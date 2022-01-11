Pessimism and Hopelessness: Can These Things Be Reversed?

If you are someone that is pessimistic, this may or may not be an aspect of your personality that bothers you. However, you might be interested in knowing if this tendency can be reversed. There is information to support that it can, and in some cases, should be addressed.

What is Pessimism?



Pessimism is when someone feels like nothing good will happen. They may focus only on negative aspects, no matter what happens to them. Besides that, they might believe that no good things are possible. This referred to as hopelessness. If someone is hopeless, this is something that you should take note of. When you are the one feeling hopeless, you should think about talking to a therapist.

How Pessimism Affects You

A person who is always pessimistic may have a lot of stress or anxiety. This could be a cause of the way they are thinking about life. At the same time, if you are always stressed out and do not see any hope in sight, this can cause you to become depressed. It can be difficult to tell if someone is pessimistic or depressed unless they talk to a professional. Reach out for therapy if you feel you may be experiencing depression. You can opt for traditional or online therapy; whichever type of therapy may be more convenient for you.

It May Cost You

There are instances in which pessimism is a good thing, and others where it is a bad thing. For example, an article from the American Psychological Association suggests that people that aren’t overly optimistic about the future might be happier as they age.

This is just one example. In others, being pessimistic can be detrimental to your relationships. If you think that there is no way you will ever be happy or find a partner to spend your life with, this attitude may prevent you from finding someone to get into a serious relationship with.

Moreover, pessimism may cost you other things you care about as well. If you feel that you are unable to rely on your friends or you don’t think you will ever succeed in your line of work, these things may cause you some stress as well.

How to Reduce Pessimism

Again, the first step when it comes to reducing pessimism is to talk to a professional. They may be able to help you determine why you feel the way you do. You may also be able to learn how to change the thoughts you have in certain situations.

Other ways that may be able to limit your pessimism include:

Getting enough sleep at night.

Eating healthy foods.

Exercising regularly.

Setting realistic goals for yourself.

Understanding that you may make mistakes.

Not expecting perfection from others.

Building a support system.

Smiling each day.

Refraining from thinking negatively about yourself.

Lowering stress.

When you are able to make some of the changes listed above, you might be able to lessen your pessimistic thoughts. Remember that pessimism isn’t something that is considered detrimental to your health.

Anytime you are experiencing hopelessness, this is something different, however. If you ever feel like life is hopeless and you don’t have a place to turn, understand that there is support available. You can also talk to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 whenever you need to.

Putting Things Into Perspective

You can also try to put everything into perspective if it happens to you. Perhaps you get a flat tire, and you think this is the worst thing possible. You might feel like bad things always happen to you. Consider how much worse the problem could have been. A flat tire is less severe than having to get 4 new tires or getting in a major car accident.

If you are able to think about your issues in this way, you may not think pessimistic thoughts as often as you did before. This may not happen overnight, but it can happen. Give yourself time to think differently if this is your goal.

Overview

Pessimism and hopelessness can be reversed, but only when you are willing to change how you think about life. Once you are ready to do this, you can talk to a psychologist regarding strategies, and you can also think about the tips listed above. A professional may be able to provide you with tools you need to improve your outlook and alleviate feelings of hopelessness as well.

Having a conservative number of pessimistic feelings every now and then does not have to be concerning, but when you can, you should consider the optimism side of the coin as well. A mix of both points of view can be helpful, depending on the situation you find yourself in.

Photo Credit: iStock