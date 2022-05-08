Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Paul Robeson: A Man for All Seasons

Paul Robeson: A Man for All Seasons

Paul Robeson (1898-1976) was a multi-talented phenom.

by Leave a Comment

Paul Robeson (1898-1976) was a multi-talented phenom. He was a bass baritone singer, artist, stage and film actor athlete, activist, attorney and stalwart civil rights activist. The preeminent figure of the 20th century, Robeson’s performances in The Emperor Jones and All Chillun Got Wings earned him critical acclaim during the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920’s. He achieved critical acclaim on the London stage in Showboat and later as Othello in the 1930’s.

Between 1925 and 1961, he recorded more than 276 songs. His wide-ranging voice covered also every genre of American music from popular standards to classical music to folk songs, poetry and political songs. Robeson’s activist and sympathy to Soviet policies led to the revocation of his passport during the Cold War. Robeson detailed many of his struggles in his autobiography and manifesto Here I Stand published in1958.

NOTE: This informational blog (with the except of the introductory comments, is compiled by and reprinted with permission by Abdul Akalimat, PhD

 

 

bio

wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Robeson

images

https://tinyurl.com/5cnc8vpx

documentary video

Here I stand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUki-v-NvoE

Speaks of me as I am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8WWSrwA70s

The Tallest Tree
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPRS-GX9n-A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgCtDoFz7TA

Interviews and lectures

1944
https://www.criticalpast.com/video/65675032046_Paul-LeRoy-Bustill-Robesons_American-singer_gives-a-speech_candles-lit

1958
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgCtDoFz7TA

1959
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxCazQAzwp4

1960
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puOIdh944vk

politics

Peekskill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVRwfW1_06A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wd8_c_vdPdE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxfCf8rOUJ8

In USSR
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UsarGHjXhk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVuzFR0EYtY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeDpt081A30

Sings the Chinese national anthem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJv0jMLLRcw

Singing for Miners in Wales
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0bezsMVU7c

In Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eg7bPgrosAE

In Spain (on art)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ieHA_1y8dQ

Senate testimony
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6y-xfqP6FOE

HUAC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akj4lrS1bFY

Peace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLCndkx1e10

films

1925    Body and Soul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJjcR9MhPPs

1930    Borderline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmP1A8IvwB4

1933    Emperor Jones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feQ3-DuzS-Y

1936    Song of Freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNJqP3KmTh0

1937    Big Fella
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTAfb4oOVXE

1937    King Solomon’s Mines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QGvz0UyvVQ

1942    Tales of Manhattan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfk2RD1jWx0

books

https://tinyurl.com/mr42tejr

legacy

Rutgers
https://robeson100.rutgers.edu
http://prcc.rutgers.edu/
https://www.camden.rutgers.edu/node/4025

wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Robeson#Legacy_and_honors

Amilcar Cabral / Paul Robeson Collective
https://tinyurl.com/4mpydy3x
https://tinyurl.com/2p93s84s
http://www.mltranslations.org/US/Rpo/aan/aan2.htm
https://roadtoliberation.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/acpr-organizing.pdf

 

 

 

Previously Published on Historian Speaks

 

Public Domain Image on Wikipedia

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

