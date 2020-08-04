Get Daily Email
Immigration [Podcast]

Immigration [Podcast]

In this episode, Phil and Alex discuss these stories and the issues surrounding the safety and livelihood of LGBTQ people

Those of us who live in the United States are keenly aware of the of the ups and downs of being queer in this country. But what’s the experience elsewhere? We recently filmed the stories of Ilo from Venezuela and Adrian from Jamaica, two queer people whose lives back home proved untenable.

In this episode, Phil and Alex discuss these stories and the issues surrounding the safety and livelihood of LGBTQ people – both in their countries of birth and in the nations to which they emigrate.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
[Music]
00:09
hey this is phil aka corrine
00:11
and i’m alex berg and you’re listening
00:13
to the i’m from driftwood podcast
00:18
so today we’re going to be talking about
00:20
immigration the first story we’re going
00:21
to hear is from ilo sabine hilo is a
00:23
latinx
00:24
genderqueer person from venezuela
00:28
i i was in venezuela i used to practice
00:31
medicine there
00:31
at the time i started dating this girl
00:34
who
00:35
is originally from new york city it was
00:37
really nice it was
00:38
i was very much in love and and it was a
00:41
very good relationship
00:43
until a person in in my in our
00:45
neighborhood
00:46
our neighbor kind of started getting
00:48
suspicious because she was staying over
00:50
in my house all the time and
00:51
and she ratted us out to her family who
00:54
lived across the street from me
00:56
and when that happened our whole
00:58
community found out about it
01:00
it felt rejected in every aspect of my
01:03
life
01:03
my friends and and people who were like
01:05
my family
01:06
asked me not to be part of their lives
01:09
anymore
01:09
except when they were sick they would
01:11
call me my girlfriend’s family
01:13
who i grew up with basically and who i i
01:16
had as a
01:16
my own family stopped talking to me and
01:19
they asked me
01:20
not only to not come visit them but they
01:22
actually asked me to move
01:24
away from the neighborhood added to all
01:27
of this life
01:28
as a gay person in venezuela was very
01:30
hard people
01:31
in general are not very receptive and
01:33
they make jokes about
01:35
gay people all the time it was also the
01:37
police were a threat
01:39
i remember one time they i was with one
01:42
of my girlfriends and i
01:44
they stopped me there was no reason for
01:45
me to be stopped but when they realized
01:47
that i was
01:48
gay they they tried to take my car away
01:52
i had to be really careful because they
01:53
wanted to plant drugs
01:55
on my car it just kind of to create a
01:58
very
01:59
difficult situation for me the only way
02:01
that i was able to get out of that was
02:03
by paying we were targeted all the time
02:05
so whenever i went out i had to
02:07
try to be with one of my guy friends as
02:10
a
02:11
what do they call it a beard a couple
02:13
months later my girlfriend
02:15
who was who is from new york city uh
02:18
moved back
02:19
and so i was now even in a worse place
02:22
because i didn’t even have her
02:24
so i tried to get a visa to come
02:28
and visit and and try to figure out what
02:30
we were going to do with our lives
02:32
and i was rejected a couple months went
02:34
by
02:35
i was getting more and more desperate
02:37
and one of my aunts finally
02:39
reached out to me and and offered to
02:42
help me with some money so that i could
02:43
come here
02:44
and and practice medicine and study and
02:47
so
02:48
i applied for a student visa and i got
02:52
it
02:52
in three days i got a ticket i said
02:55
goodbye i packed everything and
02:57
left once in the u.s it was it was
03:00
it was amazing for me suddenly i could
03:03
hold my girlfriend’s hand i
03:05
you know for me just that was such a
03:08
difference from venezuela
03:09
i started as a student and i had a
03:12
problem with my
03:12
my visa or something and i i was just
03:16
studying to
03:16
to pass the boards and and they told me
03:19
that i i needed to go back to venezuela
03:21
after a year being here i was horrified
03:24
it’s not
03:25
a thing about lifestyles it’s it’s
03:27
because my life was
03:28
actually in danger the situation
03:30
venezuela has even
03:32
had been getting worse and worse with
03:34
the regime and everything else
03:36
and as a gay person in a lawless country
03:39
it would have been fatal i talked with
03:41
my girlfriend at the time and we decided
03:43
to
03:44
seek help with immigration equality
03:46
which is a
03:48
a non-profit organization that helps
03:50
people like me
03:52
and they heard my story and they agreed
03:55
that my life
03:56
would have been in danger if i’d
03:57
returned to venezuela
03:59
and so they accepted my case and they
04:01
helped me out i had to wait a couple of
04:03
months before i could
04:04
apply and in the meantime i i couldn’t
04:07
work
04:08
and so it was very hard for me because
04:11
not only i couldn’t work but the money
04:13
that i had saved in venezuela i couldn’t
04:16
get out of venezuela because the regime
04:18
put all these rules
04:19
and didn’t allow people to get their own
04:21
money also all the money that i had
04:22
worked for
04:23
i had to give away in venezuela it was
04:26
useless here
04:27
so i was pretty broke it was pretty it
04:29
was really hard
04:30
not being able to contribute and and and
04:33
not knowing if things were going to go
04:35
through or not was
04:36
it was really hard i was given asylum
04:40
once the process started like
04:42
six weeks after it was it was incredibly
04:45
fast one of the fastest
04:46
cases i think that every anybody has
04:48
seen at least that i know of getting
04:50
asylum was a
04:51
was a huge victory for me because
04:54
well first of all it meant i was safe
04:57
and secondly
04:58
i could work luckily enough i found a
05:01
good job which i’m
05:02
still at writing medical stuff and doing
05:05
videos about medicine and teaching all
05:07
the doctors
05:08
it’s it’s been a very amazing change
05:11
that’s gone little by little but at this
05:14
point seven years after
05:15
getting asylum i feel like well maybe
05:18
there was a reason for that or
05:19
the difficulties also have their their
05:22
very good side this year has been kind
05:25
of crazy
05:26
but i in the middle of all this
05:29
things that are happening in the world i
05:31
got citizenship
05:32
it’s a reason to breathe even more and
05:35
it’s a it’s a it
05:36
it’s good to feel safe and and
05:39
that threat over my head um
05:42
it’s kind of gone and i i still i i
05:45
still can’t believe it
05:47
but it it happened i think one of the
05:49
things that
05:50
really struck me about this story is
05:53
what it
05:53
felt like for elo once they found out
05:56
that
05:57
there was an issue with the student visa
05:58
and that meant that they would have to
06:00
go back
06:01
to venezuela after living in the u.s for
06:04
a year so can you imagine having you
06:06
know leaving fleeing
06:08
your country and feeling so like fleeing
06:10
danger
06:12
essentially and then coming into a
06:13
situation where you finally are able to
06:15
sort of relax
06:16
you you’re able to sort of breathe
06:18
within in your own skin and be who you
06:20
are and
06:20
you know be with this person that you’re
06:22
in this relationship with and then
06:24
know that you might have to go back that
06:25
was something terrifying to me it just
06:27
points to like the precarity
06:29
of that situation that just like
06:32
something in the system
06:33
that was me snapping something in the
06:34
system goes wrong
06:36
how resourced you have to be to be able
06:39
to just
06:40
do the paperwork or know the right
06:42
person to contact
06:43
or like be able to get asylum
06:47
based on whatever laws are in place
06:49
under
06:50
a specific administration
06:54
so next we’re going to get into the
06:55
story of adrian miller who’s from
06:57
jamaica
06:58
i spent most of my life growing
07:02
up with my mom in jamaica it was pretty
07:04
difficult for me because
07:06
i found out at an early age that i was
07:09
gay
07:10
didn’t really understand much of what it
07:12
was but
07:13
i found it really difficult to accept
07:17
and love myself
07:18
because what people thought of me my mom
07:20
did the best she could
07:22
but at the same time for her it was more
07:24
embarrassing than anything else you know
07:26
people going back to her and be like oh
07:28
nadine your son is gay
07:29
my dad hated my guts from the get-go
07:32
from the moment he found out
07:35
and other family members beat and abused
07:37
me
07:38
on a daily basis i would be bullied i
07:41
would be
07:42
fighting battles to survive i’ve always
07:45
had to fight
07:46
physical fights to make it through the
07:47
day and whenever it’s a verbal
07:50
altercation
07:51
they would use like harsh words like
07:53
batman
07:55
baby germs maggot you know versus
07:58
same gay i feel like if they said i was
08:00
gay or called me gay that would be
08:02
much better i remember my final year in
08:05
college
08:06
just before exams were finishing up this
08:08
boy just chose to pick on me pick on me
08:11
and he was sitting behind me i was
08:13
sitting in front and he threw
08:16
crumpled a piece of paper and threw it
08:18
across the room and it hit me
08:20
and everybody pointed and said it was
08:22
him i threw the paper back at him and i
08:24
said go throw it at your mom
08:26
pretty much and that just made him
08:28
really pissed we got out of school like
08:30
at 3 p.m
08:31
and i met him and two other guys
08:35
at the school gate and they attacked me
08:39
so this was me wrestling three other
08:41
guys
08:42
you know because of the fact that i was
08:45
gay
08:45
i remember handling them really well
08:49
like you know it was going in my favor
08:51
and then out to the blue
08:53
one guy just came running hit me in the
08:56
head
08:57
still have this car to this day and i
09:00
just fell flat on the ground
09:02
they ran off and lucky enough
09:06
the buses and cars that were passing
09:08
stopped
09:09
and i remember someone picked me up and
09:13
a few hours later i was in the hospital
09:16
i woke up with stitches in the head
09:19
and at that point i said you know what
09:22
it’s not gonna get any better
09:24
i was doing my finals and i wasn’t
09:27
finished
09:27
doing my exams and i had to flee to the
09:29
united states
09:30
my partner at the time was able to fly
09:32
me over to new york
09:34
and once i got here we discovered that
09:38
i’m eligible for asylum so after
09:41
visiting
09:42
immigration equality and them hearing my
09:45
story
09:46
they said yes definitely you have a case
09:48
surprisingly
09:49
everyone at the school in terms of like
09:52
the guidance counselor
09:53
the principal they were really working
09:56
with me
09:57
in helping me to make my affidavit i
10:00
would reach out to them
10:01
and they would fax the necessary
10:02
documents that i needed to make my case
10:04
strong enough to win asylum
10:06
the hospital was able to submit a
10:09
medical record of what happened
10:11
i was able to win asylum i’m now a
10:13
citizen of the united states
10:15
so if you’re an asylum seeker it means
10:18
that you’ve left your
10:19
home country because of war or some
10:21
other factors you
10:22
and maybe your family has left and fled
10:24
to another country
10:25
for safety the thing that like i really
10:28
think about in this
10:29
situation and something he mentions is
10:32
what is it like to be in an environment
10:34
where you are the minority well you
10:36
are very alienated because of who you
10:39
are
10:39
and how do you day after day
10:43
sort of live in that environment when
10:45
you’re just being torn down
10:46
whether it’s physically verbally you’re
10:48
being bullied
10:49
your parents are not even on board what
10:51
is it like
10:52
to live like that it’s just i can’t
10:55
imagine
10:56
how difficult it has to be also when
10:58
you’re going through the process
10:59
of having to file all this paperwork
11:01
then having to reach out
11:02
and put trust in those people or in some
11:05
of those parties you may have
11:06
perpetuated those things
11:07
exactly or at least were complicit in
11:09
them maybe to some degree
11:11
it really sucks that that’s what this
11:13
process requires of people to come up
11:15
with that proof and that the burden of
11:16
proof is on them
11:18
and that it entails having to go back
11:19
and and reach out to the people who
11:21
treated you that way
11:22
who knows what could have happened like
11:23
he could reach out to those some of
11:24
those
11:25
folks and they would shut him down and
11:26
decide not to to help
11:28
in this case he was helped but how many
11:30
cases have we heard of where people
11:32
won’t come to that person’s aid being
11:34
someone who
11:35
you know has has a caribbean background
11:37
you know my parents are both from
11:38
trinidad
11:39
i feel very strongly about when i hear
11:42
stories like this
11:43
because i as much as i am caribbean that
11:47
that is my background
11:48
i have a really very sort of fraught
11:50
relationship with
11:51
being caribbean in some time in some
11:53
ways because i don’t really
11:55
feel like that part of who i am is in
11:58
grace
11:58
is embraced by the culture it is looked
12:01
down upon in fact
12:02
and it makes it very hard for me because
12:04
i have friends who
12:06
are you know who are also queer in
12:08
caribbean i have friends who
12:09
who aren’t caribbean and just like think
12:11
being caribbean is awesome and they’re
12:12
like wow what an
12:13
interesting background and like yeah i
12:15
mean but there’s always this thing with
12:17
me that i’m always trying to work
12:18
through with
12:19
the idea that like if i go back to
12:21
trinidad and if i go there sure
12:25
queerness now there is is there’s more
12:27
you’ll see a little more of it there
12:29
than you would have before
12:30
but there’s still always this feeling of
12:32
like am i really going to be accepted
12:34
because the other thing is like if i go
12:35
back being someone who’s masculine
12:36
center and being there
12:38
it’s again not always it doesn’t feel
12:40
safe there’s like
12:41
there’s a feeling of not feeling safe
12:43
and i feel like i completely understand
12:44
with adrian because
12:46
it was as if obviously like him coming
12:48
out as gay
12:49
they were able to read him as gay and
12:52
that made it very unsafe for him
12:54
in elo’s story we we hear more about
12:56
harassment
12:57
we hear more about like being sort of
12:59
like made an outcast
13:01
because of the fact that they’re lgbtq
13:03
in adrian’s story we’re talking about
13:06
actual physical violence and and again
13:07
with the love story we don’t know maybe
13:09
there was violence there as well
13:10
but they’re literally have to leave
13:13
where they are
13:14
and they have to get out of there
13:15
because they have to because they’re
13:17
they’re facing certain danger
13:18
for sure when you think about what
13:20
asylum seekers go through
13:22
you just it breaks your heart to see
13:24
people having to flee for their lives in
13:26
this way it really is just heartbreaking
13:28
the broad swaths of these stories are
13:30
that they are lgbtq plus people who have
13:32
their safety imminently threatened
13:34
who are needing to get to the u.s
13:36
they’re getting asylum and citizenship
13:38
but of course
13:39
that their stories are different in so
13:40
many other ways you know with respect
13:42
to where they’re living with respect to
13:44
their identities
13:46
with respect to all of those things but
13:48
definitely
13:49
drives home just how you know momentous
13:53
these kinds of challenges can be when i
13:55
was you know i came out long before um
13:58
now i came out some years ago and
14:01
i have seen firsthand what it’s like for
14:04
someone who is maybe like white and
14:05
canadian to come
14:07
and sort of like immigrate here as
14:09
opposed to somebody who was brown and
14:10
from a different country i
14:11
saw the difference firsthand with how
14:14
much easier it was for the person who’s
14:15
white and canadian
14:17
it’s like even though you could go
14:18
through all the necessary steps that the
14:20
government would require from you
14:21
there are things that just are immovable
14:23
to you you know
14:24
that’s right i know some people in my
14:26
life who they are lgbtq people but they
14:29
had to seek asylum because of very
14:32
urgent
14:32
issues that posed an immediate threat to
14:35
their physical well-being
14:36
all to say like so incredible to hear
14:39
those folks experiences
14:41
of starting over again and being
14:43
completely resourceful
14:44
with absolutely nothing and then also
14:47
just being completely prepared
14:49
to re-establish their lives and i feel
14:51
like one big piece
14:52
for me is that i would and there are so
14:54
many organizations doing such amazing
14:56
work and
14:56
and activists and advocates so i don’t
14:59
want to erase all the things that
15:00
they’re already doing
15:00
a lot of times i think the stories we
15:02
hear about in the media is that it
15:03
usually ends at the part where you hear
15:05
that somebody
15:06
becomes a citizen and that’s it but one
15:08
thing that it made me think about is how
15:10
i would like to see there be more
15:12
support on the other side of that
15:14
so once people are actually able to get
15:16
through these systems get asylum
15:18
maybe get citizenship to ensure that
15:20
there are all of these other resources
15:22
on the other side
15:23
maybe it’s from getting healthcare to
15:25
being able to access education to being
15:26
able to get a good job and housing and
15:28
all of these other
15:29
issues that come after just these
15:32
questions around being able to access
15:34
the proper documentation or you know go
15:37
through these
15:38
specific legal checkpoints i knew these
15:41
people
15:41
who were trying to do it before marriage
15:43
equality was actually passed and it was
15:45
a thing
15:45
and so it was really it’s to be gay at
15:48
that time to be
15:49
under the lgbtq sort of umbrella at that
15:52
time and not knowing
15:53
knowing that you will want to be with
15:54
this partner and you want to move to the
15:56
u.s and you don’t have a pathway to that
15:58
that was really intense at that time it
15:59
was really scary time for that
16:01
because basically what it meant was now
16:04
you have to either
16:05
you have to find a way to either get a
16:06
work visa or you have to like
16:08
marry someone you know have to marry a
16:10
man i’ve definitely seen that happen
16:12
and i saw several people go through the
16:13
process and i saw the stress and the
16:16
toll it took on them
16:17
it was really terrible we don’t really
16:18
talk about the complexities of all
16:20
that’s involved with leaving and coming
16:21
here
16:22
even if again they’re they’re trying to
16:24
escape danger there’s so much that comes
16:26
with it you know their
16:26
entire person that lived in life in
16:28
another country and does all of that get
16:30
a race now because now they’re here
16:36
i i think before i used to live in
16:38
absolutes and i
16:40
i had ideas about things how they should
16:42
be and how
16:43
they shouldn’t be and now i understand
16:45
that the condition of
16:46
humanity is to not be in absolute dead
16:49
things change
16:50
here i am 10 years later and
16:54
i feel like i’ve lived
16:57
and i’ve learned i think
17:00
to have compassion to not judge
17:04
because we don’t know what people are
17:08
going through
17:08
most of the time and
17:12
and the importance of empathy i’m now a
17:15
citizen of the united states
17:17
i’m here in new york i’m happy i’m doing
17:20
well
17:20
i finally connected with my family who
17:24
hated my guts because i’m gay the
17:26
hardest part for me right now is
17:28
forgiving them
17:29
and i’m learning how to forgive but it
17:31
does take time
17:32
hopefully one day i can move from it and
17:37
love them and show them that you know
17:39
what no matter what
17:41
i still love you overall everything is
17:46
good
17:46
everything is better and i’m happy with
17:49
who i am
17:50
better is out there you just have to
17:52
figure it out you have to be a fighter
17:54
because if i wasn’t a fighter if i
17:56
didn’t want to live a better life
17:58
i wouldn’t have been here in the united
18:00
states but i took a chance i came to
18:03
new york with nothing no money nothing
18:05
and i made it
18:06
so i would definitely just say to them
18:08
fight hold on
18:10
don’t give up do your research use your
18:12
resources
18:14
and figure out a way to live
18:17
lgbtq rights have come quite a long way
18:20
we
18:20
sometimes take for granted how easy we
18:22
have it and how
18:23
hard it is still in so many areas of the
18:25
world but the strength it takes to start
18:28
over someplace else
18:29
even when you’re running from certain
18:32
danger
18:33
that’s that requires a lot of strength a
18:35
single presidential administration can
18:37
have a direct impact on lgbtq immigrants
18:40
specifically when it comes to walking
18:42
back asylum policies
18:44
to the atrocities of the policies that
18:47
are being enacted at the border in terms
18:49
of detention
18:50
also to a lot of the stories of trans
18:52
immigrants who are being detained and
18:54
abused
18:55
and even dying in u.s custody one
18:58
organization that i wanted to shout out
18:59
is the international rescue committee
19:01
they do a lot of support with refugees
19:04
specifically
19:04
and one of the reasons why i want to
19:06
shout them out is because i know queer
19:08
folk who are inside who are doing
19:10
really amazing work in terms of trying
19:11
to make their efforts more
19:13
intersectional
19:14
and extending them to queer and trans
19:16
refugees so they’re just one
19:17
organization
19:18
of the many out there that are working
19:21
really hard around this issue i know
19:23
some people from irc as well irc is a
19:25
fantastic organization
19:26
i think that a couple of other
19:28
organizations that would be good to
19:29
shout out
19:30
are outright international which is
19:31
another amazing organization
19:33
they have some resources on their
19:35
website for people who are seeking
19:36
asylum
19:37
and immigration equality as as we both
19:39
mentioned like
19:40
the in both of these stories immigration
19:42
equality was
19:44
a resource being used by both elo and
19:46
adrian and i think the last one i want
19:47
to mention is
19:48
lgbtq asylum project which is another
19:51
organization that helps for asylum for
19:53
lgbtq folks
19:55
[Music]
20:03
the i’m from driftwood podcast is hosted
20:05
by phil aka corrine
20:06
and alex berg and is produced by andy
20:09
eagan thorpe the podcast is recorded as
20:11
part of i’m from driftwood a worldwide
20:13
non-profit lgbtqia
20:16
plus story archive and is funded in part
20:18
from td bank
20:19
and heritage of pride new york i’m from
20:21
driftwood was created by nathan manske
20:23
to help queer and trans people learn
20:25
more about their community
20:26
help straight people learn more about
20:28
their neighbors and help everyone learn
20:30
more about themselves all through the
20:31
power of storytelling the ifd program
20:34
director is damian mittelfelt the
20:35
stories you heard today are available in
20:37
their entirety
20:38
plus thousands more at i’m from
20:40
driftwood.org please follow us on
20:42
instagram
20:42
facebook and youtube and our score is
20:45
provided by elevate audio be sure to
20:47
subscribe to our podcast wherever you
20:49
get your podcast
20:50
thank you all for listening

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and storysharing.

Connect with us:

Website:  http://www.imfromdriftwood.com/

YouTube

Instagram

Tumblr

Twitter: @ImFromDriftwood

Facebook

@ImFromDriftwood

