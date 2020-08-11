People, Planet and Prosperity in a Post-COVID World

—

By Zeenat Niazi

Zeenat Niazi is the vice-president of Development Alternatives, our green economy partners in India. Here she reflects on life under lockdown in the world’s most populous democracy, and asks what a post-coronavirus world might look like.

Within the first two weeks of the Indian coronavirus lock-down, images of blue skies, clean waters and birds and wildlife teeming into city gardens and streets started emerging on social media.

In the last couple of days, images from the normally smoggy and smoke-filled industrial town of Jalandhar started going viral on social media. The skies in Jalandhar were now so clear that residents were able to see the snow-clad mountains of the Dhauladhar range, some 200 kilometres away, from their roof tops. Elders remarked that this was the first time they could remember such clear skies since they were children.

Similarly the Yamuna river, which most of the year is nothing more than an industrial drain frothing with poisonous chemicals, today runs blue and clear enough to see to its bottom.

We all know what has happened

The industries are closed down, the factories shut; no polluting effluents in the drains, no diesel bring burnt in the constantly running electricity generators and no fumes from the factory chimneys; the roads are empty of traffic and there are no petrol fuel fumes in the air, construction activity is stopped and there is no dust blowing. The rice harvest and agriculture field burning is still many months away.

But there is a flip side to this sudden breath of fresh air. Thousands of small industries are closed, hundreds of thousands of workers are without income, and will soon be facing penury, hunger and destitution. As these workers have found themselves left jobless by the lockdown, they started to try to return to their family homes and villages – sparking a mass urban exodus reminiscent of the tragic scenes of Partition.

Jalandhar is among the most dynamic industrial towns in north India. It has a wide variety of industries such as textiles, dyeing, paper, furniture, automotive parts, iron and steel forging, hardware etc – but few of these polluting industries are operated by large companies, and in fact most are classified as “small-scale” or artisanal by the government. Small industries in Jalandar employed 159,000 people in 2017 – but these are only the formally registered companies. We must remember that there may be as many – if not more – micro and nano units across the district that are unregistered, operating below the government’s radar with no official knowledge or registration. Many Indian cities are like this – with their industrial belts dominated by a myriad of small, densely-packed and almost totally unregulated units. These micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are the economic backbone of India’s economy. But they operate off-book, employing their workers only informally on a day-to-day basis. They are far less likely to observe environmental safety laws or environmental standards.

