Plan Your Wedding Together–Five Reasons Why Men Need to Get More Involved in Preparations for the Big Day

There are numerous expectations regarding love that are rooted in family traditions and culture. One presumption: the bride-to-be (and their mother in many cases) is responsible for planning the perfect wedding.

As a male, people were often surprised by how involved I was with wedding planning. I would not have had it any other way!

Whether you and your partner are in a heterosexual relationship or somewhere else on the spectrum, I strongly believe in the power and joy that comes from planning your wedding together as a couple. Here’s five reasons why:

It’s stressful! You’ve heard it, you’ve seen it, and now you are about to live it. Whether you choose to vocalize it or not, wedding planning will be stressful at times. If you are in a healthy relationship, you probably already do things to mitigate the stress your partner feels from everyday life. Why should wedding planning be any different? Wedding planning is a huge project to put on a partner (even with external help). By sharing the responsibility (and stress), my spouse and I felt supported and were able to better empathize with and understand one another.

Your relationship will grow. Wedding planning is an opportunity to learn even more about each other – like who and what is important and why, decision making processes, and how to best navigate a full range of emotions. Through the numerous decisions we made, I learned a lot about my spouse and how to best support her. We also named our family’s core values (connection, safety, authenticity, joy, and courage) – guideposts we leaned on throughout our engagement and still use to this day!

It’s a day celebrating your love and relationship. By planning together, partners can better customize their special day. This includes deciding what wedding traditions to incorporate and what ways to make the celebration uniquely yours. For us, this included a joint wedding party party instead of the traditional bachelor and bachelorette parties, scrapping the dress rehearsal dinner and hosting one big pre-wedding park party for all guests already in the area, and me building the wedding arch with my spouse’s grandfather.

Establishing the tone of your marriage. Whether you recognize it or not, the planning and wedding itself sets a tone – both internally and externally – about your relationship. This includes determining roles and responsibilities, setting boundaries and expectations, and demonstrating individual and shared values. The concrete is wet, and this time will shape how it sets! Operating as a unit – sharing responsibility, making decisions together, and communicating openly – was one tone my spouse and I were intentional about establishing.

It’s fun! What a special time and way to further your connection with your human. By planning together, you’ll have more opportunities to dream together, share your love, and reflect on your relationship and what makes it so special. If and when planning is no longer enjoyable, take a break. We stepped away at various points and were intentional about carving out date nights and trips that were all about enjoying each other’s company outside of wedding planning. This helped us come back to planning with the right mindset centered on fun and our obsession with each other and our relationship!

Now that you are convinced and committed to planning your wedding together, here are a few tips to leave you with: start early, ask for what you want and need – from your partner, family, and chosen family AKA wedding party – and have fun! Wedding wine Wednesday anyone?

iStock image