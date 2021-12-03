Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Kids of Queer Parents [Podcast]

Kids of Queer Parents [Podcast]

In this lighthearted, funny and moving episode, Alex and Phil listen to Julia’s and Cathy’s stories and discuss the burden of handling invasive questions and the innate emotional intelligence of children.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Kids get asked all sorts of random questions by their peers. For Julia, it was a question of how she could possibly have two moms, or how they gave birth to a child. For Cathy’s daughter, Jackie, she was the one who had the questions: she understood having two moms but didn’t quite understand how a man and a woman could produce a child.

In this lighthearted, funny and moving episode, Alex and Phil listen to Julia’s and Cathy’s stories and discuss the burden of handling invasive questions and the innate emotional intelligence of children.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:09
Phil: Hey, this is Phil, aka Corrine.
00:11
Alex: And I’m Alex Berg. And you are  listening to the I’m From Driftwood Podcast.
00:13
Phil: I’m From Driftwood Podcast. A quick favor to  ask our listeners before jumping today’s episode,
00:18
take a few seconds to leave a five star  rating on the I’m From Driftwood Podcast.
00:22
More ratings and reviews help the podcast  appear in recommendations, which means more
00:27
people who need to hear all these queer and trans  stories will be able to find them more easily.
00:31
It just takes a few seconds and will make a big  difference. All right. Now, on to today’s episode.
00:40
Alex: On today’s show, we are talking about  children of queer parents. And I just got
00:45
to say huge appreciation just for the honesty of  kids and when kids just say it exactly how it is.
00:53
On that note, one of the stories we’re  hearing from today is from Julia.
00:56
Julia: So when I was 10 years old, the summer  before my third or before my fourth grade year,
01:02
my mom came out as gay and my parents got  divorced. And at first it was really hard
01:07
for me. It was like, “No,” but I got over  that, it didn’t take that long. And I got a
01:11
lot of questions from people at school and they  were like, “Wait, what’s gay? What does that
01:15
mean?” I wasn’t really equipped to answer the  questions coming from other people. I was very
01:22
uncomfortable through that whole thing. And then I  left that school and I switched to public school.
01:27
And at first I didn’t really tell anyone that my  mom was gay because I just sort of kept that hush
01:32
hush. Because I didn’t know what the environment  was like at this new school, I didn’t know how
01:36
accepting people were. And slowly it became common  knowledge, and it wasn’t really ever a big deal
01:41
until a few years ago, my mom got married  to my stepmom. That’s when the next wave of
01:46
questions started to come. And it was  like, “Oh wait, so you have a stepmom
01:51
and a dad and a mom? So is your dad remarried?  Wait, I’m confused.” So all of my friends are…
01:58
they’re well aware of how my family works, but  I have some people who are like acquaintances,
02:03
they’re not as good friends who are still confused  several years after my moms have been married.
02:08
So one day at lunch, I was eating lunch with my  friends and this guy came up to me and I mean,
02:12
I know him, we’re not close, but I do  know him. He goes, “Are you gay?” Just
02:15
out of the blue. And I was like, “No.” And he  goes, “But your mom is gay.” And I was like,
02:19
“They both are actually.” And he goes, “Wait,  how are you not gay then?” And I was like, “Well,
02:26
she just produced a child. She didn’t  produce a gay. She actually produced a
02:31
straight.” And they get very confused and  like, “Wait, so it’s not like brown hair?”
02:38
And eventually people started to sort of come  to terms with, “Okay, she has a stepmom, then
02:43
a mom and a dad. And they’re all a family. And I  don’t quite know how, but that’s how it works.”
02:49
And then 16 months ago, my baby sister was  born. And so my stepmom gave birth to her, but
02:55
my biological mother is equally her mother. And  that’s when, sort of the next wave of questions
03:00
came and those questions haven’t stopped. And  it was, “Wait, hold on. How did that happen?”
03:09
It was as if people thought that there was no  other way to acquire a child other than a man
03:16
and a woman mashing their genitals together or  adoption. Those are your two options. Which box
03:20
do you want? For instance, one day I was walking  down the hall and this girl walked up to me and
03:26
I’m following her on Instagram. I know her name  and that’s pretty much all I know about her. And
03:32
she walks up to me and she goes, “You have a baby  sister.” And I was like, “That I do.” And she’s
03:36
like, “I saw a picture of her on Instagram.” I  was like, “Cool.” She was like, “But don’t you
03:41
have two moms?” I was like, “Yes, I do.” And she  was like, “How did it happen?” And I was like,
03:49
“Ah…” and that was the first time I had gotten  an explicit your mother’s sex lives question. I
03:56
was just like, “I’m really uncomfortable right  now.” And I was with one of my friends who was
04:00
very good at taking weird questions  and making them funny. And he goes,
04:04
“Yep, pretty much.” And we both just walked away.
04:06
It’s gotten to the point where I just think it’s  funny and I find humor in it because otherwise
04:10
I would just be mad all the time. And so, if  someone says, “Oh, where did your baby sister come
04:15
from? Target?” “We found her on the shelf, by the  cereal.” Or like, “Oh wait, how did that happen? I
04:22
don’t get it.” “Well, imagine a turkey baster.” It  makes people super uncomfortable. Or when people
04:28
are like, “Wait, but you have two moms. I don’t  understand how that happened.” I’m like, “Well,
04:32
what position were your parents in where you were  conceived,” and people’s… their eyes get really
04:37
big and their face go white and then they just  walk away and I’m like, “Bye.” And so I’ve just
04:42
gotten to a place where I do find humor in  the whole… It’s the way that I deal with it.
04:47
So I think when my parents first got divorced, I  was… I mean, I was mad at them a little bit. I
04:52
didn’t know how to answer the questions.  I didn’t know how to address just even
04:55
the questions about divorce. And as my mom got  married and then Vivian… I mean the questions
05:00
became more and more frequent and more and more  personal. I think for someone who has questions,
05:05
it’s not a bad thing to be curious. I mean, we’re  all curious about things we don’t know about.
05:10
I would say first ask the person if they’re  okay answering questions, be like, “Hey,
05:15
can I ask you about your family?” That feels  awkward, but that person will appreciate it.
05:20
Phil: Shout out to Julia because the way she  handled it was pretty incredible. I mean,
05:25
to think about being a kid in school and these  kids coming up asking questions that are really,
05:30
really inappropriate, very personal questions. And  we’re not even talking about friends, people who
05:36
were friends of hers, these are people that she  just knew in passing. She said, one girl she knew
05:41
from Instagram and the girl walks up and is like,  “You have a baby sister. How did that happen?”
05:46
We’ve done other stories where we talk about,  it’s important to have a place where kids can
05:50
ask questions and they can be curious and they can  want to explore things, but this is a bit much.
05:58
Alex: I feel like it’s different when kids  are in a peer group with each other and their
06:01
questions are actually kind of badgering and just  straight up again, inappropriate and also just
06:07
odd. But one of the things that I  really appreciated about Julia is that
06:11
I feel like when I was a teen, if I was  constantly subject to questioning like that,
06:17
I would probably have cowered a little bit and  I would’ve shrunk myself. I would’ve avoided it.
06:24
I maybe would’ve bought into some of it. And I  just was like, “This kid is a badass because she
06:32
is not backing down.” And she gets it. She  understands that these questions are not okay. And
06:38
she understands that the problem isn’t her and her  family, it’s these other kids. And I just think
06:43
that’s so amazing to see in a young person and  props to her parents for instilling that in her.
06:50
Phil: I think we do have to give credit to her  parents because you’re like, “How does this kid
06:54
know how to be this way and know how to answer in  this way and to use humor and to just…” I think
06:59
that you’re right. I think most people would have  cowered because this is… I mean, you’re hearing
07:04
this from kids as a kid, she just handled it so  well. And I think you’re right, maybe that’s about
07:09
her parents and her parents having conversations  with her and saying, “We’re still a family.”
07:15
Alex: With her story, it made me think about times  when I was in middle school and elementary school,
07:20
when I actually… I remember seeing kids with  same-sex parents with gay parents or lesbian
07:26
parents, I remember seeing them really viciously  teased for having two same-sex parents. And
07:32
I remember one instance in which there was this  girl I went to school with and she had two moms.
07:37
And I remember this kid, he was just a relentless  bully at all times to everyone anyways. So
07:43
everybody was just very over it with him. And I  just remember one day she had had it and the other
07:49
girls in the class had had it with him. And even  though I think we were in fifth grade at the time,
07:56
just couldn’t even articulate why we had  had it with him. But I just remember,
08:01
he was cornered in a hallway or something and  got a mouthful about why everybody was just so
08:08
done with him being such a jerk at all  times. But I remember his family was
08:12
actually okay with it, when it got back  to his family. They were [crosstalk].
08:15
Phil: You see, that’s a problem.
08:16
Alex: Well, no, no, no. They
08:17
were okay with the girls confronting him. They  weren’t okay with him. They were okay with people
08:22
confronting him about it and telling him it wasn’t  okay, which makes me think about how people are,
08:27
in some ways kids are so melded into their views  by the adults around them. Which I think perhaps
08:33
from Julia’s background, one of the reasons why  she was so upfront about her family is because
08:38
that’s kind of learned. And it just made me think  that, especially the next story we’re going to
08:42
talk about, it seems like kids really do absorb  a lot of the views of the adults around them.
08:47
Phil: Right. Well, and with that, let’s go to  the next story. So the next story is Cathy.
08:53
Cathy: I guess it was maybe 2006. My daughter was  in first grade or so. We lived in Long Island.
09:00
We had a house there. We had an apartment also  in the city, but mostly we lived in our house.
09:06
Well, we sent her to school in the West  Village. So we used to make exceptional
09:13
plans, do play dates and that stuff, because she  couldn’t do the after school playing time with the
09:19
kids generally. So this one weekend we had all her  little girlfriends come and sleep over and she was
09:25
very excited and we had air mattresses everywhere  and all this crazy foods that they liked to eat.
09:31
And we made them smoothie margaritas and plastic  glasses with sugar on the sides. And they were
09:38
all very excited, having cocktails with each  other and all of that stuff. It was very lovely.
09:43
We get to the house, we walk in and her friend,  Sophie proceeds to take all her clothes off.
09:50
So I called her father and I told him what  was going on. And I just felt, I told him,
09:55
“I don’t have an issue with it, but I think that  you should know that Sophie’s done this.” So he
10:01
said, “Well, try to ask her why,” but he thought,  and he wound up to be right, that it was because
10:08
she lives with all men. Her two dads and she had  a little brother. So I asked Sophie and she has,
10:16
“I’m here with all girls. And I feel so free. So  I just want to be free.” I’m like, “Well, you go,
10:23
girl, you be free.” She spent the most of the  time without her clothes on. So they start this
10:28
conversation about religion. And I have to remind  myself that it is a table full of six, some of
10:34
them are seven-year-olds, because the conversation  was pretty adult for this age group of kids.
10:41
And this one is Jewish. And that one doesn’t  believe in anything. And this one was Christian
10:45
and Jackie, my daughter, didn’t know what  to answer, because we’re somewhat Christian,
10:52
but we’re not extremely religious and everything.  So they got over that and they laughed about how
10:58
different the table was, full of different  kinds of religions. And one of the little girls,
11:05
Julietta, I think it was, she goes, “What about  parents? What kind of parents do you have? I was
11:13
adopted. I have a mommy and a daddy,” and  Jackie’s friend, Sophie, the naked girl,
11:20
“I have two dads, Jackie. I have two moms.”  This other little girl at the table says,
11:25
“My parents are divorced. I only live with my  mom,” and so on and so forth around the table.
11:30
I was amazed at this conversation. It proved  to me that if you give children a bandwidth
11:38
to explore themselves and you don’t  restrict them with all these rules
11:42
around who you’re supposed to be,  that the options are limitless.
11:47
The conversation went on to discuss whether  or not they felt one way or another because
11:53
they didn’t have whatever it was in their  family’s dynamic that they were missing.
11:57
And the outcome was, the girls came to this  conclusion again, seven and eight-year-olds
12:03
that as long as they have love, it doesn’t  matter. I, first of all, I cried of course.
12:09
But second of all, I was just so taken with the  idea that these kids were so free. So the girls
12:15
get ready to leave. And we take everybody home  because of course, because we live on Long Island,
12:19
we have to drive everybody back into the city.  Most of them lived in the West Village area.
12:24
So after we dropped them off, we were on  our way home. And Jackie, our daughter,
12:28
says to me, “Mom, I have a question for you.” I  was like, “All right, sweetheart.” I do my best
12:33
to answer whatever. She says, “Mom, Sophie has  two daddies and Clara’s parents are divorced and
12:41
I have two mommies. And I understand Sophie  had a surrogate mom, and I know what that
12:47
is,” which was pretty amazing to me considering  her age. “But how did cousin Larry get here?”
12:53
And I was like, “What do you mean?” “Well,  he has a mom and a dad who are not divorced.
12:58
So how did he…” I was like, “Oh boy.”  And it’s our first story about the stork.
13:04
So I explained to her in very clinical terms,  how natural, we’ll call it, conception happens.
13:12
And she looked at me, she says, “Mommy, that’s  disgusting. I’m never going to do that.”
13:17
So after I got over the initial laugh, I told  her, “Come back when it’s not disgusting anymore,
13:22
and we’ll talk about it all over again.”  And she has since then, of course.
13:26
Phil: I love this story because it’s just… First  of all, who are these kids? And second of all,
13:32
they take on what they’re taught. They take it on.  And so you have to see what’s happening with this
13:39
group of kids. They must have come from very well  adjusted parents, that let them ask questions,
13:45
that told them things, that let them explore  and get curious. And it’s so crazy to me.
13:50
Alex: I feel like it kind of drives home  just how crucial it can be… How kids…
13:58
the social dynamics that they learn and witness  and the values that they witness. Oftentimes
14:02
they perpetuate a lot of those values as well.  I mean, what a moment to just be overhearing a
14:08
conversation where these kids… what great common  sense. You just think about it and you’re like,
14:13
“Well, damn, I wish that other adults actually  were thinking in that way too.” There was
14:18
a piece of the story where I think Cathy  mentioned that also they were talking about
14:23
extreme religious views and their own religious  views that’s – and discriminatory religious
14:27
views. And just so smart and emotionally  intelligent of these kids to also be able to
14:34
identify how being discriminatory because  of your religion is hurtful and harmful.
14:40
And just how amazing to have a group of  kids that are so perceptive in that way.
14:43
Phil: Yeah, I think it was the  fake cocktails that she gave.
14:45
Alex: Oh, yes, that’s right.
14:46
Phil: I think that’s what really upped their game.
14:47
Alex: I also love that piece  of the story. [crosstalk].
14:49
Phil: Where they’re just sitting around with  little martini glasses being… Fake little
14:55
cocktails talking about some really adult themes  here. And for them to know this at six and seven,
15:01
it just makes me wonder, “What are they like now?  What are these kids like now?” And this is where
15:06
they started. What kind of adults came out of  those conversations? That’s pretty incredible.
15:11
Alex: Do you remember when you first learned about
15:14
LGBTQ people? Did you have friends  who had parents who were LGBTQ?
15:19
Do you remember when you learned about it? Do  you remember what you were taught about it?
15:22
Phil: No. I felt like I learned about it way later  than I wish I had, first of all. And it was not
15:29
really with parents of friends, it was friends  themselves. To me, it was just okay. I mean,
15:37
I was good. I was totally fine. I will say  this though, I remember being like maybe
15:43
I… We talked about com… compartmentalization  a little bit in another episode, but maybe I was
15:48
also doing that because I think people were  waiting for me to come out and I was like,
15:51
“What are you talking about?” Like, “I don’t  know what you mean.” So I feel like my…
15:57
I wish I had more exposure to it  than I did. I had a friend here,
16:02
a friend there, and it wasn’t necessarily  appreciated or something that people
16:08
were supportive of at that time. But I  wish I had more, I wish I had more people.
16:13
And I think this is what we talk about all  the time, we talk about visibility and how
16:16
important it is. Because it, sometimes it  prods you to be like, “Wait a minute. It’s
16:20
not me. Hang on, wait, hang on. Hello.” Just like,  “It’s not me.” You know what I’m saying, right?
16:25
Alex: Yes, I know exactly what you’re saying.
16:27
Phil: Yes.
16:27
It’s like you see it. It’s weird how that works,
16:32
it really is. There’s some part  of you that wakes up, I think.
16:34
Alex: I love that idea of how it wakes up a part  of you, because I think that’s so true. But then
16:39
also one of the things that you said is you  used the word, having an appreciation for
16:43
these people who would be in one’s life. And  I think for me, I knew… I have two aunts
16:49
who are lesbians and a really central story  my family is about how when they came out,
16:55
it was really difficult to come out as a lesbian.  I think I didn’t have an appreciation for it as
17:00
a kid. Of course, you’re a kid, but now I think  about, “Oh my goodness, how important that was,
17:06
how formative it was for me to also just to be  exposed to gay people from such a young age.”
17:11
But I think at the time it was  just very much a part of my world.
17:14
And I knew other kids who had parents who were  in same-sex relationships. So it was seen in
17:19
my circle, it was just seen as every day regular.  Yes. But I don’t think that I had the appreciation
17:26
for it. That piece that you mentioned. And so  I don’t know, like these kids, if I was having
17:32
these high-falutin’ conversations, definitely  wasn’t drinking a mocktail, wish I was, but…
17:38
Phil: You weren’t drinking  mocktails at six or seven, really?
17:41
Alex: Yeah.
17:42
Phil: What’s going on with your  parents? What were they thinking?
17:46
Alex: It’s amazing now, I guess kids  have that ability to wake up because
17:54
they get to see so much more, they’re  exposed to so much more information and-
17:57
Phil: Thank goodness for that.
17:57
Alex: [crosstalk] internet and everything.
17:58
Phil: I mean, that is so awesome.  Having your two aunts that
18:03
were a lesbian couple, was there any part  of that, that unlocked something for you?
18:07
Alex: I think for me, I knew it was a possibility.  But actually the bigger narrative in my family,
18:13
the story that my family always told  was just how it could be upsetting or
18:18
how it could be disruptive to your life if you  came out. How much my aunt had to sacrifice,
18:24
how difficult it was, that was always  a story. It was never ever the one,
18:29
I think that, I would see it as, which is  how amazing that she self-actualized and
18:35
decided to take this huge risk to live  her life as who she was, she could have
18:39
gone on and remained closeted and… So I see  it as this extremely admirable story actually
18:44
about self-actualization. But the story that  my family told growing up was different. And
18:50
I think that’s obviously aligned with homophobia  and just how social values have changed over time.
18:57
So I don’t even know if… I think what I  internalized was like, “If this is your life path-
19:02
Phil: It’s a sad story?
19:02
Alex: It’s going to be tough.
19:04
Phil: I mean, that’s intense because it  could have gone either way. But it went that
19:10
way. And so of course you’re going to be like,  “Okay, maybe I don’t want to travel that road.
19:15
That sounds like not fun.  There’s nothing fun about that.”
19:18
Alex: I also think so much has changed. I think  thanks to the internet so much has changed, and
19:23
because I wasn’t presented with so many different  options of being LGBTQ because that was the one
19:29
example I had and it didn’t exactly fit for me. I  don’t think that I identified with it in that way.
19:34
Phil: That makes sense. That makes sense.  Actually, you make a good point. That’s
19:37
a really good point. This is again,  why we have to have as many shades,
19:42
as many colors… We need as many people to  be out and doing their thing because you just
19:48
don’t know who’s seeing you and is like, “Oh  my God, that’s me. I see myself in that.”
19:57
Julia: I think if someone were in my position,  but maybe me six years ago or even me
20:06
three or four years ago, I would want them  to know you’re going to get questions,
20:10
some of them are going to be super awkward  and super weird. Just expect that. Just
20:17
learn how to answer them, learn what you’re  comfortable with. Don’t think that your family is
20:20
less of a family because of the structure or the  dynamic there, it’s still a family. It still works
20:27
the same way. We still get up and eat breakfast  and scream at each other and go to school and eat
20:31
dinner, go to sleep, repeat. I mean, it’s the  same basically, there’s just a lot of boobs.
20:36
Cathy: When I look back on the story, I really  see how well all the parents of all these kids did
20:43
in giving their children diversity. And the idea  that what most of society considers the norm
20:51
was no more important than the  other different types of families.
20:56
To me, it was beautiful and amazing. And I  wish that all families could be that way.
21:00
Alex: Do you interact with  any kids on a regular basis?
21:02
Phil: I don’t. I have a nephew and he’s 20,
21:06
so I wouldn’t call him a kid. I actually  don’t interact with kids very often.
21:10
Alex: I have two nieces. I have a niece  who’s 17 and I have a niece who’s seven.
21:16
One of the things that we’ve been  tried to be intentional about is
21:20
just again, being upfront with those questions  about sexual orientation and gender identity
21:24
and just having them, those conversations from a  very young age and just being upfront with it all,
21:29
I feel like so that our niece has information.  I feel like more often she has more information
21:36
than us at this point in her life.  Because she’s teen, we’re just not cool.
21:40
Phil: She’s like, “You’re behind the time.”
21:41
Alex: Yes. A million trillion bazillion percent.
21:45
Phil: She’s like, “I don’t want your [crosstalk].
21:46
Alex: [crosstalk] not cool.
21:47
Phil: She’s like, “I don’t want [crosstalk].
21:47
Alex: Yeah. Now she’s on TikTok. Everything  is explained on TikTok. I feel like you can
21:52
find out… You can go into whatever piece of  queerness you want to go into, it’s all on TikTok.
21:59
But it just made me think, I feel like  it can be so important just to have be
22:02
honest with kids about what’s going on and  to have those conversations because then
22:07
they can sit around with their mocktails  and just keep saying really lovely things.
22:14
Phil: The mocktails have come out to be the
22:17
huge piece of this story, the mocktails  and saying lovely things. I love it.
22:23
Alex: That’s it. [crosstalk].
22:24
Phil: Make margaritas and lovely things.
22:36
The I’m From Driftwood Podcast  is hosted by Phil aka Corinne
22:40
Alex: And Alex Berg and is produced by  Anddy Egan-Thrope. It’s recorded as a
22:44
program of I’m From Driftwood,  the LGBTQAI+ story archive.
22:49
Phil: It’s mission is to send a life saving  message to queer and trans people everywhere.
22:54
You are not alone.
22:55
Alex: I’m From Driftwood’s founder and  executive director is Nathan Manske.
22:59
Its program director is Damien Middlefehldt.
23:02
Phil: Our score is provided by Elevate Audio.
23:04
Alex: The stories you heard today  are available in their entirety,
23:07
plus thousands more at ImFromDriftwood.org.
23:10
Phil: You can also follow us on  Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
23:13
Alex: Or subscribe to our podcast  wherever you get your podcasts.
23:17
Phil: This program is supported in part by public
23:20
funds from the New York City  Department of Cultural Affairs.
23:23
Alex: In partnership with the City Council.
23:24
Phil: Additional funding is provided by the  Humanities New York SHARP grant with support
23:29
from the National Endowment for the Humanities  and the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.
23:33
Alex: Thanks for listening, y’all.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and storysharing.

Connect with us:

Website:  http://www.imfromdriftwood.com/

YouTube

Instagram

Tumblr

Twitter: @ImFromDriftwood

Facebook

@ImFromDriftwood

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares4

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x