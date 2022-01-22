Parting the Clouds: 7 Pieces of Good News About Climate Change

When you watch the news or hop on social media, it’s easy to feel discouraged about the state of the planet. Temperatures are rising, icebergs are melting, and many animals are in danger of extinction. World events and politics could make things worse, especially as new COVID-19 variants emerge and take priority over green initiatives.

Even so, not all news is doom and gloom. When the clouds part, a little bit of sunlight still shines through. There are signs of progress, even on the darkest days, and these pieces of good news are proof.

1. Wind Powers the Empire State Building

As of last year, wind is officially powering the Empire State Building, plus 13 other buildings owned by the Empire State Realty Trust. With the purchase of a three-year contract, the trust is now the largest American real estate user of entirely renewable energy.

Their commitment to wind power will keep some 450 million pounds of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, which is great news for New York City and the planet.

2. Solar Prices Keep Dropping

Solar power is also becoming a viable option for companies looking to save money and go green. In the past 10 years, prices have dropped 89%, making solar more affordable than fossil fuels.

Much of the decline in cost is due to cheaper technology and a larger overall capacity. Meanwhile, the price of electric power continues to go up, which will only incentivize more people to make the switch to renewables.

3. Ford Invests in Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles are reducing carbon emissions, too, and automakers are producing more of them as time goes on. Even Ford is pushing EVs. In 2019, the company invested $11 billion in fully electric vehicles and has since released a plug-in Mustang called the Mach-E.

Ford also plans to produce plug-in models of the Ford Escape crossover SUV, Lincoln MKC, and Transit Connect. Drivers might even see an all-electric pickup in the coming years as Chevrolet, Tesla, and other big-name automakers release their own versions.

4. Keystone XL Pipeline Halts Construction

Indigenous and environmental activists have been fighting to stop the Keystone XL pipeline extension for years. The line, which would transport tar sands to U.S. oil refineries, could potentially break and spill toxic oil and bitumen into waterways and groundwater stores.

Luckily, President Biden signed an executive order revoking the Keystone XL permits. This decision will halt construction for good, which will ultimately help Americans transition away from fossil fuels and protect biodiversity across the country.

5. Shell Plans to Cut Carbon Emissions

Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell already had plans to lower emissions by 20% by 2030. However, a Dutch court put even more pressure on the company last year when they mandated an ambitious 45% reduction instead.

The landmark ruling is critically important to avoiding irreversible climate crises and mitigating rising global temperatures. It also sets a precedent for big oil to fight against climate change and reconsider climate targets as the situation develops.

6. Kenyan Woman Turns Plastic Into Bricks

Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, generates roughly 2,400 tons of waste each day, 20% of which is plastic. More than half of it ends up in landfills or the environment, but one woman is looking to change that.

In 2020, Nzambi Matee created a machine that turns plastic waste into bricks that are even stronger than concrete. Thanks to her, the people of Nairobi now have access to affordable building materials and a means to redirect and reuse plastic waste.

7. Ecuador Expands Protected Marine Area

The ocean environment surrounding the Galapagos Islands is one of the planet’s most biodiverse ecosystems. Here, penguins, tropical fish, sea turtles, sharks, and other marine species breed, feed, and thrive.

This month, Ecuador expanded protection over this area to create a 74,352-square-mile reserve free of long-lining and other fishing. The country’s efforts will protect sharks, rays, fish, and other marine wildlife from overfishing, high-volume shipping traffic, and pollution.

Shedding a Positive Light on Climate Change

Nearly three in four Americans are now very or somewhat worried about climate change, and many are showing signs of anxiety and depression as a result. While it is difficult to escape eco-anxious news, you can alleviate symptoms by looking for the positives.

Get engaged with the natural world and do whatever you can to create and demand change. The more you get involved, the more you’ll shed a positive light on climate change and inspire hope in yourself and others.

