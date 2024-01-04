Postpartum Anxiety Nearly Wrecked Me — and Provided Fertile Ground for Ancestral Healing

When my daughter was a newborn in early 2020, I was a first time mom, and postpartum anxiety found its way into our fourth trimester experience. I was excited to become a parent, but I also cried and worried about pretty much everything, often. This was a big departure from how I usually liked to operate — generally calm and collected.

If you could see my Google search history from that time in my life it would probably go something like this:

“postpartum anxiety normal?”

“new moms crying normal??”

“worried something bad will happen to my baby”

It’s pretty common knowledge that birthing people tend to be in for a weepier time than usual in the couple weeks after giving birth. Hormones are surging and won’t rebalance for months, you’re likely exhausted, and you’re learning the ropes of new parenthood in a trial by fire sort of way. Some baby blues are a normal part of the transition. I personally found these months to be the most emotionally raw times in my life. There was a lot of beauty mixed in, but it was an intense time that lasted months, and to be honest, my mental health suffered greatly.

At one point a few months after having my daughter, I was in tears so often that it was almost funny to me. I had the foresight to make a note on my phone, listing all the reasons I remembered feeling intense emotions and crying in those early weeks. As I revisit this list now that I’ve had some distance from those challenging newborn days, I have a lot of empathy for the new parent that I was becoming, and new parents everywhere. Some of it makes me cringe a little to revisit, but it is a true peek into everything I was processing and feeling deeply at the time, however sappy or extreme the thoughts were.

In hopes that other new parents might not feel so alone in their experience, I’m sharing the list below. And maybe, for anyone suffering from postpartum anxiety, you might relate and realize that maybe it’s time to seek some support. Here goes.

The Exhausting List of Reasons I Cried During the Fourth Trimester

As an anxious new mom, I cried…

because I finally gave birth after several days of labor and OMG she was actually, finally born (tears of processing my birthing experience)

because the pregnancy was over and I may never be pregnant again (tears of grief and acknowledgment of time passing, as it always does)

because soon I’m going to have to let other people hold her (tears of grappling with my people-pleasing tendencies with visiting relatives)

because I feel “touched out” (because we’re together all the time and, with no family in town, breaks are minimal)

because she’s hungry again (tears of frustration with cluster feeding and, well, boob pain)

because the sun was setting and feelings of impending doom were creeping over me again (tears of an undiagnosed postpartum anxiety and panic disorder that sent me running to each room in my house at dusk every day for weeks to turn on lights at full blast in order to not drown in panic)

because I was constantly worried that something bad would happen to her (normal concerns, but I took it to the next level. See above re: postpartum panic disorder)

because, like all humans, she’ll die someday (circle of life, big picture, what-does-it-all-mean tears)

because I’ll die someday (see above)

because recurring clogged ducts are the worst (tears of breastfeeding struggles)

tenderness overload (drinking in every delicious moment of bonding time)

because I was terrified we’d be separated somehow (tears of intergenerational trauma passed down to me through several of my foremothers and their broken branches in our family tree)

because I needed a break but feel guilty leaving her (anxious tears)

because she scratched herself and it was a very sad moment (tears of empathy for a little soul learning how to be in a new body)

because I judged myself for crying with her (self-critical tears)

because even being in a different room from her was excruciating at first (tears of how it can physically hurt to be apart from your new baby; also, feeling torn when a visitor kindly offers to take the baby off my hands for a bit when all I wanted to do was keep her safe and close)

because she turned a week old (sentimental tears)

because I listened to that damned Brandi Carlisle song (tears of The Mother)

because I was successfully able to comfort her when she was pain, and again, so much tenderness (realizing the importance of being there for her)*

*This was all pre-pandemic, and before discovering my daughter’s food allergies, which — you guessed it! — also overwhelmed me to the point of tears.

…

My anxiety was overlooked by caregivers at first.

Looking back, it’s clear that no healthy person should have room in their brain to entertain all of these ruminating thoughts. I was dealing with heavy postpartum anxiety, which was mostly overlooked by my care providers. I mentioned some of these triggers to my therapist, at my six week checkup, and to my daughter’s pediatrician, but the most action that was taken was a little bit of discussion, and maybe some pamphlets which were quickly misplaced somewhere between the diaper bag and my home, cluttered with all the baby things.

I wish, I wish, I wish that I’d spoken up more about what was going on in my head. Because clearly I was suffering, more and for longer than I probably had to. Today, my daughter is a preschooler and I no longer feel dread when the sun sets; my worries and fears have mellowed enough to make things feel more normal. Thanks to a proper diagnosis, anxiety medication, and the tendency for time to heal some wounds, I’ve found a great deal of relief.

While I wouldn’t wish that level of suffering on any new parent, I can also acknowledge that the emotional work I did during this time because of the anxiety that settled into my psyche forced me to do some serious shadow work. The ever-running list of agonizing worries, coupled with long hours breastfeeding an infant with lots of time to think, drove me to examine my pain in an in-depth way.

…

It was through tears that I surrendered to the tricky emotions that lead me into transformative generational healing work.

Being emotionally raw for such a large chunk of time is exhausting, but the flip side to that coin is that, for me, it excavated my deepest traumas and fears and forced me to really look at them. So many nights, I held our daughter with tears streaming silently down my face because whatever numbing filters I’d gotten used to deploying were no longer working.

New birthing people, if we’re privileged enough to have the gift of time in the beginning to devote to bonding with our babies, can spend a lot of time sitting. Feeding, soothing, snuggling. You become one with the rocking chair. With time for my mind to drift, I spent a lot of energy thinking about the generations of mothers before me in my own family tree; relating to them, wondering about them and what these early months and years may have been like for them.

I thought about my mom’s story. She was permanently separated from her own mother when she was just a toddler, something my family doesn’t discuss. Now, as a caregiver, I had time to imagine the pain this caused for both parent and child, and I was wrecked, finally able to process this sad pillar of our family history. I allowed the grief to work its way through me as if it were my own. When the waves of emotion made it to shore, I felt transformed in a way, now equipped with a new empathy for everyone involved.

Holding my daughter in my arms, I starting having what I now can only refer to as visions about my parents and grandparents as children. In a flash in my mind’s eye, I visualized my baby’s face morphing into the face of my mother as a little kid, into the faces of my husband’s parents as children, my newborn grandmother. I reflected on what they each may have received from their caregivers, and what they may have been lacking. I pictured myself giving them what they needed through nurturing my daughter, in this moment.

These visualizations were powerful, and became a foundation for my view on parenting. Now that I’m out of the grasp of anxiety, I’m still grounded by visions of my ancestors as children. This has been a gift of my time in the deep emotional pit that was the fourth trimester.

Postpartum gave me the space and time to allow myself to be broken open, to sit with the painful stuff — past and present — while simultaneously experiencing the sweetest moments I’d ever have in this lifetime. Birthing people can hold so much. We can also release the past, and ground into the present moment, on the path to becoming matriarchs ourselves.

…

Resources

If you are a new parent who could use some additional support with your transitions, here are some resources.

Sheryl Paul’s work for anything related to anxiety and life transitions.

This Parents article lays out the basics of postpartum mental health issues.

Some postpartum depression may show up as anger. Read up about that in this Self article.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

