Pastor Uses the Bible to Condone Sexual Violence

Occasionally I get accused of using an inflammatory headline to get people to click on my articles. You might even be thinking it right now, given the title of this piece. I’ll admit that when you’re competing for attention in the marketplace of ideas, it is tempting to use a headline that is a little bit “click-baity.”

But not this time.

Despite how it may look, this time, my headline is word-for-word, the exact phrase uttered by a Christian minister from his pulpit during a sermon in a church service.

No embellishment is needed.

Burnett Robinson, the senior pastor of Grand Concourse Seventh-day Adventist, a church located in the Bronx borough, was preaching on November 13, 2021, about wives submitting to their husbands’ leadership when he said, “Gentlemen, the best person to rape is your wife.”

In his Saturday sermon, which I found on YouTube video, Robinson preaches from a passage from Ephesians 5, in the New Testament, where the Apostle Paul says, “Wives, submit to your own husbands, as to the Lord.”

This passage is a favorite for men who like to use the Bible to justify their own sexism, misogyny, and proclivity towards oppressing and abusing women.

In his sermon, Robinson says this: “In this matter of submission, I want you to know upfront, ladies, that once you get married, you are no longer your own. You are your husband’s. You understand what I’m saying? I emphasize that because I saw in court the other day on TV where a lady sued her husband for rape. And I would say to you, gentlemen, the best person to rape is your wife. But then it has become legalized.”

Don’t believe me? Here’s an excerpt from the offending sermon:

Source: YouTube

The Fallout

As a result of his poorly chosen words, the Greater New York Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church placed Robinson on administrative leave.

“Pastor Robinson deeply regrets the statement and knows it caused injury and has given an unqualified apology,” a statement from the New York Conference said.

In addition, the North American Division of the Seventh-day Adventist Church issued a statement saying: “We wholeheartedly condemn any form of behavior or rhetoric that perpetrates any type of violence against women — or any person. This is not what the Seventh-day Adventist Church believes.”

A Change.org petition was set up demanding Robinson resign immediately. It has almost 3000 signatures at the time of writing this article. And I would encourage you to add your signature too if Pastor Robinson had not already fallen on his sword. Seeing the writing on the wall, Robinson handed in his own resignation on the 24th of November.

The Problem

I have said some pretty stupid things throughout my life. You probably have as well. So, I’m not a big fan of the idea that someone’s life can be completely destroyed by one flippant or insensitive comment. I like to err on the side of grace. I believe in second chances. So, I want to believe that Pastor Robinson is genuinely sorry for these comments.

But…

What bothers me the most about Pastor Robinson’s statement is not what he said but why he said it. For a man to get in a pulpit and preach these things, he must have genuinely believed that he was preaching the truth. That should disturb us. Somehow, Pastor Robinson’s religious system has created a grown man — a teacher of the people no less — who thinks that it is okay for husbands to rape their wives. In fact, in his own words, “Once you’re married, rape is legal.” Worse than that, he is teaching others that this is what the Bible condones.

So here we have a pastor who is using his pulpit to preach his interpretation of the word of God to justify — encourage even — sexual violence and assault against women. I sure hope some of the women in his Church had the intestinal fortitude to stand up in the middle of his sermon and march right out the door.

It beggars belief that any woman would want to get married under Robinson’s regime, when, according to Robinson, once a woman gets married, she no longer owns her own body. That becomes the property of the husband to use as he pleases, whenever he pleases.

So, while I’m all for forgiveness and second chances, it’s not appropriate for Pastor Robinson to be a pastor. He needs to offer more than an apology. He needs a complete re-education.

The Missing Piece

When Pastor Robinson did resign, the Greater New York Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church issued this statement:

Pastor Burnett Robinson has resigned as the senior pastor of the Grand Concourse Seventh-day Adventist Church, and as a worker in the Greater New York Conference. The Greater New York Conference of Seventh-day Adventists recognizes many have been deeply harmed by the sentiments expressed by Robinson. The views he expressed are wrong and not accepted by our church. Rape and sexual assault of women are crimes and should always be treated as such. We will continue to educate and counsel all pastors, seminary students, and staff to fully understand that this type of rhetoric is abhorrent and unequivocally unacceptable. We will continue to pray for and seek to become stronger advocates on behalf of survivors and those still living with violence and abuse. The Seventh-day Adventist Church condemns any language or behavior that perpetrates or encourages any type of violence against women. We humbly apologize and ask for forgiveness.

I respect the SDA Church for taking a strong stand. However, there is one piece missing in this statement. While the Church has distanced itself from Pastor Robinson, Pastor Robinson has not distanced himself from his comments. Nowhere has he said, “I was wrong.”

So, does he see just how wrong his statements are? Or is he merely sorry for saying them because of the outrage he has been subjected to? It’s one thing to apologize for saying the wrong thing. It’s another thing altogether to apologize for the loathsome and fauly idea behind the utterance.

Image by Koyso Studio on Shutterstock

Jesus and Women

Can you imagine Jesus Christ, the pre-eminent teacher of love, grace, and compassion, telling married men to rape their wives?

No, of course, you can’t.

Women might have been treated as a man’s property thousands of years ago, but even the Bible moved past that idea — with Jesus leading the way.

In fact, when it comes to women, Jesus Christ was radically socially progressive — at the forefront of gender equality. His inner circle consisted of many women — a ground-breaking and counter-cultural advancement in its day. Moreover, the early Church was full of faithful and influential female leaders — women like Phoebe, Chloe, Junia, Lydia, Eudia, Syntyche, Susanna, and Priscilla.

There were co-workers and equals in the Church. They were nobody’s property — that is for sure. And you couldn’t imagine them giving themselves over to be raped by their husbands.

The early Church opened up a world of opportunity that never existed for women. Prior to the birth of Christianity, Jewish women were not even allowed to worship in the same room as Jewish men, and, of course, the room assigned to men was much closer to the inner sanctum where the presence of God dwelt.

However, with the birth of Christianity came the somewhat radical idea that men and women could worship together as equals, in the same space before God. Moreover, it is evident from reading the New Testament that women held positions of leadership and responsibility in the early Church.

All of these facts point to the conclusion that Jesus Christ never ordained a system where one gender ought to be subservient to the other simply by virtue of their gender. That is a preposterous idea!

And so maybe if Pastor Robinson had run his sermon through the “Would-Jesus-Say-This” test before he preached it, he might have realized the same.

Or maybe he wouldn’t.

Because, as much as I try to understand what would possess a man to preach. “The best person to rape is your wife,” I am forced to conclude that Pastor Robinson actually believes this nonsense; Pastor Robinson believes that this is God’s word on the matter. That belief didn’t come to him out of thin air. It took a lifetime of indoctrination at the hands of particular churches to produce this kind of belief.

The Last Word

My prayer for Pastor Robinson is not that he slinks away in self-pity at the loss of his vocation. Rather, it is that this crisis may precipitate in him a radical change of heart.

The religion of Jesus Christ is NOT one that exploits, controls, manipulates, or forces itself on others. Nor is it one that elevates one person over another.

Instead, it is the religion where all people are found equal before God — equally loved, equally valuable, equally delightful to God.

—

