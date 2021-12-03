Kids of Queer Parents [Podcast]

.
Kids get asked all sorts of random questions by their peers. For Julia, it was a question of how she could possibly have two moms, or how they gave birth to a child. For Cathy’s daughter, Jackie, she was the one who had the questions: she understood having two moms but didn’t quite understand how a man and a woman could produce a child.
In this lighthearted, funny and moving episode, Alex and Phil listen to Julia’s and Cathy’s stories and discuss the burden of handling invasive questions and the innate emotional intelligence of children.
Photo credit: iStock