Personal Wellness in an Unwell Society Is an Illusion

Self-help and “personal development” has long been one of the best-selling genres of books, generating nearly $1 billion in revenues in 2020.

The health and wellness industry hauls in additional billions of dollars each year hawking one after another diet, exercise routine, supplement, or mindset shift, all of which, it is promised, will produce a better version of you.

Traditional 12-step programs are going strong, eight decades in and counting, imploring millions to acknowledge their dependence on alcohol, drugs, gambling, or whatever, and take responsibility for the mess they’ve made of their lives and the lives of others by way of their disease.

And far be it from me to deny the importance of exercise, proper diet, a positive mental attitude, and getting hold of one’s addictions.

But however beneficial these may be, the approaches of self-help, health and wellness, mindset, and 12-step typically begin and end with an atomistic analysis of the serious problems people face.

What’s more, they suggest individualistic solutions to those problems, largely ignoring the social context within which the problems emerged.

Blaming individuals for the holes in which they find themselves and then demanding they dig themselves out is a very American thing, even if we’ve managed to export it to others by way of marketing.

To speak of the social determinants of health, addiction, or financial struggle is often derided as making excuses, falling prey to victimhood, and failing to take personal responsibility for one’s life.

To the American mind, there is no greater sin than this.

Can we ever be well in an unwell society?

But it’s a very open question as to whether anyone can be truly healthy in an unwell society.

And we are deeply unwell.

From growing income and wealth inequality to profoundly disparate health outcomes based on class, race, even geography, to the toxification of the environment and police misconduct, especially against persons of color, the symptoms of social decay are ever-present.

Yet, millions hunker down in their un-reality TV bubbles, posting pictures of their cats or lunch on Instagram, giving workout advice on TikTok, or talking about their side hustles while shaming others for everything from their poverty to their weight to their anxiety or depression.

These are the ones who say they hate following politics because it’s all so “negative.” And anyway, they have a super cool makeup tutorial to post on social, so…

I’m not saying one can’t have hobbies or watch mindless TV or, for that matter, teach someone how to pick the proper foundation for their skin tone.

No one can think about the state of the world every second of the day.

We need diversions.

But if you’re trying to do self-improvement work — let alone advising people on that kind of thing — ignoring the social context that produces ill health and un-wellness or puts people in a position to need improvement in the first place is a con.

At the very least, it’s a sign of profound laziness.

It’s the kind of laziness that says, “I don’t have time to learn about the economic system or racism or gender inequity in the workplace. I just want to do this online course where I teach people how they can overcome self-doubt, build their brand, and totally crush it in real estate, e-commerce or, ya know, as a writer!”

Or, “I don’t have time to become an expert on the relationship between inequality and population-level health outcomes. I just want to tell people about this awesome breathwork technique (affiliate link included), which can renew their body and soul as they sit on the edge of a mountain in the lotus position and meditate.”

Seriously?

Those who believe themselves capable of riding out the storm without joining others trying to right the ship are always the ones who find it so hard to cope when things don’t go as they expected

As part of a social whole, connected to family, community, nation, and an interdependent world, to claim even the possibility of individual wellness for oneself while other parts of the collective body show signs of disease is delusional.

It’s like insisting your kidneys are in great shape even though you have 95 percent blockage in your left anterior descending artery.

Good luck with that.

If my family is in chaos, or for that matter, my nation, I can be at 10 percent body fat, 120/70 blood pressure, with perfect cholesterol, and run five miles a day — still, there is a toxin lurking.

I can ignore it. But that won’t make it go away.

At some point, I will have to confront the vortex of fuckery that surrounds me, lest I be taken down by it too.

In fact, if I try and tune it out, convinced I am the sole determiner of my fate, come what may for others, I will be especially unprepared for any setback that may come my way, be it a layoff, broken marriage, or an unexpected health emergency.

Those who believe themselves capable of riding out the storm without joining others trying to right the ship are always the ones who find it so hard to cope when things don’t go as expected.

At least those who always had to wade through shit learned how to wade through shit.

For those who never had to, learning to survive amid the muck is infinitely more difficult.

Social cancer never remains localized

There’s a reason why the uptick in suicides, opioid overdoses, and alcohol-related diseases — resulting in over 500,000 excess deaths from 1999 to 2013 and continuing unabated today — has been disproportionately concentrated among white, working-class, non-college-educated folks.

And it’s not because they’ve been the ones in the worst shape, economically, for the past two decades. They haven’t been.

In every category of well-being, Black folks are considerably worse off than whites, including the working-class — income, unemployment, net worth, health outcomes, education, you name it.

But there’s one thing white folks had to face these last two decades that Black people haven’t, because they already knew it — the realization that the system isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Previously, and for most of America’s history, white folks, even of modest means, had the luxury of thinking that if they just worked hard and played by the rules, everything would work out.

At least their kids would be better off.

Black people never had the privilege of taking such a thing for granted.

But white folks could because it was a promise made to us, and for which we could find just enough evidence to make it seem real.

And so, when others were hurting and trying to tell us something was wrong, we didn’t listen.

We told them to bootstrap, change their mindset, stop making excuses, and take personal responsibility for their lives.

And then, the recession hit in 2008, and everything went sideways. Y’all told us if we did everything right, we’d land somewhere between a 7 and 10 on that ten-point scale.

But now, it was coming in at about a 5.

Oh, hell no.

The privilege of being oblivious to the suffering of others and believing the pain could be localized on the other side of town was a set-up

Suddenly white communities were facing double-digit unemployment for the first time since the Great Depression. Middle-class white families were losing their homes. Personal bankruptcies, often triggered by medical emergencies, reached an all-time high.

Even upper-income, college-educated executives were finding themselves increasingly out of jobs — a phenomenon Newsweek wrote about in 2011, under a cover headline about “The Beached White Male.”

Clever.

In the article, one unemployed exec spoke of feeling like a “bum” when pounding the pavement looking for jobs.

Gee, I wonder why he would think being unemployed made one a bum?

Where would he have gotten that idea?

Oh yeah, from another white man like himself.

Turns out, the global economy doesn’t love most of us either.

We’re all pretty much expendable in the name of someone’s bottom line.

And when you suddenly come to see the betrayal, unlike the folks of color who never assumed the promise was for them in the first place, where do you put the pain?

How do you numb it?

Opiates, perhaps? Either literal, like Oxy, or perhaps political, like Trump?

The privilege of being oblivious to the suffering of others and believing the pain could be localized on the other side of town was a set-up.

Now we know.

This, in addition to the simple moral calculus, is why white working-class folks should have perhaps given a shit when jobs were disappearing from Black communities two decades before the hollowing out of their Rust Belt towns and suburbs.

It’s why those same white folks should have been a bit more cautious about that whole war on drugs thing.

What they thought would only snare those darker and urban others has now come back to haunt. They voted for politicians who promised prison cells over prevention and rehab. And now it’s their cousins and brothers and children and parents in the crosshairs or dying.

What goes around really does come around, and no one is safe.

It’s hardly an insight for which I can claim ownership.

It’s what the English poet John Donne was talking about when he wrote, nearly 400 years ago:

No man is an island, Every man is a piece of the continent, A part of the main… Any man’s death diminishes me, Because I am involved in mankind, And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; It tolls for thee.

Listen to those on the bottom — they see things clearer and earlier than most

It’s maddening, but also tragic, how long it takes for some to realize this truth, despite how obvious it has appeared to thinking people through the ages.

They are like the passengers on the middle and top levels of the Titanic who couldn’t be bothered to take seriously the cries coming from below.

What do the peasants in steerage know anyway?

We’ve got lobster, champagne, an orchestra, and Billy Zane trying to get with Kate Winslet.

Even the folks in the middle tiers of the ship probably had some chicken dish like the kind they serve you at your average hotel banquet or corporate sales conference.

None of them wanted to believe the people at the bottom, even though it was precisely those who knew how big the hole was and how fast the water was rising.

And so, as they cried out that the ship was in trouble, the better people ignored them.

Because they could.

Because they had been taught to.

Because they were the ones who supposedly were in possession of superior insight. If anyone is to listen to another, it should be steerage listening to the promenade, not the other way around.

“Let them pull themselves up by their own lifeboats.”

Mmm-k.

And hey, listen, enjoy those last few dances. The crème brûlée. The orchestra.

And then bundle up. Because the water will be getting very cold, very soon.

Here’s hoping that you can hold your breath.

Forever.

—

This post was previously published on Tim Wise’s blog.

***