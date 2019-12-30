Perseverance and Not Just Hard Work Is the Key to Success

“Work hard, and you can achieve everything that you desire.” My father used to always tell me when I was growing. It was taught in the textbooks that hard work always pays. As a child growing up, being influenced with all these sayings, hard work seemed to be the only mantra to succeed in life.

However, as I grew up I realized the fact that it’s not just the hard work that matters. It is the perseverance that holds the key to succeed in life. Because there will be times in life when even after investing hours of hard work you won’t get the results. It is during those times that you can easily lose hope, and give up.

This is where the magic of ‘PERSEVERANCE’ will keep you going! You never know, you might have decided to give up, when you are just one step away from your dream. Just like the guy in the below-mentioned image that I found while scrolling through random web-pages.

So, whenever you feel like giving up, remember – Perseverance is the hard work you do after you get tired of doing the hard work you already did.

And, then you succeed!!!

