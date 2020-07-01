Get Daily Email
Introducing the 'I'm From Driftwood Podcast'

Introducing the ‘I’m From Driftwood Podcast’

In this episode, we hear from Founder and Executive Director Nathan Manske and Program Director, Damien Mittlefehldt, who give us a bit of history about the organization, their personal motivation, their hopes for the future, and the stories they find particularly meaningful.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Meet Phil aka Corinne and Alex Berg, hosts of the all-new I’m From Driftwood Podcast, where they will be discussing a variety of topics, ranging from bi-inclusion, childhood crushes, and gender identity, to love, race, and drag culture.

In this episode, we hear from Founder and Executive Director Nathan Manske and Program Director, Damien Mittlefehldt, who give us a bit of history about the organization, their personal motivation, their hopes for the future, and the stories they find particularly meaningful.

This episode features stories from Ben Conard and Ashley Jackson. These stories and others can be freely accessed on our website at ImFromDriftwood.org.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
[Music]
00:09
hey this is phil aka corrine
00:11
and i’m alex berg and i’m from brooklyn
00:13
new york and i’m from philly i’m a
00:15
podcast host a stylist
00:16
a wedding officiant and storyteller at
00:18
heart i’m a host producer and journalist
00:20
recently i hosted a morning show from
00:22
buzzfeed news i also play roller derby i
00:24
have three cats and i live with my wife
00:25
in brooklyn
00:26
i just love being queer because
00:29
oftentimes
00:30
it feels like i’m part of this big large
00:32
family that accepts me just as i am
00:34
i love being a queer bisexual femme
00:36
because i love queer and trans people i
00:38
love being part of a community that
00:40
challenges me and makes me feel seen for
00:42
who i am
00:42
i am so excited to host the i’m from
00:45
driftwood podcast
00:46
as a host and storyteller i’m always
00:48
looking to highlight the unique
00:49
experiences of lgbtqia plus people
00:52
to bring focus to our experiences but
00:55
also to increase the visibility of
00:57
all the diversity within our community
00:59
i’m excited to host the i’m from
01:00
driftwood podcast because i love
01:01
listening to the stories of lgbtq plus
01:03
people
01:04
and that ultimately these stories can
01:06
make people feel affirmed or even be
01:08
used as a tool to help teach others to
01:10
affirm them
01:11
i hope what listeners get out of
01:12
listening to the podcast is a level of
01:14
camaraderie
01:15
perhaps permission where it’s needed and
01:17
i love being able to highlight the many
01:19
ways that lgbtq plus people are not a
01:22
[Music]
01:24
monolith
01:26
welcome to the first episode of i’m from
01:27
driftwood yes welcome everybody
01:29
we are so excited you’ve decided to give
01:31
us a listen you’ve just heard a little
01:33
about us
01:34
your hosts but for our first episode we
01:36
thought you should get to know a little
01:37
more about i’m from driftwood
01:39
and alex who better to do that with
01:40
other than our founder and executive
01:43
director
01:43
nathan manske as well as our program
01:45
director damian middelfeldt there’s so
01:47
much i want to discuss
01:48
so let’s jump right in
01:52
nathan what is i’m from driftwood and
01:54
where did you come from
01:55
i’m from driftwood is a non-profit
01:58
organization that collects
01:59
first-person lgbtq plus stories
02:02
back in 2008 i had seen the film
02:05
milk it was just a moving film and the
02:09
morning after watching the film i was
02:11
thinking about a popular
02:12
photograph of harvey milk and he was in
02:14
the san francisco pride march
02:16
and i believe it was 1978 and he was
02:19
sitting on the hood of a car
02:20
and he was holding this big sign that
02:22
read i’m from
02:24
woodmere new york and i just kept
02:25
thinking about that sign over and over
02:27
again and why
02:28
it was having such an impact on me and i
02:30
i realized that it was because
02:32
he’s known as being a big figure in san
02:35
francisco
02:36
known as you know this big queer mecca
02:38
where everyone can go and everyone
02:40
there’s gay and it’s
02:41
it’s all accepting and great but he’s
02:43
not from there he’s from this town that
02:44
you know most people
02:45
no offense to any wood miriam’s but most
02:47
people have never heard of it and i
02:49
connected with that so much
02:51
because i was when this was happening i
02:53
was living in brooklyn
02:54
but i’m not from there i’m from a town
02:56
called driftwood texas
02:58
and just meant so much to me i was like
03:00
man that message
03:01
that i just felt of you not alone i knew
03:05
that i wanted to get that message
03:06
out there uh through storytelling so you
03:09
know is really
03:10
what i got from that photograph of
03:12
harvey milk and him proclaiming that you
03:14
know he’s not from san francisco
03:16
he’s from this town that no one’s ever
03:17
heard of and i thought that would be a
03:19
really powerful message for other people
03:21
it’s funny some people are like oh i i
03:23
love the the name i’m from driftwood
03:25
because you’re destiny controlled by
03:27
waves of society and i’m like oh no no
03:29
no no
03:31
i appreciate the the credit for being
03:33
that smart and creative but no i’m just
03:35
from a town called driftwood
03:37
nathan that was so beautiful i love
03:39
hearing a story about harvey milk and
03:40
how that inspired you
03:42
so how did you take that from point a of
03:44
seeing that photo
03:45
and reflecting on the meaning and what
03:47
it meant to you
03:48
to then turning the idea for i’m from
03:51
driftwood into a reality
03:52
this was in late 2008 so it was the
03:54
height of the great recession
03:56
my own personal story goes i smoke on a
03:58
wednesday
03:59
i thought of this idea thinking about
04:01
that photograph on a thursday
04:03
and friday i used to work in advertising
04:05
as a copywriter and i went into my job
04:07
and i was laid off
04:08
so those three days were just massively
04:11
important to the creation of iron from
04:13
driftwood and i was
04:14
kind of looking for something else that
04:16
this is going to sound very cheesy but
04:17
that my heart cared about
04:18
a little more than selling products
04:21
where if i’m successful it means that
04:23
someone sold more products that i have
04:24
no connection to
04:25
so i knew that i was this transition
04:27
period in my own life
04:29
i liked that feeling of having purpose
04:30
there’s no way this would have happened
04:32
without
04:33
the help of so many people like the
04:36
universe was like
04:37
you need this here you go and and i
04:39
actually
04:40
try not to use the word magic because
04:42
it’s it’s really
04:43
just again with the cheese like it’s my
04:46
faith in humanity
04:47
and just knowing that people do want to
04:48
help and i had the idea and then i told
04:51
everyone about it and then
04:52
we moved really quick on it you know we
04:54
launched in march 2009
04:56
and it was laid off in late december
04:58
2008 speaking about people wanting to
05:00
help damian i’m curious when did you get
05:02
involved with i’m from driftwood how did
05:03
all that come about i would say i’ve
05:05
been involved with i’m from driftwood
05:06
in an informal basis pretty much since
05:08
its beginning i became
05:10
friends with nate probably days or weeks
05:12
after i started dating my
05:13
boyfriend rafi now husband rafi i would
05:15
help edit fundraisers i would contribute
05:16
written stories
05:17
rafi and i sat down for a video story i
05:20
think in like the first year or
05:21
something like that but then i actually
05:22
became
05:23
a videographer for driftwood in i want
05:26
to say 2014
05:27
i was doing contract videographer video
05:28
editor work for driftwood and then
05:30
came on full-time in 2017. so what role
05:32
do you exactly have today how would you
05:34
describe it so i’m the program director
05:35
and i’m from driftwood and that
05:36
obviously involves filming and we have
05:38
in addition to producing in philly which
05:40
is what i do production teams in new
05:42
york city
05:42
austin in addition i manage some other
05:44
programs like our live storytelling
05:46
events
05:46
screenings and as of now podcasts is
05:50
part of my portfolio which is great and
05:51
very
05:52
exciting and of course uh nathan and i
05:54
being the only two
05:55
employees of this organization there’s
05:58
some other non-programmatic
05:59
areas in my portfolio like organizing
06:01
fundraisers working with nathan on
06:03
grants
06:03
and things like that one of the coolest
06:05
things about your job sounds like you
06:07
get to listen to
06:08
all different kinds of stories from
06:10
lgbtq plus people
06:12
were there specific reasons that you
06:13
wanted to be involved in i’m driftwood
06:15
well there’s
06:16
two i would say one is like basically
06:18
since i was in my 20s i wanted to be a
06:20
filmmaker in some capacity i would
06:21
always have fun doing that and so
06:22
driftwood sort of scratches that itch
06:25
beyond that and this is going to
06:27
sound a little saccharine i guess but
06:29
when i prior to coming on driftwood
06:31
onto the team i worked in the new york
06:33
city council doing legislative policy
06:35
work
06:36
in civil rights and consumer protection
06:38
and there were some boring days of
06:39
course but one of the things that
06:40
kind of gave me enthusiasm for the job
06:43
was the fact that we were
06:44
passing legislation that in theory was
06:46
helping other people it was sort of
06:48
great to have this venn diagram of
06:49
helping people and doing video work so
06:51
driftwood
06:52
not only do i get to be creative in some
06:54
capacity but i also
06:55
get to create content that is helping
06:57
others feel less alone or
06:59
you know being able to relate to the
07:01
community and things like that nathan i
07:03
have a question
07:03
i i’m guessing not so much so now but
07:06
maybe throughout the years of doing
07:08
i’m from driftwood was there ever time
07:10
you received some criticism or
07:11
negative feedback to what you guys were
07:13
doing so whenever we publish a story we
07:15
share
07:16
on different social media outlets and
07:18
like facebook for example
07:19
and we spend a little money for each
07:21
story to promote it and boost it
07:23
otherwise it kind of gets buried under
07:25
all the content on facebook so
07:26
because of that it’s showing up in
07:28
people’s feeds who might not have an
07:30
interest
07:31
in eye from driftwood or lgbtq stories
07:34
or
07:34
based on their comments anything outside
07:36
of their little world
07:37
and so i would say indirectly yes to the
07:41
stories and
07:42
over time i’ve become a little hardened
07:44
and i let those go
07:45
it’s just a facebook troll like it
07:47
worked up over it but then you
07:48
look at our youtube comments and it’s
07:50
just consistently
07:52
one wonderful comment after the next and
07:54
i think or the reasoning
07:56
of that difference is because our
07:57
youtube audience has been built so
07:59
organically you know we have
08:00
about 88 000 subscribers now and we
08:03
haven’t done any
08:04
youtube we just started doing youtube
08:06
advertising but all those 88 000 people
08:08
it’s just been people who find it
08:10
subscribe and it’s become kind of like
08:11
this community i start recognizing their
08:13
avatars and their names and
08:15
even sometimes there might be a comment
08:16
that seems a little confrontational but
08:18
then somebody from the youtube community
08:20
like
08:20
one of our followers will respond to it
08:22
and it actually becomes this
08:24
conversation and that’s really what we
08:26
want and that’s why we even wanted to do
08:28
podcasts is kind of
08:29
guide more conversations around the
08:31
stories this is a question
08:33
for both of you guys after years of
08:35
looking at these amazing stories are
08:36
there stories that
08:37
really impacted you in some way there is
08:40
one story that
08:41
i filmed with our producer in new york i
08:43
think last year
08:44
about a young man named ben hi my name
08:47
is ben cunard
08:48
and i’m from setauket new york he was in
08:50
the closet
08:51
and his sort of internalized anxiety was
08:54
manifesting itself
08:55
in in ways that weren’t healthy and it
08:58
was just almost crippling him
08:59
deep down i knew that i was gay
09:03
and i couldn’t come to terms with that
09:05
and that was not part of
09:08
my plan and my journey in my life i had
09:10
felt
09:11
so uncomfortable with who i was i
09:13
genuinely wanted to
09:16
have it end for weeks i had these
09:18
debilitating
09:19
panic attacks a couple of weeks later i
09:21
just kind of got over them
09:23
i used to have this credit card knife so
09:26
it was a
09:27
it would like slip into my wallet and it
09:29
was like a utility knife that you could
09:30
bring anywhere
09:32
and i remember taking that out of my
09:33
wallet opening it up
09:36
and i just started cutting my wrist it
09:38
was because i wanted to
09:41
i don’t know feel pain that felt real uh
09:44
like the emotional pain was real but
09:46
i couldn’t see it or or understand it
09:48
really and so this
09:50
kind of form of physical pain and harm
09:54
was the only way that i could
09:57
feel it i remember one day i called home
10:01
and my sister answered she said hello
10:04
and i had no words to answer back and
10:08
i finally after the third hello i broke
10:10
down into tears
10:12
kate my sister um told me
10:15
look ben i think i know what’s happening
10:20
and i have this sisterly vibe
10:25
that you’re going to be okay and that
10:28
whatever it is we’re going to get
10:30
through it
10:32
and that when i’m ready i should be able
10:35
to tell my sister
10:36
anything and she said i’m ready
10:39
are you and i said kate i’m gay
10:43
in that moment i felt so much fear
10:48
and so much relief all at the same time
10:50
and i remember my sister said
10:53
you know oh this is wonderful this
10:56
is you know going to save your life and
11:01
i’m so excited for what’s to come for
11:03
you now you need to tell
11:04
mom and dad and you know in a matter of
11:08
minutes i had come out to my
11:10
my family after coming out to my family
11:12
i came out to close friends
11:14
and i felt like i could really be myself
11:17
i
11:18
suddenly felt like i could have a future
11:21
that i wanted to live in it was a story
11:23
basically about mental health and ha and
11:25
the overlap with kind of
11:27
keeping this part of your identity
11:28
hidden and all that and i think to some
11:30
degree a lot of us who’ve been in the
11:31
closet
11:32
have dealt with that anxiety i think
11:33
maybe all of us have i thought it was
11:35
brave of him to
11:36
be candid about his own struggles and i
11:39
think
11:39
there’s probably a lot of folks that can
11:41
relate to his story what about you
11:42
nathan there was one that i
11:44
always go back to and we filmed it it
11:46
was over 10 years ago now
11:48
her name is ashley i am ashley jackson
11:52
i grew up in brandon mississippi but i
11:54
live in jackson mississippi now it’s
11:55
sort of similar to ben’s story that
11:57
damian just talked about the
11:59
dangers of the closet i was seeing a
12:01
woman
12:02
when i was 21 she was a good bit older
12:05
than me
12:08
but you know i was telling myself i’m
12:10
not really gay i just like her as a
12:12
person
12:13
um and i was seeing a guy at the same
12:15
time and
12:16
they both knew about each other um
12:20
but i was i was kind of going through
12:21
the motions with him obviously and i
12:22
really
12:23
cared for her but it was a very
12:26
unhealthy relationship
12:27
on my birthday which is christmas eve
12:31
i had been out with friends and they
12:33
were buying me shots and it was great
12:35
and
12:35
and the girl i was seeing came to one of
12:37
the bars i was at she’s like oh i’m
12:38
going to take you to go see a friend
12:40
it’s going to be great
12:41
and i was like i’m really close to home
12:43
i’ve been drinking a lot of just go home
12:45
and she was like no she convinced me and
12:46
so i went with her and
12:48
i ended up having a huge argument
12:49
because she was upset that i was seeing
12:51
the guy and
12:52
i ended up attempting to drive myself
12:54
home which i should not have done you
12:55
know i was like you know
12:56
yeah people get in accidents they have
12:57
duis whatever that’s not going to happen
12:59
to me that only happens to those other
13:00
people that are complete idiots and
13:02
i passed out driving on the interstate i
13:04
was not wearing a seatbelt
13:06
and i fell into the passenger seat as i
13:09
was driving and i remember telling
13:10
myself okay
13:11
ashley you’re driving you need to get up
13:14
and when i did that i used my left hand
13:17
on the wheel as leverage to pull myself
13:18
up and i did that and i
13:20
jerked the car to the left and went over
13:22
four lanes on the interstate and smashed
13:24
into a
13:25
concrete guardrail i don’t know how long
13:27
i was there i don’t know who found me
13:29
but i ended up in the in the hospital
13:32
for over a week i had shattered my left
13:34
ankle
13:35
i had 50 plus stitches in my face and i
13:38
had to move back in with my mom
13:40
it was easy to drink all the time and
13:43
you know that was one thing i could
13:45
control in my life i couldn’t you know
13:46
control the feelings i had for
13:49
women i couldn’t control what other
13:51
people would think
13:52
about me being in a relationship with a
13:53
woman but i could drink and that made me
13:56
fun
13:57
and that made it easier to date guys or
13:59
to be in
14:00
reckless relationships and you know
14:03
unprotected sex
14:04
and being promiscuous and all of these
14:06
things having that self-destructive life
14:09
led to me almost killing myself
14:11
unintentionally driving on an interstate
14:13
at 70 miles per hour no seat belt and
14:15
flying across four lanes
14:17
and not hitting anyone else and
14:19
surviving
14:20
if that’s not a wake-up call i don’t
14:21
know what it is her story really showed
14:24
how it impacts your entire life you know
14:26
so for her to go back and to share that
14:28
dark time in her life and how it
14:29
actually impacted all these different
14:31
aspects of her life i thought was just
14:33
so brave and honest and important for
14:35
people to see i love this idea that
14:37
you’re trying to create more of a
14:38
conversation
14:39
because all these stories they have a
14:40
completely different life
14:42
i think once you put them out in the
14:43
world and once viewers own them for
14:45
themselves
14:46
so that brings us to the podcast so why
14:49
did you want to turn i’m from driftwood
14:50
into a podcast
14:51
people have been asking for it for so
14:54
long
14:54
because 11 years ago youtube was newish
14:57
that’s crazy to think about but social
14:59
media was kind of new and it was kind of
15:01
the perfect time for i’m from driftwood
15:02
to start
15:03
but over the years there’s been so many
15:05
different forms of media and part of
15:06
what we do is try to keep
15:08
up is the feeling you know it’s like ah
15:09
now we have to upload directly to
15:11
instagram for
15:12
instagram tv but also a site or dewey
15:14
you know
15:15
is there enough people watching so it’s
15:16
constantly kind of feeling it out but
15:18
podcasts have been around for a while
15:20
and so many conversations in my own life
15:23
from people around me
15:24
start with i was listening to a podcast
15:26
and podcasts seem to
15:28
lend themselves better towards
15:29
conversations as opposed to
15:31
only on youtube i feel like podcasts you
15:33
take with you into your own world
15:35
whereas a youtube is almost like a
15:37
transaction like i process this
15:39
i felt it i feel not alone my feeling
15:41
changed and now i’m done
15:43
and one time at a we have the annual
15:45
brunch fundraiser in philadelphia and we
15:47
had a volunteer who’s always there
15:49
helping us and she came up to me
15:50
afterwards and she said i just love
15:53
what you all do and i said thank you so
15:54
much and she was like but i’ve never
15:56
watched a story and i was like what
15:58
how do you how do you know what we do
16:00
then and she said i just
16:01
i love the idea you know of storytelling
16:03
i know it’s important and she’s an ally
16:05
you know she has a lot of lgbtq
16:06
plus friends and she said i’m just
16:08
addicted to podcasts that’s how i
16:10
consume
16:10
my media and my stories and my news and
16:13
her one channel
16:14
is podcast and there’s no way she’s the
16:16
only person out there like that
16:18
you know that’s very anecdotal like you
16:20
know we’re not doing it just for her but
16:21
i know that
16:22
a lot of people do consume media that
16:24
way so we want to make sure that
16:26
these stories are available to to as
16:28
many different people as possible
16:29
in as many different ways as possible
16:31
you know i agree that it does lend
16:33
a certain level of being very intimate
16:34
and it gives it a bit of feeling that
16:36
you might not get from the video or
16:38
whatever the case is
16:39
let’s look forward a little bit just
16:40
what are your hopes for the future of
16:41
this podcast what kind of impact you
16:43
hope it makes what kind of stories do
16:44
you hope we tell
16:45
so what i hope happens from this podcast
16:48
is
16:48
i want more people to be exposed to
16:52
these stories that we have that we’ve
16:54
collected over the past 11 years
16:56
and out there somewhere at least once
16:58
and i know it will but
16:59
someone’s like hey i was listening to
17:01
this podcast and
17:02
it was about immigration and it kind of
17:05
put this whole
17:06
issue of immigration in a way that i
17:08
hadn’t thought about it before
17:10
and it uses a a queer lens for that
17:14
and it starts a conversation between a
17:16
group of people i get kind of excited
17:17
when i see the number of followers on
17:19
our youtube channel increase
17:21
or just you know a big hit in terms of
17:22
views and that sort of thing
17:24
one of the great things about the
17:25
podcast is we’re delivering our content
17:26
in a new to us format so that means
17:28
we’re developing a new audience and so i
17:29
always get kind of excited when we
17:30
brainstorm about different ways to get
17:32
our stories out there because they’re
17:33
really valuable stories i’m just excited
17:35
to
17:35
see what the audience is going to think
17:41
people can be going through things
17:42
without you knowing it
17:44
sometimes it manifests into something
17:46
physical and
17:48
and begins to break your body down and
17:50
other times it doesn’t
17:52
and i think it’s important that we all
17:55
know that
17:56
uh in ourselves and in the people in our
17:58
lives so that we can
18:00
be supportive when we need to be
18:03
and help each other out i realized i was
18:06
hiding from
18:07
who i was who i was born to be
18:11
and um i couldn’t do that anymore
18:15
i couldn’t live my life for other people
18:16
anymore and
18:18
i told myself okay you’re gay one thing
18:22
that i’ve said to people when they ask
18:24
why we do these stories
18:25
is is well you know is to increase
18:27
empathy you know between the listener
18:29
and the storyteller and what i say is
18:31
yeah of course you know we need more
18:33
empathy
18:33
from the non-lgbtq plus community but
18:36
also within our own community we tend to
18:38
put ourselves in these little columns
18:39
and sometimes not everyone sometimes a
18:41
lot of people just stay there and
18:42
don’t seek to learn about the lived
18:44
experiences of other members of our
18:46
community for
18:46
you know a cis gay white man to hear the
18:48
experience of someone who is not that
18:50
is critically important i feel like a
18:52
lot of people are going to learn about
18:53
i’m from driftwood for the first time
18:55
and that’s really exciting then i looked
18:57
at all these other ways of telling
18:59
stories
19:00
and i can get equally excited about that
19:01
so you know we’ve done live storytelling
19:03
in the past
19:04
i’d love to do more of that i’m a huge
19:06
comic book geek so i’d love to do like
19:07
graphic novels
19:08
i’d love to have like a regular ongoing
19:10
theater production
19:11
basically just if you take a step back
19:13
and think about how many ways you can
19:14
tell a story i want i from driftwood to
19:16
have a
19:16
presence in every single way that people
19:19
tell stories and i think that’s wrapped
19:21
up into the excitement of sharing
19:22
these stories with with a podcast
19:24
audience or the podcast world
19:27
[Music]
19:33
the i’m from driftwood podcast is hosted
19:35
by phil aka corrine and alex berg and is
19:38
produced by andy egan thorpe
19:40
the podcast is recorded as part of i’m
19:42
from driftwood a worldwide non-profit
19:45
lgbtqia plus story archive
19:48
and is funded in part from td bank and
19:50
heritage of pride new york
19:52
i’m from driftwood was created by nathan
19:53
manske to help queer and trans people
19:55
learn more about their community
19:57
help straight people learn more about
19:58
their neighbors and help everyone learn
20:00
more about themselves all through the
20:02
power of storytelling the ifd program
20:04
director is damian middelfelt the
20:06
stories you heard today are available in
20:07
their entirety plus thousands more at
20:10
i’m from driftwood.org
20:11
please follow us on instagram facebook
20:13
and youtube and our score is provided by
20:16
elevate audio
20:17
be sure to subscribe to our podcast
20:19
wherever you get your podcast
20:21
thank you all for listening

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and storysharing.

