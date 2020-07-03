Childhood Crush [Podcast]

.
Did the inkling that you might be queer start with a crush you had at childhood? That was the case for Ann Helfrich and Alexander Zuccaro. Ann’s crush was on Mary Ann from Gilligan’s Island (and yes, she hated the Movie Star). If no one was around, Ann would kiss Mary Ann the moment she appeared onscreen during the opening credits. Alexander’s crush was on Hercules from the Disney animated movie by the same name. He even had a Hercules pillow case that he would sleep with and – on occasion – make out with.
In this episode, Phil and Alex discuss Ann and Alexander’s stories, their own queer crushes, and the importance of queer representation in media.
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
