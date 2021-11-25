Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Podcast Season 3, Episode 3 HIV/Aids Activism: Interview and Stories by Jay Blotcher

Podcast Season 3, Episode 3 HIV/Aids Activism: Interview and Stories by Jay Blotcher

In this episode, Jay joins Phil and Alex for a discussion of his life, activism and the impact of the AIDS crisis on the community.

by

 

.

.

Jay Blotcher is a longtime writer, journalist and activist, and was an early member of ACT UP. From his early days as a towel boy at a gay bathhouse to his later years as an activist in the height of the AIDS epidemic, Jay’s life has been a profile in working to improve the lives of the LGBTQ community.

In this episode, Jay joins Phil and Alex for a discussion of his life, activism and the impact of the AIDS crisis on the community.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:09
Phil: Hey, this is Phil, aka Corinne.
00:11
Alex: And I’m Alex Berg and you’re  listening to the I’m From Driftwood Podcast.
00:13
Phil: I’m From Driftwood Podcast. Some of you  might not know this, but I’m From Driftwood is
00:17
a 501(c)(3) organization. That means it receives  funds from sources like private foundation grants,
00:24
fundraisers, corporate sponsors, and, of course,  individual donors. If you enjoy this podcast and,
00:30
if you’re able to, consider making a donation  at ImFromDriftwood.org/donate. No donation is
00:36
too small to help us continue collecting  and sharing queer and trans stories.
00:43
Phil: In February 2019, I’m From  Driftwood sat down with activist,
00:48
journalist, and editor Jay Blotcher,
00:50
who shared stories of active demonstrations  and being tasked to hold a high jinks memorial.
00:56
Jay: In the latter part of the ’80s and the  early part of the ’90s, my life in New York
01:04
City was dominated by AIDS activism. I was an  AIDS activist. I was a member of ACT UP. ACT UP
01:11
was a direct action coalition of people who took  to the streets to change policy regarding AIDS
01:20
in the government, in medicine, in everything.  When I joined ACT UP in the fall of 1987,
01:30
I thought, “Where do I belong?” and somebody  said, “Well, what do you do?” I said, “Well,
01:34
I’m a journalist,” and they said, “Okay. Why don’t  you become part of our media committee?” “Well,
01:39
what do they do?” “The media committee reaches  out to journalists to make sure that they write
01:45
about the AIDS problem,” because a lot of people  were ignoring it. The New York Times was, is,
01:53
and remains the newspaper of record and so, if  something doesn’t appear in The New York Times,
02:00
then it’s as if it didn’t happen, and The New  York Times was really bad on their AIDS coverage.
02:06
Fast forward to 1989, the Times, at this point,  had just published an editorial. The headline,
02:17
I believe, was Why Make AIDS Worse Than It  Is? The idea of this op-edwas, yes, AIDS is
02:25
an awful thing, but there’s only a finite number  of people who have AIDS and, once those people
02:33
who are infected pass away, then we’ll have fewer  people with AIDS. It was one of the most callous,
02:40
tone-deaf editorials that The New York Times ever  wrote. Needless to say, we, the members of ACT UP,
02:47
were pissed off. This was just the crowning  glory of years of ignorant coverage
02:54
of the AIDS crisis. And so we decided that we were  going to have a demonstration in front of the home
03:00
of The New York Times publisher, and his name  was Arthur Sulzberger Sr., and he was nicknamed
03:08
Punch. I don’t know. It was a name that came from  his childhood. A bunch of us started wheatpasting
03:14
nights before the demonstration, and  it was all on the Upper East Side.
03:21
The posters had a variety of messages that all  were focused on The New York Times saying, “Your
03:28
coverage is going to cost lives. You’ve got the  story wrong,” and, in one image we had, we took a
03:38
photo of Arthur Sulzberger Sr. and wrote on top of  the poster, “Punch, you fucked up.” This was the
03:47
prelude to the demonstration that was  going to happen later that week. This
03:51
demonstration happened on a hot July afternoon  at 80th and Fifth Avenue, which was the home
04:02
of Arthur Sulzberger Sr., right across from the  Metropolitan Museum of Art. And, because they
04:09
knew about the demonstration, the police were  there as well. There were only about 100 of us.
04:15
There were probably 150 cops there to  protect the home of Arthur Sulzberger Sr.
04:23
We realized we weren’t going to get anything  done here at Fifth Avenue and 80th Street,
04:29
or 81st Street, and so the people who  were negotiating the demonstration, who
04:35
had organized it, said, “We need to try another  alternative, another strategy,” and so they said,
04:44
“We are going to march from 81st and Fifth  Avenue down to 43rd Street and Broadway to
04:52
Times Square to the office of the Times.” We were  going to bring our message of anger and protest
05:01
right to the front door of the Times, and so 100  people just starting marching down Fifth Avenue
05:09
to the Times and the cops went crazy, “What  the hell are you doing? Where are you going?”
05:13
At first, they were trying to stop us, but they  realized that the only thing that they could do
05:17
was give us an escort because, otherwise,  we were going to create a traffic jam.
05:23
We arrived in Times Square. By now, it was  rush hour and there was all this traffic there
05:29
and we were in the middle of 100 or more  than 100 people screaming and yelling and
05:35
speaking out against The New York Times and, at  this point, the cop said, “Well, what are you
05:39
going to do now?” “We’re going to go in front of  The New York Times.” “Oh, no, you’re not.” “Oh,
05:44
really? Okay then we’re going to have a sit-down  right here in Times Square at rush hour.” “Oh,
05:49
okay. Well, you can go into 43rd Street.”  Again, they escorted us into 43rd Street
05:56
because we had stood up to them and we got  out in front of the Times and we protested.
06:03
We had the protest and we left and the anger  subsided. We were trying to point out that,
06:09
if The New York Times was getting the story  wrong, that was going to have ramifications
06:14
in the public sphere because politicians read The  New York Times to tell them what’s important and,
06:20
if The New York Times is trying  to make AIDS seem unimportant,
06:24
then politicians aren’t going to  fight as hard to enact AIDS policies.
06:31
We really felt good coverage in The New York  Times, good AIDS coverage, was a matter of life
06:36
and death and that’s why we went to protest that  day. And the most interesting, most horrific, part
06:44
of this afterwards was that nobody wrote about it.  The only newspaper willing to touch the issue was
06:51
The Village Voice and they wrote a whole piece  about not only the fact that The New York Times
06:58
had been bad at AIDS coverage, but also that they  obviously had enough power in this city that they
07:05
could also squelch any resultant coverage and  summon hundreds of police at a moment’s notice.
07:13
There wasn’t any immediate change that was yielded  from that protest. Any change in their editorial
07:21
policy and being better about AIDS issues and  gay issues would happen a few years later with
07:29
the change of editorship and change of  staff there and the change of the times,
07:37
the change of the era where people were  a little bit more sensitive towards LGBTQ
07:44
and AIDS issues. All the problems that brought  ACT UP into being are still there now, so there is
07:52
ample reason to get out there in the streets and  to fight, as the slogan went, ACT UP, fight back,
08:03
fight AIDs, and I think, unfortunately, that it’s  just as relevant now as it was over 30 years ago.
08:15
It’s April of 1992, and I’m at Beth Israel  Hospital on the East Side of Manhattan, and
08:23
it’s not exactly the best place for a  birthday, but this is where my friend is
08:27
with AIDS and he’s having his birthday. And so a  bunch of us have gathered there and we’re giving
08:34
him gifts and there’s food, there’s birthday cake  and ice cream. We’re tucking him back into bed
08:41
after giving him gifts and everything and we’re  standing around very awkwardly and, suddenly,
08:46
he says, “I have a last request,” and we’re all  stunned because we’re trying to keep things light
08:52
and he’s getting very real with us. He  said, “This is what I want. After I die,
08:59
I want my ashes to be placed in balloons and  let fly free over Central Park.” This friend
09:06
was one of the most punkish, hardcore,  unsentimental people around, and so
09:13
we thought, “Okay, maybe he’s delirious  or maybe he’s just goofing with us,” but
09:20
he wasn’t. He, suddenly, in the last throes of  his life, he decided to become very sentimental.
09:28
He died in July of that year and we  all gathered together in that October
09:39
in Central Park. My friend was a very  dark person, he had a very dark worldview,
09:44
so it made sense that the day of his memorial  was a dark, cold, rainy day, the kind of rain
09:54
that feels like razorblades in your skin.  His mother had had him cremated and,
10:00
with my instruction, she had sat at  the kitchen table and placed ashes
10:09
of her son in these balloons with a little  teaspoon and brought them down from Syracuse to
10:17
New York City for this ritual that he had asked  for. We had a helium tank that we set up there
10:26
right outside of Strawberry Fields, the John  Lennon memorial, and we’re fixing the balloons
10:33
to this helium tank and blowing up the balloons  and tying them, it’s this bizarre little assembly
10:41
line, and we finally got enough … we’re  creating these little bouquets of balloons.
10:47
And so we got over to Strawberry Fields, the  memorial, and we were ready to let the balloons
10:56
fly, and the balloons sunk because there were  too many ashes in them. Everything was going
11:03
wrong. Everything that could possibly go wrong was  going wrong. And so one of the guys, who decided
11:08
to make himself the boss of everything, suddenly  said, “Okay, change of plans, everybody. We’re
11:14
going down by the pond.” Carrying these two heavy  balloons, we went down to pond and we’re looking
11:20
at each other, “Well, what are we going to do  now?” And he said, “Yeah, just burst the balloons
11:25
over the pond,” and that’s not exactly as poetic  as letting these balloons fly up in the air.
11:33
We burst the balloons over the pond  and, at that point, this wind whipped up
11:41
and one of my friends, who was one of  the deceased’s friends, got a bunch of
11:47
ashes in his eye. I’m standing there picking  these ashes out of his eye while he’s saying,
11:53
“Damn it, I knew he would get me back.  I knew he would get me in the end.”
11:58
One of the times we were filling a balloon,  it got away and it went … and sputtering
12:08
ashes of our friend all over the place. It was  just as bizarre as you could imagine. It wasn’t
12:14
exactly as poetic and as beautiful as we wanted,  but it went along with his life, which was a very
12:22
odd and wonderful life and, even though we were  cursing him throughout that day, we were also
12:31
laughing because of the absurdity of it all. After  we had let the ashes be disseminated in this pond,
12:40
which is probably illegal, we stood in a circle  and we had some champagne and somebody took some
12:48
sage and burned it to clear the space, to cleanse  the space, and, while we’re standing there,
12:54
a man comes out of the bushes and he’s dressed  in ragged, dirty clothes and he starts singing.
13:03
He starts singing this song by The Stylistics  called You Make Me Feel Brand New, which was a
13:09
’70s soul song, and he was singing it a cappella  in a beautiful falsetto and so we’re looking at
13:16
him and we’re thinking, “Why is this man singing  to us?” And he stops singing and then he put his
13:21
hand out because he wanted some money, this is  how he made his money, and I thought, “Oh, no.”
13:27
And so I went up to him and I said, “Excuse me,  this really isn’t the place for this. We’re having
13:35
a funeral for our friend,” and he’s like, “Oh,  okay. Well, why didn’t you tell me? It’s not like
13:41
I would’ve done it if I had known,” and he got  really resentful. But, at that point, my friend’s
13:49
father said to the guy, “Can I take a photo of  you?” and so the guy calmed down and he wanted
13:55
to make amends, so he posed for a photo, and that  was just the end of a day of complete absurdity.
14:03
And, as we were leaving, the core group of us, we  thought, “We came here today to curse our friend
14:11
at the same time that we were honoring him, but  now we realize what a great gift he just gave us
14:15
of this experience where we all came together and  we got something done, even though it was absurd
14:22
and idiotic and overly sentimental, but  we achieved it.” And, for that reason,
14:30
all these years later, we remember him  because he gave us that gift of that absurd
14:36
memorial. There were so many people whose lives  were cut down in the AIDS epidemic, such vibrant,
14:45
wonderful people, who will not be  known by future generations and I think
14:52
it’s important to remember how our lives were  so diminished by this wholesale extermination
15:04
of these people, a government  turning its back on people with AIDS.
15:08
And so I think it’s important to tell the stories  of these people as often as possible because
15:16
we have a government now that turns its back on  people and people with AIDS and we have to remind
15:23
people to always be on guard and to be vigilant  because this could happen again and again.
15:32
Alex: Here to catch up and  revisit his moving stories,
15:35
please give a warm Driftwood  welcome to Jay Blotcher. Hi, Jay.
15:40
Jay: Hello. Good afternoon from the  Mid-Hudson Valley of New York state.
15:45
Phil: We are so happy to have you here.  First things first, how are you doing?
15:51
Jay:It’s a thoughtful time. There are a lot  of books coming out right now about ACT UP.
15:57
There is a renewed attention on this direct  action AIDS protest group and that is very
16:04
gratifying since I spent more than 15 years  of my life involved with the organization.
16:11
Phil: And for our younger listeners who may not  have heard of ACT UP and don’t know what it is,
16:16
can you explain what ACT UP is and,  also, how you got involved with it?
16:20
Jay: ACT UP is an acronym. It’s two words,  ACT UP. It actually stands for AIDS Coalition
16:28
To Unleash Power, and this was an organization  of like-minded souls, progressive people,
16:37
who were focused on the fact that our country  was not doing enough to address the AIDS issue.
16:44
ACT UP was formed in New York City in March  of 1987, and began a series of demonstrations
16:52
not only in New York, but other ACT UP chapters  began across the country and across the world
16:59
and we had many major demonstrations, and  our focus was to raise awareness about AIDS,
17:04
to get our government, the United States  government, to do something active and proactive
17:11
about addressing drug access and addressing the  discrimination against people with AIDS. There
17:18
was so much that was going wrong and hurting  people with AIDS and shortening their lives
17:23
because our government decided that the  people who were getting AIDS were disposable,
17:29
frankly. It was rampant homophobia, rampant  racism, things that you still see now.
17:36
And ACT UP, through a series of demonstrations,  conferences, protests, very colorful protests,
17:43
raised awareness and helped expedite the  process by which drugs could be approved
17:49
and get into the hands of the people who  needed them who were suffering with HIV/AIDS.
17:56
Alex: I want to backtrack a little bit to  actually the 1980’s, and, in particular,
18:00
a 1989 New York Times op-ed that was really  enraging. It was titled Why Makes AIDS Worse Than
18:09
It Is and it sparked a demonstration that ended in  front of The New York Times building. I know that
18:14
a lot of activists actually will sometimes call  The New York Times The New York Crimes for their
18:18
failures in covering the crisis. What feelings  come up for you when you think back to that day?
18:24
Jay: Well, first of all, if my memory serves,  it was 32 years ago this month and ACT UP’s feud
18:32
with The New York Times had been going for some  time. We had been calling them out repeatedly
18:38
for their inadequate AIDS coverage, for erroneous  AIDS coverage, for AIDS coverage that sided with
18:45
pharmaceutical industries and companies. I had  joined ACT UP in 1987 and, by the time summer of
18:53
1989 rolled around, I was the head of the media  committee for ACT UP New York and my job was to
19:01
communicate with the media even when they got it  wrong. And so I was in this interesting position
19:06
that I had to be the peacemaker. Mind you, this  was before social media. You had to go through the
19:12
media to get attention. And so ACT UP had been  monitoring this for a while and really getting
19:19
angrier and angrier, and the tipping point, of  course, was this op-ed that you just mentioned.
19:24
In a very cold, analytical way, this op-ed  essentially said, “Hey, cool off about anger about
19:31
AIDS because, once everybody who’s infected dies,  we won’t have to worry about it anymore.” And
19:38
I can’t convey … well, our listeners can  imagine the message that is sent out by that,
19:45
and so we decided it was enough. And so we  were going to have a demonstration at the home
19:53
of Arthur Sulzberger Sr., who was, at that  time, the publisher of The New York Times.
20:01
His apartment was across the road from  the Metropolitan Museum of Art at Fifth
20:07
Avenue and 80th Street, I believe. And  so we made something posters in advance,
20:12
I sent out the press release in  advance, everything was done in advance,
20:19
oh, and then we went wheatpasting these posters  up near his home on the tony Upper East Side.
20:25
I got a phone call at my home from none other than  Abe Rosenthal, who I believe was the head of the
20:34
city bureau. He was a real high-end person, a  real mover and shaker in The New York Times.
20:39
And he called and he said, “I found one of your  press releases and so I’m calling and I want to
20:46
know why you’re doing this,” and I’m like … I  was caught … I said, “Well, because you’ve been
20:53
telling lies about people with AIDS and gay people  for decades.” The New York Times used to print the
21:01
names of gay people who’d been entrapped in sexual  situations in parks or in bathrooms in the city
21:11
and they used to summarily print in the newspaper  their names and addresses to give them public
21:17
humiliation and to ruin their lives because, at  that time, anything like that was a major crime
21:23
and their lives would be ruined and some people  would even commit suicide because of this.
21:28
The New York Times’ attitude, their negative  attitude, towards gay people went back many
21:34
decades and Abe Rosenthal was one of people who  powered that. He commissioned a story early on,
21:42
around 1965, that he had just come back from  working as the editor at some foreign outpost
21:49
of The New York Times, I think it might  have been Russia, I’m not quite sure,
21:52
but he came back and he noticed, visibly, gay men  walking through the city and this incensed him
21:59
and he said, “There’s something wrong. This is a  moral outrage,” and he commissioned a story saying
22:06
that these people who are becoming emboldened  and are being visible are a threat to
22:13
New York City life. That gives you a  sense of what this man’s mentality was.
22:18
And, on top of that, of course, was the mentality  that they had about people with AIDs. They just
22:24
didn’t care enough to really analyze the story and  to really challenge the pharmaceutical companies
22:31
about what they were doing and to challenge  politicians about the fact that people with
22:36
AIDS had no human rights and that they were  summarily being thrown out of jobs and thrown out
22:41
of their apartments because of their HIV status.  It was really a horrible situation and the Times,
22:49
the newspaper of record, was only inflaming  that situation. Here I am on the phone with
22:55
Abe Rosenthal and he’s listening to me and you  can tell that he’s just clucking his tongue and
23:01
thinking that I’m a mad man he said, “I  guess we can’t convince you to call off this
23:07
demonstration?” I said, “No, it’s going  ahead.” He said, “Okay. Thank you. Goodbye.”
23:13
What met us, when we got up there, were  probably about 150 cops who were all over,
23:21
swarming all over, the Metropolitan Museum of  Art in front on the famed stairs and everywhere,
23:27
and there were maybe 80 or 90 of us and so this  was more than one cop, almost two cops, per
23:37
demonstrator. And one can only imagine that Arthur  Sulzberger made a call to the cops and this was
23:46
New York Times’ power at its most evident,  that he just could make a call and get all
23:53
these cops … because ACT UP was not a violent  organization. We had taken a vow of nonviolence
24:02
when we started in March of 1987. There  was nothing to fear from us except you
24:09
might get a bruised ego when we call you  out on your wrongdoing and your injustice.
24:16
The amount of muscle shown that day by the cops  was so excessive and so unjustified and we were
24:23
unable to do what we wanted to do that day,  which was a simple protest in front of his home,
24:28
which was within our First Amendment rights,  and it was a hot summer day as well. It was not
24:34
the day that you wanted to be out demonstrating.  But a few of us started talking and said, “Well,
24:41
we’re not going to get anything done here.  Why don’t we go to the Times?” We marched,
24:47
all 80 or 90 of us, we marched from  81st and Fifth that day all the way down
24:55
to Times Square. And it was like, just as we  were arriving at Times Square, it was rush hour,
25:01
but we were ACT UP and we were fired up and  we had a promise of what we needed to do.
25:08
And then a couple of more angry people did burn a  few copies of The New York Times, which I didn’t
25:13
agree with. That sends out the wrong message.  We were not about stopping the press and we were
25:19
not about censorship, we were pointing out that  misinformation had very dire effects and that,
25:28
if the Times got the right information  out there, it could save countless lives.
25:33
Phil: Thank you for sharing that, Jay.
25:35
I want to ask what’s your take on how the  media covers HIV and AIDS stories today?
25:40
Jay: Well, it’s unfortunate, but when 1996 came  around and the advent of protease inhibitors,
25:48
suddenly, that’s the ballgame. I guess AIDS is  over. Newspapers, and some which had reporters
25:57
solely assigned to the AIDS beat,  started reassigning them to other things.
26:04
The fact is that protease inhibitors were an  amazing breakthrough for AIDS, but it didn’t
26:11
mean that everybody got protease inhibitors and  it didn’t mean that everybody who took protease
26:16
inhibitors would respond to them and it also  didn’t mean that people of color and poor people
26:24
and women were getting equal access to  these drugs. The number of injustices
26:31
regarding AIDS were still strong.  The protease inhibitors had changed
26:38
the playing field a bit, but it didn’t mean  that the story was over, and so it was very,
26:46
very frustrating for us in the AIDS community  to see everybody just saying, “Oh, okay, cool.”
26:55
Jay: At that time, I was with the  American Foundation for AIDS Research,
26:59
an organization tasked to raise money to give to  scientists so that they could come up with more
27:07
inventive and aggressive medications for people  with AIDS. Media is a business. Even more so,
27:15
media is almost wholly corporate owned, and  so it’s very clear there are certain things
27:20
they don’t want to cover, certain things that  they cover badly, and certain things that they
27:26
ignore entirely, to our amazement and dismay.  There are still many issues surrounding HIV,
27:33
but you’re not going to find HIV issues on  the front page of newspapers anymore, unless
27:39
a celebrity contracts HIV. I’m thinking back  maybe four or five years when Charlie Sheen came
27:46
out with HIV, saying that he was HIV positive, and  he was on the Today show and that was important,
27:53
but the fact is that it took a celebrity  to get AIDs back on the front page again.
28:00
Jay: Whereas the countless  number of people who are poor,
28:04
who are suffering right now with  HIV in the United States, not to
28:07
mention the dire situation that continues in other  countries, especially in the continent of Africa,
28:14
no one’s talking about AIDS anymore except the  grassroots organizations that are still fighting,
28:20
that are still providing prevention information,  who are still providing drugs, and are still
28:26
trying to remind people that AIDS isn’t a walk  in the part, that just because there’s PrEP,
28:32
that AIDS is a very serious issue. For younger  people who did not live through the early years
28:40
of the plague, there’s no sense of the severity.  That’s why it’s gratifying that shows like
28:47
Pose are actually giving us a time travel back to  that era and letting us know how severe it was and
28:55
how high the stakes were because it’s  a message that still needs to be told.
29:01
Alex: Well, I’d also love to talk about  your second story that you told I’m From
29:05
Driftwood a couple years ago. It almost plays  out like a movie, when your not sentimental,
29:10
punkish, hardcore friend was succumbing to AIDS  complications, he had one last request, which was
29:16
to have his ashes put in balloons and flown over  Central Park. You honored his request and then
29:22
the high jinks ensued. Can you take us back to the  moment you knew that the memorial was going awry?
29:27
Jay: Well, first of all, the person who we  did this for, his name was Michael Santulli
29:34
and he was from Syracuse, New York and he  actually died July of 1992. It’s 29 years.
29:45
It still hurts when you lose somebody that  didn’t need to go, who was vibrant and defiant
29:53
and a hell of a good time. It was his  birthday, actually, when he let us know
29:58
that he wanted this scenario. He had thought it  out, and Michael was a no-nonsense guy who liked
30:04
punk music and liked Nina Hagen and Lene Lovich  and didn’t have a sentimental bone in his body,
30:13
we thought. And here it is, it was  his last birthday in April of 1992,
30:20
“I want to tell you what I want done for  my funeral.” And it’s like, “Michael,
30:24
we just had a birthday party for you. Why do we  need to talk about your funeral?” But Michael
30:30
was a smart guy and he realized that the end  was near and he wasn’t going to sugarcoat it.
30:35
Jay: And so when did it all go wrong?  I think we did a first test balloon
30:42
and so the ashes are in the balloon, we take the  balloon full of ashes, and we put it up to the
30:49
nozzle of the helium tank and turn it on and  … well, the balloon went away and it started
31:00
flapping all around and spitting ashes  and we thought, “Oh, this is not going
31:03
to be pretty.” And there were ashes,  my friend’s ashes were on the ground
31:09
in Central Park, and one of his friends was like,  “Oh, we don’t want his parents to see that,” and
31:15
so he stamped on the ashes to rub them out  so that nobody would see them. I thought,
31:22
“Is it going to get worse? Yeah,  it’s going to get worse, isn’t it?”
31:25
and it came out to be something very strange,  but I guess, in a way, it was marvelous as well.
31:31
And the fact is, 29 years later, we’re still  talking about it because it was so amazing. That
31:40
was our friend Michael’s last gift to us, this  bizarre, crazy memorial service. It’s important
31:48
to remember that these were beautifully flawed  people and they’re gone and they didn’t have
31:53
to be gone if our government had done something  and taken AIDS seriously when it first happened,
32:01
and you see the parallel with COVID, that Trump  did not take it seriously and hit it when it
32:07
first happened. So much more could have been  done and a vaccine could have happened sooner
32:14
and people could have gotten life-saving  prevention information earlier. History
32:19
repeats itself in the most punishing ways when  you look at the parallel between AIDS and COVID.
32:26
Alex: Yeah. Well, speaking on this  topic, you say, in the first story,
32:30
all the problems that brought ACT  UP into being are still there now.
32:34
In what ways do you think younger LGBTQ+ folks  forget that there’s still a fight to be fought?
32:39
Jay: Well, all you have to do is look at the  institutional racism in the medical industry,
32:44
how people of color are not treated with  the same level of care as Caucasian people,
32:51
how trans people are not treated with the  same level of care as cisgender people. The
32:57
problems continue. For a while there, we had the  pharmaceutical industry and the medical industry
33:04
reforming themselves so that health  care was accessible, but with the
33:11
Republicans in bed with the medical industry,  they’ve been able to fight and roll back a lot
33:18
of the changes that were made so that, again,  we have the absurd people that people don’t have
33:25
the proper access to health care, especially  during COVID, that lives could’ve been saved.
33:32
It’s still a mess and I think, thanks to George  W. Bush and his tenure and then with Trump,
33:40
the pharmaceutical and medical industries have  been emboldened to be their worst selves. They
33:48
have dug in their heels and said, “No, we’re  going to be profit mongers. We’re going to limit
33:55
access,” and I hasten to add the insurance company  industry into that as well, they’ve been horrible,
34:02
denying people access to health care and  denying them coverage when they should be
34:08
getting coverage. It’s still a tragedy that  the United States, the strongest country in the
34:15
world, does not have socialized medicine, and  that’s something we have to keep fighting for.
34:21
All those other countries that have socialized  medicine right now, you don’t hear any of them
34:25
complaining about it and you certainly don’t hear  any of them saying, “Oh, this was a bad idea.
34:30
Let’s roll this back.” All of them are taking care  of their people and they are lowering the costs
34:37
and so that everybody has equal access to health  care in these socialized countries, and that’s
34:43
something we have to keep working to achieve  ourselves. The war, the battle is not over.
34:55
Phil: What ways can we galvanize queer youth  to get involved with groups like ACT UP,
35:00
just galvanize them to become activists?
35:02
Jay: Well, I think the first thing is you’re on  your iPhone, kids, look up a little bit of gay
35:10
history. Do it. Find out what used to go on. Don’t  think of it as medicine. Don’t think of it as
35:18
punishing education. Think of it as a step back  into the past. Get a sense of what we used to
35:25
fight for and what life was like and how we, as  LBGTQ people, were second-class citizens because,
35:32
as much as you’re enjoying your freedom now,  the Trump administration was a reminder that it
35:39
can be taken away at any time. There are cases  facing the Supreme Court right now that could
35:48
really roll back LGBTQ rights in  this country, and so the fact is
35:54
I just beg younger people, Gen X, Gen Y, Gen Z, to  take more interest in what’s happening in the news
36:06
and to consider yourself somebody who could be  on the losing end if these awful things happen.
36:16
Get involved in politics on the local  level. If you’re allergic to politics, then
36:23
help out at some organization that helps people  who are less fortunate, whether it’s LGBTQ,
36:30
whether it’s the homeless, whether it’s  people who suffer from mental illness
36:35
challenges. This nation needs to heal. And I’m  a proud gay man, but gay rights are not my only
36:45
issue. I focus on environmental rights. I focus  on homeless rights. I focus on Black Lives Matter
36:52
rights and have marched many times.  There are so many issues now.
36:58
If you can’t march, then sign a petition, and if  you can’t sign a petition, then do some volunteer
37:04
work, and if you can’t do volunteer work, then  write a check, damn it. There are so many things
37:10
that can be done and people should feel  empowered to do something. You don’t have to be
37:17
an expert on all these issues. All you  need to know is that things need to be
37:22
done. Find something that attracts you and do  it so that we can start healing this nation.
37:27
Alex: Well, on that note, what is  the greatest lesson you’ve learned
37:31
being a part of ACT UP and just the  greatest lesson on your journey?
37:35
Jay: The things that I didn’t think I could do,
37:40
I did, once I found the right group that nurtured  and supported and encouraged me. Believe me,
37:47
I did not grow up in Randolph, Massachusetts,  with people telling me all the time, “You should
37:53
buck the status quo. You should be a rebel.  You should raise hell,” not at all. And yet,
38:00
when I moved to New York City and I saw that New  York City’s gay community was in the death grip
38:06
of AIDS and that there was still homophobia  everywhere, I realized, “This is not right.”
38:13
And Mom and Dad used to tell me that, if you were  just a good person, then everything would be okay,
38:20
but it wasn’t okay, and so I realized I  needed to do something. I had to unlearn
38:28
a lot of what I had been told in suburban  Boston. I had to learn to fight back and to
38:36
right wrongs and to stand up to injustice  and I’m glad that I did and I’m glad that
38:44
more people are doing that now because  there’s a deep need to stand up and be defiant
38:52
because the Republicans really want to trash  this country and we can’t let them do it.
39:04
Phil:
39:05
The I’m From Driftwood Podcast  is hosted by Phil aka Corinne-
39:09
Alex: … and Alex Berg, and is produced
39:11
by Anddy Egan-Thorpe. It’s recorded as a program  of I’m From Driftwood, the LGBTQAI+ Story Archive.
39:18
Phil: Its mission is to send a life-saving message
39:21
to queer and trans people  everywhere, you are not alone.
39:24
Alex: I’m From Driftwood’s founder and  executive director is Nathan Manske.
39:29
Its program director is Damien Mittlefehldt.
39:31
Phil: Our score is provided by Elevate Audio.
39:34
Alex: The stories you heard today  are available in their entirety,
39:37
plus thousands more, at ImFromDriftwood.org.
39:39
Phil: You can also follow us on  Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
39:43
Alex: Or subscribe to our podcast  wherever you get your podcasts.
39:46
Phil: This program is supported in part by public
39:49
funds from the New York City  Department of Cultural Affairs-
39:52
Alex: … in partnership with the city council.
39:54
Phil: Additional funding is provided by the  Humanities New York SHARP Grant with support
39:58
from the National Endowment for the Humanities  and the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.
40:03
Alex:Thanks for listening, y’all.

