People Want Wildlife-Friendly Plants, but May Not Recognize Them

By BRAD BUCK-FLORIDA

While consumers say they’re eager to purchase wildlife-friendly plants, some aren’t sure they know them when they see them, researchers say. Further, experts want to make sure the plants are indeed wildlife friendly.

“Our research shows there is a lot of interest in buying and growing wildlife-friendly plants among Floridians, and there are also opportunities to improve public understanding of the concept itself as well as how to source such plants,” says Laura Warner, an associate professor of agricultural education and communication at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) and a coauthor of the study in HortTechnology.

Eventually, researchers want to establish “University of Florida Biodiversity Certified Plants.” Scientists hope to put a label on potted plants to ensure the buyer knows the plant is “biodiversity certified.”

First, though, they’re trying to gauge consumer and grower interest in wildlife-friendly plants. To do that, researchers must define “wildlife friendly.”

Caroline Nickerson, a doctoral student under Warner’s supervision, led the study, which defined “wildlife friendly” as native or nonnative ornamental plants that attract and safely support beneficial insects, birds, and other wildlife. These species provide resources, including pollen, nectar, berries, fruit, foliage, and seed that attract and are safe for wildlife to consume.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Out of 868 consumers surveyed, about 90% said they were either likely or very likely to purchase wildlife-friendly certified plants and that they would benefit from them. About 75% of consumers also say they could explain the differences between plants that are wildlife friendly and those that are not.

Of the 75 growers surveyed, 70% said they were likely or very likely to add wildlife-friendly certified plants to their inventory when available.

For the survey, researchers asked growers several other questions, including where they perceived themselves on a scale of innovation. About 40% of those growers rated themselves as “innovators,” or those most likely to adopt new things. That means they’re ahead of the curve when it comes to trying new approaches, Warner says.

To illustrate their point about why wildlife-friendly certification is critical, researchers give an example of what can happen when a consumer goes to a retail store for a plant. He or she goes to a store that sells plants that may have been treated with insecticides.

Depending on the pesticides used during production of those plants, there can be risks of residual toxicity to the plants that feed on them after retail purchase. Thus, the customer might buy a wildlife-attracting plant that actually harms wildlife.

“We want to work with growers to make sure they are growing plant species that have wildlife value and are also using the right tools to manage pests and produce quality plants, while minimizing risks to the wildlife those plants are intended to support,” says coauthor Adam Dale, associate professor of entomology. “If they’re following the recommended practices, they can have the certified plants that consumers know are safe.”

“Although this is a little down the road, we want to enable consumers to buy with confidence,” says coauthor Jaret Daniels, a professor of entomology and curator of Lepidoptera at the Florida Museum of Natural History.

“In essence, we want to cut through all this confusion and minimize risk by labeling them as UF-certified therefore giving growers confidence in the value of their products and enabling consumers to readily identify wildlife-safe and wildlife-friendly plants that have thoroughly been evaluated.”

UF Research Opportunity Seed Funding supported the work.

Source: University of Florida

—

Previously Published on futurity.org with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: unsplash