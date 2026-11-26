By Madison Dennis and Suzie Hicks

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. This mantra was taught, chanted, sung, and posted across our childhoods, teaching us that to save the planet — and avoid being “litterbugs” — we just had to put our plastic waste in the little blue bin. Why worry about plastic pollution when we have recycling? Just do your part, we were taught, and the problem will go away.

We didn’t know such a simple fix was too good to be true.

Flash forward, and today it’s abundantly clear that plastic pollution is an urgent global crisis — and, spoiler, recycling can’t fix it. After all, only 9% of all plastics ever created have been recycled.

So how did we get here?

It turns out the plastic industry has been pulling the strings on our perception of plastic for decades, and children and teens are among their prime targets. Alarmingly, their marketing doesn’t stop with the ads we see online or hear on TV and radio. A new report from our organization, Plastic Pollution Coalition, uncovers how the plastic industry — including some of the largest fossil fuel, petrochemical, and plastic producers in the world — is influencing K-12 public education to create a positive view of plastic, ensuring future profits.

Plastic producers have known since plastics were first mass-produced in the 1940s and 1950s that plastics accumulate in the environment and cannot be recycled efficiently or at any meaningful scale. Since the 1970s industry executives have known that microplastics could infiltrate the human body; plastic pollutes people and the environment and can have terrifying health consequences.

The real solution is simple: Stop making so much plastic.

Yet the interconnected plastics, fossil fuel, and petrochemical industries have poured millions of dollars into ads and public relations campaigns that pushed the convenience and necessity of plastic, misled the public on the effectiveness of plastic recycling, and blamed individuals for the pollution they themselves created.

By their own admission, these materials constitute “propaganda.”

“It is propaganda but the resource management messages are important,” said Jean Salter, former vice of president of communications at American Plastics Council, when discussing a video depicting a pyrolysis (“chemical recycling”) plant.

Industry propaganda goes back decades.

“People start pollution, people can stop it,” said the infamous Keep America Beautiful “Crying Indian” public service announcement of the 1970s. Keep America Beautiful — formed by packaging and beverage industry giants with current members including Coca-Cola, Dow, and Marlboro — also popularized the term “litterbug.”

And take the Society of Plastics Engineers, an association of professionals in the plastics industry launched in 1919. In the United States their foundation runs educational programming with the mission of “changing the perception of plastics one classroom at a time.” For example, their “Wonders of Plastics” essay contest, an initiative of local SPE sections, asks students to write about topics such as “How Plastics Benefit Humankind,” “Myths about the Bad Reputation of Plastics,” and “What Plastics Have Done for Me.”

One of their key educational programs is PlastiVan. This trademarked program brings plastic-themed activities schools across the country to “spark scientific curiosity in students while increasing their knowledge of the contribution plastics make to modern life; encouraging them to seek careers in engineering.” Since 2014 the Society of Plastics Engineers reports that PlastiVan has reached over 140,000 students and was present in 68 cities in 2025 alone.

This propaganda would be bad enough, but alarmingly, we found that many of the schools reportedly targeted by the plastic industry’s education efforts are in communities where plastic facilities are already present, polluting both young minds and young bodies.

In Beaver County, Pennsylvania, the Shell Polymers Monaca — a massive ethane “cracker” and polyethylene production facility — has received more than 60 violations for illegal levels of air and water pollution since its construction began in 2017. Meanwhile Shell funded programs at six nearby elementary schools to “help enable the circular economy by demonstrating the importance of recycling.” Shell even bought a new basketball court for one of the schools as a “prize” for learning the “right way to recycle.”

By incentivizing educators to distribute their materials, the plastic industry peddles deceptive messages aimed at building future consumers and workers, ensuring support for local facilities, and curbing meaningful policy interventions. This propaganda playbook, borrowed from the likes of Big Tobacco and Big Coal, exploits decentralized curriculum decision-making and lack of sufficient public education funding.

When schools don’t have the funding they need, it can force teachers to turn to the most accessible resources that align with their curriculum standards. In swoops the plastic industry, equipped with (often free to use) materials, attractively labeled as “STEM” (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

What they don’t want you to know is that those detrimental funding gaps can partially result from tax concessions that benefit the plastic industry. Schools get a large portion of their funding from property taxes, so when the local plastic facility receives massive property tax credits or exemptions, there can be serious consequences for local schools.

Kids often develop unique perspectives of our world and hold us adults to a higher standard. This has the powerful potential to shift our markets, policy, and culture. The plastic industry sees this opportunity and is manipulating it for their profit gains.

Plastic pollution threatens the life and wellbeing of children. Children living near polluting facilities are especially vulnerable to toxic exposures and their associated life-long impacts. Allowing the plastics industry to control the story taught in schools about the plastic pollution crisis puts students at risk and hurts our ability to tackle this global crisis.

The ideal situation? We immediately ramp up funding for schools so teachers and students have access to the resources they need without a profit-driven quid-pro-quo.

The realistic situation? We expose this insidious issue and hold the plastic industry accountable for their deceptive marketing. We get creative and work together to distribute educational materials that tell the truth about plastics and equip students with the critical-thinking skills to see through the bias. We call on school boards and superintendents to reject plastic propaganda in their schools. We require curriculum source transparency.

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After half a century of getting the (plastic) wool pulled over our eyes, we’ve had enough. Students, and all people, deserve science-backed information on plastic pollution, not industry talking points.

We need to work together to get the plastic industry expelled from our classrooms. if you know of plastic industry influence in schools near you, report it and help us put plastic propaganda on the map.

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This post was previously published on THEREVELATOR.ORG

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