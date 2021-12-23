Love & Dating [Podcast]

.
.
You never know when you are going to meet the love of your life. Will it be at a party? Through an app? For Simone, it was a chance encounter on the subway. For Sam, it involved drinks, cigarettes and matching tattoos. In each story, both storytellers were on the precipice of missing out but were saved by a mix of fate, risk-taking, and strong mutual attraction.
In this episode, Alex and Phil listen to these stories and discuss the importance of “shooting your shot”, the fear of rejection, and their own experiences in the dating world.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock