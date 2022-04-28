Perhaps You Are Not in Need of Love Right Now

In this world that we are living, love sells itself hard.

If you would like to find evidence of that, pay a visit to your nearest bookstore and observe the young adult fiction section. Young adult fiction is one of the best-selling genres of books. Romantic comedies are popularly watched and appreciated.

We fantasise about love. We pursue it. Why? Because we are stupid by telling ourselves that love makes everything complete.

This obsession with love is why it is vital to remind ourselves of a fact while we go after it: perhaps love is what you want but not what you need.

What are you in need of, if not love?

Perhaps you are in need of forgiveness.

To forgive those who hurt you or left your heart in pieces, and yourself for loving and having faith in them. To convince yourself that you did all your could with the information you had at the time.

Perhaps you are in need of peace.

To not stay awake on the bed and think if your life would have unfolded differently if you had done certain things in another way. To wholeheartedly accept your past by not pummeling yourself to a pulp over your mistakes.

Perhaps you are in need of virtue.

To accept the discomfort rather than passing it on to someone else. To remain tender and vulnerable in a realm that attempts to toughen you up every day.

Perhaps you are in need of kindness.

To respectfully treat everyone, even those who are useless to you. To thank the janitor in the office because you have no idea whose day it may light or whose burden it may ease.

Perhaps you are in need of happiness.

To learn that joy is not a destination but an adventure. To discover happiness in the small pleasures of life, rather than in the pursuit of something grand on the horizon which appears to travel further away the more you go after it.

Perhaps you are in need of empathy.

To sit with a close friend and listen to what stings without coming up with a single piece of advice. To wear their shoes without experiencing what they have as soon as you start walking.

Perhaps you are in need of understanding.

To comprehend not just the path you are traversing but also the reason why you must undertake it. To comprehend that every loss you have borne and every lesson you have absorbed along your journey will eventually lead you to where you want to be.

Perhaps you are in need of healing.

To recover from the wounds, both physical and emotional ones. To free yourself from your own trauma by leaving behind toxic behaviours that add no value to your life.

Perhaps you are in need of spirituality.

To have faith in the bigger picture. To have faith in something larger than yourself. To feel that you are not alone on evenings when it feels like your heart may implode from the untenable pain of living.

Perhaps you are in need of wisdom.

To learn that you know nothing so that in the end, you know everything. To permit yourself to make mistakes — accidentally or deliberately — so you can learn something insightful from them.

Perhaps you are in need of hope.

To have faith that hope is good and no good thing ever fades to dust. To get help and goodness from the most unexpected sources during the most challenging periods.

Perhaps you are in need of success.

To listen to your instincts and follow your passions. To share your magic with the world. To leave a positive and lasting impact on people’s lives.

Perhaps you are in need of gratitude.

To count your blessings rather than your misfortunes. To be appreciative of the chances each day to improve your life.

Perhaps you are in need of a legacy.

To be remembered as an individual who delivered tremendous value to the lives of those they crossed paths with. To serve humanity in some capacity even when you have departed this world.

Perhaps you are in need of YOU.

You were whole before they disintegrated your heart or before you ended up with your life partner. You will be whole again after you piece together your heart or a period of grief.

My hope is that you absorb a vital lesson once you have everything you require: salvation and love rest within you, and all you have to do is find them.

