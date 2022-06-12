Podcast: Vandana Shiva on the Agroecology Solution for the Climate, Biodiversity Crisis and Hunger

By Mike Gaworecki

On this episode we talk about agroecology, which applies ecological principles to agricultural systems and is considered an important strategy for both mitigating and adapting to global climate change as well as a solution to a number of the other ecological crises we’re facing.

Dr. Maywa Montenegro, an assistant professor in the department of environmental studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz, joins us to discuss agroecology as a science, a practice, and a movement.

We also speak with Dr. Vandana Shiva, whose brand new book synthesizes decades of agroecology research and implementation.

Dr. Shiva shares how agroecology is an effective solution not just to climate change but also to a host of other ecological crises humanity faces, such as water scarcity, land degradation, and biodiversity loss.

Today we’re talking about agroecology, which applies ecological principles to agricultural systems and is considered to be a key strategy for both mitigating and adapting to global climate change, as well as being a solution to a number of the other ecological crises we’re facing and food security.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said in the third and final section of its latest review of climate science, released last month, that the threats posed by climate change are worse than ever and that while the window for taking action to avert the worst impacts of global warming may still be open, it won’t be for much longer. In a subsequent Special Report on Climate Change and Land addressing greenhouse gas changes in ecosystems, land use and sustainable land management, the IPCC urged a set of steps for policymakers to adopt, including agroecology and its tree-centric cousin, agroforestry.

In response, Mongabay is publishing a series of special features by bestselling author Anna Lappé about the power and promise of agroecology. For the first installment in the series, Lappé spoke with numerous experts about the growing agroecological movement, including University of California, Santa Cruz professor Maywa Montenegro, who joins us to discuss agroecology as a science, practice, and a movement.

We also speak today with Dr. Vandana Shiva, a Right Livelihood Award winner, defender of food sovereignty, and a well-known proponent of agroecology. Her brand new book, Agroecology and Regenerative Agriculture: Sustainable Solutions for Hunger, Poverty, and Climate Change, synthesizes decades of agroecology research and implementation. Dr. Shiva shares how agroecology is an effective solution not just to climate change but also to a host of other ecological crises we’re facing, such as water scarcity, land degradation, and biodiversity loss.

