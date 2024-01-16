‘Politicization’ is Just a Euphemism for Brainwashing and Propaganda

Over the past two decades, and especially the past eight years, we’ve had the ugly, awkward term ‘politicization’ seared into our brains.

Commentators lament the extreme politicization occurring across the U.S. today, and we constantly hear about the latest polarizing and/or fabricated nonsense emanating from professional (mainly right-wing) politicians. Often rampant politicization is blamed for the intense divisiveness and partisan conflict spreading through our nation.

But as with many things in life, we often assume we know what we’re talking about, or that we actually understand the terms we so casually toss around. Such is the case with the now-ubiquitous term ‘politicization.’

We think we know what it means … but I’m not sure we really do. Thus, in this essay I want to explore: Exactly what is ‘politicization,’ and how does it affect us individually and collectively?

‘Garden variety’ politicization vs. the extreme version spreading across the U.S.

The term ‘politicization,’ though sometimes used pejoratively, is a fairly innocent-sounding word, in the sense that we often think “Oh, it’s just politics,” or “Oh, they’re just politicizing the issue.” But I think this minimization does us all a great disservice, and glosses over the deeply damaging effects of extreme or constant politicization.

Of course, there’s always going to be some degree of politicization or political ‘spin’ involved in politics; that’s almost a dead certainty. But there’s a vast and crucial difference between usual, ‘garden variety’ politicization, and what’s been developing and spreading in the U.S. for the past eight years during Trump’s ‘reign of (t)error.’

The former ‘old-fashioned’ version featured occasional lying and ‘spin,’ while our recent version features almost constant lying and ‘spin’ — as well as hate-mongering and dangerous incitement of sedition and violence.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The difference is immense.

The rise of propaganda and brainwashing

Once we enter the realm of constant lying, ‘spin,’ and incitement, there’s very little difference between politicization and propaganda, or between politicization and brainwashing.

With both propaganda and brainwashing, intensive, intentional efforts are made to alter facts, hide or twist the truth, and push people to see reality in a certain, slanted way — a way that benefits the party, group, or politician seeking to grow/protect its power.

All three have the goal of short-circuiting rational thought and careful analysis, and quickly replacing rationality and reasoned understanding with emotionally-charged, rage-inducing ‘beliefs’ — whether those beliefs are political, religious, or social in nature.

Since the height of the Cold War, when almost everything the U.S.S.R. did or said was labeled ‘Russian propaganda,’ we’ve all gotten used to the idea that brainwashing and propaganda are just ‘facts of life’ in the modern world. In other words, we’ve gotten used to continual propaganda and brainwashing, and somehow accept them both as ‘normal.’

But … they’re not. They’re not ‘normal’ — not in the least — and we should never accept them, or their awful results, as ‘normal.’

And the same goes for constant, intense ‘politicization.’ It is not ‘normal,’ and we should never accept its terrible, society-rending results as ‘normal.’

Four society-rending results of politicization

But what are these “terrible, society-rending results”? (Again, we need to understand the terms we’re tossing about, and not assume prior knowledge.)

I’d say there are four dangerous results caused by persistent heavy politicization:

1. There’s always a strong emphasis on creating an “us vs. them” mentality, in which there’s a favored in-group and a detested, despicable out-group. This ploy intentionally undermines any sense of caring and compassion, and seeks to replace these emotions or inner value systems with negative, fear-based reactions and beliefs. The in-group is seen as honorable and truthful, while the out-group always consists of liars, cheaters, perverts, and other ‘offenders.’ The in-group is always pure and good, while the out-group is always vile and hate-worthy.

2. The goals of the party or group override all other considerations; morality and truth become either irrelevant, or actual hindrances. Winning is everything, and anything that hurts or undermines ‘the cause’ — no matter how morally crucial or truthful — must be denied or rejected. Truthful, accurate news is usually replaced by slanted, partisan ‘news’ that favors one’s own side, while always scorning or insulting the other side (this format was perfected by Fox ‘News’).

3. All problems or issues must be blamed on the ‘other side’ — and directly related to this, one’s own side can never admit any failure or take any blame (since it’s so pure and good). Life and reality are increasingly seen in a totally black-or-white way, and all nuance and shades of grey are lost — as are openness and compassion. Then, of course, peoples’ inner moral compass starts to collapse, and their basic sense of right and wrong starts to wither. Disastrously, conscience and social-mindedness become casualties of politicization.

4. Even worse, peoples’ mental processes and ability to evaluate and comprehend information quickly become severely compromised. Rational thinking and information processing soon get replaced with angry opinions, judgments, disgust, paranoia, and even strong partisan/ethnic hatred. Critical thinking skills atrophy, while emotion-based reactions, intense fear, and angry judgment get amplified and proliferate. Wild, bizarre conspiracy theories take hold and spread … well, like wildfire, and then the threats begin. Soon, both indirect and overt threats against partisan ‘enemies’ start intensifying. Violence and the threat of violence spread and multiply, rapidly.

Out-of-control politicization is incredibly dangerous

What is the end result of all these inner and societal changes? In a word: chaos. These changes are never helpful or desirable (that’s the understatement of the year!) — truly, they’re horrific — and they continues to worsen as incessant politicization spreads and deepens.

In fact, the end results of out-of-control politicization are SO dangerous and insidious that I’m starting to think that the word itself is lulling us to sleep — by design — since it doesn’t sound nearly as dangerous as words like propaganda, brainwashing, or cult ‘group-think.’

Here’s a typical example of intense ‘politicization’ that’s been in the news recently. Texas’ Gov. Abbott has been busy lambasting the Federal government over its border policies, and is prone to incendiary statements like ‘Biden’s failed open-border policies are wreaking havoc all along the border.’ Such statements are deliberately provocative and also deliberately deceptive — since Biden doesn’t set border policy, Congress does, and the U.S. doesn’t even have an “open-border” policy — and never has. Yet as we’re all well aware, our immigration policies are in desperate need of reform … but our Congress — including Republicans — keeps failing to act.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

However, truth, reality, and true patriotism are of no consequence to Gov. Abbott. He just wants to score political points with Trump’s MAGA base, and he doesn’t care one bit how deceptive or manipulative he’s being. In fact, he wants to stir up anti-immigrant anger, make right-leaning folks hopping mad, and do everything he can to undercut and de-legitimize Biden and the Democrats.

Some would say that this is just ‘politics as usual,’ but I beg to differ. Today’s politics have veered very far from ‘normal’ politics, to the point that today lying, cheating, name-calling, stealing elections, and inciting violence are all considered acceptable IF it’s your side that’s doing it, and it’s your side that wins. (Of course, if the other side’s doing it, you scream bloody murder and call for swift justice!)

This attitude spells certain death for any democracy or semi-democracy. It pushes politicians to always, always go for the jugular, lie constantly, and work overtime to horrify, disgust, and enrage their loyal partisans. Then, once these loyalists are ‘hooked’ emotionally, you effectively own them, and they will enthusiastically do your bidding.

Just like indoctrinated, heavily programmed cult members — which is what they are, in truth — they will defend you to the death, go to war for you, and even kill for you if sufficiently incited. We saw this exact dynamic play out during the Jan. 6 insurrection and riot — as many of the rioters themselves admitted.

The obscene politicization of the pandemic killed tens of thousands

Another devastating example is the tremendous furor and revulsion that conservatives manufactured during the pandemic, over masks, vaccines, and public health measures.

The truth is, vaccines work, and to some degree masking and social distancing work as well. Yet right-wing messaging about these vital public health tools was intensely scornful, disparaging, and shaming — so any loyal Republican soon felt there was no way they’d knuckle under and let the ‘libtards’ dictate their lives or ‘steal their freedom.’

The result was truly horrendous. According to several studies, hundreds of thousands of Americans got very sick or died from Covid-19 due to refusing to mask up or get vaccinated. That’s the main reason our death toll in the U.S. was far higher than in any other nation — bar none.

We are the only nation with a death toll over a million — 1.19 million, so far — and our death toll is more than twice that of the much more populous second-place nation, India.

And within the U.S., red states suffered much worse results than blue states, due almost entirely to the heavy politicization of public health measures by far-right ideologues and ruthless demagogues like Trump.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Extreme politicization is often DEADLY

Make no mistake, intense politicization can be, and often is, deadly. It’s deadly to peoples’ mental health, it’s deadly to social responsibility and compassion, it’s deadly to truth and accurate information, and it can even be deadly physically.

Ideas and ideologies can kill. And here in the States, it’s not an exaggeration to say that extreme politicization is killing our semi-democracy. Rapidly.

So next time you hear or read about someone ‘politicizing’ a given situation, please realize that this deceptively mild term actually reveals that something truly horrendous is happening. It reveals the growing madness and partisan insanity gripping our nation.

In truth, it’s neither mild nor innocent. Politicization destroys reason and conscience, and it can kill.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Samantha Sophia on Unsplash