Immigration [Podcast]

Those of us who live in the United States are keenly aware of the of the ups and downs of being queer in this country. But what’s the experience elsewhere? We recently filmed the stories of Ilo from Venezuela and Adrian from Jamaica, two queer people whose lives back home proved untenable.

In this episode, Phil and Alex discuss these stories and the issues surrounding the safety and livelihood of LGBTQ people – both in their countries of birth and in the nations to which they emigrate.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02 [Music]

00:09 hey this is phil aka corrine

00:11 and i’m alex berg and you’re listening

00:13 to the i’m from driftwood podcast

00:18 so today we’re going to be talking about

00:20 immigration the first story we’re going

00:21 to hear is from ilo sabine hilo is a

00:23 latinx

00:24 genderqueer person from venezuela

00:28 i i was in venezuela i used to practice

00:31 medicine there

00:31 at the time i started dating this girl

00:34 who

00:35 is originally from new york city it was

00:37 really nice it was

00:38 i was very much in love and and it was a

00:41 very good relationship

00:43 until a person in in my in our

00:45 neighborhood

00:46 our neighbor kind of started getting

00:48 suspicious because she was staying over

00:50 in my house all the time and

00:51 and she ratted us out to her family who

00:54 lived across the street from me

00:56 and when that happened our whole

00:58 community found out about it

01:00 it felt rejected in every aspect of my

01:03 life

01:03 my friends and and people who were like

01:05 my family

01:06 asked me not to be part of their lives

01:09 anymore

01:09 except when they were sick they would

01:11 call me my girlfriend’s family

01:13 who i grew up with basically and who i i

01:16 had as a

01:16 my own family stopped talking to me and

01:19 they asked me

01:20 not only to not come visit them but they

01:22 actually asked me to move

01:24 away from the neighborhood added to all

01:27 of this life

01:28 as a gay person in venezuela was very

01:30 hard people

01:31 in general are not very receptive and

01:33 they make jokes about

01:35 gay people all the time it was also the

01:37 police were a threat

01:39 i remember one time they i was with one

01:42 of my girlfriends and i

01:44 they stopped me there was no reason for

01:45 me to be stopped but when they realized

01:47 that i was

01:48 gay they they tried to take my car away

01:52 i had to be really careful because they

01:53 wanted to plant drugs

01:55 on my car it just kind of to create a

01:58 very

01:59 difficult situation for me the only way

02:01 that i was able to get out of that was

02:03 by paying we were targeted all the time

02:05 so whenever i went out i had to

02:07 try to be with one of my guy friends as

02:10 a

02:11 what do they call it a beard a couple

02:13 months later my girlfriend

02:15 who was who is from new york city uh

02:18 moved back

02:19 and so i was now even in a worse place

02:22 because i didn’t even have her

02:24 so i tried to get a visa to come

02:28 and visit and and try to figure out what

02:30 we were going to do with our lives

02:32 and i was rejected a couple months went

02:34 by

02:35 i was getting more and more desperate

02:37 and one of my aunts finally

02:39 reached out to me and and offered to

02:42 help me with some money so that i could

02:43 come here

02:44 and and practice medicine and study and

02:47 so

02:48 i applied for a student visa and i got

02:52 it

02:52 in three days i got a ticket i said

02:55 goodbye i packed everything and

02:57 left once in the u.s it was it was

03:00 it was amazing for me suddenly i could

03:03 hold my girlfriend’s hand i

03:05 you know for me just that was such a

03:08 difference from venezuela

03:09 i started as a student and i had a

03:12 problem with my

03:12 my visa or something and i i was just

03:16 studying to

03:16 to pass the boards and and they told me

03:19 that i i needed to go back to venezuela

03:21 after a year being here i was horrified

03:24 it’s not

03:25 a thing about lifestyles it’s it’s

03:27 because my life was

03:28 actually in danger the situation

03:30 venezuela has even

03:32 had been getting worse and worse with

03:34 the regime and everything else

03:36 and as a gay person in a lawless country

03:39 it would have been fatal i talked with

03:41 my girlfriend at the time and we decided

03:43 to

03:44 seek help with immigration equality

03:46 which is a

03:48 a non-profit organization that helps

03:50 people like me

03:52 and they heard my story and they agreed

03:55 that my life

03:56 would have been in danger if i’d

03:57 returned to venezuela

03:59 and so they accepted my case and they

04:01 helped me out i had to wait a couple of

04:03 months before i could

04:04 apply and in the meantime i i couldn’t

04:07 work

04:08 and so it was very hard for me because

04:11 not only i couldn’t work but the money

04:13 that i had saved in venezuela i couldn’t

04:16 get out of venezuela because the regime

04:18 put all these rules

04:19 and didn’t allow people to get their own

04:21 money also all the money that i had

04:22 worked for

04:23 i had to give away in venezuela it was

04:26 useless here

04:27 so i was pretty broke it was pretty it

04:29 was really hard

04:30 not being able to contribute and and and

04:33 not knowing if things were going to go

04:35 through or not was

04:36 it was really hard i was given asylum

04:40 once the process started like

04:42 six weeks after it was it was incredibly

04:45 fast one of the fastest

04:46 cases i think that every anybody has

04:48 seen at least that i know of getting

04:50 asylum was a

04:51 was a huge victory for me because

04:54 well first of all it meant i was safe

04:57 and secondly

04:58 i could work luckily enough i found a

05:01 good job which i’m

05:02 still at writing medical stuff and doing

05:05 videos about medicine and teaching all

05:07 the doctors

05:08 it’s it’s been a very amazing change

05:11 that’s gone little by little but at this

05:14 point seven years after

05:15 getting asylum i feel like well maybe

05:18 there was a reason for that or

05:19 the difficulties also have their their

05:22 very good side this year has been kind

05:25 of crazy

05:26 but i in the middle of all this

05:29 things that are happening in the world i

05:31 got citizenship

05:32 it’s a reason to breathe even more and

05:35 it’s a it’s a it

05:36 it’s good to feel safe and and

05:39 that threat over my head um

05:42 it’s kind of gone and i i still i i

05:45 still can’t believe it

05:47 but it it happened i think one of the

05:49 things that

05:50 really struck me about this story is

05:53 what it

05:53 felt like for elo once they found out

05:56 that

05:57 there was an issue with the student visa

05:58 and that meant that they would have to

06:00 go back

06:01 to venezuela after living in the u.s for

06:04 a year so can you imagine having you

06:06 know leaving fleeing

06:08 your country and feeling so like fleeing

06:10 danger

06:12 essentially and then coming into a

06:13 situation where you finally are able to

06:15 sort of relax

06:16 you you’re able to sort of breathe

06:18 within in your own skin and be who you

06:20 are and

06:20 you know be with this person that you’re

06:22 in this relationship with and then

06:24 know that you might have to go back that

06:25 was something terrifying to me it just

06:27 points to like the precarity

06:29 of that situation that just like

06:32 something in the system

06:33 that was me snapping something in the

06:34 system goes wrong

06:36 how resourced you have to be to be able

06:39 to just

06:40 do the paperwork or know the right

06:42 person to contact

06:43 or like be able to get asylum

06:47 based on whatever laws are in place

06:49 under

06:50 a specific administration

06:54 so next we’re going to get into the

06:55 story of adrian miller who’s from

06:57 jamaica

06:58 i spent most of my life growing

07:02 up with my mom in jamaica it was pretty

07:04 difficult for me because

07:06 i found out at an early age that i was

07:09 gay

07:10 didn’t really understand much of what it

07:12 was but

07:13 i found it really difficult to accept

07:17 and love myself

07:18 because what people thought of me my mom

07:20 did the best she could

07:22 but at the same time for her it was more

07:24 embarrassing than anything else you know

07:26 people going back to her and be like oh

07:28 nadine your son is gay

07:29 my dad hated my guts from the get-go

07:32 from the moment he found out

07:35 and other family members beat and abused

07:37 me

07:38 on a daily basis i would be bullied i

07:41 would be

07:42 fighting battles to survive i’ve always

07:45 had to fight

07:46 physical fights to make it through the

07:47 day and whenever it’s a verbal

07:50 altercation

07:51 they would use like harsh words like

07:53 batman

07:55 baby germs maggot you know versus

07:58 same gay i feel like if they said i was

08:00 gay or called me gay that would be

08:02 much better i remember my final year in

08:05 college

08:06 just before exams were finishing up this

08:08 boy just chose to pick on me pick on me

08:11 and he was sitting behind me i was

08:13 sitting in front and he threw

08:16 crumpled a piece of paper and threw it

08:18 across the room and it hit me

08:20 and everybody pointed and said it was

08:22 him i threw the paper back at him and i

08:24 said go throw it at your mom

08:26 pretty much and that just made him

08:28 really pissed we got out of school like

08:30 at 3 p.m

08:31 and i met him and two other guys

08:35 at the school gate and they attacked me

08:39 so this was me wrestling three other

08:41 guys

08:42 you know because of the fact that i was

08:45 gay

08:45 i remember handling them really well

08:49 like you know it was going in my favor

08:51 and then out to the blue

08:53 one guy just came running hit me in the

08:56 head

08:57 still have this car to this day and i

09:00 just fell flat on the ground

09:02 they ran off and lucky enough

09:06 the buses and cars that were passing

09:08 stopped

09:09 and i remember someone picked me up and

09:13 a few hours later i was in the hospital

09:16 i woke up with stitches in the head

09:19 and at that point i said you know what

09:22 it’s not gonna get any better

09:24 i was doing my finals and i wasn’t

09:27 finished

09:27 doing my exams and i had to flee to the

09:29 united states

09:30 my partner at the time was able to fly

09:32 me over to new york

09:34 and once i got here we discovered that

09:38 i’m eligible for asylum so after

09:41 visiting

09:42 immigration equality and them hearing my

09:45 story

09:46 they said yes definitely you have a case

09:48 surprisingly

09:49 everyone at the school in terms of like

09:52 the guidance counselor

09:53 the principal they were really working

09:56 with me

09:57 in helping me to make my affidavit i

10:00 would reach out to them

10:01 and they would fax the necessary

10:02 documents that i needed to make my case

10:04 strong enough to win asylum

10:06 the hospital was able to submit a

10:09 medical record of what happened

10:11 i was able to win asylum i’m now a

10:13 citizen of the united states

10:15 so if you’re an asylum seeker it means

10:18 that you’ve left your

10:19 home country because of war or some

10:21 other factors you

10:22 and maybe your family has left and fled

10:24 to another country

10:25 for safety the thing that like i really

10:28 think about in this

10:29 situation and something he mentions is

10:32 what is it like to be in an environment

10:34 where you are the minority well you

10:36 are very alienated because of who you

10:39 are

10:39 and how do you day after day

10:43 sort of live in that environment when

10:45 you’re just being torn down

10:46 whether it’s physically verbally you’re

10:48 being bullied

10:49 your parents are not even on board what

10:51 is it like

10:52 to live like that it’s just i can’t

10:55 imagine

10:56 how difficult it has to be also when

10:58 you’re going through the process

10:59 of having to file all this paperwork

11:01 then having to reach out

11:02 and put trust in those people or in some

11:05 of those parties you may have

11:06 perpetuated those things

11:07 exactly or at least were complicit in

11:09 them maybe to some degree

11:11 it really sucks that that’s what this

11:13 process requires of people to come up

11:15 with that proof and that the burden of

11:16 proof is on them

11:18 and that it entails having to go back

11:19 and and reach out to the people who

11:21 treated you that way

11:22 who knows what could have happened like

11:23 he could reach out to those some of

11:24 those

11:25 folks and they would shut him down and

11:26 decide not to to help

11:28 in this case he was helped but how many

11:30 cases have we heard of where people

11:32 won’t come to that person’s aid being

11:34 someone who

11:35 you know has has a caribbean background

11:37 you know my parents are both from

11:38 trinidad

11:39 i feel very strongly about when i hear

11:42 stories like this

11:43 because i as much as i am caribbean that

11:47 that is my background

11:48 i have a really very sort of fraught

11:50 relationship with

11:51 being caribbean in some time in some

11:53 ways because i don’t really

11:55 feel like that part of who i am is in

11:58 grace

11:58 is embraced by the culture it is looked

12:01 down upon in fact

12:02 and it makes it very hard for me because

12:04 i have friends who

12:06 are you know who are also queer in

12:08 caribbean i have friends who

12:09 who aren’t caribbean and just like think

12:11 being caribbean is awesome and they’re

12:12 like wow what an

12:13 interesting background and like yeah i

12:15 mean but there’s always this thing with

12:17 me that i’m always trying to work

12:18 through with

12:19 the idea that like if i go back to

12:21 trinidad and if i go there sure

12:25 queerness now there is is there’s more

12:27 you’ll see a little more of it there

12:29 than you would have before

12:30 but there’s still always this feeling of

12:32 like am i really going to be accepted

12:34 because the other thing is like if i go

12:35 back being someone who’s masculine

12:36 center and being there

12:38 it’s again not always it doesn’t feel

12:40 safe there’s like

12:41 there’s a feeling of not feeling safe

12:43 and i feel like i completely understand

12:44 with adrian because

12:46 it was as if obviously like him coming

12:48 out as gay

12:49 they were able to read him as gay and

12:52 that made it very unsafe for him

12:54 in elo’s story we we hear more about

12:56 harassment

12:57 we hear more about like being sort of

12:59 like made an outcast

13:01 because of the fact that they’re lgbtq

13:03 in adrian’s story we’re talking about

13:06 actual physical violence and and again

13:07 with the love story we don’t know maybe

13:09 there was violence there as well

13:10 but they’re literally have to leave

13:13 where they are

13:14 and they have to get out of there

13:15 because they have to because they’re

13:17 they’re facing certain danger

13:18 for sure when you think about what

13:20 asylum seekers go through

13:22 you just it breaks your heart to see

13:24 people having to flee for their lives in

13:26 this way it really is just heartbreaking

13:28 the broad swaths of these stories are

13:30 that they are lgbtq plus people who have

13:32 their safety imminently threatened

13:34 who are needing to get to the u.s

13:36 they’re getting asylum and citizenship

13:38 but of course

13:39 that their stories are different in so

13:40 many other ways you know with respect

13:42 to where they’re living with respect to

13:44 their identities

13:46 with respect to all of those things but

13:48 definitely

13:49 drives home just how you know momentous

13:53 these kinds of challenges can be when i

13:55 was you know i came out long before um

13:58 now i came out some years ago and

14:01 i have seen firsthand what it’s like for

14:04 someone who is maybe like white and

14:05 canadian to come

14:07 and sort of like immigrate here as

14:09 opposed to somebody who was brown and

14:10 from a different country i

14:11 saw the difference firsthand with how

14:14 much easier it was for the person who’s

14:15 white and canadian

14:17 it’s like even though you could go

14:18 through all the necessary steps that the

14:20 government would require from you

14:21 there are things that just are immovable

14:23 to you you know

14:24 that’s right i know some people in my

14:26 life who they are lgbtq people but they

14:29 had to seek asylum because of very

14:32 urgent

14:32 issues that posed an immediate threat to

14:35 their physical well-being

14:36 all to say like so incredible to hear

14:39 those folks experiences

14:41 of starting over again and being

14:43 completely resourceful

14:44 with absolutely nothing and then also

14:47 just being completely prepared

14:49 to re-establish their lives and i feel

14:51 like one big piece

14:52 for me is that i would and there are so

14:54 many organizations doing such amazing

14:56 work and

14:56 and activists and advocates so i don’t

14:59 want to erase all the things that

15:00 they’re already doing

15:00 a lot of times i think the stories we

15:02 hear about in the media is that it

15:03 usually ends at the part where you hear

15:05 that somebody

15:06 becomes a citizen and that’s it but one

15:08 thing that it made me think about is how

15:10 i would like to see there be more

15:12 support on the other side of that

15:14 so once people are actually able to get

15:16 through these systems get asylum

15:18 maybe get citizenship to ensure that

15:20 there are all of these other resources

15:22 on the other side

15:23 maybe it’s from getting healthcare to

15:25 being able to access education to being

15:26 able to get a good job and housing and

15:28 all of these other

15:29 issues that come after just these

15:32 questions around being able to access

15:34 the proper documentation or you know go

15:37 through these

15:38 specific legal checkpoints i knew these

15:41 people

15:41 who were trying to do it before marriage

15:43 equality was actually passed and it was

15:45 a thing

15:45 and so it was really it’s to be gay at

15:48 that time to be

15:49 under the lgbtq sort of umbrella at that

15:52 time and not knowing

15:53 knowing that you will want to be with

15:54 this partner and you want to move to the

15:56 u.s and you don’t have a pathway to that

15:58 that was really intense at that time it

15:59 was really scary time for that

16:01 because basically what it meant was now

16:04 you have to either

16:05 you have to find a way to either get a

16:06 work visa or you have to like

16:08 marry someone you know have to marry a

16:10 man i’ve definitely seen that happen

16:12 and i saw several people go through the

16:13 process and i saw the stress and the

16:16 toll it took on them

16:17 it was really terrible we don’t really

16:18 talk about the complexities of all

16:20 that’s involved with leaving and coming

16:21 here

16:22 even if again they’re they’re trying to

16:24 escape danger there’s so much that comes

16:26 with it you know their

16:26 entire person that lived in life in

16:28 another country and does all of that get

16:30 a race now because now they’re here

16:36 i i think before i used to live in

16:38 absolutes and i

16:40 i had ideas about things how they should

16:42 be and how

16:43 they shouldn’t be and now i understand

16:45 that the condition of

16:46 humanity is to not be in absolute dead

16:49 things change

16:50 here i am 10 years later and

16:54 i feel like i’ve lived

16:57 and i’ve learned i think

17:00 to have compassion to not judge

17:04 because we don’t know what people are

17:08 going through

17:08 most of the time and

17:12 and the importance of empathy i’m now a

17:15 citizen of the united states

17:17 i’m here in new york i’m happy i’m doing

17:20 well

17:20 i finally connected with my family who

17:24 hated my guts because i’m gay the

17:26 hardest part for me right now is

17:28 forgiving them

17:29 and i’m learning how to forgive but it

17:31 does take time

17:32 hopefully one day i can move from it and

17:37 love them and show them that you know

17:39 what no matter what

17:41 i still love you overall everything is

17:46 good

17:46 everything is better and i’m happy with

17:49 who i am

17:50 better is out there you just have to

17:52 figure it out you have to be a fighter

17:54 because if i wasn’t a fighter if i

17:56 didn’t want to live a better life

17:58 i wouldn’t have been here in the united

18:00 states but i took a chance i came to

18:03 new york with nothing no money nothing

18:05 and i made it

18:06 so i would definitely just say to them

18:08 fight hold on

18:10 don’t give up do your research use your

18:12 resources

18:14 and figure out a way to live

18:17 lgbtq rights have come quite a long way

18:20 we

18:20 sometimes take for granted how easy we

18:22 have it and how

18:23 hard it is still in so many areas of the

18:25 world but the strength it takes to start

18:28 over someplace else

18:29 even when you’re running from certain

18:32 danger

18:33 that’s that requires a lot of strength a

18:35 single presidential administration can

18:37 have a direct impact on lgbtq immigrants

18:40 specifically when it comes to walking

18:42 back asylum policies

18:44 to the atrocities of the policies that

18:47 are being enacted at the border in terms

18:49 of detention

18:50 also to a lot of the stories of trans

18:52 immigrants who are being detained and

18:54 abused

18:55 and even dying in u.s custody one

18:58 organization that i wanted to shout out

18:59 is the international rescue committee

19:01 they do a lot of support with refugees

19:04 specifically

19:04 and one of the reasons why i want to

19:06 shout them out is because i know queer

19:08 folk who are inside who are doing

19:10 really amazing work in terms of trying

19:11 to make their efforts more

19:13 intersectional

19:14 and extending them to queer and trans

19:16 refugees so they’re just one

19:17 organization

19:18 of the many out there that are working

19:21 really hard around this issue i know

19:23 some people from irc as well irc is a

19:25 fantastic organization

19:26 i think that a couple of other

19:28 organizations that would be good to

19:29 shout out

19:30 are outright international which is

19:31 another amazing organization

19:33 they have some resources on their

19:35 website for people who are seeking

19:36 asylum

19:37 and immigration equality as as we both

19:39 mentioned like

19:40 the in both of these stories immigration

19:42 equality was

19:44 a resource being used by both elo and

19:46 adrian and i think the last one i want

19:47 to mention is

19:48 lgbtq asylum project which is another

19:51 organization that helps for asylum for

19:53 lgbtq folks

19:55 [Music]

