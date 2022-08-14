Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Pennsylvania Prisoners’ at Sci-Phoenix Files a Lawsuit Seeking Parole Eligibility of Life Sentences

Pennsylvania Prisoners’ at Sci-Phoenix Files a Lawsuit Seeking Parole Eligibility of Life Sentences

Pennsylvania Governor The Honorable Thomas Westerman Wolf, Pennsylvania Attorney General The Honorable Joshua Shaprio, Secretary of the Pennsylania Parole Board The Honorable Theodore W. Johnson, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections The Honorable George M. Little, SCI Phoenix Superintendent Jamie Sorber, and SCI Phoenix Inmate Records Supervisor Kim Nixon.

by

 

On Monday, 14 March 2022, eight (8) brilliant and courageous gentlemen — Messrs. Kevin S. Mines, Lonnie Wright, James Brown, Charles Sheppard, Kevin Evans, Brian Thompson, Thomas Davis II, and Joel Muir, currently incarcerated at SCI Phoenix in Collegeville, Pennsylvania – filed a Petition for Review In the Nature of A Complaint Seeking Declaratory Judgment and Injunctive Relie fin the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, against six (6) Pennsylvania State government officials – Pennsylvania Governor The Honorable Thomas Westerman Wolf, Pennsylvania Attorney General The Honorable Joshua Shaprio, Secretary of the Pennsylania Parole Board The Honorable Theodore W. Johnson, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections The Honorable George M. Little, SCI Phoenix Superintendent Jamie Sorber, and SCI Phoenix Inmate Records Supervisor Kim Nixon.

In violation of 42 Pa. §9764, a state statute that governs the taking into custody of an individual by the Sheriff for purposes of surrendering the individual to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and transporting the individual to a correctional facility that is under the jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, an inaccurate or incomplete Commitment Form DC-300B and an inaccurate or unofficial Sentencing Order were issued by the Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Case Management System in the First Judicial District Of Pennsylvania for Messrs. Mines, Wright, Brown, Sheppard, Evans, Thompson, Davis, and Muir and similarly situated Men and Women who are serving life without parole sentences in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

As a result, we are looking at the false imprisonment of Messrs. Mines, Wright, Brown, Sheppard, Evans, Thompson, Davis, and Muir and similarly situated Men and Women who are serving life without parole setences in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The laws governing the procedure that must be followed to legally take someone into custody for the purposes of handing that person over to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for a period of incarceration — in this case, for the rest of that person’s life — have not been followed for Messrs. Mines, Wright, Brown, Sheppard, Evans, Thompson, Davis and Muir and the thousands upon thousands of Men and Women similarly situated who are languishing in prison cells. Many of these souls have reseached and designed solutions-based initiatives that address Phiadelphia’s out-of-control gun violence emergency and its causative factors. These souls are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work to help save lives and restore order in our communities.

On 24 July 2022, Messrs. Mines, Wright, Brown, Sheppard, Evans, Thompson, Davis and Muir on behalf of themselves and the thousands upon thousands Men and Women similarly situated who are serving life without parole sentence in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, filed a Second Amended Complaint with the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania. The Second Amended Complaint which is attached lays out, among other things, the constitutional foundation law, federal and state statutory law, and international laws that have been violated.

To learn more about this historic lawsuit, contact Mr. Kevin Saleem Mines, who is the President of SCI Phoenix LIFERS, Inc. (www.palifersinc.org), a nationally recognized “inside-out” Reentry, Criminal Justice Reform and Restorative Justice Think Tank that has, for 33 years, researched, designed, and co-implemented solutions-based initiatives that address gun violence, street crime, public safety, recidivism, Re-entry, the “school-to-prison” pipeline and authored public policy papers that address Restorative Justice, Reentry, public safety, criminal justice reform, prison reform, and social justice.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

