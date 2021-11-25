Podcast Season 3, Episode 3 HIV/Aids Activism: Interview and Stories by Jay Blotcher

.

.

Jay Blotcher is a longtime writer, journalist and activist, and was an early member of ACT UP. From his early days as a towel boy at a gay bathhouse to his later years as an activist in the height of the AIDS epidemic, Jay’s life has been a profile in working to improve the lives of the LGBTQ community.

In this episode, Jay joins Phil and Alex for a discussion of his life, activism and the impact of the AIDS crisis on the community.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:09 Phil: Hey, this is Phil, aka Corinne.

00:11 Alex: And I’m Alex Berg and you’re listening to the I’m From Driftwood Podcast.

00:13 Phil: I’m From Driftwood Podcast. Some of you might not know this, but I’m From Driftwood is

00:17 a 501(c)(3) organization. That means it receives funds from sources like private foundation grants,

00:24 fundraisers, corporate sponsors, and, of course, individual donors. If you enjoy this podcast and,

00:30 if you’re able to, consider making a donation at ImFromDriftwood.org/donate. No donation is

00:36 too small to help us continue collecting and sharing queer and trans stories.

00:43 Phil: In February 2019, I’m From Driftwood sat down with activist,

00:48 journalist, and editor Jay Blotcher,

00:50 who shared stories of active demonstrations and being tasked to hold a high jinks memorial.

00:56 Jay: In the latter part of the ’80s and the early part of the ’90s, my life in New York

01:04 City was dominated by AIDS activism. I was an AIDS activist. I was a member of ACT UP. ACT UP

01:11 was a direct action coalition of people who took to the streets to change policy regarding AIDS

01:20 in the government, in medicine, in everything. When I joined ACT UP in the fall of 1987,

01:30 I thought, “Where do I belong?” and somebody said, “Well, what do you do?” I said, “Well,

01:34 I’m a journalist,” and they said, “Okay. Why don’t you become part of our media committee?” “Well,

01:39 what do they do?” “The media committee reaches out to journalists to make sure that they write

01:45 about the AIDS problem,” because a lot of people were ignoring it. The New York Times was, is,

01:53 and remains the newspaper of record and so, if something doesn’t appear in The New York Times,

02:00 then it’s as if it didn’t happen, and The New York Times was really bad on their AIDS coverage.

02:06 Fast forward to 1989, the Times, at this point, had just published an editorial. The headline,

02:17 I believe, was Why Make AIDS Worse Than It Is? The idea of this op-edwas, yes, AIDS is

02:25 an awful thing, but there’s only a finite number of people who have AIDS and, once those people

02:33 who are infected pass away, then we’ll have fewer people with AIDS. It was one of the most callous,

02:40 tone-deaf editorials that The New York Times ever wrote. Needless to say, we, the members of ACT UP,

02:47 were pissed off. This was just the crowning glory of years of ignorant coverage

02:54 of the AIDS crisis. And so we decided that we were going to have a demonstration in front of the home

03:00 of The New York Times publisher, and his name was Arthur Sulzberger Sr., and he was nicknamed

03:08 Punch. I don’t know. It was a name that came from his childhood. A bunch of us started wheatpasting

03:14 nights before the demonstration, and it was all on the Upper East Side.

03:21 The posters had a variety of messages that all were focused on The New York Times saying, “Your

03:28 coverage is going to cost lives. You’ve got the story wrong,” and, in one image we had, we took a

03:38 photo of Arthur Sulzberger Sr. and wrote on top of the poster, “Punch, you fucked up.” This was the

03:47 prelude to the demonstration that was going to happen later that week. This

03:51 demonstration happened on a hot July afternoon at 80th and Fifth Avenue, which was the home

04:02 of Arthur Sulzberger Sr., right across from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. And, because they

04:09 knew about the demonstration, the police were there as well. There were only about 100 of us.

04:15 There were probably 150 cops there to protect the home of Arthur Sulzberger Sr.

04:23 We realized we weren’t going to get anything done here at Fifth Avenue and 80th Street,

04:29 or 81st Street, and so the people who were negotiating the demonstration, who

04:35 had organized it, said, “We need to try another alternative, another strategy,” and so they said,

04:44 “We are going to march from 81st and Fifth Avenue down to 43rd Street and Broadway to

04:52 Times Square to the office of the Times.” We were going to bring our message of anger and protest

05:01 right to the front door of the Times, and so 100 people just starting marching down Fifth Avenue

05:09 to the Times and the cops went crazy, “What the hell are you doing? Where are you going?”

05:13 At first, they were trying to stop us, but they realized that the only thing that they could do

05:17 was give us an escort because, otherwise, we were going to create a traffic jam.

05:23 We arrived in Times Square. By now, it was rush hour and there was all this traffic there

05:29 and we were in the middle of 100 or more than 100 people screaming and yelling and

05:35 speaking out against The New York Times and, at this point, the cop said, “Well, what are you

05:39 going to do now?” “We’re going to go in front of The New York Times.” “Oh, no, you’re not.” “Oh,

05:44 really? Okay then we’re going to have a sit-down right here in Times Square at rush hour.” “Oh,

05:49 okay. Well, you can go into 43rd Street.” Again, they escorted us into 43rd Street

05:56 because we had stood up to them and we got out in front of the Times and we protested.

06:03 We had the protest and we left and the anger subsided. We were trying to point out that,

06:09 if The New York Times was getting the story wrong, that was going to have ramifications

06:14 in the public sphere because politicians read The New York Times to tell them what’s important and,

06:20 if The New York Times is trying to make AIDS seem unimportant,

06:24 then politicians aren’t going to fight as hard to enact AIDS policies.

06:31 We really felt good coverage in The New York Times, good AIDS coverage, was a matter of life

06:36 and death and that’s why we went to protest that day. And the most interesting, most horrific, part

06:44 of this afterwards was that nobody wrote about it. The only newspaper willing to touch the issue was

06:51 The Village Voice and they wrote a whole piece about not only the fact that The New York Times

06:58 had been bad at AIDS coverage, but also that they obviously had enough power in this city that they

07:05 could also squelch any resultant coverage and summon hundreds of police at a moment’s notice.

07:13 There wasn’t any immediate change that was yielded from that protest. Any change in their editorial

07:21 policy and being better about AIDS issues and gay issues would happen a few years later with

07:29 the change of editorship and change of staff there and the change of the times,

07:37 the change of the era where people were a little bit more sensitive towards LGBTQ

07:44 and AIDS issues. All the problems that brought ACT UP into being are still there now, so there is

07:52 ample reason to get out there in the streets and to fight, as the slogan went, ACT UP, fight back,

08:03 fight AIDs, and I think, unfortunately, that it’s just as relevant now as it was over 30 years ago.

08:15 It’s April of 1992, and I’m at Beth Israel Hospital on the East Side of Manhattan, and

08:23 it’s not exactly the best place for a birthday, but this is where my friend is

08:27 with AIDS and he’s having his birthday. And so a bunch of us have gathered there and we’re giving

08:34 him gifts and there’s food, there’s birthday cake and ice cream. We’re tucking him back into bed

08:41 after giving him gifts and everything and we’re standing around very awkwardly and, suddenly,

08:46 he says, “I have a last request,” and we’re all stunned because we’re trying to keep things light

08:52 and he’s getting very real with us. He said, “This is what I want. After I die,

08:59 I want my ashes to be placed in balloons and let fly free over Central Park.” This friend

09:06 was one of the most punkish, hardcore, unsentimental people around, and so

09:13 we thought, “Okay, maybe he’s delirious or maybe he’s just goofing with us,” but

09:20 he wasn’t. He, suddenly, in the last throes of his life, he decided to become very sentimental.

09:28 He died in July of that year and we all gathered together in that October

09:39 in Central Park. My friend was a very dark person, he had a very dark worldview,

09:44 so it made sense that the day of his memorial was a dark, cold, rainy day, the kind of rain

09:54 that feels like razorblades in your skin. His mother had had him cremated and,

10:00 with my instruction, she had sat at the kitchen table and placed ashes

10:09 of her son in these balloons with a little teaspoon and brought them down from Syracuse to

10:17 New York City for this ritual that he had asked for. We had a helium tank that we set up there

10:26 right outside of Strawberry Fields, the John Lennon memorial, and we’re fixing the balloons

10:33 to this helium tank and blowing up the balloons and tying them, it’s this bizarre little assembly

10:41 line, and we finally got enough … we’re creating these little bouquets of balloons.

10:47 And so we got over to Strawberry Fields, the memorial, and we were ready to let the balloons

10:56 fly, and the balloons sunk because there were too many ashes in them. Everything was going

11:03 wrong. Everything that could possibly go wrong was going wrong. And so one of the guys, who decided

11:08 to make himself the boss of everything, suddenly said, “Okay, change of plans, everybody. We’re

11:14 going down by the pond.” Carrying these two heavy balloons, we went down to pond and we’re looking

11:20 at each other, “Well, what are we going to do now?” And he said, “Yeah, just burst the balloons

11:25 over the pond,” and that’s not exactly as poetic as letting these balloons fly up in the air.

11:33 We burst the balloons over the pond and, at that point, this wind whipped up

11:41 and one of my friends, who was one of the deceased’s friends, got a bunch of

11:47 ashes in his eye. I’m standing there picking these ashes out of his eye while he’s saying,

11:53 “Damn it, I knew he would get me back. I knew he would get me in the end.”

11:58 One of the times we were filling a balloon, it got away and it went … and sputtering

12:08 ashes of our friend all over the place. It was just as bizarre as you could imagine. It wasn’t

12:14 exactly as poetic and as beautiful as we wanted, but it went along with his life, which was a very

12:22 odd and wonderful life and, even though we were cursing him throughout that day, we were also

12:31 laughing because of the absurdity of it all. After we had let the ashes be disseminated in this pond,

12:40 which is probably illegal, we stood in a circle and we had some champagne and somebody took some

12:48 sage and burned it to clear the space, to cleanse the space, and, while we’re standing there,

12:54 a man comes out of the bushes and he’s dressed in ragged, dirty clothes and he starts singing.

13:03 He starts singing this song by The Stylistics called You Make Me Feel Brand New, which was a

13:09 ’70s soul song, and he was singing it a cappella in a beautiful falsetto and so we’re looking at

13:16 him and we’re thinking, “Why is this man singing to us?” And he stops singing and then he put his

13:21 hand out because he wanted some money, this is how he made his money, and I thought, “Oh, no.”

13:27 And so I went up to him and I said, “Excuse me, this really isn’t the place for this. We’re having

13:35 a funeral for our friend,” and he’s like, “Oh, okay. Well, why didn’t you tell me? It’s not like

13:41 I would’ve done it if I had known,” and he got really resentful. But, at that point, my friend’s

13:49 father said to the guy, “Can I take a photo of you?” and so the guy calmed down and he wanted

13:55 to make amends, so he posed for a photo, and that was just the end of a day of complete absurdity.

14:03 And, as we were leaving, the core group of us, we thought, “We came here today to curse our friend

14:11 at the same time that we were honoring him, but now we realize what a great gift he just gave us

14:15 of this experience where we all came together and we got something done, even though it was absurd

14:22 and idiotic and overly sentimental, but we achieved it.” And, for that reason,

14:30 all these years later, we remember him because he gave us that gift of that absurd

14:36 memorial. There were so many people whose lives were cut down in the AIDS epidemic, such vibrant,

14:45 wonderful people, who will not be known by future generations and I think

14:52 it’s important to remember how our lives were so diminished by this wholesale extermination

15:04 of these people, a government turning its back on people with AIDS.

15:08 And so I think it’s important to tell the stories of these people as often as possible because

15:16 we have a government now that turns its back on people and people with AIDS and we have to remind

15:23 people to always be on guard and to be vigilant because this could happen again and again.

15:32 Alex: Here to catch up and revisit his moving stories,

15:35 please give a warm Driftwood welcome to Jay Blotcher. Hi, Jay.

15:40 Jay: Hello. Good afternoon from the Mid-Hudson Valley of New York state.

15:45 Phil: We are so happy to have you here. First things first, how are you doing?

15:51 Jay:It’s a thoughtful time. There are a lot of books coming out right now about ACT UP.

15:57 There is a renewed attention on this direct action AIDS protest group and that is very

16:04 gratifying since I spent more than 15 years of my life involved with the organization.

16:11 Phil: And for our younger listeners who may not have heard of ACT UP and don’t know what it is,

16:16 can you explain what ACT UP is and, also, how you got involved with it?

16:20 Jay: ACT UP is an acronym. It’s two words, ACT UP. It actually stands for AIDS Coalition

16:28 To Unleash Power, and this was an organization of like-minded souls, progressive people,

16:37 who were focused on the fact that our country was not doing enough to address the AIDS issue.

16:44 ACT UP was formed in New York City in March of 1987, and began a series of demonstrations

16:52 not only in New York, but other ACT UP chapters began across the country and across the world

16:59 and we had many major demonstrations, and our focus was to raise awareness about AIDS,

17:04 to get our government, the United States government, to do something active and proactive

17:11 about addressing drug access and addressing the discrimination against people with AIDS. There

17:18 was so much that was going wrong and hurting people with AIDS and shortening their lives

17:23 because our government decided that the people who were getting AIDS were disposable,

17:29 frankly. It was rampant homophobia, rampant racism, things that you still see now.

17:36 And ACT UP, through a series of demonstrations, conferences, protests, very colorful protests,

17:43 raised awareness and helped expedite the process by which drugs could be approved

17:49 and get into the hands of the people who needed them who were suffering with HIV/AIDS.

17:56 Alex: I want to backtrack a little bit to actually the 1980’s, and, in particular,

18:00 a 1989 New York Times op-ed that was really enraging. It was titled Why Makes AIDS Worse Than

18:09 It Is and it sparked a demonstration that ended in front of The New York Times building. I know that

18:14 a lot of activists actually will sometimes call The New York Times The New York Crimes for their

18:18 failures in covering the crisis. What feelings come up for you when you think back to that day?

18:24 Jay: Well, first of all, if my memory serves, it was 32 years ago this month and ACT UP’s feud

18:32 with The New York Times had been going for some time. We had been calling them out repeatedly

18:38 for their inadequate AIDS coverage, for erroneous AIDS coverage, for AIDS coverage that sided with

18:45 pharmaceutical industries and companies. I had joined ACT UP in 1987 and, by the time summer of

18:53 1989 rolled around, I was the head of the media committee for ACT UP New York and my job was to

19:01 communicate with the media even when they got it wrong. And so I was in this interesting position

19:06 that I had to be the peacemaker. Mind you, this was before social media. You had to go through the

19:12 media to get attention. And so ACT UP had been monitoring this for a while and really getting

19:19 angrier and angrier, and the tipping point, of course, was this op-ed that you just mentioned.

19:24 In a very cold, analytical way, this op-ed essentially said, “Hey, cool off about anger about

19:31 AIDS because, once everybody who’s infected dies, we won’t have to worry about it anymore.” And

19:38 I can’t convey … well, our listeners can imagine the message that is sent out by that,

19:45 and so we decided it was enough. And so we were going to have a demonstration at the home

19:53 of Arthur Sulzberger Sr., who was, at that time, the publisher of The New York Times.

20:01 His apartment was across the road from the Metropolitan Museum of Art at Fifth

20:07 Avenue and 80th Street, I believe. And so we made something posters in advance,

20:12 I sent out the press release in advance, everything was done in advance,

20:19 oh, and then we went wheatpasting these posters up near his home on the tony Upper East Side.

20:25 I got a phone call at my home from none other than Abe Rosenthal, who I believe was the head of the

20:34 city bureau. He was a real high-end person, a real mover and shaker in The New York Times.

20:39 And he called and he said, “I found one of your press releases and so I’m calling and I want to

20:46 know why you’re doing this,” and I’m like … I was caught … I said, “Well, because you’ve been

20:53 telling lies about people with AIDS and gay people for decades.” The New York Times used to print the

21:01 names of gay people who’d been entrapped in sexual situations in parks or in bathrooms in the city

21:11 and they used to summarily print in the newspaper their names and addresses to give them public

21:17 humiliation and to ruin their lives because, at that time, anything like that was a major crime

21:23 and their lives would be ruined and some people would even commit suicide because of this.

21:28 The New York Times’ attitude, their negative attitude, towards gay people went back many

21:34 decades and Abe Rosenthal was one of people who powered that. He commissioned a story early on,

21:42 around 1965, that he had just come back from working as the editor at some foreign outpost

21:49 of The New York Times, I think it might have been Russia, I’m not quite sure,

21:52 but he came back and he noticed, visibly, gay men walking through the city and this incensed him

21:59 and he said, “There’s something wrong. This is a moral outrage,” and he commissioned a story saying

22:06 that these people who are becoming emboldened and are being visible are a threat to

22:13 New York City life. That gives you a sense of what this man’s mentality was.

22:18 And, on top of that, of course, was the mentality that they had about people with AIDs. They just

22:24 didn’t care enough to really analyze the story and to really challenge the pharmaceutical companies

22:31 about what they were doing and to challenge politicians about the fact that people with

22:36 AIDS had no human rights and that they were summarily being thrown out of jobs and thrown out

22:41 of their apartments because of their HIV status. It was really a horrible situation and the Times,

22:49 the newspaper of record, was only inflaming that situation. Here I am on the phone with

22:55 Abe Rosenthal and he’s listening to me and you can tell that he’s just clucking his tongue and

23:01 thinking that I’m a mad man he said, “I guess we can’t convince you to call off this

23:07 demonstration?” I said, “No, it’s going ahead.” He said, “Okay. Thank you. Goodbye.”

23:13 What met us, when we got up there, were probably about 150 cops who were all over,

23:21 swarming all over, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in front on the famed stairs and everywhere,

23:27 and there were maybe 80 or 90 of us and so this was more than one cop, almost two cops, per

23:37 demonstrator. And one can only imagine that Arthur Sulzberger made a call to the cops and this was

23:46 New York Times’ power at its most evident, that he just could make a call and get all

23:53 these cops … because ACT UP was not a violent organization. We had taken a vow of nonviolence

24:02 when we started in March of 1987. There was nothing to fear from us except you

24:09 might get a bruised ego when we call you out on your wrongdoing and your injustice.

24:16 The amount of muscle shown that day by the cops was so excessive and so unjustified and we were

24:23 unable to do what we wanted to do that day, which was a simple protest in front of his home,

24:28 which was within our First Amendment rights, and it was a hot summer day as well. It was not

24:34 the day that you wanted to be out demonstrating. But a few of us started talking and said, “Well,

24:41 we’re not going to get anything done here. Why don’t we go to the Times?” We marched,

24:47 all 80 or 90 of us, we marched from 81st and Fifth that day all the way down

24:55 to Times Square. And it was like, just as we were arriving at Times Square, it was rush hour,

25:01 but we were ACT UP and we were fired up and we had a promise of what we needed to do.

25:08 And then a couple of more angry people did burn a few copies of The New York Times, which I didn’t

25:13 agree with. That sends out the wrong message. We were not about stopping the press and we were

25:19 not about censorship, we were pointing out that misinformation had very dire effects and that,

25:28 if the Times got the right information out there, it could save countless lives.

25:33 Phil: Thank you for sharing that, Jay.

25:35 I want to ask what’s your take on how the media covers HIV and AIDS stories today?

25:40 Jay: Well, it’s unfortunate, but when 1996 came around and the advent of protease inhibitors,

25:48 suddenly, that’s the ballgame. I guess AIDS is over. Newspapers, and some which had reporters

25:57 solely assigned to the AIDS beat, started reassigning them to other things.

26:04 The fact is that protease inhibitors were an amazing breakthrough for AIDS, but it didn’t

26:11 mean that everybody got protease inhibitors and it didn’t mean that everybody who took protease

26:16 inhibitors would respond to them and it also didn’t mean that people of color and poor people

26:24 and women were getting equal access to these drugs. The number of injustices

26:31 regarding AIDS were still strong. The protease inhibitors had changed

26:38 the playing field a bit, but it didn’t mean that the story was over, and so it was very,

26:46 very frustrating for us in the AIDS community to see everybody just saying, “Oh, okay, cool.”

26:55 Jay: At that time, I was with the American Foundation for AIDS Research,

26:59 an organization tasked to raise money to give to scientists so that they could come up with more

27:07 inventive and aggressive medications for people with AIDS. Media is a business. Even more so,

27:15 media is almost wholly corporate owned, and so it’s very clear there are certain things

27:20 they don’t want to cover, certain things that they cover badly, and certain things that they

27:26 ignore entirely, to our amazement and dismay. There are still many issues surrounding HIV,

27:33 but you’re not going to find HIV issues on the front page of newspapers anymore, unless

27:39 a celebrity contracts HIV. I’m thinking back maybe four or five years when Charlie Sheen came

27:46 out with HIV, saying that he was HIV positive, and he was on the Today show and that was important,

27:53 but the fact is that it took a celebrity to get AIDs back on the front page again.

28:00 Jay: Whereas the countless number of people who are poor,

28:04 who are suffering right now with HIV in the United States, not to

28:07 mention the dire situation that continues in other countries, especially in the continent of Africa,

28:14 no one’s talking about AIDS anymore except the grassroots organizations that are still fighting,

28:20 that are still providing prevention information, who are still providing drugs, and are still

28:26 trying to remind people that AIDS isn’t a walk in the part, that just because there’s PrEP,

28:32 that AIDS is a very serious issue. For younger people who did not live through the early years

28:40 of the plague, there’s no sense of the severity. That’s why it’s gratifying that shows like

28:47 Pose are actually giving us a time travel back to that era and letting us know how severe it was and

28:55 how high the stakes were because it’s a message that still needs to be told.

29:01 Alex: Well, I’d also love to talk about your second story that you told I’m From

29:05 Driftwood a couple years ago. It almost plays out like a movie, when your not sentimental,

29:10 punkish, hardcore friend was succumbing to AIDS complications, he had one last request, which was

29:16 to have his ashes put in balloons and flown over Central Park. You honored his request and then

29:22 the high jinks ensued. Can you take us back to the moment you knew that the memorial was going awry?

29:27 Jay: Well, first of all, the person who we did this for, his name was Michael Santulli

29:34 and he was from Syracuse, New York and he actually died July of 1992. It’s 29 years.

29:45 It still hurts when you lose somebody that didn’t need to go, who was vibrant and defiant

29:53 and a hell of a good time. It was his birthday, actually, when he let us know

29:58 that he wanted this scenario. He had thought it out, and Michael was a no-nonsense guy who liked

30:04 punk music and liked Nina Hagen and Lene Lovich and didn’t have a sentimental bone in his body,

30:13 we thought. And here it is, it was his last birthday in April of 1992,

30:20 “I want to tell you what I want done for my funeral.” And it’s like, “Michael,

30:24 we just had a birthday party for you. Why do we need to talk about your funeral?” But Michael

30:30 was a smart guy and he realized that the end was near and he wasn’t going to sugarcoat it.

30:35 Jay: And so when did it all go wrong? I think we did a first test balloon

30:42 and so the ashes are in the balloon, we take the balloon full of ashes, and we put it up to the

30:49 nozzle of the helium tank and turn it on and … well, the balloon went away and it started

31:00 flapping all around and spitting ashes and we thought, “Oh, this is not going

31:03 to be pretty.” And there were ashes, my friend’s ashes were on the ground

31:09 in Central Park, and one of his friends was like, “Oh, we don’t want his parents to see that,” and

31:15 so he stamped on the ashes to rub them out so that nobody would see them. I thought,

31:22 “Is it going to get worse? Yeah, it’s going to get worse, isn’t it?”

31:25 and it came out to be something very strange, but I guess, in a way, it was marvelous as well.

31:31 And the fact is, 29 years later, we’re still talking about it because it was so amazing. That

31:40 was our friend Michael’s last gift to us, this bizarre, crazy memorial service. It’s important

31:48 to remember that these were beautifully flawed people and they’re gone and they didn’t have

31:53 to be gone if our government had done something and taken AIDS seriously when it first happened,

32:01 and you see the parallel with COVID, that Trump did not take it seriously and hit it when it

32:07 first happened. So much more could have been done and a vaccine could have happened sooner

32:14 and people could have gotten life-saving prevention information earlier. History

32:19 repeats itself in the most punishing ways when you look at the parallel between AIDS and COVID.

32:26 Alex: Yeah. Well, speaking on this topic, you say, in the first story,

32:30 all the problems that brought ACT UP into being are still there now.

32:34 In what ways do you think younger LGBTQ+ folks forget that there’s still a fight to be fought?

32:39 Jay: Well, all you have to do is look at the institutional racism in the medical industry,

32:44 how people of color are not treated with the same level of care as Caucasian people,

32:51 how trans people are not treated with the same level of care as cisgender people. The

32:57 problems continue. For a while there, we had the pharmaceutical industry and the medical industry

33:04 reforming themselves so that health care was accessible, but with the

33:11 Republicans in bed with the medical industry, they’ve been able to fight and roll back a lot

33:18 of the changes that were made so that, again, we have the absurd people that people don’t have

33:25 the proper access to health care, especially during COVID, that lives could’ve been saved.

33:32 It’s still a mess and I think, thanks to George W. Bush and his tenure and then with Trump,

33:40 the pharmaceutical and medical industries have been emboldened to be their worst selves. They

33:48 have dug in their heels and said, “No, we’re going to be profit mongers. We’re going to limit

33:55 access,” and I hasten to add the insurance company industry into that as well, they’ve been horrible,

34:02 denying people access to health care and denying them coverage when they should be

34:08 getting coverage. It’s still a tragedy that the United States, the strongest country in the

34:15 world, does not have socialized medicine, and that’s something we have to keep fighting for.

34:21 All those other countries that have socialized medicine right now, you don’t hear any of them

34:25 complaining about it and you certainly don’t hear any of them saying, “Oh, this was a bad idea.

34:30 Let’s roll this back.” All of them are taking care of their people and they are lowering the costs

34:37 and so that everybody has equal access to health care in these socialized countries, and that’s

34:43 something we have to keep working to achieve ourselves. The war, the battle is not over.

34:55 Phil: What ways can we galvanize queer youth to get involved with groups like ACT UP,

35:00 just galvanize them to become activists?

35:02 Jay: Well, I think the first thing is you’re on your iPhone, kids, look up a little bit of gay

35:10 history. Do it. Find out what used to go on. Don’t think of it as medicine. Don’t think of it as

35:18 punishing education. Think of it as a step back into the past. Get a sense of what we used to

35:25 fight for and what life was like and how we, as LBGTQ people, were second-class citizens because,

35:32 as much as you’re enjoying your freedom now, the Trump administration was a reminder that it

35:39 can be taken away at any time. There are cases facing the Supreme Court right now that could

35:48 really roll back LGBTQ rights in this country, and so the fact is

35:54 I just beg younger people, Gen X, Gen Y, Gen Z, to take more interest in what’s happening in the news

36:06 and to consider yourself somebody who could be on the losing end if these awful things happen.

36:16 Get involved in politics on the local level. If you’re allergic to politics, then

36:23 help out at some organization that helps people who are less fortunate, whether it’s LGBTQ,

36:30 whether it’s the homeless, whether it’s people who suffer from mental illness

36:35 challenges. This nation needs to heal. And I’m a proud gay man, but gay rights are not my only

36:45 issue. I focus on environmental rights. I focus on homeless rights. I focus on Black Lives Matter

36:52 rights and have marched many times. There are so many issues now.

36:58 If you can’t march, then sign a petition, and if you can’t sign a petition, then do some volunteer

37:04 work, and if you can’t do volunteer work, then write a check, damn it. There are so many things

37:10 that can be done and people should feel empowered to do something. You don’t have to be

37:17 an expert on all these issues. All you need to know is that things need to be

37:22 done. Find something that attracts you and do it so that we can start healing this nation.

37:27 Alex: Well, on that note, what is the greatest lesson you’ve learned

37:31 being a part of ACT UP and just the greatest lesson on your journey?

37:35 Jay: The things that I didn’t think I could do,

37:40 I did, once I found the right group that nurtured and supported and encouraged me. Believe me,

37:47 I did not grow up in Randolph, Massachusetts, with people telling me all the time, “You should

37:53 buck the status quo. You should be a rebel. You should raise hell,” not at all. And yet,

38:00 when I moved to New York City and I saw that New York City’s gay community was in the death grip

38:06 of AIDS and that there was still homophobia everywhere, I realized, “This is not right.”

38:13 And Mom and Dad used to tell me that, if you were just a good person, then everything would be okay,

38:20 but it wasn’t okay, and so I realized I needed to do something. I had to unlearn

38:28 a lot of what I had been told in suburban Boston. I had to learn to fight back and to

38:36 right wrongs and to stand up to injustice and I’m glad that I did and I’m glad that

38:44 more people are doing that now because there’s a deep need to stand up and be defiant

38:52 because the Republicans really want to trash this country and we can’t let them do it.

39:04 Phil:

39:05 The I’m From Driftwood Podcast is hosted by Phil aka Corinne-

39:09 Alex: … and Alex Berg, and is produced

39:11 by Anddy Egan-Thorpe. It’s recorded as a program of I’m From Driftwood, the LGBTQAI+ Story Archive.

39:18 Phil: Its mission is to send a life-saving message

39:21 to queer and trans people everywhere, you are not alone.

39:24 Alex: I’m From Driftwood’s founder and executive director is Nathan Manske.

39:29 Its program director is Damien Mittlefehldt.

39:31 Phil: Our score is provided by Elevate Audio.

39:34 Alex: The stories you heard today are available in their entirety,

39:37 plus thousands more, at ImFromDriftwood.org.

39:39 Phil: You can also follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

39:43 Alex: Or subscribe to our podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

39:46 Phil: This program is supported in part by public

39:49 funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs-

39:52 Alex: … in partnership with the city council.

39:54 Phil: Additional funding is provided by the Humanities New York SHARP Grant with support

39:58 from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.

40:03 Alex:Thanks for listening, y’all.

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock