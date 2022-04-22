Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival

By Pressenza New York

WHY DO WE MARCH?

We Assemble and March on June 18, 2022 because any nation that ignores nearly half of its citizens is in a moral, economic and political crisis. There were 140 million people who were poor or one emergency away from economic ruin before the pandemic. Since March 2020, while hundreds of thousands of people have died, millions are on the edge of hunger and eviction, and still without health care or living wages, billionaire wealth has grown by over $2 trillion.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

The Mass Poor People’s & Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the Polls Mobilization Tour is coming to New York City! On Monday April 11th 2022 we will gather outside the Museum of the American Indian (Bowling Green Subway Station) in Manhattan for a march on Wall Street and an in-person mass gathering at Trinity Church, 89 Broadway, alongside members of the Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Maine state campaigns. National PPC Co-chairs Bishop William J. Barber II and Rev. Liz Theoharis, along with speakers who are directly impacted by the policy violence of the US Congress will headline the event.

Schedule: 4:30 pm Gather, 5:00pm Moral March on Wall Street. 6:00pm Moral Monday Mass Meeting *no large bags or umbrellas will be permitted at the mass meeting

Register now to join us on April 11th, 2022 for the Mobilization Tour and Moral March on New York City

For those who are not able to join us in person, the 6:00 meeting will be livestreamed.

Click here for more information about this in-person event, including Covid protocols:

https://actionnetwork.org/events/june-18th-mobilization-tour-comes-to-new-york-city-ny

SATURDAY, JUNE 18th

Spread the word, and plan to get on a bus from LI. We have bus pick-up points in Brentwood (Wicks Road Park and Ride), Melville (Park and Ride) and Roslyn Heights (Christopher Morley Park). Individuals going from New York State should sign up through the nysppc, which is providing free buses. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfDdWJujcKp0ssHZuM8w4jpd9UrEDg4oJNk5LanOILkZ5dvtQ/viewform?usp=sf_link

If you are able to afford a seat, or to help pay for buses or seats for those who can’t, we ask that you provide a donation to the bus fundraising campaign.

https://actionnetwork.org/fundraising/new-york-buses-to-the-mass-poor-peoples-assembly-and-moral-march-on-washington

If you belong to an organization, consider asking them to organize a bus. This can be done by chartering a bus on your own, or through the Rally.co bus company.

If you will be traveling from another state, you can find your pick-up location and reserve a seat by going to the National PPC website:

https://www.google.com/url?q=http://poorpeoplescampaign.org/june18&sa=D&source=editors&ust=1645208984438821&usg=AOvVaw0UWfnlBwRPxNIpIuPBzLL0

Want to help spread the word digitally? You can use this digital toolkit: June 18, 2022 Launch

This post was previously published on PRESSENZA.COM and is republished under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Shutterstock