Introducing the ‘I’m From Driftwood Podcast’

Meet Phil aka Corinne and Alex Berg, hosts of the all-new I’m From Driftwood Podcast, where they will be discussing a variety of topics, ranging from bi-inclusion, childhood crushes, and gender identity, to love, race, and drag culture.

In this episode, we hear from Founder and Executive Director Nathan Manske and Program Director, Damien Mittlefehldt, who give us a bit of history about the organization, their personal motivation, their hopes for the future, and the stories they find particularly meaningful.

This episode features stories from Ben Conard and Ashley Jackson. These stories and others can be freely accessed on our website at ImFromDriftwood.org.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02 [Music]

00:09 hey this is phil aka corrine

00:11 and i’m alex berg and i’m from brooklyn

00:13 new york and i’m from philly i’m a

00:15 podcast host a stylist

00:16 a wedding officiant and storyteller at

00:18 heart i’m a host producer and journalist

00:20 recently i hosted a morning show from

00:22 buzzfeed news i also play roller derby i

00:24 have three cats and i live with my wife

00:25 in brooklyn

00:26 i just love being queer because

00:29 oftentimes

00:30 it feels like i’m part of this big large

00:32 family that accepts me just as i am

00:34 i love being a queer bisexual femme

00:36 because i love queer and trans people i

00:38 love being part of a community that

00:40 challenges me and makes me feel seen for

00:42 who i am

00:42 i am so excited to host the i’m from

00:45 driftwood podcast

00:46 as a host and storyteller i’m always

00:48 looking to highlight the unique

00:49 experiences of lgbtqia plus people

00:52 to bring focus to our experiences but

00:55 also to increase the visibility of

00:57 all the diversity within our community

00:59 i’m excited to host the i’m from

01:00 driftwood podcast because i love

01:01 listening to the stories of lgbtq plus

01:03 people

01:04 and that ultimately these stories can

01:06 make people feel affirmed or even be

01:08 used as a tool to help teach others to

01:10 affirm them

01:11 i hope what listeners get out of

01:12 listening to the podcast is a level of

01:14 camaraderie

01:15 perhaps permission where it’s needed and

01:17 i love being able to highlight the many

01:19 ways that lgbtq plus people are not a

01:22 [Music]

01:24 monolith

01:26 welcome to the first episode of i’m from

01:27 driftwood yes welcome everybody

01:29 we are so excited you’ve decided to give

01:31 us a listen you’ve just heard a little

01:33 about us

01:34 your hosts but for our first episode we

01:36 thought you should get to know a little

01:37 more about i’m from driftwood

01:39 and alex who better to do that with

01:40 other than our founder and executive

01:43 director

01:43 nathan manske as well as our program

01:45 director damian middelfeldt there’s so

01:47 much i want to discuss

01:48 so let’s jump right in

01:52 nathan what is i’m from driftwood and

01:54 where did you come from

01:55 i’m from driftwood is a non-profit

01:58 organization that collects

01:59 first-person lgbtq plus stories

02:02 back in 2008 i had seen the film

02:05 milk it was just a moving film and the

02:09 morning after watching the film i was

02:11 thinking about a popular

02:12 photograph of harvey milk and he was in

02:14 the san francisco pride march

02:16 and i believe it was 1978 and he was

02:19 sitting on the hood of a car

02:20 and he was holding this big sign that

02:22 read i’m from

02:24 woodmere new york and i just kept

02:25 thinking about that sign over and over

02:27 again and why

02:28 it was having such an impact on me and i

02:30 i realized that it was because

02:32 he’s known as being a big figure in san

02:35 francisco

02:36 known as you know this big queer mecca

02:38 where everyone can go and everyone

02:40 there’s gay and it’s

02:41 it’s all accepting and great but he’s

02:43 not from there he’s from this town that

02:44 you know most people

02:45 no offense to any wood miriam’s but most

02:47 people have never heard of it and i

02:49 connected with that so much

02:51 because i was when this was happening i

02:53 was living in brooklyn

02:54 but i’m not from there i’m from a town

02:56 called driftwood texas

02:58 and just meant so much to me i was like

03:00 man that message

03:01 that i just felt of you not alone i knew

03:05 that i wanted to get that message

03:06 out there uh through storytelling so you

03:09 know is really

03:10 what i got from that photograph of

03:12 harvey milk and him proclaiming that you

03:14 know he’s not from san francisco

03:16 he’s from this town that no one’s ever

03:17 heard of and i thought that would be a

03:19 really powerful message for other people

03:21 it’s funny some people are like oh i i

03:23 love the the name i’m from driftwood

03:25 because you’re destiny controlled by

03:27 waves of society and i’m like oh no no

03:29 no no

03:31 i appreciate the the credit for being

03:33 that smart and creative but no i’m just

03:35 from a town called driftwood

03:37 nathan that was so beautiful i love

03:39 hearing a story about harvey milk and

03:40 how that inspired you

03:42 so how did you take that from point a of

03:44 seeing that photo

03:45 and reflecting on the meaning and what

03:47 it meant to you

03:48 to then turning the idea for i’m from

03:51 driftwood into a reality

03:52 this was in late 2008 so it was the

03:54 height of the great recession

03:56 my own personal story goes i smoke on a

03:58 wednesday

03:59 i thought of this idea thinking about

04:01 that photograph on a thursday

04:03 and friday i used to work in advertising

04:05 as a copywriter and i went into my job

04:07 and i was laid off

04:08 so those three days were just massively

04:11 important to the creation of iron from

04:13 driftwood and i was

04:14 kind of looking for something else that

04:16 this is going to sound very cheesy but

04:17 that my heart cared about

04:18 a little more than selling products

04:21 where if i’m successful it means that

04:23 someone sold more products that i have

04:24 no connection to

04:25 so i knew that i was this transition

04:27 period in my own life

04:29 i liked that feeling of having purpose

04:30 there’s no way this would have happened

04:32 without

04:33 the help of so many people like the

04:36 universe was like

04:37 you need this here you go and and i

04:39 actually

04:40 try not to use the word magic because

04:42 it’s it’s really

04:43 just again with the cheese like it’s my

04:46 faith in humanity

04:47 and just knowing that people do want to

04:48 help and i had the idea and then i told

04:51 everyone about it and then

04:52 we moved really quick on it you know we

04:54 launched in march 2009

04:56 and it was laid off in late december

04:58 2008 speaking about people wanting to

05:00 help damian i’m curious when did you get

05:02 involved with i’m from driftwood how did

05:03 all that come about i would say i’ve

05:05 been involved with i’m from driftwood

05:06 in an informal basis pretty much since

05:08 its beginning i became

05:10 friends with nate probably days or weeks

05:12 after i started dating my

05:13 boyfriend rafi now husband rafi i would

05:15 help edit fundraisers i would contribute

05:16 written stories

05:17 rafi and i sat down for a video story i

05:20 think in like the first year or

05:21 something like that but then i actually

05:22 became

05:23 a videographer for driftwood in i want

05:26 to say 2014

05:27 i was doing contract videographer video

05:28 editor work for driftwood and then

05:30 came on full-time in 2017. so what role

05:32 do you exactly have today how would you

05:34 describe it so i’m the program director

05:35 and i’m from driftwood and that

05:36 obviously involves filming and we have

05:38 in addition to producing in philly which

05:40 is what i do production teams in new

05:42 york city

05:42 austin in addition i manage some other

05:44 programs like our live storytelling

05:46 events

05:46 screenings and as of now podcasts is

05:50 part of my portfolio which is great and

05:51 very

05:52 exciting and of course uh nathan and i

05:54 being the only two

05:55 employees of this organization there’s

05:58 some other non-programmatic

05:59 areas in my portfolio like organizing

06:01 fundraisers working with nathan on

06:03 grants

06:03 and things like that one of the coolest

06:05 things about your job sounds like you

06:07 get to listen to

06:08 all different kinds of stories from

06:10 lgbtq plus people

06:12 were there specific reasons that you

06:13 wanted to be involved in i’m driftwood

06:15 well there’s

06:16 two i would say one is like basically

06:18 since i was in my 20s i wanted to be a

06:20 filmmaker in some capacity i would

06:21 always have fun doing that and so

06:22 driftwood sort of scratches that itch

06:25 beyond that and this is going to

06:27 sound a little saccharine i guess but

06:29 when i prior to coming on driftwood

06:31 onto the team i worked in the new york

06:33 city council doing legislative policy

06:35 work

06:36 in civil rights and consumer protection

06:38 and there were some boring days of

06:39 course but one of the things that

06:40 kind of gave me enthusiasm for the job

06:43 was the fact that we were

06:44 passing legislation that in theory was

06:46 helping other people it was sort of

06:48 great to have this venn diagram of

06:49 helping people and doing video work so

06:51 driftwood

06:52 not only do i get to be creative in some

06:54 capacity but i also

06:55 get to create content that is helping

06:57 others feel less alone or

06:59 you know being able to relate to the

07:01 community and things like that nathan i

07:03 have a question

07:03 i i’m guessing not so much so now but

07:06 maybe throughout the years of doing

07:08 i’m from driftwood was there ever time

07:10 you received some criticism or

07:11 negative feedback to what you guys were

07:13 doing so whenever we publish a story we

07:15 share

07:16 on different social media outlets and

07:18 like facebook for example

07:19 and we spend a little money for each

07:21 story to promote it and boost it

07:23 otherwise it kind of gets buried under

07:25 all the content on facebook so

07:26 because of that it’s showing up in

07:28 people’s feeds who might not have an

07:30 interest

07:31 in eye from driftwood or lgbtq stories

07:34 or

07:34 based on their comments anything outside

07:36 of their little world

07:37 and so i would say indirectly yes to the

07:41 stories and

07:42 over time i’ve become a little hardened

07:44 and i let those go

07:45 it’s just a facebook troll like it

07:47 worked up over it but then you

07:48 look at our youtube comments and it’s

07:50 just consistently

07:52 one wonderful comment after the next and

07:54 i think or the reasoning

07:56 of that difference is because our

07:57 youtube audience has been built so

07:59 organically you know we have

08:00 about 88 000 subscribers now and we

08:03 haven’t done any

08:04 youtube we just started doing youtube

08:06 advertising but all those 88 000 people

08:08 it’s just been people who find it

08:10 subscribe and it’s become kind of like

08:11 this community i start recognizing their

08:13 avatars and their names and

08:15 even sometimes there might be a comment

08:16 that seems a little confrontational but

08:18 then somebody from the youtube community

08:20 like

08:20 one of our followers will respond to it

08:22 and it actually becomes this

08:24 conversation and that’s really what we

08:26 want and that’s why we even wanted to do

08:28 podcasts is kind of

08:29 guide more conversations around the

08:31 stories this is a question

08:33 for both of you guys after years of

08:35 looking at these amazing stories are

08:36 there stories that

08:37 really impacted you in some way there is

08:40 one story that

08:41 i filmed with our producer in new york i

08:43 think last year

08:44 about a young man named ben hi my name

08:47 is ben cunard

08:48 and i’m from setauket new york he was in

08:50 the closet

08:51 and his sort of internalized anxiety was

08:54 manifesting itself

08:55 in in ways that weren’t healthy and it

08:58 was just almost crippling him

08:59 deep down i knew that i was gay

09:03 and i couldn’t come to terms with that

09:05 and that was not part of

09:08 my plan and my journey in my life i had

09:10 felt

09:11 so uncomfortable with who i was i

09:13 genuinely wanted to

09:16 have it end for weeks i had these

09:18 debilitating

09:19 panic attacks a couple of weeks later i

09:21 just kind of got over them

09:23 i used to have this credit card knife so

09:26 it was a

09:27 it would like slip into my wallet and it

09:29 was like a utility knife that you could

09:30 bring anywhere

09:32 and i remember taking that out of my

09:33 wallet opening it up

09:36 and i just started cutting my wrist it

09:38 was because i wanted to

09:41 i don’t know feel pain that felt real uh

09:44 like the emotional pain was real but

09:46 i couldn’t see it or or understand it

09:48 really and so this

09:50 kind of form of physical pain and harm

09:54 was the only way that i could

09:57 feel it i remember one day i called home

10:01 and my sister answered she said hello

10:04 and i had no words to answer back and

10:08 i finally after the third hello i broke

10:10 down into tears

10:12 kate my sister um told me

10:15 look ben i think i know what’s happening

10:20 and i have this sisterly vibe

10:25 that you’re going to be okay and that

10:28 whatever it is we’re going to get

10:30 through it

10:32 and that when i’m ready i should be able

10:35 to tell my sister

10:36 anything and she said i’m ready

10:39 are you and i said kate i’m gay

10:43 in that moment i felt so much fear

10:48 and so much relief all at the same time

10:50 and i remember my sister said

10:53 you know oh this is wonderful this

10:56 is you know going to save your life and

11:01 i’m so excited for what’s to come for

11:03 you now you need to tell

11:04 mom and dad and you know in a matter of

11:08 minutes i had come out to my

11:10 my family after coming out to my family

11:12 i came out to close friends

11:14 and i felt like i could really be myself

11:17 i

11:18 suddenly felt like i could have a future

11:21 that i wanted to live in it was a story

11:23 basically about mental health and ha and

11:25 the overlap with kind of

11:27 keeping this part of your identity

11:28 hidden and all that and i think to some

11:30 degree a lot of us who’ve been in the

11:31 closet

11:32 have dealt with that anxiety i think

11:33 maybe all of us have i thought it was

11:35 brave of him to

11:36 be candid about his own struggles and i

11:39 think

11:39 there’s probably a lot of folks that can

11:41 relate to his story what about you

11:42 nathan there was one that i

11:44 always go back to and we filmed it it

11:46 was over 10 years ago now

11:48 her name is ashley i am ashley jackson

11:52 i grew up in brandon mississippi but i

11:54 live in jackson mississippi now it’s

11:55 sort of similar to ben’s story that

11:57 damian just talked about the

11:59 dangers of the closet i was seeing a

12:01 woman

12:02 when i was 21 she was a good bit older

12:05 than me

12:08 but you know i was telling myself i’m

12:10 not really gay i just like her as a

12:12 person

12:13 um and i was seeing a guy at the same

12:15 time and

12:16 they both knew about each other um

12:20 but i was i was kind of going through

12:21 the motions with him obviously and i

12:22 really

12:23 cared for her but it was a very

12:26 unhealthy relationship

12:27 on my birthday which is christmas eve

12:31 i had been out with friends and they

12:33 were buying me shots and it was great

12:35 and

12:35 and the girl i was seeing came to one of

12:37 the bars i was at she’s like oh i’m

12:38 going to take you to go see a friend

12:40 it’s going to be great

12:41 and i was like i’m really close to home

12:43 i’ve been drinking a lot of just go home

12:45 and she was like no she convinced me and

12:46 so i went with her and

12:48 i ended up having a huge argument

12:49 because she was upset that i was seeing

12:51 the guy and

12:52 i ended up attempting to drive myself

12:54 home which i should not have done you

12:55 know i was like you know

12:56 yeah people get in accidents they have

12:57 duis whatever that’s not going to happen

12:59 to me that only happens to those other

13:00 people that are complete idiots and

13:02 i passed out driving on the interstate i

13:04 was not wearing a seatbelt

13:06 and i fell into the passenger seat as i

13:09 was driving and i remember telling

13:10 myself okay

13:11 ashley you’re driving you need to get up

13:14 and when i did that i used my left hand

13:17 on the wheel as leverage to pull myself

13:18 up and i did that and i

13:20 jerked the car to the left and went over

13:22 four lanes on the interstate and smashed

13:24 into a

13:25 concrete guardrail i don’t know how long

13:27 i was there i don’t know who found me

13:29 but i ended up in the in the hospital

13:32 for over a week i had shattered my left

13:34 ankle

13:35 i had 50 plus stitches in my face and i

13:38 had to move back in with my mom

13:40 it was easy to drink all the time and

13:43 you know that was one thing i could

13:45 control in my life i couldn’t you know

13:46 control the feelings i had for

13:49 women i couldn’t control what other

13:51 people would think

13:52 about me being in a relationship with a

13:53 woman but i could drink and that made me

13:56 fun

13:57 and that made it easier to date guys or

13:59 to be in

14:00 reckless relationships and you know

14:03 unprotected sex

14:04 and being promiscuous and all of these

14:06 things having that self-destructive life

14:09 led to me almost killing myself

14:11 unintentionally driving on an interstate

14:13 at 70 miles per hour no seat belt and

14:15 flying across four lanes

14:17 and not hitting anyone else and

14:19 surviving

14:20 if that’s not a wake-up call i don’t

14:21 know what it is her story really showed

14:24 how it impacts your entire life you know

14:26 so for her to go back and to share that

14:28 dark time in her life and how it

14:29 actually impacted all these different

14:31 aspects of her life i thought was just

14:33 so brave and honest and important for

14:35 people to see i love this idea that

14:37 you’re trying to create more of a

14:38 conversation

14:39 because all these stories they have a

14:40 completely different life

14:42 i think once you put them out in the

14:43 world and once viewers own them for

14:45 themselves

14:46 so that brings us to the podcast so why

14:49 did you want to turn i’m from driftwood

14:50 into a podcast

14:51 people have been asking for it for so

14:54 long

14:54 because 11 years ago youtube was newish

14:57 that’s crazy to think about but social

14:59 media was kind of new and it was kind of

15:01 the perfect time for i’m from driftwood

15:02 to start

15:03 but over the years there’s been so many

15:05 different forms of media and part of

15:06 what we do is try to keep

15:08 up is the feeling you know it’s like ah

15:09 now we have to upload directly to

15:11 instagram for

15:12 instagram tv but also a site or dewey

15:14 you know

15:15 is there enough people watching so it’s

15:16 constantly kind of feeling it out but

15:18 podcasts have been around for a while

15:20 and so many conversations in my own life

15:23 from people around me

15:24 start with i was listening to a podcast

15:26 and podcasts seem to

15:28 lend themselves better towards

15:29 conversations as opposed to

15:31 only on youtube i feel like podcasts you

15:33 take with you into your own world

15:35 whereas a youtube is almost like a

15:37 transaction like i process this

15:39 i felt it i feel not alone my feeling

15:41 changed and now i’m done

15:43 and one time at a we have the annual

15:45 brunch fundraiser in philadelphia and we

15:47 had a volunteer who’s always there

15:49 helping us and she came up to me

15:50 afterwards and she said i just love

15:53 what you all do and i said thank you so

15:54 much and she was like but i’ve never

15:56 watched a story and i was like what

15:58 how do you how do you know what we do

16:00 then and she said i just

16:01 i love the idea you know of storytelling

16:03 i know it’s important and she’s an ally

16:05 you know she has a lot of lgbtq

16:06 plus friends and she said i’m just

16:08 addicted to podcasts that’s how i

16:10 consume

16:10 my media and my stories and my news and

16:13 her one channel

16:14 is podcast and there’s no way she’s the

16:16 only person out there like that

16:18 you know that’s very anecdotal like you

16:20 know we’re not doing it just for her but

16:21 i know that

16:22 a lot of people do consume media that

16:24 way so we want to make sure that

16:26 these stories are available to to as

16:28 many different people as possible

16:29 in as many different ways as possible

16:31 you know i agree that it does lend

16:33 a certain level of being very intimate

16:34 and it gives it a bit of feeling that

16:36 you might not get from the video or

16:38 whatever the case is

16:39 let’s look forward a little bit just

16:40 what are your hopes for the future of

16:41 this podcast what kind of impact you

16:43 hope it makes what kind of stories do

16:44 you hope we tell

16:45 so what i hope happens from this podcast

16:48 is

16:48 i want more people to be exposed to

16:52 these stories that we have that we’ve

16:54 collected over the past 11 years

16:56 and out there somewhere at least once

16:58 and i know it will but

16:59 someone’s like hey i was listening to

17:01 this podcast and

17:02 it was about immigration and it kind of

17:05 put this whole

17:06 issue of immigration in a way that i

17:08 hadn’t thought about it before

17:10 and it uses a a queer lens for that

17:14 and it starts a conversation between a

17:16 group of people i get kind of excited

17:17 when i see the number of followers on

17:19 our youtube channel increase

17:21 or just you know a big hit in terms of

17:22 views and that sort of thing

17:24 one of the great things about the

17:25 podcast is we’re delivering our content

17:26 in a new to us format so that means

17:28 we’re developing a new audience and so i

17:29 always get kind of excited when we

17:30 brainstorm about different ways to get

17:32 our stories out there because they’re

17:33 really valuable stories i’m just excited

17:35 to

17:35 see what the audience is going to think

17:41 people can be going through things

17:42 without you knowing it

17:44 sometimes it manifests into something

17:46 physical and

17:48 and begins to break your body down and

17:50 other times it doesn’t

17:52 and i think it’s important that we all

17:55 know that

17:56 uh in ourselves and in the people in our

17:58 lives so that we can

18:00 be supportive when we need to be

18:03 and help each other out i realized i was

18:06 hiding from

18:07 who i was who i was born to be

18:11 and um i couldn’t do that anymore

18:15 i couldn’t live my life for other people

18:16 anymore and

18:18 i told myself okay you’re gay one thing

18:22 that i’ve said to people when they ask

18:24 why we do these stories

18:25 is is well you know is to increase

18:27 empathy you know between the listener

18:29 and the storyteller and what i say is

18:31 yeah of course you know we need more

18:33 empathy

18:33 from the non-lgbtq plus community but

18:36 also within our own community we tend to

18:38 put ourselves in these little columns

18:39 and sometimes not everyone sometimes a

18:41 lot of people just stay there and

18:42 don’t seek to learn about the lived

18:44 experiences of other members of our

18:46 community for

18:46 you know a cis gay white man to hear the

18:48 experience of someone who is not that

18:50 is critically important i feel like a

18:52 lot of people are going to learn about

18:53 i’m from driftwood for the first time

18:55 and that’s really exciting then i looked

18:57 at all these other ways of telling

18:59 stories

19:00 and i can get equally excited about that

19:01 so you know we’ve done live storytelling

19:03 in the past

19:04 i’d love to do more of that i’m a huge

19:06 comic book geek so i’d love to do like

19:07 graphic novels

19:08 i’d love to have like a regular ongoing

19:10 theater production

19:11 basically just if you take a step back

19:13 and think about how many ways you can

19:14 tell a story i want i from driftwood to

19:16 have a

19:16 presence in every single way that people

19:19 tell stories and i think that’s wrapped

19:21 up into the excitement of sharing

19:22 these stories with with a podcast

19:24 audience or the podcast world

19:27 [Music]

19:33 the i’m from driftwood podcast is hosted

19:35 by phil aka corrine and alex berg and is

19:38 produced by andy egan thorpe

19:40 the podcast is recorded as part of i’m

19:42 from driftwood a worldwide non-profit

19:45 lgbtqia plus story archive

19:48 and is funded in part from td bank and

19:50 heritage of pride new york

19:52 i’m from driftwood was created by nathan

19:53 manske to help queer and trans people

19:55 learn more about their community

19:57 help straight people learn more about

19:58 their neighbors and help everyone learn

20:00 more about themselves all through the

20:02 power of storytelling the ifd program

20:04 director is damian middelfelt the

20:06 stories you heard today are available in

20:07 their entirety plus thousands more at

20:10 i’m from driftwood.org

20:11 please follow us on instagram facebook

20:13 and youtube and our score is provided by

20:16 elevate audio

20:17 be sure to subscribe to our podcast

20:19 wherever you get your podcast

20:21 thank you all for listening

