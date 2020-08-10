Race, Aging and Activism: Interview and Stories by Don Bell! [Podcast]

.

When Don Bell came of age as a gay man in college, the United States was engaged in a disastrous war in Vietnam. Were it discovered that he was gay, he would’ve surely been kicked out of school and drafted into the military, a dangerous outcome at a time when Black service members were disproportionately serving – and dying – overseas.

We had a chance to hear these and other stories when we filmed Don back in 2017. In this episode, Phil and Alex catch up with Don about his parents, the history of Chicago’s famous gay district, the parallels is our country’s social justice movements, and what his own future holds.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video