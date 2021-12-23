Get Daily Email
Love & Dating [Podcast]

Love & Dating [Podcast]

In this episode, Alex and Phil listen to these stories and discuss the importance of “shooting your shot”, the fear of rejection, and their own experiences in the dating world.

by

 

.

.

You never know when you are going to meet the love of your life. Will it be at a party? Through an app? For Simone, it was a chance encounter on the subway. For Sam, it involved drinks, cigarettes and matching tattoos. In each story, both storytellers were on the precipice of missing out but were saved by a mix of fate, risk-taking, and strong mutual attraction.

In this episode, Alex and Phil listen to these stories and discuss the importance of “shooting your shot”, the fear of rejection, and their own experiences in the dating world.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:09
Phil: Hey, this is Phil, AKA Corrine.
00:11
Alex: And I’m Alex Berg. And you are listening  to the I’m from I’m From Driftwood podcast.
00:15
That means it receives funds from sources like private foundation grants,
00:20
fundraisers, corporate sponsors, and of course, individual donors. If you've enjoyed this podcast,
00:24
and if you're able to, consider making a donation at Imfromdriftwood.org/donate.
00:29
No donation is too small to help us continue collecting and sharing queer and trans stories.
00:34
No donation is too small to help us continue  collecting and sharing queer and trans stories.
00:42
Alex: So for these two stories, we are talking  about romance and how these couples met each
00:49
other. So let’s start off with Simone. I feel like  I’m already just smiling as I’m saying this, it’s
00:53
amazing because this was just a  delightful story, an incredible story.
00:58
Phil: I’m just like, I want to live this story.
01:01
Simone: She was dressed  average, just big winter jacket,
01:09
sweatpants and rain boots. The train comes and we  get on the same train together. I keep looking up
01:16
at her and I keep looking back down in my poetry  book and writing, and then I keep looking up at
01:20
her, I think to myself, “Okay, wait, I should  say something to her. I should say you have a
01:24
beautiful voice.” I don’t say anything because I’m  too shy and I’m thinking this girl will think I’m
01:29
crazy for just walking across the train and  talking to her out of nowhere. Number two,
01:34
she’s out of your league, she’s way too pretty.  And number three, she’s probably straight. And I
01:39
convince myself that if she gets off at the same  stop as me, I am going to say something to her.
01:45
So it’s the stop before my stop. And she ends up  getting off the train there and I’m heartbroken
01:54
because I’m thinking, “Dammit, I missed my shot.”  Just before she gets off the train, she hands me
02:01
a note, the train doors close. And I look down  at this note and the note says, “I’d like to
02:07
read it/ hear it when it’s finished.” And it has  her email address after I’m like, “Yes, I won!”
02:13
Two days later, I sent her an email and the  email says, “You had a beautiful voice. I met
02:20
you on J street.” And she emails me back and  she says, “Simone, that name, it suits you.” I
02:26
take seven days to email her back that after that  first email. I email her finally with a response
02:34
and I hear nothing back from her. A week goes by  two weeks, go by three weeks a month later, “Hey,
02:40
I haven’t stopped thinking about you since that  day. Can we meet up?” I get no response. And I
02:46
crumple up the note that she gave me and I  throw it in the trash and I missed my shot.
02:54
A year and a half goes by after I crumbled  up that note and one particular relationship
03:01
hit the end. And I was really upset about it.  My friend’s like, “Come on out, man. I got a
03:07
raise. I got a promotion. I’ll buy you a drink.  Let that girl go.” I’m like, “Fine, okay, I’ll
03:12
go out.” And I’m sitting there having a good time  with my friends and in this girl walks, the girl
03:17
from the train a year and a half ago. I started  telling my bros this story and they’re like,
03:23
“What? Why are you doing still sitting here, go in  there and talk to her. Go in there and get her.”
03:29
She’s dancing on the dance floor and I’m like,  “Okay, I got to use what I’m good at. I can’t
03:34
just walk up to her and act like she remembers me.  I have to use something I’m good at I can dance.
03:38
So let me try to get her attention by dancing  with her.” So I dance around her and we end up
03:42
dancing with each other looks at me like, yeah! Oh  yeah, I’m feeling your vibe, I like how you dance.
03:49
And she says, “What’s your name?” And I’m like,  “Simone.” I was like, “Oh, you don’t remember me?”
03:55
And she’s like, “No, don’t remember  you.” Okay, it’s not a big deal. We
04:00
met a year and a half ago on the subway.  It was a long time ago. It’s no biggie.
04:06
And she goes, “Oh my God.” And she grabs both  of my cheeks with her hands. And she’s like,
04:13
“The poet.” And she goes like, “That’s it. Take  my number down right now. We’re going on a date.
04:18
We’re going on a date.” We take this ferry ride.  It’s beautiful, the sun is shining, It’s a great
04:24
day. We swing in the hammocks on Governor’s  Island. We have our first kiss on the hammocks.
04:29
It’s just this beautiful, the clouds parted for  us. And the sun came out and the rainbows and
04:35
everything, it was just the most perfect first  date I could have ever imagined. That girl has
04:40
goddess energy. You’re not going to find someone  like that that’s going to wait around for you
04:46
to do your mistakes and to do your fuck  ups and stuff like that. You got to come
04:50
to somebody like that with that kind  of energy with a hundred percent.
04:53
Alex: At the time that Simone recorded  that story, they were together.
04:56
Phil: I mean, it’s just such a good story. I mean,  it’s just an incredible story. And I have to say
05:03
it is not insignificant to mention that this woman  hands Simone the note before getting off of the
05:09
train. That is what kicks this entire thing off.  There would be no story to talk about today here
05:14
if that hadn’t happened. That  is what made this happen. And
05:19
I really respect the fact that Simone was  like, this person has goddess energy and
05:24
there was no way I was going to be a part of this  person’s experience if I didn’t bring the same
05:28
level of amazingness. And I just thought it was  beautiful. I was like, wow. That is incredible.
05:34
Alex: Gosh, there were like so many layers  to this. As I was listening, I was really
05:38
thinking about being on a subway and having that  instant attraction to someone. I have to say,
05:43
not an experience I’ve had in my life.
05:45
Phil: Not at all.
05:46
Alex: Usually when I’m on a  subway, I’m sunglasses on,
05:50
nobody talk to me. I don’t want to be talked to.  To me, a subway is like not a romantic place.
05:57
Phil: But you do have star quality. So you  might be in your incognito, like, [crosstalk]
06:05
do not talk to me right now. I’m having a New  York subway moment. And I do not want to talk
06:10
to any of my fans. So I get it. I have definitely  been on subways and definitely had this thing with
06:19
a stranger and nothing came of it. But this story  made me realize there were several times in this
06:25
story which Simone talks about shooting your shot.  Not something I’m good at, it’s not something I’m
06:31
good at. And it’s just made me realize, holy  crap, it’s the idea of putting out there and
06:37
just doing it and be like, “I’m going to shoot my  shot. I’m just going to see what happens here.”
06:41
And my thing is I think I’m more  overwhelmed by the getting shot
06:44
down than I am about making a shot. I’m just  like, oh my goodness, what if this goes south? I
06:50
don’t know. I mean, maybe what’s great  about this story is that feeling of like,
06:55
“What if this doesn’t go well?” Was less  than the feeling of what if this goes right?
07:03
I think Simone realized that I was  given more chances than most people are
07:07
given. I was given more chances and I can’t  squander the chances, I got to get on this.
07:14
I was like, this is a great story.
07:16
Alex: This is such a good story. It’s actually,  my mind was a little blown because I was like,
07:20
this needs to be a movie. The rekindling, just  the odds that you would rekindle this a year
07:31
and a half later. I mean, I feel like it’s one of  those moments where this is, to me, it felt like
07:35
a very uniquely queer story. Because if you’re  just a straight person in New York City, you’ve
07:41
got so many bars to go to, so many places to go  to. And I feel like if you are a queer person,
07:47
there are probably a finite number of places  that you’re going to go to when you’re going out
07:50
with your friends. And so the odds are higher  that you’re going to encounter these people.
07:53
So to me, in a way that felt like very  reflective of what it’s like to be
07:57
in a community, or seeing some of the same people  over and over again, but also just wild that
08:04
full year and a half later, these two are running  into each other. And just that it managed to work
08:09
out this way. And this made me think of, so in  my inspirational mode and moment forgive me.
08:15
I love this Rumi quote, which is “Live  life like the odds are in your favor.”
08:20
And I feel like it’s just so… It reminded  me of that because Simone took a risk.
08:25
Phil: Those are the moments where you make  room for magic. I literally think that.
08:31
I am serious when I say this. You  can schedule your life to a tee.
08:36
You make no room for magic, you will have  no magic. Make a minute of not planned,
08:43
not scheduled, this is off the cuff, just go for  it. That is where magic happens in your life.
08:48
Alex: I truly could not agree with you more.
08:50
Phil: Because do you want to high five me? Do it.
08:52
Alex: I do want to high five you. I also  want to high five you louder [inaudible].
08:58
No, I could not agree with you more because in  my experience with dating and relationships,
09:05
there have been times in my life  where I really wanted to be in
09:07
relationship. And I was doing all  of the calculated online dating,
09:12
all of the “right things” that you’re  supposed to do. And then it’s always,
09:16
I like hate this. It’s always when you like  least expect it, you’re not looking. Why is that?
09:21
Phil: Because you’re in relaxed mode. I feel like  when I say magic, I mean the world and your life
09:30
sometimes takes over in ways  that you can’t understand.
09:34
And so I think what that’s about is that  you relaxed enough to let it do that.
09:39
Those things will happen over and over again, if  you give it a minute, give it a fucking minute.
09:43
Alex: That’s what this story with Simone  reminds me of and I feel like this is one
09:48
of the reasons why I live in New York  City, because you always feel like
09:52
at any moment you could have  a life changing interaction.
09:56
Phil: I definitely feel that.
09:58
Alex: Sometimes when you get so frustrated  with this dang city or any city,
10:04
you’d be on the subway and you’re…
10:05
Phil: But I just want to say one of the best  moments I’ve had in the city and I’ve lived in
10:09
this city pretty much all my life, I’m from here.  I was on the train one day and some guy gets on
10:14
the train and starts playing that, that Green Day  song, “Time Of Your Life” or whatever. Literally,
10:20
he’s playing on the guitar and people were just,  they start nodding and then they start singing
10:26
before you know it, the entire car is singing  it. My heart almost broke open. And I was like,
10:33
what is happening? It was the most magical  thing. And everyone is singing. They are all
10:38
singing. People are just smiling at each other,  being like, “Hope you had the time of your life.”
10:45
It was the most magical thing I’ve ever  experienced. I was like, I could never had
10:49
guessed that, and I could never plan that. No one  could plan that. “We’re just going to get all get
10:55
on the seven train at a one o’clock we’re going  to be in the third car. We’re going to do a sing
10:59
along to Green Day.” So insane. Everyone walks out  of there and they are on fire. They’re so in love
11:11
with the city, with the people in the car, they’re  just in love. It was gorgeous. It was beautiful.
11:18
Alex: What a beautiful story.
11:19
Phil: I can’t even talk about it. So I feel bad,
11:24
but let’s move on to the next story,  Sam’s story. Let’s talk about Sam.
11:29
Phil: Sam’s story, there are  many layers to this story.
11:32
This is also one that could be a movie because  it’s just also there are so many layers.
11:40
Sam:About six years ago, I bought a 1982 Nissan  Datsun 280ZX T-top op. She was originally
11:51
gray, green, and I painted her yellow and I  shared this car with my best friend, Jerome,
11:56
and we called it Nancy and she was gorgeous. And  so my ex girlfriend that I was with, my partner,
12:05
she would drive it and I could always tell when  she was driving Nancy because I’d get in Nancy
12:10
and she just wasn’t happy. I was like, “It’s all  right, it’s fine.” And it sounds really daft but
12:16
she just had to drive her really just how it  was. And when you did, she just went so good.
12:22
And so my ex, this is one night where our  relationship was falling apart at the time.
12:30
And she calls me up at four in the morning and  I had to be at work at six, I was a mechanic.
12:38
And she said that I had to come and fix Nancy.  She had let this go that she blatantly had a
12:45
huge crush on some artist that she worked with  drive the car who didn’t even know how to drive
12:51
a stick shift on Hollywood Boulevard. And it was  so frustrating and shitty and made me feel extra
13:04
stupid and angry that I had to go over and  fix my own car that she had just given to some
13:09
other girl to drive, just to impress her. So  the best friend that I had brought the car with,
13:16
he had moved to Montreal,  and then he was in New York.
13:22
And so soon afterwards, I went to go and  visit him. And we were drinking at this bar,
13:29
10 Below, I think it’s called. And we were  drawing on napkins. We’re like, “We’ve got to get
13:33
matching tattoos. What can we get?” And we’re  going through all these different things, because
13:37
we lived together for a while in Los Angeles.  And we were like, “Nancy, let’s just get Nancy.”
13:43
So we went outside, I used to smoke back then and  went outside for a cigarette. And we ran into this
13:49
chick who was cool and fun, just smoking. We  are having a few drink and getting a bit tipsy
13:58
and then go back inside. And so she introduces  us to her friend. Her friend’s name is Lucy.
14:05
She just turns to me and she’s drunk and just  not interested in meeting anyone. And she’s like,
14:11
“Hi, my name’s Lucy.” And I was like, “Oh my God,
14:14
she’s from Yorkshire. Or she’s like  from the north and I’m from the south.”
14:20
And the accent’s really nice and I was like, “Oh,  you’re from England.” She’s like, “Yeah, I’m from
14:25
England.” Because when you’re English, everyone’s  like, “Oh, where you from?” And she was too drunk
14:29
to notice my accent, so she didn’t even care.  A few drinks, we had maybe another round. And
14:38
they were both like, “Well we’re going to go  now because we’re going to go get matching
14:41
tattoos.” And we’re like, “Whoa, what? Well,  we were going to go get matching tattoos today
14:47
as well. Let’s just all go together.” So  we all just hung out, drank some more,
14:53
went and found this place on St  Mark’s or something went upstairs and
15:01
choosing what we wanted, the fonts and stuff.  But it was such a good night and we went and
15:05
got food and we probably up till about six in the  morning, just all of us, we probably from about
15:12
two to six, two in the afternoon to six in the  morning, just all four of us just hanging out,
15:17
two sets of best friends. It was  really sweet with our little tattoos.
15:23
We were downstairs in this underground basement  thing, which I feel was right underneath a
15:31
tattoo place. Lucy went over to the bar  and then I went up next to her and I just
15:39
started hitting on her quite  intensely. She was straight,
15:43
so she had never been with the girl before and  I was like, “I really want to take you home,”
15:51
is what I said, maybe some other  stuff that I’m not going to repeat.
15:57
And she was like, “No, I’m straight. I don’t  even like girls.” And I was like, “Okay,
16:02
worth a shot.” So we went and had food and I went  to the loo and then came out and Lucy was like,
16:10
“Right, you’re coming home with me.: Then I was  like, “Whoa, really?” And then I was like, well,
16:18
is this the right thing? I’ve never been disloyal  to my partner who was back in LA. And I made my
16:27
mind up in the cab and was just like, “That’s  it then. I can’t be with this woman anymore.”
16:36
I made the decision to leave her  in the cab really on the way back
16:40
to Lucy’s house. It was really hard for me leaving  my partner, my life and everything not really
16:46
knowing where I was going. And I definitely  went through some bad parts and Lucy and I,
16:52
we’d see each other probably once a month,  maybe twice, three times every two months.
16:58
And we would break up, we would get back  together, we’d break up, get back together,
17:05
become exclusive and then just open it up  again. And then we had decided just to end it
17:17
this one time, and when we weren’t talking,  we weren’t talking for about six months and
17:23
it was soul destroying. I just wanted  to put her into every scenario or every
17:28
adventure that I was going on. I wanted  to imagine that she was there with me.
17:32
After this six months apart, I just realized it  was not worth it. And I wanted to do everything in
17:37
my power to make it work for us. And so I got her  a ring, made the decision to move to New York and
17:48
initially just spent the summer here and then just  wanted to go full on. And so I moved to New York
17:55
to be with her. And then in January I proposed to  her when we were in Mexico. So we got engaged and
18:02
it was, I don’t know. It’s just been amazing every  minute I’m with her, I just need more minutes with
18:10
her. You just want the entirety of someone  and with her, I just want all of her, more
18:17
of her all the time. And I think being married  to her would just be such a peaceful bliss.
18:23
Phil: Are you kidding me? Shoot your shot.
18:26
Alex: Completely shoot your shot.
18:27
Phil: What is that? I mean, it’s inspiring  me. I’ll tell you that much because honestly,
18:34
it’s the fear that a lot of people who are queer  being like, “Oh, I’m going to hit on this person
18:40
and they’re going to be straight and that’s going  to be the end of that.” I mean, I’m pretty sure
18:45
Sam try to hit on Lucy, went to the bathroom,  came back out of the bathroom and Lucy’s like,
18:51
“Actually, maybe, possibly. Okay.  Yes.” Literally, what happened?
19:00
Alex: Truly [crosstalk] thank you person  who had a heart to heart with Lucy.
19:05
Phil: Somebody was like, “Lucy, maybe you  need to give this a shot.” And Lucy was like,
19:10
“Maybe I do.” And then Sam comes out the  bathroom and Lucy’s like, “We’re going home.”
19:15
I was like, “What?”
19:16
Alex: To which I say, we’re all straight  until we’re not. We’re all straight until
19:20
we’re not straight. This story was just  a trip because it was just like so much.
19:31
There’s this car and there’s the ex, and there’s  this whole situation that happens in Los Angeles
19:37
of imagining Sam’s ex’s crush taking the  car, driving it along Hollywood Boulevard,
19:42
messing with the car. There’s that whole story.  Then there’s like this new New York chapter.
19:47
Alex: Again, this story, somebody make this into  a movie. But it’s also just to the spontaneity
19:55
conversation we were having, it’s like so many  moments of spontaneity. And there’s something
20:00
about that again, that feels very uniquely  queer to me that capacity to take chances.
20:06
Also I feel like nightlife is so important to  queer people in a way that I feel with straight
20:11
people, and I don’t want to make broad sweeping  generalizations. I feel like queer people,
20:17
you can go out to spaces to find people who are  like you. And it also feels this uniquely queer
20:24
putting yourself out into the world in a way  that’s very bold. And so I appreciate that.
20:30
Phil: Yeah. I really did appreciate this story  as well. And I mean, again, I don’t know what
20:34
happened when Sam went to the bathroom. I mean,  maybe some of that magic I was talking about
20:38
earlier came in, because I’m like, I don’t  understand what happened because it didn’t
20:42
sound like a lot of time passed between the “No,  I’m straight and I don’t date girls,” and “Oh,
20:46
we’re going home.” I’m like, what  happened? I need to recap. I need to,
20:51
I need to check in. I need to go back  and be like, “Hey Lucy, what happened?”
20:55
Alex: We want part two, we want the sequel  to this one, Lucy’s story. But also what a
21:01
leap of faith through Lucy as well to also be  like, “I’m identifying as straight right now,
21:06
or me being uncertain,” or who knows, I don’t want  to assume Lucy’s perspective. But then to also
21:12
take this risk and now to also be engaged to  this person. Again, this story couldn’t have
21:18
happened without two people exercising  their full agency to make it happen.
21:23
Phil: What’s interesting is that throughout this  story is that Sam notes many times throughout the
21:29
story that Lucy was disinterested. Disinterested  and Lucy was a little drunk and was not really
21:35
noticing that Sam also had an English accent. Lucy  introduced herself and was like, “Hi, I’m Lucy.”
21:43
Didn’t seem interested. And  all of a sudden I’m just like,
21:46
what happened? Lucy, tell us  what happened. Come on, Lucy.
21:50
Alex: We need to know.
21:51
Phil: I just want to know, but  it’s fascinating. But I do think
21:54
the shoot your shot thing is a  big thing. Because without that,
21:58
we don’t have stories to talk about here. It’s  nothing happens and people are taking risks.
22:03
Alex: Speaking of shooting your shot, I feel  like one of the hardest things about dating
22:06
is the sense of rejection, the capacity of  rejection. Because I feel just as human beings,
22:11
we’re almost hardwired to be averse to rejection.  It’s the worst. And we’ll do anything we can
22:16
to not be rejected. And so I just praise both  of these folks because they just forged ahead
22:26
in the middle of the rejection, because I  feel like that is such a difficult thing
22:29
to do when I think of my own New York experiences.  There have definitely been times when I shot my
22:35
shot. I don’t even know what it is, but I put  myself out there and like crashed and burned.
22:40
Phil: I’ve definitely there. But you  know what? I will go back to what we
22:44
talked about with the first story with Simone.
22:47
Let’s not make it mean more than any  is. We don’t even know what it means.
22:51
Alex: True, true.
22:51
Phil: It could literally be that you remind  this person to somebody else and they’re like,
22:55
“Absolutely not.” But that’s on them because  you don’t know me. You’re now ascribing me
23:00
to someone else and you don’t know me. There  are a million reasons why somebody might say
23:05
no and we always want to go to the worst reason  and it may not be a big deal. You might be like,
23:09
“Oh, I get that. Okay. That’s cool.  Yeah, you can’t do it, I get it.”
23:12
Alex: Or I feel like it is okay if someone  is just not romantically attracted to you.
23:17
Phil: Hundred percent.
23:18
Alex: And I feel like part of growing up and  becoming more mature with dating and romance
23:22
is also being able to live with that. Yes. And  also being able to almost de-personalize it in a
23:28
way where you’re like, “Cool, we could be friends.  You’re just not romantically interested in me. And
23:32
there’s no reason for me to pursue this because  I want somebody who is actually romantically
23:37
invested in me.” I feel it’s hard to get to that  point, but I feel like that was one of the biggest
23:43
lessons I learned in terms of dating was not going  for people who weren’t interested in me. And also
23:49
being able to put myself out there and then live  with the rejection or not even a rejection, just
23:55
taking it down a notch to be like, not everybody  can be into everybody at the same time.
23:58
Phil: Right. And what you just said is  just so the idea of being like, okay,
24:03
if somebody’s not romantically interested in  me, we’ve all met people we’re not romantically
24:07
interested and it is not anything against them.  It’s just like, there’s something either there or
24:12
something not there. And if it’s not there, maybe  it doesn’t have to be so personal. Maybe you don’t
24:16
have to take it heart so much. It’s either there  or it’s not. And it’s okay, for not to be there.
24:22
But what you just said is great. I hope  that I can move forward being like,
24:27
“I’m going to shoot my shot, put my shot there,  put my shot there.” I am one that’s very adverse
24:32
to rejection. It’s really hard for me. And I  want to make friends with it. I don’t want to
24:39
run from it, I want to make friends  with it. Because I feel like all it is,
24:44
rejection’s information. That’s what it is.  It’s always more information about what works,
24:49
what doesn’t work. If we could just look at it  that and not make it mean so much, we’d be like,
24:55
whatever. It’s okay. It’s actually cool.  You got more information. You’re good.
25:02
Alex:
25:03
Sitting here at the like ages and advantage points  that we are at, one thing I’ll say is I do feel
25:09
like dating is easier when your cerebral cortex  is fully developed, because let me tell you,
25:15
in my early twenties, I’ve been through  therapy. I have done some work on myself. And
25:22
I do feel like it is easier having a fully  developed brain to process all the dating
25:28
stuff. But one thing that I will always be so  grateful for is that I really feel like I was
25:34
able to date a lot of different kinds of people.  I really was able to experience queer night life.
25:39
And I feel like that was super important to me  to be able to sit here and have this conversation
25:45
and put myself out there an experience rejection.  And I’m glad I had all of those life experiences,
25:51
even though I look back and I’m like, “Oh my God,  I can’t believe I wrote my number on that receipt
25:55
for that bartender.” Even though I look back  in those moments where I’m like, “Oh my God.”
26:01
Phil: Why did I do it?
26:02
Alex: What were you thinking?
26:03
Phil: No, listen, it’s shooting your shot. And  shooting your shot means it’s not the shot lands
26:08
every time. It’s that you’re just shooting  and you have to so that something does land,
26:14
but you did the right thing. You don’t want to be  looking back in your life. Simone would’ve been
26:22
really like looking back and be like, “What if  I had gone up and tried to do with this woman?
26:29
What if I had let go of what happened in  the year and a half ago when they ghosted me
26:34
and if I didn’t let that go, where would I be  right now? I wouldn’t be in this relationship
26:39
with this woman that I think has goddess  energy.” What more beautiful thing can you say
26:44
about someone you’re dating? Fucking beautiful.  It’s great. I’m just crossing all the place.
26:50
Alex: Andy can bleep us.
26:52
Phil: Get it out of there, Andy! But no, it’s  just beautiful. And I think the shooting, the shot
26:57
thing, like I have respect anybody that’s going  to do that. I think it’s so good. It’s so good.
27:10
Phil:
27:11
The I’m From Driftwood Podcast is  hosted by Phil AKA, Corrine and…
27:16
Alex: Alex Berg, and is  produced by Andy Egan-Thorpe.
27:18
Phil: The podcast is recorded as part of I’m From  Driftwood, a worldwide nonprofit LGBTQIA+ story
27:25
archive. Its mission is to help LGBTQIA+  people learn more about their community.
27:31
Alex: Help straight people learn  more about their neighbors.
27:33
Phil: And for everyone to  learn more about themselves.
27:35
Alex: All Through the power of storytelling.
27:37
Phil: I’m From Driftwood’s founder and  executive director is Nathan Manske.
27:41
Its Program Director is Damien Mittlefehldt.
27:43
Alex: This program is supported in part  by public funds from the New York City
27:47
department of cultural affairs in  partnership with the city council.
27:50
Phil: Additional funding is provided by  TD bank and Heritage of Pride New York.
27:54
Alex: Our scores provided by Elevate  Audio. The stories you heard today are
27:58
available in their entirety, plus thousands more.
28:00
Phil: At Imfromdriftwood.org. Alex: You can also follow I’m From
28:03
Driftwood on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
28:06
Phil: And be sure to subscribe to the  podcast wherever you get your podcast.
28:10
Alex: Thanks y’all for listening.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and storysharing.

