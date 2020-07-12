Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Bi-Inclusion [Podcast]

Bi-Inclusion [Podcast]

As LGBTQ+ people, we’ve long sought equality, representation and inclusion in the broader community.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

But are we extending the same respect to each other? Listen to the stories of Evonna McDonald and Amelia Meigs, two women who repeatedly had biphobic encounters with people from the broader queer community they assumed would be natural allies.

In this episode, Phil and Alex discuss these stories and the pervasiveness of biphobia within the queer community, as well as Alex’s own personal experiences with biphobia.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
[Music]
00:08
hey this is Phil a ka Corrine and I’m
00:11
Alex Berg and you’re listening to the
00:13
I’m from the Buddha podcast
00:18
my name is Ivana McDonald and I’m from
00:21
Baltimore Maryland I’m Amelia Maggs
00:23
I’m from Issaquah the Seattle area
00:25
Washington it was the summer going into
00:29
high school I decided to explore my
00:31
sexuality I was in grad school I had
00:33
just transferred to a new school in st.
00:36
Louis and I had never really been in the
00:38
LGBTQ community so filled today we are
00:41
talking about one of my very favorite
00:43
most near and dear topics yes I
00:45
inclusion indeed I cannot wait to get
00:48
into this this is gonna be pretty cool a
00:50
really close friend of mine in middle
00:53
school we started really hanging out
00:54
eighth grade year and then during that
00:56
summer she shared with me that she was
00:58
gay so as the summer went on we got even
01:00
closer and decided to be in a
01:03
relationship was going to join the LGBTQ
01:05
Club there and so I went to a meeting
01:08
and so I sat down kind of started
01:11
talking to a few people I mentioned that
01:13
I had a boyfriend and kind of
01:16
immediately you could tell that people
01:17
were confused the fact that we were
01:19
really close friends really made it easy
01:21
for me to feel safe where I’d explore my
01:23
own sexuality and so maybe about a
01:26
couple of months into the relationship
01:28
I met her friend at school one day and
01:30
she came up to me and she just was like
01:32
so excited and I’m so happy you know
01:35
that you are lesbian and as you’re in
01:38
this relationship with my friends one
01:39
girl in particular said to me you know
01:41
just so you know this club is for gay
01:43
people it’s you know belong here if
01:45
you’re straight when the girl said that
01:47
to me I kind of felt so embarrassed that
01:50
I didn’t want to correct her and to tell
01:53
her that I was bisexual it just kind of
01:55
got throughout the school that Ivana is
01:57
a lesbian and it just was something that
02:00
was defined for me you know I think at
02:02
the time it didn’t even occur to me to
02:04
try to fight for my place there or try
02:07
to say no this is where I belong because
02:09
I had expected the community to just
02:11
welcomed me with open arms I never
02:13
thought that anyone would say something
02:15
like that to me one thread that runs
02:17
throughout which is the assumptions
02:19
people operate under I mean even within
02:21
the LGBTQ community there is this thing
02:24
that happens in the queer community that
02:26
you’re on your way to being this that or
02:29
the other thing like this is just a stop
02:30
along the way to being lesbian
02:32
along the way to being gained it’s like
02:34
no actually maybe this is my destination
02:36
and maybe that’s my right there’s no
02:39
stop along the way I’m not in transition
02:41
this is where I land at like and I
02:43
respect that if that is a piece of
02:44
someone’s journey I think that people
02:46
should their identities should be able
02:47
to change and shouldn’t be questioned
02:50
when they do change and so my senior
02:52
year maybe like towards the end of
02:54
senior year I was single and this guy
02:56
was interested in me you know okay cool
02:58
I was like well we can exchange numbers
03:00
and so we did and so we started talking
03:02
and I really liked him I remember this
03:04
one week there was three different
03:06
people in one week who told me in
03:08
different ways that I wasn’t gay enough
03:11
or didn’t look right at that point I
03:13
kind of said okay something has to
03:15
change
03:16
I’m not doing this right I started
03:18
googling lesbian outfits and trying to
03:21
see what you know what is a typical
03:23
stereotypical lesbian look like and how
03:25
can I look like that graduated high
03:27
school and in college another moment
03:29
where a good friend of mine we became
03:31
close throughout freshman year and
03:33
sophomore year we were doing something
03:34
getting ready for a party and doing our
03:37
makeup and stuff and she was just like
03:38
oh you know Yvonne I’m so glad that you
03:41
talked to girls because I wouldn’t like
03:43
you if you dated guys I tried anything I
03:46
could think of that would make my
03:48
outside look like my inside we take some
03:52
of what we’ve learned from outside of
03:54
our community like this whole idea of
03:55
being other it’s like sometimes my
03:57
sexual people asexual people are other
03:59
within our community so it’s like okay
04:02
as a queer person as many queer people
04:04
many many of us know exactly what it’s
04:07
like to be other and then we bring that
04:08
other into the community it’s like what
04:10
is happening I think there’s one person
04:12
whose story says I love that you date
04:14
women you know if you dated men I
04:16
wouldn’t like you as much it’s like she
04:17
gets pushback for being attracted to
04:20
both men and women I felt like this was
04:21
one of my big takeaways from this story
04:24
was just the pushback and then also the
04:28
assumptions people operate under I mean
04:30
even within the LGBTQ community people
04:33
operate under the assumption that your
04:35
sexual orientation is one way based on
04:37
your partner and this is something that
04:39
happens all the time to bisexual people
04:40
I mean it is constant depending on if we
04:44
are in air-quote straight appearing
04:46
relationship if you’re in a relationship
04:48
with some of the opposite gender or if
04:50
you’re in a same-sex relationship as
04:51
well I mean this is just constant people
04:53
operating off of that assumption and
04:54
then it gets really hard I think
04:55
sometimes if you have to correct people
04:57
over and over again I mean that’s just
04:59
exhausting because in a way you’re
05:00
coming out to them repeatedly and then
05:03
you are also coming up against various
05:05
kinds of stereotypes that people have
05:06
about bisexual people it really made me
05:09
upset and I just went off on her and I
05:11
was just like you know how dare you you
05:13
wouldn’t like me oh we couldn’t be
05:14
friends or something to that effect if I
05:17
because of who I date that was the
05:19
moment where I just was like no I’m not
05:21
going to just kind of shrink every time
05:24
someone says this or has this identity
05:26
about me and not speak up for myself and
05:28
I say you know no I’m not a lesbian no I
05:31
don’t just date women I date both you
05:33
know and I’m okay with that
05:35
so my friends had kind of been hearing
05:37
about these stories a new friend was
05:40
telling me you know hey you don’t need
05:42
to change you’re fine just the way you
05:44
are I kind of dismissed her I was like
05:46
no it’s you know this is what I have to
05:48
do to fit in I remember I was watching
05:50
an episode of queer I and Jonathan Van
05:52
Ness kind of just said offhandedly I
05:55
don’t want anybody to ever feel like
05:57
they’re too gay or too straight you know
05:59
I watched the clip about a hundred times
06:01
and cried and I don’t think it ever
06:03
occurred to me that I was enough the way
06:06
that I was for me I’ve been bisexual for
06:08
the duration of since I was out this is
06:12
it like this is for me this is my static
06:14
permanent identity and I think something
06:16
that’s also really key is just the
06:17
misconception around what bisexuality
06:19
means in general which is oftentimes of
06:22
course by references the binary
06:25
bisexuals are attracted to people of all
06:27
different genders and that we
06:30
acknowledge that there are probably an
06:31
infinite number of genders or something
06:34
like you know ones that we can’t even
06:36
count do you feel though being bisexual
06:38
and have you had experiences yourself
06:40
we’re like Ivana where it was just like
06:42
people who were women that only did
06:44
women kind of invalidating your
06:46
sexuality because they just couldn’t
06:47
understand yeah this was something that
06:48
really resonated with me about Ivana
06:51
story was that I have literally had
06:53
lesbians in lesbian or queer women
06:55
centric spaces be like I would never
06:57
date you I would never date a bisexual
07:00
and I’ve had people really close to me
07:01
in my life who know me and have no money
07:03
for a long time who even buy into some
07:05
of these ideas about bisexual people so
07:08
I mean this has absolutely happened to
07:10
me and I can remember once being in a
07:12
lesbian bar and somebody verbatim was
07:14
like oh you’re bi I wouldn’t I wouldn’t
07:16
date you I’m not going there it’s so
07:17
hard to listen to that I mean I’m gonna
07:19
out myself right now I myself have been
07:21
totally you’ll do that same sort of
07:23
thing but I think it’s really important
07:24
to have discussions around that and I
07:26
think that some of the thinking is like
07:28
okay so the issue is that people are
07:30
afraid that someone who’s by may not
07:32
also be monogamous again not a problem
07:34
if you’re not monogamous but I think the
07:36
discussion needs to be had like what
07:37
exactly are you looking for right if
07:39
you’re looking to date someone and be
07:41
monogamous
07:42
you could easily date somebody who’s bi
07:43
and be monogamous there’s a lot that
07:45
gets assumed about a bisexual person
07:48
that is not actually true like among
07:50
bisexual people there is an idea of
07:51
double discrimination the discrimination
07:53
you face among straight people and then
07:55
the discrimination you face within the
07:56
LGBTQ community other folks of different
07:59
identities also experience that too it’s
08:01
kind of funny how sometimes we take
08:04
these models that are from straight
08:07
people and then we take that bad
08:09
behavior and do it ourselves yes we do
08:11
you know even though he may not identify
08:13
his bi have you ever had one of these
08:14
experiences where someone jumped to an
08:17
assumption about who you were and they
08:19
were wrong so I think that because I’m
08:21
masculine center there is always this
08:23
need for people who masculine center to
08:26
make sure that we’re being masculine
08:27
enough there’s this whole idea that I
08:29
have to do these things so that I can
08:31
identify as this thing and I’m coming to
08:34
a point in my life where I’m like I
08:35
don’t really want people to make those
08:36
decisions for me it’s almost a sense of
08:38
like gatekeeping around certain
08:40
identities and who gets to be a
08:42
gatekeeper yes and Emilia tells us one
08:45
story that really jumped out at me which
08:47
is when she is in grad school and she
08:49
joins the LGBTQ Club and she is
08:51
literally told by someone else in that
08:53
club that she shouldn’t be there because
08:54
she mentions having a boyfriend you know
08:56
to me it’s like there are a few more
08:59
clear-cut ellis trations of the kind of
09:02
double discrimination that bisexual
09:03
people can face then literally go into
09:05
the LGBTQ Club the club that purports to
09:08
also represent bisexual people and being
09:10
told that you do not belong there
09:12
right right and
09:14
having I feel like that would have been
09:15
a perfect time to have a conversation
09:16
but they just shut her down there was no
09:19
conversation had you know she was
09:21
clearly like you know trying to find
09:22
community and to go there and to be shut
09:25
down like that that was terrible I love
09:26
that you mentioned that this is it’s
09:28
like a great opportunity for
09:29
conversation truly like maybe it could
09:32
have been a really productive moment to
09:34
talk about some of their assumptions and
09:36
ideas and stereotypes that they had
09:39
listening to her talk about googling you
09:41
know what does a lesbian where she
09:44
really thought like in order to be
09:46
accepted in this community and it
09:47
ordered to be seen as one of I have to
09:50
really change what I’m wearing I have to
09:52
change my look why does be queer that’s
09:56
a look like one thing like when did that
09:58
happen
09:59
yeah I mean I think that it gets this
10:01
idea of again about gatekeeping I guess
10:03
like never being enough anywhere outside
10:07
of our community and then having maybe
10:10
some kind of social currency within the
10:11
community and using it to police
10:13
people’s expression of their own
10:15
queerness and identity it was really
10:18
lovely to hear the end of the story that
10:19
she was able to be comfortable within
10:21
herself that she finally stopped and
10:23
really realized that the best way for
10:25
her to move forward was to be a bisexual
10:28
woman showing up in the world the way
10:30
she felt most comfortable something
10:31
that’s also so interesting about this is
10:33
that bisexual people statistically
10:34
comprise the majority of people in the
10:36
lgbtq+ community we are made up of both
10:40
cysts and trans and all different kinds
10:43
of people one of the reasons why you
10:45
might not know that we are actually the
10:48
majority of the LGBTQ community is
10:50
because we are just about the least
10:52
likely to come out in these situations
10:54
and there is a real translation from a
10:56
lot of these attitudes towards bisexual
10:59
people to actual health outcomes for
11:01
bisexual people bisexual people have
11:02
some of the worst mental health outcomes
11:03
and even there have been some studies I
11:06
think that have been done that show that
11:07
bisexual people have a higher rate of
11:08
smoking cigarettes and abusing other
11:11
substances like alcohol so really yeah
11:13
so actually there’s like this is not
11:15
just this idea around interpersonal
11:18
relationships and where you feel
11:19
accepted into spaces but then there is
11:21
like for so many people this real direct
11:23
translation of these attitudes to the
11:26
kind of neg
11:27
outcomes and the impact that happens
11:29
when you do feel marginalized or a lien
11:32
ated from people that you’re looking for
11:33
to be in your own community
11:35
definitely think that this is this
11:36
feeling of like okay so if I date
11:38
somebody who’s bisexual and you know
11:40
we’re in a relationship I’m concerned
11:42
that I won’t be enough that person they
11:44
don’t want more and what I can provide
11:46
it’s it is a really valid beer that I’ve
11:48
seen a lot of people express myself good
11:51
I also think that like one one of the
11:53
things that made me think about are also
11:54
all of these stereotypes that we have
11:56
especially about bisexual men like I’m
11:58
talking about this as a bisexual this
12:00
woman and it feels more largely accepted
12:03
that women can be more fluid yes general
12:07
and so I actually think that bisexual
12:09
men come up against even more
12:10
stereotypes and assumptions about them
12:12
and about they’re eventually gonna be
12:15
gay or that they’re especially
12:16
promiscuous or that you can’t trust a
12:19
bisexual man around sexual health I just
12:21
reminded me that there like so many what
12:23
you were saying there like so many
12:25
layers and even I think among bisexual
12:27
people there can be different
12:29
assumptions and stereotypes based on
12:31
your gender so true you know I have a
12:33
friend who is bisexual
12:35
right now he’s married to a woman and we
12:37
had this conversation about how
12:38
invisible he feels in the queer
12:40
community as a man that’s married to a
12:43
woman it’s as if like his query Danny’s
12:45
been completely erased it’s not there
12:48
no one he doesn’t read as queer now it’s
12:50
like it really made me think about how
12:53
we can one make these assumptions to
12:56
from these assumptions completely erase
12:58
someone’s identity and it’s really sad
13:00
because it’s like it’s as if he’s lost
13:02
the community you know but he’s a part
13:04
of it very much yeah I feel like there
13:07
have definitely been times when because
13:08
of someone’s partner I have also assumed
13:11
their sexual orientation and been wrong
13:13
and as somebody who is like this you
13:17
know and it just what you’re saying
13:19
about your friends experience it’s just
13:21
a reminder that you don’t just one time
13:24
say that you recognize a person’s
13:25
experience or identity you don’t just
13:27
like one time say that you want to stop
13:30
making assumptions about these things
13:31
it’s actually something you would
13:32
constantly have to be doing and
13:33
constantly have to be reminding yourself
13:35
of every single person that you meet
13:37
that you need to give them the space to
13:39
self define
13:43
even though it hurt in those moments it
13:45
was painful it really strengthened me
13:47
and it helped me to fully just own Who I
13:50
am and own my sexuality as a bisexual
13:52
woman I’m just much more sure of myself
13:54
I can’t be confined or restricted to
13:58
someone else’s like thoughts or someone
14:01
else’s perspective or their opinion you
14:04
know or whatever your paradigm is like I
14:06
can’t be confining that I have to be
14:08
free I have to be Who I am and if I you
14:11
know allow someone’s like small way of
14:14
thinking or small perspective define
14:17
that for me I wouldn’t be fully Who I am
14:18
so after that I stopped trying to you
14:23
know look a certain way or act a certain
14:25
way and just kind of accepted myself and
14:27
so I found the reaction to that to be
14:31
you know so much more positive than
14:34
before I think once I accepted myself
14:36
other people could accept me too even
14:39
within the queer community we look at
14:41
each other and normally we’re such an
14:44
accepting group and we’re stereotyped is
14:46
an accepting group we need to get more
14:49
involved with people who don’t share the
14:51
same letter as us you know what I think
14:52
about boxes and people wanting to box
14:54
people into things like just like we’re
14:55
both these stories that we talked about
14:57
today I always think about like okay so
14:59
when you put a box around someone it’s
15:01
it says if you created the structure
15:03
that they have to follow and the
15:05
question I always think is like why do
15:06
you get to set the standard for the
15:08
structure for another individual why is
15:11
your checklists have to be what they
15:13
follow I just never could understand
15:15
that because we’re having more rich
15:17
conversations about gender about the
15:20
binary about people being attracted to
15:23
many different genders I actually feel
15:26
like that has helped legitimize
15:29
bisexuality even more one of the big
15:32
points is just that you are enough and
15:34
that nobody is in a position to tell you
15:36
that you aren’t enough the whole point
15:38
of visibility is just so that other
15:41
LGBTQ people can live their lives and
15:44
just be however they want to be like I
15:46
feel like the point of us even having
15:48
these conversations is just to make that
15:50
kind of space that people can just live
15:52
their lives and be what
15:54
kind of person they want to be and that
15:57
that’s enough
16:07
the I’m from driftwood podcasts is
16:09
hosted by Phil aka Corinne and Alex
16:12
Burke and is produced by Andy Egan
16:14
Thorpe the podcast is recorded as part
16:16
of I’m from driftwood a worldwide
16:18
nonprofit lgbtqia+ story archive and is
16:22
funded in part from TD Bank and heritage
16:25
of pride New York
16:26
I’m from driftwood was created by Nathan
16:28
Manske to help queer and trans people
16:30
learn more about their community help
16:32
straight people learn more about their
16:33
neighbors and help everyone learn more
16:35
about themselves all through the power
16:36
of storytelling the IFD program director
16:39
is Damien middle felt the stories you
16:41
hear today are available in their
16:42
entirety plus thousands more and I’m
16:44
from driftwood org please follow us on
16:47
Instagram Facebook and YouTube and our
16:49
score is provided by elevate audio be
16:51
sure to subscribe to our podcast
16:53
wherever you get your podcasts thanks
16:55
y’all for listening
16:56
[Music]
17:00
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and storysharing.

Connect with us:

Website:  http://www.imfromdriftwood.com/

YouTube

Instagram

Tumblr

Twitter: @ImFromDriftwood

Facebook

@ImFromDriftwood

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x