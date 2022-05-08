Paul Robeson: A Man for All Seasons

Paul Robeson (1898-1976) was a multi-talented phenom. He was a bass baritone singer, artist, stage and film actor athlete, activist, attorney and stalwart civil rights activist. The preeminent figure of the 20th century, Robeson’s performances in The Emperor Jones and All Chillun Got Wings earned him critical acclaim during the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920’s. He achieved critical acclaim on the London stage in Showboat and later as Othello in the 1930’s.

Between 1925 and 1961, he recorded more than 276 songs. His wide-ranging voice covered also every genre of American music from popular standards to classical music to folk songs, poetry and political songs. Robeson’s activist and sympathy to Soviet policies led to the revocation of his passport during the Cold War. Robeson detailed many of his struggles in his autobiography and manifesto Here I Stand published in1958.

NOTE: This informational blog (with the except of the introductory comments, is compiled by and reprinted with permission by Abdul Akalimat, PhD

bio

wiki

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Robeson

images

https://tinyurl.com/5cnc8vpx

documentary video

Here I stand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUki-v-NvoE

Speaks of me as I am

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8WWSrwA70s

The Tallest Tree

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPRS-GX9n-A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgCtDoFz7TA

Interviews and lectures

1944

https://www.criticalpast.com/video/65675032046_Paul-LeRoy-Bustill-Robesons_American-singer_gives-a-speech_candles-lit

1958

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgCtDoFz7TA

1959

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxCazQAzwp4

1960

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puOIdh944vk

politics

Peekskill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVRwfW1_06A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wd8_c_vdPdE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxfCf8rOUJ8

In USSR

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UsarGHjXhk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVuzFR0EYtY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeDpt081A30

Sings the Chinese national anthem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJv0jMLLRcw

Singing for Miners in Wales

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0bezsMVU7c

In Australia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eg7bPgrosAE

In Spain (on art)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ieHA_1y8dQ

Senate testimony

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6y-xfqP6FOE

HUAC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akj4lrS1bFY

Peace

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLCndkx1e10

films

1925 Body and Soul

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJjcR9MhPPs

1930 Borderline

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmP1A8IvwB4

1933 Emperor Jones

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feQ3-DuzS-Y

1936 Song of Freedom

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNJqP3KmTh0

1937 Big Fella

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTAfb4oOVXE

1937 King Solomon’s Mines

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QGvz0UyvVQ

1942 Tales of Manhattan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfk2RD1jWx0

books

https://tinyurl.com/mr42tejr

legacy

Rutgers

https://robeson100.rutgers.edu

http://prcc.rutgers.edu/

https://www.camden.rutgers.edu/node/4025

wiki

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Robeson#Legacy_and_honors

Amilcar Cabral / Paul Robeson Collective

https://tinyurl.com/4mpydy3x

https://tinyurl.com/2p93s84s

http://www.mltranslations.org/US/Rpo/aan/aan2.htm

https://roadtoliberation.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/acpr-organizing.pdf

—

Previously Published on Historian Speaks

—

Public Domain Image on Wikipedia