Play the Long Game: How to Become a Long-Term Thinker

It’s no secret that a successful life is hugely dependent on actionable habits, routines and principles that can be repeated over and over again. Even more important is a long-term plan that can consistently deliver better outcomes.

“All of life’s great returns come from compound interest. Whether you are compounding money, relationships, or skills, time is your greatest force multiplier,” argues Thomas Waschenfelder.

Today, more than ever, many people are distracted by short term outcomes. They build their lives on temporary hacks that do not stand the test of time.

They are more excited about the next career hack, quick money-making scheme and making fortunes now. The bad news, you have more to lose in the short term.

When things don’t work out, you lose twice — you lose money and time. And it can take twice as long to recover.

A better approach in life is to play the long consistent game — aim to make progress every day, week or month. Don’t rush the process.

Life is a long game, and you want to protect your investments and make the most of your time.

Focus on the bigger picture — lifelong progress. Leverage the power of daily or weekly increments and tap into the law of compound growth. It’s the only way to accumulate wins over time whilst you enjoy life in the present.

“I’ve learned that the long game is the shortcut,” says Richie Norton.

If you want to make a massive impact on your future success, focus on building better habits that can help you gather wins without getting overwhelmed, feeling stressed all the time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Learn to play the long game. It’s the only way to win the game of life without losing your mind. Long-lasting success takes more than a single sprint — it’s a marathon that takes consistent effort.

The process may be boring or challenging, but it works.

Warren Buffet is one of the best investors of all time because he is committed to the long process. He has been investing for over four decades.

In the nineteenth century, Andrew Carnegie dominated the US steel industry because he was in it for the long haul.

Life is a game, and we’re all players — the only difference is, successful people play the long game.

Long term success takes great time

Confucius, a Chinese philosopher, was right, “It does not matter how slowly you go so long as you do not stop.”

Playing the long game means making sacrifices now to reap benefits later in life. It means making sacrifices to stay committed to your goals.

It means avoiding instant gratification and focusing on building a foundation that will serve you well in the future.

It’s easy to feel like you’ll never be able to catch up or get ahead, but the truth is that playing the long game is the only way to win.

The first step is understanding what your long game looks like. Your plan for success should include an answer on how you will keep growing and expanding your skillset over time.

Playing the long game means different things for different people at different stages of their lives, but one thing is certain: if you want success that lasts, build a lasting foundation that can help you accumulate wins over time.

Playing the long game is always better than playing by the rules of the short game. The most important thing is being intentional about where you are now so you can focus on playing as long as possible.

Once you know where your long game is headed, it’s just a matter of making sure that every day counts towards your larger goal.

“The question you need to think about is when and where to play a long-term game. A good place to start is with things that compound: knowledge, relationships, and finances,” says Shane Parrish of Farnam Street.

The long game of life is not an overnight process — but the long-term payoff is rewarding: choose your habits, routines, principles, values and actions carefully.

The best way to predict the future is to play the long game. Don’t sacrifice long-term gains for temporary short-term wins.

Keep your eyes on the big picture and pace yourself. In the next 356 days, you will arrive: the critical question is where? Invest your time wisely.

—

This post was previously published on Better Humans.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock