and lead to body dysmorphia. TikTok has a responsibility to its young users to clearly label AI and virtual influencers on all their videos.”

See the full study here.

Photo credit: iStock