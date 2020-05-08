Porsha Olayiwola – ‘Had My Parents Not Been Separated…’

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02

Had my parents not been separated after my father’s traffic stop,

00:08

arrests and deportation from the United States of America

00:13

We might all be sitting about the pink kitchen table with the white legs

00:18

my father a

00:20

taxi driver

00:21

Might have come home late in the evening with two large Chuck steaks bloodied red fresh

00:29

Best he could bring

00:30

he might have seasoned the meat

00:32

His thick brown hands gently letting loose salt how God did earth

00:38

he might lay a sheet of cayenne over the flesh a

00:42

homeland

00:43

conquered by Sun a fire

00:46

Gouged between cheeks eyes watering a flag of surrender

00:51

My father might have survived the night to serve us

00:55

my father

00:57

with his skin shiny

00:59

his head smooth might have built me a tree house in the front yard with tools from his orange meadow box and

01:07

my mother

01:09

sharp

01:10

Discerning the quiet keeper of sacred emblems like our family’s marrow

01:16

Might have never let me climb in that tree house because as it were

01:20

Gunshots littered our streets the way the Dead plagued the hospital

01:25

Had my father not been deported he and my mother might have had another child

01:30

It’s likely they build a new back porch and have a garden with peppers. Just like our neighbor Ronnie

01:37

My mother might grow a row of cabbage all green and light, tight and balled like fists

01:43

It’d be a Wednesday and my father my brother and I might whisk our bikes down Lakeshore Drive

01:50

or pitch a tent in the backyard or

01:53

Watch Terminator or the movies where Eddie Murphy played a cop from Beverly Hills

01:59

My father may have been filled with enough cracks in his face to cause an earthquake of laughter to ripple through our home

02:07

One dusk would like gleaming in from our living room windows.

02:12

I imagine he might step into one of my mother’s bright silk dresses the purple one

02:18

He squeezed his feet into her pumps and prance around the house he bought her as a gift years before

02:24

my mother might have giggled at my father’s silliness and

02:28

He may have sauntered over her to her with his palm down and his wrist bent as though he was expecting to have his hand

02:36

captured by a long-awaited love

02:39

My mother might have said something like man if you don’t take off my good dress

02:43

You finna buy me another one and my mother might have not really been mad

02:47

And you could tell by how she cocked her neck back and to the side

02:52

alabaster gleaming a curve into her face

02:55

She might have smiled through the threat and my father

02:59

Might have held her around the waist with one arm and pulled her into his chest how I do the woman

03:05

I love when I miss her so much it aches and my parents may have kissed

03:11

Maybe on the lips and my father fool may have reached his hand to my mother’s string of beads

03:19

Removed it and placed the necklace over his own head to lay along his chest

03:25

Her earrings may have danced from his lobe and my father a man who gave like a tree

03:32

Might have lined his fingers over my mother’s tuned heart and swayed his hips to its cadence

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

***

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video