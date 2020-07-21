Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Substance Abuse and Addiction [Podcast]

Substance Abuse and Addiction [Podcast]

Substance abuse and addiction do not discriminate.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Substance abuse and addiction do not discriminate. In fact, in the LGBTQ community, it sometimes feels like we are hit harder with dependency issues than any other community. In this episode, Alex and Phil discuss the stories of Ashley and Vernon, two people who turned to substances to help deal with their queer identities.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
[Music]
00:08
hey this is Phil a ka Corinne and I’m
00:11
Alex Berg and you’re listening to the
00:13
I’m 400 for the podcast
00:17
so today going to be hearing two stories
00:18
that are about addiction and substance
00:20
abuse one of those stories comes from
00:22
Ashley Jackson from Brandon Mississippi
00:24
in Ashley’s story she talks about how
00:27
she was drinking excessively as a way of
00:30
kind of numbing her feelings about being
00:31
gay and she specifically talks about
00:33
this one night I was seeing a woman when
00:38
I was 21 she was a bit older than me
00:41
you know I was telling myself I’m not
00:43
really gay I just like her the person
00:45
and I was seeing a guy at the same time
00:46
and they both knew about each other but
00:48
I was I was kind of going through the
00:50
motions with him obviously and it really
00:51
cared for her but it was a very
00:53
unhealthy relationship my birthday and
00:56
just Christmas Eve I had been out with
00:59
friends and they were buying me shots
01:00
and it was great and the girl I was
01:02
seeing came to one of the bars I was at
01:04
she’s like oh I’m gonna take you to go
01:05
see a friend it’s gonna be great I was
01:07
like I’m really close to home I’ve been
01:09
drinking a lot I just go home she was
01:10
like no she convinced me and so I went
01:12
with her and I’m gonna DUP having a huge
01:13
argument because she was upset that I
01:15
was seeing the guy and I ended up
01:17
attempting to drive myself home which I
01:19
should not have done you know I was like
01:20
you know yeah people get in accidents
01:22
they have DUIs whatever that’s not gonna
01:23
happen I mean that only happens to those
01:24
other people that are complete idiots
01:25
and you know that’s that won’t happen I
01:29
passed out driving on the interstate I
01:31
was not wearing a seat belt and I fell
01:34
into the passenger seat as I was driving
01:36
and I remember telling myself okay
01:38
Ashley you’re driving you need to get up
01:40
and when I did that I used my left hand
01:42
on the wheel was leverage to pull myself
01:44
up and I did that and I jerked the car
01:45
the lef and it went over four lanes on
01:48
the interstate and smashed into a
01:50
concrete guardrail I don’t know how long
01:53
I was there I don’t know who found me
01:54
but I ended up in the hospital for over
01:58
a week and shattered my left ankle
02:00
I had 50-plus stitches in my face and
02:03
had to move back in with my mom it was
02:05
easy to drink all the time and you know
02:08
that was one thing I could control in my
02:10
life I couldn’t you know control the
02:12
feelings I had for women I couldn’t
02:14
control what other people would think
02:16
about me being in a relationship with a
02:18
woman but I could drink and that made me
02:20
fun and that made it easier to date guys
02:23
or to be in reckless relationships and
02:26
you know unprotected sex and
02:29
being promiscuous and all of these
02:30
things having that self-destructive life
02:33
led to me almost killing myself
02:35
unintentionally driving on an interstate
02:37
at 70 miles per hour no seatbelt and
02:39
flying across four lanes and not hitting
02:42
anyone else and surviving if that’s not
02:44
a wake-up caught on it what is I
02:46
realized I was hiding from who who I was
02:50
born to be and I couldn’t do that
02:53
anymore I couldn’t live my life for
02:55
other people anymore and I told myself
02:58
okay you’re gay one of the things that I
03:01
found so sort of riveting about the
03:04
story was this idea of using drinking to
03:07
sort of control things such as she felt
03:09
that she couldn’t control there’s a
03:10
piece of Ashley’s story that was really
03:12
scary it reminded me of other
03:14
conversations I’ve had with LGBTQ people
03:16
who have struggled with substance abuse
03:17
and in particular with drinking
03:18
excessively when I think about drinking
03:20
and LGBTQ people in particular I
03:23
definitely think of that idea of numbing
03:25
yourself to having to deal with these
03:28
feelings and also using drinking as that
03:31
like social lubricant that people call
03:33
it also it made me think about how a lot
03:35
of LGBTQ social life revolves around
03:38
drinking and bars and I know that those
03:40
are like two very separate tracks like
03:43
the idea of using booze to numb your
03:45
feelings but kind of in tandem with
03:47
using bars as a space to meet and
03:49
socialize with LGBTQ people I feel like
03:52
those are two reasons why this is like a
03:54
uniquely LGBTQ experience around
03:57
substance abuse you know in Ashley’s
04:00
story she just talks about like I
04:01
crossed four lanes of traffic and a
04:04
guardrail and didn’t die you know it’s
04:07
like if that’s not a wake-up call I’m
04:08
not sure what it is and it just kind of
04:11
makes me think like what am i running
04:13
from like what am i running from that
04:14
would create this behavior and then also
04:16
have to go through just the healing
04:18
process like she talks pretty
04:19
specifically about I think shattering
04:21
her ankle some of the injuries she
04:23
sustained moving back in with her
04:25
parents and with every step of that
04:27
having to tell your parents or people
04:29
around you what happened and having to
04:32
be accountable for that like all there I
04:34
feel like there are so many steps and
04:35
pieces of that story that just I would
04:38
imagine to be so hard to deal with yeah
04:41
it’s
04:41
true because there’s a level of
04:42
ownership you have to take when you’re
04:44
simply telling that story you have to
04:46
hold yourself accountable in some ways
04:47
to say wow I made a really bad decision
04:51
so the next story we want to talk about
04:54
is Vernon maxi no from Chicago Illinois
04:57
that was 15 years old and I was in my
05:00
sophomore year of high school I was on
05:02
my way to class and I was passing by the
05:05
football field I saw the guys practicing
05:08
and it was the first time when my life
05:10
really I’m like wait a minute why am I
05:12
like thinking of those boys in a
05:15
different way than most other people
05:18
were I thought to myself maybe I am gay
05:21
that was the very first time in my life
05:23
I thought about that so that same
05:25
morning with the scripture class and my
05:28
teacher got up to the podium and told us
05:30
today we’re going to learn about Sodom
05:32
Gomorrah and I my hands shook and I had
05:35
to shake onto my desk thinking what I
05:39
ever thought that morning it’s like
05:40
maybe they thought I was gay what do I
05:44
do now who do I talk to you I can’t tell
05:47
anybody and then so you know in college
05:49
you’re the drug came into the picture I
05:51
got kicked out because my grades were
05:53
failing and I ended up moving back to
05:56
here to Chicago to my parents house
05:58
getting a seven dollar per hour retail
06:00
job being a cashier because that’s all I
06:03
was capable of doing because in evenings
06:05
I was still doing drugs in the weekends
06:07
doing drugs and let me in the base in my
06:08
parents house thinking that that was
06:10
gonna be my life
06:11
I’m December thirties of 2002 I went to
06:14
an after-hours party I went there like I
06:16
normally do to my friends place you know
06:18
just going to hang out and one of my
06:20
friends came over and he told us hey
06:22
guess what guys I have something new it
06:25
was crystal meth but at the time they
06:27
called it Tina so I did it
06:29
and it felt amazing New Year’s Eve was
06:31
the next day so we were going to a party
06:34
at a hotel in downtown Chicago the next
06:37
night I’d been awake for 40 hours I
06:39
hadn’t slept in 40 hours because of this
06:41
new drug I just tried and you know
06:44
because I it made me feel like Superman
06:45
I thought I could tell anybody anything
06:48
at the stroke of midnight I jumped on
06:51
the table guess what everybody I’m gay
06:54
I had spent nine years hiding the fact I
06:57
was gay and now I’m out I’m out to
06:59
everybody I only used drugs at first
07:01
because things were going great
07:03
but then things were not going so great
07:05
it got to a point where I od’d iodine
07:09
and crystal meth and other drugs on
07:11
January 31st of 2005 and at that point
07:15
after I became so dismal do I live I
07:19
became powerless over crystal med I
07:22
didn’t care at that point if I lived or
07:24
died but the only I didn’t want to use
07:26
but only thing I knew what to do was use
07:29
and it got to the point where I was
07:31
living to with this guy here in Chicago
07:32
and I am slept in 17 days and I passed
07:36
out on the couch he proceeds to it while
07:39
I was sleeping to call my parents up in
07:42
the middle of the night demanding them
07:45
to put him up in the hotel because the
07:47
FBI was after at him because of me and
07:50
my parents removing from that situation
07:52
and brought me back to their house I
07:54
woke up the next very next day and they
07:58
brought me the treatment the Adler
08:00
treatment center
08:01
one of the things that the intake person
08:03
said why are you here and I said five
08:06
simple words I don’t want to die you
08:10
know I’m in there for a few days they
08:12
teach me about how to live my life how
08:14
do I have safety security well-being and
08:18
my treatment center started telling me
08:20
that I needed to start getting support
08:23
groups outside of the treatment center
08:24
because I was only gonna be there for
08:26
four weeks when I went to my first
08:27
meeting and I met 30 gay men we’re not
08:31
using drugs and or crystal meth maybe
08:34
there is something to sobriety maybe
08:37
there is something to what my treatment
08:39
one of my counselors have been telling
08:40
me the capacity for meets have become
08:42
sober is a gift is like God’s giving
08:46
gift like I have a right to live this
08:48
story so clearly illustrates the
08:51
connection between coming out and using
08:54
various substances because he talks
08:56
about how meth made him feel like I
08:58
think he says Superman at one point he
09:00
was literally of his first time his
09:02
first weekend using it he was literally
09:03
able to like stand up on a table in
09:05
front of all of his friends
09:06
pronounced to everyone that he was gay
09:08
the drug made him feel that way because
09:11
he had never been affirmed in other
09:13
spaces so to me it was just like such a
09:15
clear-cut connection the impact that
09:18
these different kinds of substances can
09:20
have on you and how they can make you
09:22
express yourself and praise you don’t
09:24
feel safe to otherwise like he was
09:26
clearly very beautiful about coming out
09:28
and even though it sounds like years
09:30
past he was still not in a place where
09:33
he felt like he had seen good examples
09:35
of what was like to just be an out
09:37
person not leaning on these substances I
09:39
can imagine that for maybe for burning
09:42
it I’m not sure if I actually hurt us in
09:44
the story or felt this but I made me
09:46
think when he was in rehab for four
09:48
weeks what it must feel like if you’re
09:51
in a rehab facility where you’re finally
09:54
not using your funny feeling you like
09:56
you have a grip on this disease and then
09:58
you realize in four weeks you’re gonna
10:01
have to kind of reintegrate yourself
10:03
back into life which is why again why
10:04
the support groups are so very important
10:06
but now you’re back on your own and
10:09
you’re not in this cocoon of like where
10:11
you’re in an environment that’s very
10:13
much geared to your like staying clean
10:15
and sober and it must be kind of scary
10:17
to think okay now in four weeks I am
10:19
kind of on my own in a way that gets me
10:22
a little frightening I’ve heard people
10:23
say like you have to change your people
10:25
places and things so when we have a lot
10:27
of these conversations we try to bring a
10:29
lot of compassion and empathy and
10:31
understanding but I just had to have a
10:33
moment where I like reminded myself that
10:35
not everybody is that understanding and
10:37
like not everybody is gonna always
10:39
willing to like change their Saturday
10:41
night plan to be more accommodating to a
10:44
friend who doesn’t want to go out and
10:45
drink do you think though that it being
10:47
a good friend and being supportive to
10:49
somebody who’s maybe suffering from
10:50
substance abuse problems do you think
10:52
it’s about just having a conversation
10:54
with them or do you think it’s about you
10:55
yourself getting resources outside of
10:57
that person just to understand maybe
10:59
more about you know in terms of being a
11:01
support I mean I definitely from having
11:03
many friends who’ve gone through this
11:04
like I definitely have had to get
11:06
resources and I definitely have had to
11:08
be really upfront with friends being
11:09
like how is it that I need to support
11:11
you do you want me to go to a meeting
11:12
with you like what can I literally do
11:14
with my time to provide a distraction so
11:16
that we can go do something that like
11:18
makes you feel good that doesn’t have to
11:20
do
11:20
with putting you into a situation where
11:23
you might feel tempted to drink or
11:24
something like that and I even think
11:25
about like pride like pride is a time
11:30
that is intended to celebrate and remind
11:34
us of the various social movements and
11:36
uprising that led to the progress of
11:40
LGBTQ people but some people only see
11:43
pride as a time to party being a sober
11:46
person could be really challenging
11:47
because every social activity inevitably
11:50
ends up somehow being connected to party
11:53
I completely agree I used to feel so
11:55
overwhelmed of pride like I had to do it
11:57
all I had to go all the parties I have
11:58
to do all these things so I can’t
12:00
imagine if you’re struggling with an
12:01
addiction what that must be like what
12:03
you were saying just reminded me of how
12:04
in Vernon story he talks about how he
12:06
was only in rehab I think for four weeks
12:08
and one of the things that he was told
12:10
in rehab is that he really needed to
12:11
start connecting with groups that could
12:13
support him outside of rehab and I know
12:15
just from hearing stories of people in
12:18
my life that like when I was coming out
12:20
I used to go out all the time and I had
12:22
this very close group of friends who
12:24
would go out all the time to every queer
12:27
or lesbian party and of that very
12:30
close-knit group of me plus for other
12:33
queer identified primarily women three
12:36
of them are now clean and sober and then
12:38
unfortunately one of them ended up
12:41
passing away and to me it just these
12:44
tangentially related to substance abuse
12:46
but to me it was like this various
12:48
spectrum among them of once that
12:50
partying turned into something more I
12:52
felt like that was a piece of my growth
12:54
in my early 20s and being able to go out
12:56
to parties and enjoy it and and that’s
12:57
what it was for me but now whenever I
12:59
try to hang out with people I always try
13:01
to offer like a range of options of
13:03
stuff we can do with those friends it
13:07
went from being like okay we’re gonna go
13:08
to the bar we’re gonna have some drinks
13:10
to like all of a sudden okay like we’re
13:12
gonna go have a cup of tea or like we’re
13:14
gonna go for a walk or we’re gonna go
13:15
get a coffee or go to dinner and that’s
13:18
what it’s gonna be and it just made me
13:20
think of like the easiest asks that I
13:23
have now in my life is that I give
13:24
people a range of options and I try not
13:25
to assume what their relationship is
13:27
like with alcohol or that going to get a
13:30
drink is always going to be the best
13:31
default for them yeah that’s that’s
13:33
really interesting
13:34
sorry to hear but your friend there is
13:36
so much more to it and there again are
13:38
usually underlying issues that are
13:40
driving it that make it so that it’s not
13:43
a matter of just turning off a switch
13:44
and deciding I’m gonna stop so when you
13:47
think about okay you know I don’t want
13:49
to lose these friends I don’t want to
13:50
lose these people who have been in my
13:52
life who I love and who I enjoy being
13:54
around but when it comes to your life
13:55
and if it’s life or death and it
13:57
involves maybe removing some of that
13:59
just saying I have to restructure yeah
14:01
and also makes me just wish that there
14:03
were more queer competent and specific
14:06
resources like I’ve had some friends who
14:08
went to various groups and meetings and
14:11
organizations and they felt like the
14:13
people who were guiding them and had
14:15
built these organizations that was very
14:17
geared towards white straight men or
14:19
like a particular kind of person that
14:21
did not match their experience and some
14:23
of those unique issues that LGBTQ people
14:25
would face and so that sobriety or being
14:29
clean was like framed in a very
14:30
particular way that felt very alienating
14:32
to that yeah and I think that that’s the
14:34
problem because there are a lot of
14:36
places that will top themselves as being
14:37
able to treat LGBTQ people but they’re
14:39
not really addressing those underlying
14:40
issues and so therefore they’re not
14:42
necessarily the best places for LGBTQ
14:44
people to get the treatment that they
14:46
need
14:49
so now I’ve been sober for 12 years
14:52
exactly sick 4626 days and those are
14:57
4626 miracles know that drug addict or
15:01
alcoholic or if you don’t even know you
15:03
are there are so many ways to get sober
15:05
so if you’re need help or you’re seeking
15:08
help there is a way there is recovery
15:11
there are ways you can not pick up so
15:14
when you talk about the difference
15:15
between substance abuse and addiction
15:18
these two stories sort of clearly define
15:20
what both of those things are both are
15:22
very harmful both can ruin a life the
15:25
idea that they both had these sort of
15:27
situations with Vernon rehab and with
15:29
Ashley the accident that sort of brought
15:31
them back into themselves and back into
15:34
acceptance of who they are it really
15:36
speaks volumes it got me thinking about
15:38
competent healthcare and like competent
15:40
mental healthcare and that in order to
15:42
really address these issues in the most
15:43
sensitive way possible you do need to be
15:45
able to access care that understands
15:47
that maybe part of the reason why you’re
15:49
looking to these substances is because
15:51
you’re LGBTQ person and because you’re
15:54
trying to cope with all of that and visa
15:56
vie using some of these substances
16:02
I’m from driftwood recently caught up
16:04
with Ashley for an update on her story
16:06
in life and she’s now living in Atlanta
16:08
it’s just amazing to see to think about
16:12
where I’ve met where my life has
16:14
ventured yet from the time I remember
16:17
you guys being in my house and and
16:19
hanging out and you know recording that
16:21
video and then thinking about where I am
16:23
now it’s just completely wild I hope
16:26
that people don’t judge me on my
16:28
mistakes I definitely know that I am one
16:31
of the luckiest people in the world that
16:33
I did not lose my life or injure someone
16:35
else that horrible night you definitely
16:38
have to make healthy decisions the best
16:41
you can
16:42
having a support system if possible is
16:46
huge you know being okay and proud with
16:49
who we were and how we’ve grown I think
16:51
is so important and I’m so lucky to have
16:56
the life I have I’m not rich by any
16:57
means you know but I have a really
16:59
awesome partner and a super sweet little
17:02
kiddo and a shabby old dog and we’re
17:05
happy so I just hope people can find
17:08
their happy and not let the opinions of
17:10
others stop them from living their lives
17:12
because life is short and we all have
17:13
our own life to live and get alike for
17:17
you the I’m from driftwood podcasts is
17:21
hosted by Phil aka Corinne and Alex
17:24
Burke and is produced by Andy Egan
17:25
Thorpe the podcast is recorded as part
17:27
of I’m from driftwood a worldwide
17:29
nonprofit lgbtqia+ story archive and is
17:34
funded in part from TD Bank and heritage
17:36
of pride New York
17:37
I’m from driftwood was created by Nathan
17:39
Manske to help queer and trans people
17:41
learn more about their community help
17:43
straight people learn more about their
17:44
neighbors and help everyone learn more
17:46
about themselves all through the power
17:48
of storytelling the IFD program director
17:51
is Damien middle felt the stories you
17:52
hear today are available in their
17:54
entirety plus thousands more and I’m
17:56
from driftwood org please follow us on
17:58
Instagram Facebook and YouTube and our
18:01
score is provided by elevate audio be
18:03
sure to subscribe to our podcast
18:04
wherever you get your podcasts thanks
18:07
y’all for listening
18:08
[Music]
18:12
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

