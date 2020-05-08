Get Daily Email
Porsha Olayiwola – 'Had My Parents Not Been Separated…'

Porsha Olayiwola – ‘Had My Parents Not Been Separated…’

Had my father not been deported he and my mother might have had another child.

By Button Poetry

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
Had my parents not been separated after my father’s traffic stop,
00:08
arrests and deportation from the United States of America
00:13
We might all be sitting about the pink kitchen table with the white legs
00:18
my father a
00:20
taxi driver
00:21
Might have come home late in the evening with two large Chuck steaks bloodied red fresh
00:29
Best he could bring
00:30
he might have seasoned the meat
00:32
His thick brown hands gently letting loose salt how God did earth
00:38
he might lay a sheet of cayenne over the flesh a
00:42
homeland
00:43
conquered by Sun a fire
00:46
Gouged between cheeks eyes watering a flag of surrender
00:51
My father might have survived the night to serve us
00:55
my father
00:57
with his skin shiny
00:59
his head smooth might have built me a tree house in the front yard with tools from his orange meadow box and
01:07
my mother
01:09
sharp
01:10
Discerning the quiet keeper of sacred emblems like our family’s marrow
01:16
Might have never let me climb in that tree house because as it were
01:20
Gunshots littered our streets the way the Dead plagued the hospital
01:25
Had my father not been deported he and my mother might have had another child
01:30
It’s likely they build a new back porch and have a garden with peppers. Just like our neighbor Ronnie
01:37
My mother might grow a row of cabbage all green and light, tight and balled like fists
01:43
It’d be a Wednesday and my father my brother and I might whisk our bikes down Lakeshore Drive
01:50
or pitch a tent in the backyard or
01:53
Watch Terminator or the movies where Eddie Murphy played a cop from Beverly Hills
01:59
My father may have been filled with enough cracks in his face to cause an earthquake of laughter to ripple through our home
02:07
One dusk would like gleaming in from our living room windows.
02:12
I imagine he might step into one of my mother’s bright silk dresses the purple one
02:18
He squeezed his feet into her pumps and prance around the house he bought her as a gift years before
02:24
my mother might have giggled at my father’s silliness and
02:28
He may have sauntered over her to her with his palm down and his wrist bent as though he was expecting to have his hand
02:36
captured by a long-awaited love
02:39
My mother might have said something like man if you don’t take off my good dress
02:43
You finna buy me another one and my mother might have not really been mad
02:47
And you could tell by how she cocked her neck back and to the side
02:52
alabaster gleaming a curve into her face
02:55
She might have smiled through the threat and my father
02:59
Might have held her around the waist with one arm and pulled her into his chest how I do the woman
03:05
I love when I miss her so much it aches and my parents may have kissed
03:11
Maybe on the lips and my father fool may have reached his hand to my mother’s string of beads
03:19
Removed it and placed the necklace over his own head to lay along his chest
03:25
Her earrings may have danced from his lobe and my father a man who gave like a tree
03:32
Might have lined his fingers over my mother’s tuned heart and swayed his hips to its cadence

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

