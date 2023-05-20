Paws Before Partners: Why Many People Find Comfort in Cuddling With Their Pets Instead of Partners

By Michael Dinich

A majority of those polled said their pets are their No. 1 source of joy in their lives. Ninety percent of pet owners want only the best for their furry companions, recognizing that pets are more than just companions.

It’s no secret that pets hold a special place in their owners’ hearts, as eight in 10 said that their pets are their number one source of joy, according to a survey of 2,000 cat and dog owners. Pets give so much more than just love and loyalty to their parents, whether it’s helping them become more mature (48%), teaching them patience (45%), or improving their overall mental health (43%).

It’s no wonder that six in 10 pet owners admit to confiding in their pets when they have a bad day and prefer to snuggle up with them instead of their partners.

Pet Parents Shower Pets With Luxuries

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of PetSafe, found that parents love showering their pets with appreciation and spoiling them throughout the year, as 78% admit they have a hard time saying no to their pets.

Seven in 10 cat and dog owners believe their furry friends live like kings and queens, which explains why they indulge them with luxuries like designer clothing and custom-made beds (49%) and take them to high-end pet spas (44%).

Pet Mental and Physical Well-Being

According to the survey, pets have their own demands too, with their favorite hobbies being running or playing in the backyard (47%) and playing fetch (44%). Pet owners love seeing their pets play and have fun but also prioritize their pets’ mental and physical well-being. Nearly half (49%) actively seek ways to provide their furry companions with enough mental stimulation.

Even when pet parents are not at home, they worry about their pets’ safety, with 52% expressing concern. This is why pet owners invest in safety measures such as pet doors and electronic pet fences, with 17% citing them as essential. Forty-three percent would also put up a wireless fence system for their pet to promote safety while they are outdoors.

Pet Appreciation

“Pet parents are continuously evolving in the ways they show their day-to-day appreciation for their pets,” Karla Attanasio, global marketing director of PetSafe, said. “Apart from providing indoor care and pampering, cat and dog owners are increasingly prioritizing the creation of safe outdoor spaces for their pets. This way, they can enjoy the physical and emotional benefits that come with being out in nature.”

Pet owners love to indulge their pets with toys and special treats. On average, pet owners buy their pets a toy twice a month, and 76% report that their pet becomes more energetic after receiving a special treat or toy.

Pets Are Part of The Family

For pet owners, their pets’ unique personalities (44%), cuteness (42%), loyalty (38%), intelligence (35%), and ability to provide emotional support (33%) are the most important things. Pet parents prioritize their pets’ well-being and are willing to go the extra mile to show their love and appreciation.

“Pets are part of the family,” Attanasio said. “We’re seeing more and more people slim spending on other household categories so they can continue to provide their pets with the very best and most innovative product solutions.”

Top 3 Ways Pet Owners Show Their Appreciation to Their Pets:

Buying pets designer clothing or accessories -49%

Taking pets to a high-end pet spa -44%

Setting up a wireless fence system at home -43%

Five Things All Pet Owners Need:

Pet door -17%

Electronic pet fence -17%

Pet fountain -14%

No pull leash -13%

Automatic pet feeder -13%

Best Ways Pets Help Their Owner Grow:

Become more mature -48%

To be patient -45%

To be more compassionate -43%

Improved mental health -43%,

Become more active -40%

Become more responsible -33%

Survey Methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 pet owners was commissioned by PetSafe between March 29 and March 31, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

This article was produced by Talker News and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

