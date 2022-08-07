Plastic Waste in the Oceans Could Yield New Antibiotics One Day

By Daniel T Cross

Trillions upon trillions of pieces of plastic, large and small, pollute our oceans, posing a grave threat to marine ecosystems. Worse still, up to 13 million metric tons of plastic waste continues to end up in the oceans each year: anything from large floating debris to microplastics.

Some of this vast pollution can come in handy, however, because microbes clinging to floating plastic waste can form entire ecosystems, scientists say.

“Plastic debris is rich in biomass and therefore could be a good candidate for antibiotic production, which tends to occur in highly competitive natural environments,” says a new student-led team of scientists who have been working in collaboration with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

In studying the potentials of plastic waste in the ocean to be a source of novel antibiotics, the researchers modified the Tiny Earth citizen science approach to marine conditions by incubating high- and low-density polyethylene plastic, which is commonly in shopping bags, in ocean water near Scripps Pier in La Jolla, California, over a three-month period.

The researchers isolated five antibiotic-producing bacteria from plastic waste, including strains of Bacillus, Phaeobacter and Vibrio. They then tested the bacterial isolates “against a variety of Gram positive and negative targets, finding the isolates to be effective against commonly used bacteria as well as 2 antibiotic resistant strains,” they explain.

“Considering the current antibiotic crisis and the rise of superbugs, it is essential to look for alternative sources of novel antibiotics,” stresses Andrea Price, a researcher at National University in San Diego, California. “We hope to expand this project and further characterize the microbes and the antibiotics they produce,” Price adds.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Although the project is still in its initial phase, it could potentially yield new antibiotics against various disease-causing pathogens. If and when that happens, plastic waste in the oceans will finally have some benefit, however marginal compared to the grave harm it inflicts on the environment.

—

This post was previously published on Sustainability Times with a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock