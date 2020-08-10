Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Race, Aging and Activism: Interview and Stories by Don Bell! [Podcast]

Race, Aging and Activism: Interview and Stories by Don Bell! [Podcast]

When Don Bell came of age as a gay man in college, the United States was engaged in a disastrous war in Vietnam. Were it discovered that he was gay, he would’ve surely been kicked out of school and drafted into the military, a dangerous outcome at a time when Black service members were disproportionately serving – and dying – overseas.

We had a chance to hear these and other stories when we filmed Don back in 2017. In this episode, Phil and Alex catch up with Don about his parents, the history of Chicago’s famous gay district, the parallels is our country’s social justice movements, and what his own future holds.

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and storysharing.

Connect with us:

Website:  http://www.imfromdriftwood.com/

YouTube

Instagram

Tumblr

Twitter: @ImFromDriftwood

Facebook

@ImFromDriftwood

