Peoples Call for Caravan for Water and Life

By Desinformémonos

Peoples, organisations and collectives from different states called for the “Caravan for water and life: Peoples united against capitalist dispossession”, to denounce “the repressive escalation of dispossession and plunder” against indigenous communities and Mother Earth and to “assert the law of the people”.

From 22 March, International Water Day, until 24 April, the Caravan will make visible the struggles for water and the defence of territory in the states of Puebla, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Mexico City, Mexico State, Morelos, Oaxaca, Guerrero and Querétaro, as well as territories in the rest of the country and other continents, “and along the way new organisational paths will be traced to jointly resist the attacks of this capitalist system and its protector states”.

“The projects of death promoted by capitalism, when confronted by collective resistance, use the state to create decrees and send its repressive forces against those who oppose the exploitation-destruction of nature and the dispossession of the territories and community heritage of the original peoples”, recalled the peoples and organisations that have called for the action, including Pueblos Unidos de la Región Cholulteca y de los Volcanes and the Frente de Pueblos en Defensa de la Tierra y el Agua (FPDTA) Morelos, Puebla, Tlaxcala.

On the occasion of International Water Day, the Caravan will begin in the municipality of Juan C. Bonilla, Puebla, where the struggle against the plundering of wells and aquifers by the Bonafont company is taking place, and will end on 24 April in the community of Cuentepec, Morelos.

“In the face of this war imposed by capitalism, the peoples respond with resistance, autonomy and organisation”, they assured.

Below is the full communiqué:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

CARAVAN FOR WATER AND FOR LIFE!

-Peoples united against capitalist dispossession!

To the CCRI CG EZLN

To the Zapatista Army of National Liberation

To the Sixth Zapatista Commission of the EZLN

To the National Indigenous Congress

To the Indigenous Council of Government and its spokeswoman, María de Jesús Patricio Martínez

To the collectives, movements, organisations and individuals of SLUMILK’AJXEMK’OP

To the Europe, Insubmissive, Dignified and Rebellious

To the Networks of Resistance and Rebellion

To the Sexta in Mexico and the world

To the Free, Independent, Alternative and Alternative Media or whatever they are called

To the People of Mexico

To the people of the world

“It is the time for rebellious dignity, to build a new nation by and for all, to strengthen the power from below and the anti-capitalist left, to make the guilty pay for the pain of the peoples of this multicoloured Mexico.

multicoloured Mexico.

LET THE EARTH TREMBLE AT ITS CORE

National Indigenous Congress

Zapatista Army of National Liberation. Chiapas, Mexico.

October 2016

Sisters and Brothers

In these times of crisis and global capitalist war, we the peoples are experiencing a repressive escalation of dispossession and plunder against our communities and mother earth. The original peoples, the organisations and collectives that remain in resistance, see that the storm of which our Zapatista brothers and sisters spoke to us, not only has been here for years, but now it is more devastating, more violent.

We are experiencing the latest onslaught of the hydra, this time it is coming for everything:

It comes for the water, both in towns and cities, the water that once stripped is returned with dissolved death in the form of mercury, cyanide and other poisons that industries spew out.

It comes for the land and the minerals that are stored in it; for the fields to reproduce again and again genetically modified seeds that kill those who sustain them and those who ingest them, slowly. They come for the homes of families that have been built with the effort of entire generations, to demolish them and put in their place high empty office towers and shopping malls, or to pass the deadly Mayan train, or to lay gas pipelines, or to trace death as a destiny for all men and women between the cracks and furrows.

They come for the dignified work of peasants, artisans, traders, teachers and workers to cheapen it and replace it with the slave exploitation that the capitalists crave for.

They come for history by destroying prehistoric and pre-Hispanic vestiges that tell the steps of our ancestors, many of them recently discovered, many of them destined to be buried under aeroplanes or trains.

They come for all life, for the jungles, for the mountains, for the forests, for the rivers, the seas, the lakes, the cenotes, the ameyales, the lagoons, the deserts, they are lovers of cemeteries and that is what they want to turn the world into.

They come for everything.

They are no longer just threats from capital, the orders have already been given and the attacks have been directed at their main target: the peoples, organisations and collectives that resist and defend life.

The death projects promoted by capitalism, when confronted by collective resistance, use the state to create decrees and send its repressive forces against those who oppose the exploitation-destruction of nature and the dispossession of the territories and community heritage of indigenous peoples.

The illusion of development and progress vanishes when the peoples exhibit the death and brazenness with which companies and states dispossess territories, and in the absence of arguments to justify themselves they use violence in all its forms.

In the face of this war imposed by capitalism, we the peoples respond with resistance, autonomy and organisation.

In this long journey towards a just world where life is assured for our future generations, the paths that we comrades have been building with pain and rage are gradually meeting, until they form a beautiful fabric that covers the whole world with colour and dignity.

The noise of the resisting peoples is long and big and this noise has the capacity to awaken rebellion and organisation in every corner where there is injustice and exploitation, that is to say in every corner of our world.

That is why today, the peoples, organisations and collectives of Puebla, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Mexico City, Mexico State, Morelos, Oaxaca, Guerrero and Querétaro once again sound our channels of rebellion and call on the indigenous peoples, nations and tribes of Mexico and the world, as well as allied organisations and collectives to join this “Caravan for water and for life: Peoples united against capitalist dispossession” that will start on March 22nd in the lands of the municipality of Juan C. Bonilla, Puebla and will end on 24 April in the community of Cuentepec, Morelos.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For 34 days the Caravan will make visible the struggles of these nine Mexican states as well as territories in the rest of the country, in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and North America, and along the way new organisational paths will be traced to jointly resist the onslaught of this capitalist system and its protector states. But above all, it will echo the voice of the peoples who have already decided their destiny through their own laws, pronouncements, decrees and agreements that the bad governments have scorned and ignored.

In other words, the Caravan for Water and Life aims to assert the Law of the Peoples.

Mexico, 11 March 2022

Until dignity becomes customary

Never again a Mexico or a world without us

We will not be defeated!

National Indigenous Congress

Otomí Community Residents in the CDMX

Casa Okupa Chiapas

Coordination of Peoples, Original Neighbourhoods and Colonies of Xochimilco

UPVA October 28th

Pueblos Unidos de la Región Cholulteca y los Volcanes (United Peoples of the Cholulteca Region and the Volcanoes)

Anti-capitalist and Anti-patriarchal Metropolitan Coordination with the CIG

Red Sun

Lützerath

Mazatecas for Freedom

Unification of Pueblos and Colonias Against Mining in Morelos

Community of Milpa Alta

Huexca sit-in

Asurco sit-in

Anticapitalist University Network

Peoples’ Front in Defence of Land and Water, Morelos, Puebla and Tlaxcala

Front in Defence of the Matlazica Valley

Children of Maize

CIPOG-EZ

Network of Resistance and Rebellion of the port of Veracruz in support of the CIG-CNI

MAIZ

Community of Iztapalapa

UCIZONI

Totonaco and Tiya-Tlalle Autonomous Council

Ocotepec de libres

Popular Laboratory of Free Media

Autonomous Council of Santiago Mexquititlán

The Isthmus is Ours

Community of Puente Madera, Oaxaca

Comrades in Solidarity from Germany and Sweden

*To add signatures to this call and/or participate in the caravan, write to [email protected]

#caravanaporelaguaylavida (caravanforthelaguaylife)

The original article can be found here

—

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Common License

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock