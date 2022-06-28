Power Blackouts Spark Medical, Financial Emergencies for California’s Most Vulnerable

by Claudia Boyd-Barrett

When the power went

out at Vicky Jaque’s house in Santa Clarita last month, she found herself

desperately scrambling to save the life of her son.

It was the height of

California’s fire season, when dozens of fires raged across the state in a

matter of weeks and power companies imposed widespread electricity shutoffs in

an attempt to prevent their equipment from sparking blazes. For most people

affected, these shutoffs where a huge inconvenience. But for Jaque and her son

Cameron, 20, they were a matter of life or death.

Cameron, 20, has mitochondrial

disease, among other health diagnoses, and is dependent on intravenous fluids

to keep him alive. His environment requires careful temperature control and his

intravenous medicines, food and liquids must be stored in the refrigerator so

they don’t go bad. His survival requires electricity.

Jaque and her husband

have a back-up generator, but when the power went out, the machine unexpectedly

failed. In a panic, Jaque started calling all the hotels in the region, trying

to find one with a full-size refrigerator where they could bring their son and

all his equipment so he wouldn’t have to be hospitalized.

“It was really

very scary,” she said. “If we don’t have those IV fluids, he’s in the

hospital … I don’t think (power companies) understand what it takes to get somebody

with medical instability and disability out and into a different

environment.”

A state auditor’s report released this week found that California is unprepared to protect its most vulnerable residents during natural disasters, including those who have disabilities or are medically fragile. That’s despite the fact that a quarter of the state’s population lives in an area at risk of wildfire, and 20 percent of Californians are either over the age of 65 or have a disability.

The auditor reviewed

emergency procedures in three counties at elevated risk for wildfires: Butte,

Sonoma and Ventura. None of the counties had adequate plans for alerting,

evacuating and sheltering residents during an emergency, particularly people

with disabilities. Additionally, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services failed

to support counties in coming up with strategies to help these vulnerable

people when a natural disaster strikes, the auditor found.

Californians who are

medically fragile and have disabilities are among the most vulnerable groups of

people during power outages and wildfire evacuations. Lauren Giardina, a

managing attorney with Disability Rights California, which

provides legal help to people with disabilities, said she’s heard alarming

stories of people losing the means to power ventilators and other critical

medical equipment during outages, or being stuck without temperature controls

or access to refrigerated medicines and special foods.

Some

people with disabilities can’t even leave their buildings because they depend

on electricity-powered elevators to get them outside, Giardina added.

“It’s hard

enough to evacuate and go somewhere in any circumstance, but when you’re also

thinking about dietary needs, medication, equipment—you’re just making it that

much more challenging,” she said. “It’s just very, very difficult for

a lot of people.”

Thankfully for the Jaque family, a neighbor was able to help

fix their backup generator four hours after the power went out. That saved the

family from having to evacuate, and was just enough time to prevent Cameron’s

$10,000-worth of refrigerated medicines and food from going bad. The family is

also planning to buy yet another generator, just in case their current one

fails again.

But Jaque said she worries about other families that are caring

for medically fragile people who may not have the resources to find and book an

appropriate hotel in an emergency, or can’t afford backup power.

“We’re

the lucky ones,” she said. The authorities “have to figure something

out, because I think this really puts people with disabilities—many of whom

live on disability (benefits) and have very limited means—in a really tough

spot.”

This article first appeared on California Health Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Shutterstock