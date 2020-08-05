Philadelphia 2020 National Million Father March

The Child who is not embraced by the Village, will burn it down to feel its warmth. — African Proverb

PHILADELPHIA, PA (USA) – 3 August 2020 — COVID-19 has created a “new normal” for every aspect of our lives and has made the village’s ability to embrace its children, a challenging proposition. Educating our children – the “Next Generation of Leaders” — is one of the ways the village embraces them. Embracing our children through education helps to sustain our village – the City of Philadelphia. In its leadership and organizing role as the City of Philadelphia’s Coordinator for the 2020 National Million Father March (http://www.millionfathers march.com/; www.blacktarproject.org), the House of Umoja, Inc. (www.houseofumoja net), plans to help usher in the 2020-2021 academic year for students enrolled in K-12 in the School District of Philadelphia (http://www.philasd.org) with a virtual Million Fathers March. The virtual Million Father March will be conducted on Zoom on Wednesday, 2 September 2020 which is the first day of the 2020-2021 academic year in the City of Philadelphia. Fatherhood Advocates, Interfaith Community leaders, school administrators, educators, legislators, social services professionals and providers, health care professionals and providers, members of the electronic and print media, Prison Reform, Social Justice, and Criminal Justice Reform Advocates, community activists, parents, block captains, and concerned community members are invited to participate in the virtual observance of the 2020 Million Father March in the City of Philadelphia on Wednesday, 2 September 2020.

Cognizant of the fact that NonCustodial Fathers, Military Fathers Incarcerated Fathers, and Homeless Fathers are not always physically present in their child’s life – a set of circumstances that can cause children to feel that they are not being embraced by the village and lead them to “burn down the village” – the House of Umoja, Inc, will reconvene its Fathers Literacy Project. Launched in February 2020, the House of Umoja Inc’s Fathers Literacy Project focuses on children enrolled in the third and fourth grades and engages them and their Fathers – Men who are not consistently physically present in their lives — NonCustodial Fathers, Military Fathers, Homeless Fathers, and Incarcerated Fathers – in reading a book together. The Fathers Literacy Project is designed to increase the literacy skills of children and help Fathers and children who do not spend time together on a regular basis bond with one another. Reading a book together is a great way for Fathers and children to bond with one another.

Established in 1968 by Queen Mother Falaka the House of Umoja, Inc., the House of Umoja, Inc. has a successful track record of positively transforming the lives of over 3,000 adolescent males. In 1974, the House of Umoja Inc. helped to end years of bloody and deadly gang warfare that played out in schoolyards and in the streets of Philadelphia by moving gang leaders to sign a peace treaty. The peace treaty took the form of the Imani Peace Pact™ which was penned by the late Mr. David Fattah.. The Imani Peace Pledge™ was utilized in 2006 to help end rising incidences of violence and reduce the number of persistently dangerous schools in Philadelphia and is based on the Imani Peace Pact™ Universities and institutions that include, but are not limited to, the Office of Juvenile Justice and Prevention and the Center for Disease Control, have sought the expertise of Queen Mother Falaka Fattah and her late husband Mr. David Fattah in the areas of gang reduction, youth programming, and community organizing. Former United States Presidents The Honorable Jimmy Carter and the late Honorable Ronald Reagan have recognized the House Of Umoja, Inc. for its pioneering work which has been documented in published articles such as A Summons To Life, by Robert Woodson of the American Enterprise Institute in 1981 and The Violent Juvenile Offender by Paul DeMuro and Richard Allison of the National Council On Crime And Delinquency in 1984.

House of Umoja, Inc., since 2007, has served as the City of Philadelphia’s organizer and leader for the National Million Father March which encourages Fathers to take a proactive role in the lives of their child by escorting their child to school on the first day of each academic year, meeting their child’s principal and teachers, obtaining of their child’s academic roster and the school’s academic calendar, checking homework and encouraging their child to excel academically. Under the House of Umoja, Inc.’s leadership which began in 2007, Fathers in the City of Philadelphia join Fathers in over 600 American cities in collaborating with school administrators and educators to help their child succeed.

For further information about the House Of Umoja, Inc. and Philadelphia’s participation in the 2020 National Million Father March, call (215) 473-5893 or send an e-mail to: [email protected]

For further information about the National Million Father March visit the National Million Father March websites at http://www.millionfathers march.com and www.blacktarproject.org.

