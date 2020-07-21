Substance Abuse and Addiction [Podcast]

.
Substance abuse and addiction do not discriminate. In fact, in the LGBTQ community, it sometimes feels like we are hit harder with dependency issues than any other community. In this episode, Alex and Phil discuss the stories of Ashley and Vernon, two people who turned to substances to help deal with their queer identities.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
