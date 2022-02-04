Positioning Your Book To Speak to Your Reader [Podcast]

On the 15th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re talking about the topic no one ever delves into–how to position your book so your message will resonate inside the reader’s head and they will connect even more deeply to you.

In life, in writing, you have to know where you’re going to get there in one piece. That means knowing why you are sharing what you are and who you are sharing your story with. If you just leap into writing without exploring who your book is meant for, your words won’t find your audience. They will fall flat; they will miss the mark; they will be the equivalent of throwing a bunch of gunk at the wall to see what sticks. You know you don’t want that. That is not a marketing strategy.

Positioning means understanding your audience. In any campaign, there are usually three main slices to your audience’s demo. You will ask yourself the positioning questions that we get into on the show, and a couple of which we share here, but there will still be about three different types of people that you want to direct your message to.

Group a (usually the biggest one) might be single moms between the ages of 24-32 who homeschool their kids, Group B (a smaller segment) would be married moms from 32-40 who homeschool, and Group C (the smallest segment yet), would be single moms in their thirties who send their kids to school. You can see what we’re getting at. Regardless of the segment, you will want your audience to answer four positioning questions. Here are two of them.

You want the rest? Listen to the episode;) Happy sneak peeking!

Two Positioning Qs:

1. Who is your book for? (Age, gender, income level, geographic/psychographic data, etc.)

2. Why is your book different? Answer this question using ONE sentence–and no, you can’t use a run-on sentence!

Everything that we talked about today is reader-centric. Between asking these questions and keeping your attention on the reader, your book will not only be more memorable but it will be regarded with warm feelings for years to come.

The next time you’re ready to put words to screen, get in touch with jhilcreative.com. We’re helping authors everywhere get published.

That’s it for this chapter of the podcast! Now, it’s time to Go Book Yourself. Until next time authors, write on!

This post was previously published on Jhilcreative.com.

