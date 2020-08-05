Places I Can No Longer Show My Face Because of My Children

The Historic Mormon 1850’s Jail: I feel that you should have made it clear on your webpage that this particular museum was more religious in nature and not so much historic. Honestly, I just glanced over the word “Mormon.” I’m not making excuses, but I’m just saying your tour guide probably wouldn’t have gotten flashed by my three-year-old. My daughter was very proud of her Dora the Explorer underwear. And, of course, she wanted to see if the guide had on the same underwear, which is why she tried to pull down the lady’s skirt. I didn’t realize that your particular attraction was also a place that Mormons visit as part of their journey. Either way, many people can confirm that your tour guide does not have on cartoon underwear.

Home Depot: The word “banned” is thrown around a lot these days. And I can see how a screwdriver wielded by a small little person is not considered good prison shiv training. Life is hard though, and you have to teach them early. But stitches can be replaced by glue, which is on aisle 3.

Lowe’s: There is no need to rehash the “incident” here. Sorry about all that. Again, glue is on aisle 3.

Bed, Bath, and Beyond: I’m sure the curtains were of very fine quality. And although not puke colored until my child walked by, I still maintain that it was an improvement on their original color. I will remove myself from your mailing list.

Nebraska: Yeah, the whole state is off our list. I didn’t realize that you could be “too loud” for a football stadium. I wish I was making this one up. I am not. We meant no disrespect.

Our Neighbor’s House: Great fences make for great neighbors, as they say. I will put one up immediately after we find our cat.

The Dog Park: Hey neighbors, we found our cat.

Johnny’s BBQ: Well, I think we can all admit that a bean is a very aerodynamically shaped piece of food. Brisket, however, is not. Neither is coleslaw but it does make a wonderful smacking sound when it hits the side of my face, as your waitress can attest. Splatter zones are a thing that I didn’t think of when ordering my food. Your waitress was, as we say in the parenting business, collateral damage.

I left her a nice tip to cover the PTSD. We are really better than that, seriously. Ask Nebraska.

Fun World Bounce: There was already a hole in the giant jumpy inflatable thing! Yes, we had just left Home Depot but that has nothing to do with this!

Glore Psychiatric Museum: No way, this one is on you guys. A history of psychiatry does not include showing people in little wooden boxes and being burned at the stake. And why do you have to use all-female mannequins? You do realize that they looked like Mom, right? So no, this one is not on me. I am actually impressed that my kids were trying to break mom out. Shawshank, baby! At the very least, my children’s screams gave your museum a nice authentic atmosphere.

The Nelson Art Museum: Was it really priceless? Seriously? And is a religious relic art?

The Woman’s Restroom At The Downtown Library: OK, this one should always have been on the list before the unfortunate occurrence. But my daughter had to go and just ran right in. I didn’t even check to see if it was a men’s bathroom. She was two. She couldn’t read. Maybe if we all invested more into our local libraries this wouldn’t have been an issue. And I’m pretty sure that the poor lady in the stall next to us wasn’t pooping. Well, she probably did after she heard my baritone voice telling my daughter to “pull down her pants, quick!”

I admit that it doesn’t sound good in this context. I actually feel really bad about this one. If you need someone to refer you to a good PTSD counselor, check with the waitress at Johnny’s BBQ.

My Wife’s Uterus: It has been made very clear that I am no longer allowed anywhere near that thing. That’s fair.

