Preconditions to Love: How to Be Ready When We Find the Right One

Building a family and finding the right partner may be the most important choices we need to make in our lives.

Yet for most of us, very little support is given from friends, family, and the educational system on how to choose wisely.

Since childhood, we are prepared to find the right job and develop the necessary skills, while love is considered something that comes naturally and for which we only need to rely on our intuition, feelings, and experiences.

However, love, especially for long-term relationships, is much more rational than what all the romantic movies want us to believe.

In those movies, all the emphasis is put on the process of falling in love, but not on how to maintain love. While the first one is mostly based on attraction and feelings, the latter is a skill we need to develop.

The more I hear about failed relationships, the more I am convinced that we need to constantly work on ourselves to increase our chances of finding long-lasting love.

A good portion of this work can be done even before starting a relationship.

…

Self-love comes first

Finding the right person is a long and difficult process, especially in our modern society, where we are so alone yet deceived into believing we have endless opportunities due to social media and online dating.

It is very tempting to give up completely due to the fear of rejection or to rush into the arms of the first person who shows interest, even if we don’t reciprocate.

To avoid this to happen we need to practice self-love.

We can only find the strength to deal with rejection if we don’t let our self-worth be dependent on the opinion of others.

We can only find the strength to wait for the right person and reject those we are not interested in if we are complete on our own and don’t need someone else to feel worthy, or to receive emotional, practical, or material support.

Practicing self-love means understanding our needs and emotions and addressing them.

It means accepting our imperfections and loving ourselves despite our failures.

It means setting healthy boundaries without falling for social norms and unattainable standards.

Only once we love ourselves we can devote our energy to loving others without expecting anything in return.

Love friends and family

We practice love even if we are not in a relationship. We love every time we genuinely care for someone, it doesn’t matter if it is a friend or a relative.

Even if it is not romantic love, learning to love our friends and family increases our chances to maintain a long-term relationship with our partner, because it requires us to develop the same skills.

We have to learn to listen. The key to developing meaningful connections is to make others feel understood.

This means creating a safe environment where thoughts and emotions can be shared. It means focusing on understanding their point of view, rather than expressing our own opinion.

We have to learn to be patient. We have to accept that love is a compromise and we at times need to do things we don’t want to to make the other person happy.

We have to learn to be consistent. Love requires regular care and regular expression of our feelings. It is not a one-time thing. Like we regularly spend quality time with friends and care for them, so should we with our partner, never taking anything for granted.

We have to learn to grow together. Relationships with friends and family are only sustainable if we accept that we change over time.

To be open to change, we should always see our close ones as teachers we can learn something from, being open to their feedback and simultaneously being able to communicate what is important to us without hurting their feelings.

We have to learn to embrace imperfection. Nobody is perfect, and neither are we. Instead of judging our closed ones by unattainable standards, we should look behind their flaws and prioritize the genuine love they give us and give them the same in return.

Love isn’t everything

We shouldn’t expect perfection from our partner and we shouldn’t expect love to complete us.

Doing so would put an unsustainable burden on our relationship leading only to disappointment. We can’t expect our partner to be our best friend, our psychologist, our lover, and our parent.

Instead, before entering a relationship, we should make sure that we already have everything we need to be happy. We should have our sources of intellectual challenge, fun, excitement, and stability.

We should know how to deal with our problems on our own, instead of expecting love to be a solution to everything.

A healthy relationship can only develop if both people stay because they want to and not because they have to.

If we need others to complete us, we will always be afraid to lose them, and we’ll end up accepting toxic behaviors or behaving toxically.

Love should improve our lives, it shouldn’t make us feel worse. Love should complement us, it shouldn’t be everything.

…

Love is a skill we need to develop and constantly work on.

When we fall in love we are guided by our attractions and feelings. The rose-colored glasses we are wearing make us see our partner as perfect and everything just goes smoothly.

True love starts when the rose-colored glasses are removed and we get to know our partner for real, discovering flaws and imperfections.

Learning the skill of love is our only chance for a healthy long-term relationship, and it’s never too early to start working on it.

The capacity to be alone is the capacity to love. It may look paradoxical to you, but it’s not. It is an existential truth: only those people who are capable of being alone are capable of love, of sharing, of going into the deepest core of another person — without possessing the other, without becoming dependent on the other, without reducing the other to a thing, and without becoming addicted to the other. They allow the other absolute freedom because they know that if the other leaves, they will be as happy as they are now. Their happiness cannot be taken by the other, because it is not given by the other.

— Osho

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Fethi Bouhaouchine on Unsplash