Planning for Black Friday Success? Learn the Power of Questions-Based Planning

A. Clarified Focus

Traditional planning often starts with statements: “We will stock up on X product” or “We will spend Y amount on advertising.” While these statements are decisive, they only sometimes guide one to the underlying strategy or rationale.

Questions like, “What is our forecasted demand for Black Friday?” or “How much budget have we allocated for promotions?” require business owners to delve deeper into their decision-making process.

B. Accountability

Questions demand answers. By setting up a planning framework that poses questions, you’re inherently demanding answers from yourself and your team. This creates a sense of responsibility and ensures no aspect of preparation is overlooked.

C. Facilitates Team Collaboration

Questions can be discussed in team settings, allowing various members to provide input. It’s an opportunity for brainstorming and leveraging the team’s collective knowledge.