Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Plastic Waste in the Oceans Could Yield New Antibiotics One Day

Plastic Waste in the Oceans Could Yield New Antibiotics One Day

Plastic debris is rich in biomass and therefore could be a good candidate for antibiotic production, which tends to occur in highly competitive natural environments.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Daniel T Cross

Trillions upon trillions of pieces of plastic, large and small, pollute our oceans, posing a grave threat to marine ecosystems. Worse still, up to 13 million metric tons of plastic waste continues to end up in the oceans each year: anything from large floating debris to microplastics.

Some of this vast pollution can come in handy, however, because microbes clinging to floating plastic waste can form entire ecosystems, scientists say.

“Plastic debris is rich in biomass and therefore could be a good candidate for antibiotic production, which tends to occur in highly competitive natural environments,” says a new student-led team of scientists who have been working in collaboration with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

In studying the potentials of plastic waste in the ocean to be a source of novel antibiotics, the researchers  modified the Tiny Earth citizen science approach to marine conditions by incubating high- and low-density polyethylene plastic, which is commonly in shopping bags, in ocean water near Scripps Pier in La Jolla, California, over a three-month period.

The researchers isolated five antibiotic-producing bacteria from plastic waste, including strains of BacillusPhaeobacter and Vibrio. They then tested the bacterial isolates “against a variety of Gram positive and negative targets, finding the isolates to be effective against commonly used bacteria as well as 2 antibiotic resistant strains,” they explain.

“Considering the current antibiotic crisis and the rise of superbugs, it is essential to look for alternative sources of novel antibiotics,” stresses Andrea Price, a researcher at National University in San Diego, California. “We hope to expand this project and further characterize the microbes and the antibiotics they produce,” Price adds.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Although the project is still in its initial phase, it could potentially yield new antibiotics against various disease-causing pathogens. If and when that happens, plastic waste in the oceans will finally have some benefit, however marginal compared to the grave harm it inflicts on the environment.

This post was previously published on Sustainability Times with a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Sustainability Times

Sustainability Times is your online home for news, debate and analysis on every facet of sustainability. Our team of journalists highlights the latest news in sustainable business and industry, sustainable development, environmental protection, and the global fight against climate change.

We also put breaking developments into vital context, keeping track as governments, major companies, new startups, entrepreneurs, academia, civil society and the grassroots each do their part to help the planet meet the objectives of most ambitious objectives set at COP21. Sustainability Times lets you watch the emergence of a new, sustainable, carbon neutral and environmentally conscious modernity in real time.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x