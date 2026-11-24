(Feature Impact) The holiday season has a way of making busy families even busier – not just on the actual holidays themselves but all the weeknights in between. Bring a little holiday happiness to your everyday meal-planning by choosing hot, delicious entrees and sides that don’t compromise on convenience.

This easier-than-it-looks Pork Chops and Potatoes in Tomato Pepper Sauce recipe only takes 20 minutes of prep time: Sear the pork chops, simmer the sauce then let the oven handle the rest. Roasted with fragrant tomato, aromatic garlic and fresh herbs, tender little potatoes make the perfect pairing for a delicious meal the whole family will love. Swap in chicken or fish for an easy variation if your family prefers other proteins.

If you’re searching for a side dish that can fit equally well as part of a welcoming holiday spread or cozy weeknight dinner, try these Spiced Roasted Potatoes and Cranberries. With warm spices like cinnamon and ginger, tart cranberries, savory herbs and sweetness from maple syrup, it’s a delicious little side with big personality.

Easy ingredients are the name of the game on hectic weeknights. Let The Little Potato Company help put holiday happiness on the table within minutes with their easy-to-prep, ready-to-cook options, available in the produce section. Whether you choose bagged or a microwave- or oven-ready kit, they come pre-washed and require no peeling or chopping, so you can spend less time hustling and bustling in the kitchen and more with your loved ones.

Plus, during a season when sweet treats and temptations are around every corner, having nutritious whole foods on the table helps keep your family fueled for busy days, events and celebrations. Sustainably grown on family farms, Little Potatoes are rich with nutrients to energize you for all the memorable moments – big and small – the rest of the year has in store.

Discover more seasonal recipe inspiration at littlepotatoes.com.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 60 minutes

Servings: 4

2 tablespoons canola oil

4 thick-cut, bone-in pork chops

1 red onion, diced

1 red pepper, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon chili flakes

2 cans (14 ounces each) cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon oregano, chopped

3/4 cup vegetable broth

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups kale, chopped

1 1/2 pounds Little Potatoes

Preheat oven to 400 F. In large skillet over medium-high heat, add oil. Sear pork chops until each side is golden and crispy. Remove from skillet and set in large casserole dish. Carefully wipe skillet clean. Add canned cherry tomatoes and oregano to skillet; stir to combine. Add vegetable broth, sugar and salt. Bring to boil then reduce heat to simmer. Stir in kale until soft and combined. Add potatoes to casserole dish with pork chops and cover with prepared sauce. Bake 35-40 minutes.

To substitute chicken: Bake until chicken reaches internal temperature of 175 F, about 45 minutes.

To substitute fish: No baking required. In skillet, simmer potatoes in sauce 25 minutes then add seasoned fish fillets and cook 15 minutes.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

1 1/2 pounds Little Potatoes

3 tablespoons maple syrup

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 pinch pepper

1 pinch nutmeg

2 cups fresh cranberries

fresh thyme, for serving (optional)

parsley, for serving (optional)

Preheat oven to 375 F and line rimmed baking sheet with foil. Grease lightly. In large bowl, stir potatoes, maple syrup, salt, cinnamon, ginger, thyme, pepper and nutmeg until combined. Spread potatoes on baking sheet and bake 15 minutes. Stir and bake 15 minutes. In same bowl, add cranberries and stir until coated. Add to baking sheet and bake 5 minutes, until cranberries are just starting to burst and potatoes are tender. Serve with fresh thyme or parsley, as desired.





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Previously Published on editors.familyfeatures.com

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Photo credit: The Little Potato Company