Introducing the ‘I’m From Driftwood Podcast’

.
.
Meet Phil aka Corinne and Alex Berg, hosts of the all-new I’m From Driftwood Podcast, where they will be discussing a variety of topics, ranging from bi-inclusion, childhood crushes, and gender identity, to love, race, and drag culture.
In this episode, we hear from Founder and Executive Director Nathan Manske and Program Director, Damien Mittlefehldt, who give us a bit of history about the organization, their personal motivation, their hopes for the future, and the stories they find particularly meaningful.
This episode features stories from Ben Conard and Ashley Jackson. These stories and others can be freely accessed on our website at ImFromDriftwood.org.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.