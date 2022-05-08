Paul Robeson: A Man for All Seasons

Paul Robeson (1898-1976) was a multi-talented phenom. He was a bass baritone singer, artist, stage and film actor athlete, activist, attorney and stalwart civil rights activist. The preeminent figure of the 20th century, Robeson’s performances in The Emperor Jones and All Chillun Got Wings earned him critical acclaim during the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920’s. He achieved critical acclaim on the London stage in Showboat and later as Othello in the 1930’s.
Between 1925 and 1961, he recorded more than 276 songs. His wide-ranging voice covered also every genre of American music from popular standards to classical music to folk songs, poetry and political songs. Robeson’s activist and sympathy to Soviet policies led to the revocation of his passport during the Cold War. Robeson detailed many of his struggles in his autobiography and manifesto Here I Stand published in1958.
NOTE: This informational blog (with the except of the introductory comments, is compiled by and reprinted with permission by Abdul Akalimat, PhD
bio
wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Robeson
images
documentary video
Here I stand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUki-v-NvoE
Speaks of me as I am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8WWSrwA70s
The Tallest Tree
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPRS-GX9n-A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgCtDoFz7TA
Interviews and lectures
1944
https://www.criticalpast.com/video/65675032046_Paul-LeRoy-Bustill-Robesons_American-singer_gives-a-speech_candles-lit
1958
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgCtDoFz7TA
1959
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxCazQAzwp4
1960
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puOIdh944vk
politics
Peekskill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVRwfW1_06A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wd8_c_vdPdE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxfCf8rOUJ8
In USSR
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UsarGHjXhk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVuzFR0EYtY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeDpt081A30
Sings the Chinese national anthem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJv0jMLLRcw
Singing for Miners in Wales
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0bezsMVU7c
In Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eg7bPgrosAE
In Spain (on art)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ieHA_1y8dQ
Senate testimony
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6y-xfqP6FOE
HUAC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akj4lrS1bFY
Peace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLCndkx1e10
films
1925 Body and Soul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJjcR9MhPPs
1930 Borderline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmP1A8IvwB4
1933 Emperor Jones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feQ3-DuzS-Y
1936 Song of Freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNJqP3KmTh0
1937 Big Fella
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTAfb4oOVXE
1937 King Solomon’s Mines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QGvz0UyvVQ
1942 Tales of Manhattan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfk2RD1jWx0
books
legacy
Rutgers
https://robeson100.rutgers.edu
http://prcc.rutgers.edu/
https://www.camden.rutgers.edu/node/4025
wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Robeson#Legacy_and_honors
Amilcar Cabral / Paul Robeson Collective
https://tinyurl.com/4mpydy3x
https://tinyurl.com/2p93s84s
http://www.mltranslations.org/US/Rpo/aan/aan2.htm
https://roadtoliberation.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/acpr-organizing.pdf
