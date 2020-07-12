Bi-Inclusion [Podcast]

.

But are we extending the same respect to each other? Listen to the stories of Evonna McDonald and Amelia Meigs, two women who repeatedly had biphobic encounters with people from the broader queer community they assumed would be natural allies.

In this episode, Phil and Alex discuss these stories and the pervasiveness of biphobia within the queer community, as well as Alex’s own personal experiences with biphobia.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02 [Music]

00:08 hey this is Phil a ka Corrine and I’m

00:11 Alex Berg and you’re listening to the

00:13 I’m from the Buddha podcast

00:18 my name is Ivana McDonald and I’m from

00:21 Baltimore Maryland I’m Amelia Maggs

00:23 I’m from Issaquah the Seattle area

00:25 Washington it was the summer going into

00:29 high school I decided to explore my

00:31 sexuality I was in grad school I had

00:33 just transferred to a new school in st.

00:36 Louis and I had never really been in the

00:38 LGBTQ community so filled today we are

00:41 talking about one of my very favorite

00:43 most near and dear topics yes I

00:45 inclusion indeed I cannot wait to get

00:48 into this this is gonna be pretty cool a

00:50 really close friend of mine in middle

00:53 school we started really hanging out

00:54 eighth grade year and then during that

00:56 summer she shared with me that she was

00:58 gay so as the summer went on we got even

01:00 closer and decided to be in a

01:03 relationship was going to join the LGBTQ

01:05 Club there and so I went to a meeting

01:08 and so I sat down kind of started

01:11 talking to a few people I mentioned that

01:13 I had a boyfriend and kind of

01:16 immediately you could tell that people

01:17 were confused the fact that we were

01:19 really close friends really made it easy

01:21 for me to feel safe where I’d explore my

01:23 own sexuality and so maybe about a

01:26 couple of months into the relationship

01:28 I met her friend at school one day and

01:30 she came up to me and she just was like

01:32 so excited and I’m so happy you know

01:35 that you are lesbian and as you’re in

01:38 this relationship with my friends one

01:39 girl in particular said to me you know

01:41 just so you know this club is for gay

01:43 people it’s you know belong here if

01:45 you’re straight when the girl said that

01:47 to me I kind of felt so embarrassed that

01:50 I didn’t want to correct her and to tell

01:53 her that I was bisexual it just kind of

01:55 got throughout the school that Ivana is

01:57 a lesbian and it just was something that

02:00 was defined for me you know I think at

02:02 the time it didn’t even occur to me to

02:04 try to fight for my place there or try

02:07 to say no this is where I belong because

02:09 I had expected the community to just

02:11 welcomed me with open arms I never

02:13 thought that anyone would say something

02:15 like that to me one thread that runs

02:17 throughout which is the assumptions

02:19 people operate under I mean even within

02:21 the LGBTQ community there is this thing

02:24 that happens in the queer community that

02:26 you’re on your way to being this that or

02:29 the other thing like this is just a stop

02:30 along the way to being lesbian

02:32 along the way to being gained it’s like

02:34 no actually maybe this is my destination

02:36 and maybe that’s my right there’s no

02:39 stop along the way I’m not in transition

02:41 this is where I land at like and I

02:43 respect that if that is a piece of

02:44 someone’s journey I think that people

02:46 should their identities should be able

02:47 to change and shouldn’t be questioned

02:50 when they do change and so my senior

02:52 year maybe like towards the end of

02:54 senior year I was single and this guy

02:56 was interested in me you know okay cool

02:58 I was like well we can exchange numbers

03:00 and so we did and so we started talking

03:02 and I really liked him I remember this

03:04 one week there was three different

03:06 people in one week who told me in

03:08 different ways that I wasn’t gay enough

03:11 or didn’t look right at that point I

03:13 kind of said okay something has to

03:15 change

03:16 I’m not doing this right I started

03:18 googling lesbian outfits and trying to

03:21 see what you know what is a typical

03:23 stereotypical lesbian look like and how

03:25 can I look like that graduated high

03:27 school and in college another moment

03:29 where a good friend of mine we became

03:31 close throughout freshman year and

03:33 sophomore year we were doing something

03:34 getting ready for a party and doing our

03:37 makeup and stuff and she was just like

03:38 oh you know Yvonne I’m so glad that you

03:41 talked to girls because I wouldn’t like

03:43 you if you dated guys I tried anything I

03:46 could think of that would make my

03:48 outside look like my inside we take some

03:52 of what we’ve learned from outside of

03:54 our community like this whole idea of

03:55 being other it’s like sometimes my

03:57 sexual people asexual people are other

03:59 within our community so it’s like okay

04:02 as a queer person as many queer people

04:04 many many of us know exactly what it’s

04:07 like to be other and then we bring that

04:08 other into the community it’s like what

04:10 is happening I think there’s one person

04:12 whose story says I love that you date

04:14 women you know if you dated men I

04:16 wouldn’t like you as much it’s like she

04:17 gets pushback for being attracted to

04:20 both men and women I felt like this was

04:21 one of my big takeaways from this story

04:24 was just the pushback and then also the

04:28 assumptions people operate under I mean

04:30 even within the LGBTQ community people

04:33 operate under the assumption that your

04:35 sexual orientation is one way based on

04:37 your partner and this is something that

04:39 happens all the time to bisexual people

04:40 I mean it is constant depending on if we

04:44 are in air-quote straight appearing

04:46 relationship if you’re in a relationship

04:48 with some of the opposite gender or if

04:50 you’re in a same-sex relationship as

04:51 well I mean this is just constant people

04:53 operating off of that assumption and

04:54 then it gets really hard I think

04:55 sometimes if you have to correct people

04:57 over and over again I mean that’s just

04:59 exhausting because in a way you’re

05:00 coming out to them repeatedly and then

05:03 you are also coming up against various

05:05 kinds of stereotypes that people have

05:06 about bisexual people it really made me

05:09 upset and I just went off on her and I

05:11 was just like you know how dare you you

05:13 wouldn’t like me oh we couldn’t be

05:14 friends or something to that effect if I

05:17 because of who I date that was the

05:19 moment where I just was like no I’m not

05:21 going to just kind of shrink every time

05:24 someone says this or has this identity

05:26 about me and not speak up for myself and

05:28 I say you know no I’m not a lesbian no I

05:31 don’t just date women I date both you

05:33 know and I’m okay with that

05:35 so my friends had kind of been hearing

05:37 about these stories a new friend was

05:40 telling me you know hey you don’t need

05:42 to change you’re fine just the way you

05:44 are I kind of dismissed her I was like

05:46 no it’s you know this is what I have to

05:48 do to fit in I remember I was watching

05:50 an episode of queer I and Jonathan Van

05:52 Ness kind of just said offhandedly I

05:55 don’t want anybody to ever feel like

05:57 they’re too gay or too straight you know

05:59 I watched the clip about a hundred times

06:01 and cried and I don’t think it ever

06:03 occurred to me that I was enough the way

06:06 that I was for me I’ve been bisexual for

06:08 the duration of since I was out this is

06:12 it like this is for me this is my static

06:14 permanent identity and I think something

06:16 that’s also really key is just the

06:17 misconception around what bisexuality

06:19 means in general which is oftentimes of

06:22 course by references the binary

06:25 bisexuals are attracted to people of all

06:27 different genders and that we

06:30 acknowledge that there are probably an

06:31 infinite number of genders or something

06:34 like you know ones that we can’t even

06:36 count do you feel though being bisexual

06:38 and have you had experiences yourself

06:40 we’re like Ivana where it was just like

06:42 people who were women that only did

06:44 women kind of invalidating your

06:46 sexuality because they just couldn’t

06:47 understand yeah this was something that

06:48 really resonated with me about Ivana

06:51 story was that I have literally had

06:53 lesbians in lesbian or queer women

06:55 centric spaces be like I would never

06:57 date you I would never date a bisexual

07:00 and I’ve had people really close to me

07:01 in my life who know me and have no money

07:03 for a long time who even buy into some

07:05 of these ideas about bisexual people so

07:08 I mean this has absolutely happened to

07:10 me and I can remember once being in a

07:12 lesbian bar and somebody verbatim was

07:14 like oh you’re bi I wouldn’t I wouldn’t

07:16 date you I’m not going there it’s so

07:17 hard to listen to that I mean I’m gonna

07:19 out myself right now I myself have been

07:21 totally you’ll do that same sort of

07:23 thing but I think it’s really important

07:24 to have discussions around that and I

07:26 think that some of the thinking is like

07:28 okay so the issue is that people are

07:30 afraid that someone who’s by may not

07:32 also be monogamous again not a problem

07:34 if you’re not monogamous but I think the

07:36 discussion needs to be had like what

07:37 exactly are you looking for right if

07:39 you’re looking to date someone and be

07:41 monogamous

07:42 you could easily date somebody who’s bi

07:43 and be monogamous there’s a lot that

07:45 gets assumed about a bisexual person

07:48 that is not actually true like among

07:50 bisexual people there is an idea of

07:51 double discrimination the discrimination

07:53 you face among straight people and then

07:55 the discrimination you face within the

07:56 LGBTQ community other folks of different

07:59 identities also experience that too it’s

08:01 kind of funny how sometimes we take

08:04 these models that are from straight

08:07 people and then we take that bad

08:09 behavior and do it ourselves yes we do

08:11 you know even though he may not identify

08:13 his bi have you ever had one of these

08:14 experiences where someone jumped to an

08:17 assumption about who you were and they

08:19 were wrong so I think that because I’m

08:21 masculine center there is always this

08:23 need for people who masculine center to

08:26 make sure that we’re being masculine

08:27 enough there’s this whole idea that I

08:29 have to do these things so that I can

08:31 identify as this thing and I’m coming to

08:34 a point in my life where I’m like I

08:35 don’t really want people to make those

08:36 decisions for me it’s almost a sense of

08:38 like gatekeeping around certain

08:40 identities and who gets to be a

08:42 gatekeeper yes and Emilia tells us one

08:45 story that really jumped out at me which

08:47 is when she is in grad school and she

08:49 joins the LGBTQ Club and she is

08:51 literally told by someone else in that

08:53 club that she shouldn’t be there because

08:54 she mentions having a boyfriend you know

08:56 to me it’s like there are a few more

08:59 clear-cut ellis trations of the kind of

09:02 double discrimination that bisexual

09:03 people can face then literally go into

09:05 the LGBTQ Club the club that purports to

09:08 also represent bisexual people and being

09:10 told that you do not belong there

09:12 right right and

09:14 having I feel like that would have been

09:15 a perfect time to have a conversation

09:16 but they just shut her down there was no

09:19 conversation had you know she was

09:21 clearly like you know trying to find

09:22 community and to go there and to be shut

09:25 down like that that was terrible I love

09:26 that you mentioned that this is it’s

09:28 like a great opportunity for

09:29 conversation truly like maybe it could

09:32 have been a really productive moment to

09:34 talk about some of their assumptions and

09:36 ideas and stereotypes that they had

09:39 listening to her talk about googling you

09:41 know what does a lesbian where she

09:44 really thought like in order to be

09:46 accepted in this community and it

09:47 ordered to be seen as one of I have to

09:50 really change what I’m wearing I have to

09:52 change my look why does be queer that’s

09:56 a look like one thing like when did that

09:58 happen

09:59 yeah I mean I think that it gets this

10:01 idea of again about gatekeeping I guess

10:03 like never being enough anywhere outside

10:07 of our community and then having maybe

10:10 some kind of social currency within the

10:11 community and using it to police

10:13 people’s expression of their own

10:15 queerness and identity it was really

10:18 lovely to hear the end of the story that

10:19 she was able to be comfortable within

10:21 herself that she finally stopped and

10:23 really realized that the best way for

10:25 her to move forward was to be a bisexual

10:28 woman showing up in the world the way

10:30 she felt most comfortable something

10:31 that’s also so interesting about this is

10:33 that bisexual people statistically

10:34 comprise the majority of people in the

10:36 lgbtq+ community we are made up of both

10:40 cysts and trans and all different kinds

10:43 of people one of the reasons why you

10:45 might not know that we are actually the

10:48 majority of the LGBTQ community is

10:50 because we are just about the least

10:52 likely to come out in these situations

10:54 and there is a real translation from a

10:56 lot of these attitudes towards bisexual

10:59 people to actual health outcomes for

11:01 bisexual people bisexual people have

11:02 some of the worst mental health outcomes

11:03 and even there have been some studies I

11:06 think that have been done that show that

11:07 bisexual people have a higher rate of

11:08 smoking cigarettes and abusing other

11:11 substances like alcohol so really yeah

11:13 so actually there’s like this is not

11:15 just this idea around interpersonal

11:18 relationships and where you feel

11:19 accepted into spaces but then there is

11:21 like for so many people this real direct

11:23 translation of these attitudes to the

11:26 kind of neg

11:27 outcomes and the impact that happens

11:29 when you do feel marginalized or a lien

11:32 ated from people that you’re looking for

11:33 to be in your own community

11:35 definitely think that this is this

11:36 feeling of like okay so if I date

11:38 somebody who’s bisexual and you know

11:40 we’re in a relationship I’m concerned

11:42 that I won’t be enough that person they

11:44 don’t want more and what I can provide

11:46 it’s it is a really valid beer that I’ve

11:48 seen a lot of people express myself good

11:51 I also think that like one one of the

11:53 things that made me think about are also

11:54 all of these stereotypes that we have

11:56 especially about bisexual men like I’m

11:58 talking about this as a bisexual this

12:00 woman and it feels more largely accepted

12:03 that women can be more fluid yes general

12:07 and so I actually think that bisexual

12:09 men come up against even more

12:10 stereotypes and assumptions about them

12:12 and about they’re eventually gonna be

12:15 gay or that they’re especially

12:16 promiscuous or that you can’t trust a

12:19 bisexual man around sexual health I just

12:21 reminded me that there like so many what

12:23 you were saying there like so many

12:25 layers and even I think among bisexual

12:27 people there can be different

12:29 assumptions and stereotypes based on

12:31 your gender so true you know I have a

12:33 friend who is bisexual

12:35 right now he’s married to a woman and we

12:37 had this conversation about how

12:38 invisible he feels in the queer

12:40 community as a man that’s married to a

12:43 woman it’s as if like his query Danny’s

12:45 been completely erased it’s not there

12:48 no one he doesn’t read as queer now it’s

12:50 like it really made me think about how

12:53 we can one make these assumptions to

12:56 from these assumptions completely erase

12:58 someone’s identity and it’s really sad

13:00 because it’s like it’s as if he’s lost

13:02 the community you know but he’s a part

13:04 of it very much yeah I feel like there

13:07 have definitely been times when because

13:08 of someone’s partner I have also assumed

13:11 their sexual orientation and been wrong

13:13 and as somebody who is like this you

13:17 know and it just what you’re saying

13:19 about your friends experience it’s just

13:21 a reminder that you don’t just one time

13:24 say that you recognize a person’s

13:25 experience or identity you don’t just

13:27 like one time say that you want to stop

13:30 making assumptions about these things

13:31 it’s actually something you would

13:32 constantly have to be doing and

13:33 constantly have to be reminding yourself

13:35 of every single person that you meet

13:37 that you need to give them the space to

13:39 self define

13:43 even though it hurt in those moments it

13:45 was painful it really strengthened me

13:47 and it helped me to fully just own Who I

13:50 am and own my sexuality as a bisexual

13:52 woman I’m just much more sure of myself

13:54 I can’t be confined or restricted to

13:58 someone else’s like thoughts or someone

14:01 else’s perspective or their opinion you

14:04 know or whatever your paradigm is like I

14:06 can’t be confining that I have to be

14:08 free I have to be Who I am and if I you

14:11 know allow someone’s like small way of

14:14 thinking or small perspective define

14:17 that for me I wouldn’t be fully Who I am

14:18 so after that I stopped trying to you

14:23 know look a certain way or act a certain

14:25 way and just kind of accepted myself and

14:27 so I found the reaction to that to be

14:31 you know so much more positive than

14:34 before I think once I accepted myself

14:36 other people could accept me too even

14:39 within the queer community we look at

14:41 each other and normally we’re such an

14:44 accepting group and we’re stereotyped is

14:46 an accepting group we need to get more

14:49 involved with people who don’t share the

14:51 same letter as us you know what I think

14:52 about boxes and people wanting to box

14:54 people into things like just like we’re

14:55 both these stories that we talked about

14:57 today I always think about like okay so

14:59 when you put a box around someone it’s

15:01 it says if you created the structure

15:03 that they have to follow and the

15:05 question I always think is like why do

15:06 you get to set the standard for the

15:08 structure for another individual why is

15:11 your checklists have to be what they

15:13 follow I just never could understand

15:15 that because we’re having more rich

15:17 conversations about gender about the

15:20 binary about people being attracted to

15:23 many different genders I actually feel

15:26 like that has helped legitimize

15:29 bisexuality even more one of the big

15:32 points is just that you are enough and

15:34 that nobody is in a position to tell you

15:36 that you aren’t enough the whole point

15:38 of visibility is just so that other

15:41 LGBTQ people can live their lives and

15:44 just be however they want to be like I

15:46 feel like the point of us even having

15:48 these conversations is just to make that

15:50 kind of space that people can just live

15:52 their lives and be what

15:54 kind of person they want to be and that

15:57 that’s enough

16:07 the I’m from driftwood podcasts is

16:09 hosted by Phil aka Corinne and Alex

16:12 Burke and is produced by Andy Egan

16:14 Thorpe the podcast is recorded as part

16:16 of I’m from driftwood a worldwide

16:18 nonprofit lgbtqia+ story archive and is

16:22 funded in part from TD Bank and heritage

16:25 of pride New York

16:26 I’m from driftwood was created by Nathan

16:28 Manske to help queer and trans people

16:30 learn more about their community help

16:32 straight people learn more about their

16:33 neighbors and help everyone learn more

16:35 about themselves all through the power

16:36 of storytelling the IFD program director

16:39 is Damien middle felt the stories you

16:41 hear today are available in their

16:42 entirety plus thousands more and I’m

16:44 from driftwood org please follow us on

16:47 Instagram Facebook and YouTube and our

16:49 score is provided by elevate audio be

16:51 sure to subscribe to our podcast

16:53 wherever you get your podcasts thanks

16:55 y’all for listening

16:56 [Music]

17:00 you

