Immigration [Podcast]

Those of us who live in the United States are keenly aware of the of the ups and downs of being queer in this country. But what’s the experience elsewhere? We recently filmed the stories of Ilo from Venezuela and Adrian from Jamaica, two queer people whose lives back home proved untenable.
In this episode, Phil and Alex discuss these stories and the issues surrounding the safety and livelihood of LGBTQ people – both in their countries of birth and in the nations to which they emigrate.
