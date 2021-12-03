Preference or Prejudice. Does My Tall-Man Favoritism Make Me a Hypocrite?

I drink my coffee black and my tea green or herbal. I prefer wine over beer and still over sparkling water. I dress predominantly in black and you’ll never catch me in sneakers unless I’m exercising. I wear one shade of lipstick; it’s an orange-red color, and my toenails match.

Oh…and I like my men tall.

We all have our preferences right?

The older I get, the better I know exactly what I like; I know what tastes and feels good to me and I’ve learned what accentuates my best features. And, though I’m more than open to trying new things, I no longer experiment excessively with what I’m certain will be a waste of my time.

I also happen to know what I look for in potential partners. Although most of my criteria are based on personality, convictions and that inexplicable thing called chemistry, I must admit that some of my preferences hinge on physical attributes.

Despite having a couple of no-gos and favorite features, even these aren’t set-in-stone. A wide range of appearances appeal to me, and if you were to flip through my backlog I assure you that you’ll find men of diverse shapes, colors, and sizes, hailing from every continent. I also bet you’d have a hard time finding a single feature unifying my past (male) lovers, except for one; they’re almost exclusively above average tall, the majority measuring in somewhere between 183 and 190cm (6’0″ — 6’3″).

I’m ashamed to admit that, whenever I flip through a dating app, I default to left-swiping anyone with their height set to under 180 (5’11”) — with very few exceptions. I’ve never admitted this, at least not in writing, because not only am I fully aware of how this comes off, I’m also highly critical of this bias; it doesn’t align with the open-minded, body-positive person I identify as. So, while I’d never go as far as to mention this preference in my profile text, or to a prospective partner, the verdict is the same: I’m a goddamn heightist!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There, I said it, I choose my lovers, partially, based on a physical feature they have absolutely no control over. Or, to be blunt; someone’s chances of getting into my pants increases exponentially in correspondence with the distance between their soles and the top of their heads (at least up to a certain point). It’s terribly unfair, and you may feel free to bash me in the comment section, but I’ll already come out and say it myself: I do think this makes me a bit of a hypocrite.

If a guy told me he only dates women with a D-cup or higher, or that his preferred waist circumference in a partner is below 65cm (26″) I’d call him a douche. So what does that make me?

Despite recognizing that a potential partner’s height is an arbitrary measure of our compatibility, it’s a hard hangup for me to shake. Equating tall to attractive feels so ingrained in me, I struggle to look past it. Lately, I’ve become more aware of this bias and have been examining it closely, looking for the deeper reasons and answers as to what makes me, and seemingly many other women, prioritize tall men.

Is it nature?

As mentioned, I’m not alone in my preference. The tall, dark and handsome trope has long been the near-universal measure of conventionally attractive masculinity and there are endless articles and research papers examining why this is.

As journalist Beatrice Alba states in her article in The Conversation, “scientific research confirms that heterosexual women tend to prefer partners who are taller than them”. In fact, “women’s satisfaction with their partner’s height was greatest when he was 21cm (8″) taller than themselves. Conversely, men’s satisfaction was greatest with a woman who was 8cm (3″) shorter than them.”

The article continues to talk about how a preference for tall and dominant men has to do with how evolution has shaped women’s brains to choose male partners who can better protect them and their offspring against other males. This has, in turn, shaped our culture.

While this might still be relevant criteria in the animal kingdom and among our closest relatives, the chimpanzee, gorilla, and the orangutan, very few women nowadays need to choose male partners for their physical strength and protection against other men. Despite being weaker physically and therefore more vulnerable, I’ve never once had a man beat up another to ensure my safety.

Instead, I and many other women, have—and continue to—experience physical, sexual, and psychological violence from intimate partners at a much higher rate than from other men.

Alba also concludes that “unfortunately, the preference for larger and more dominant men comes with a cost. Such men, while they might protect their partners from other men, also present the risk of turning their aggression onto their partners. (…) Crime statistics show that the majority of intimate partner murder victims are female.”

Perhaps, if only for these reasons alone, it’s time to examine ourselves, challenge our cultural norms to move past our evolutionary programming?

Is it nurture?

According to the so-called mere-exposure effect or familiarity principle, we tend to develop a preference for things merely because they are familiar with them, which greatly affects all areas of human decision-making. Therefore, I can’t get away from the fact that my own preference likely also stems from growing up in the country with the fourth tallest population on earth. I happen to be used to big guys.

My own father is the type that my childhood friends were a little afraid of; broad-shouldered, strong, and just over 90kg (200lbs) with a deep voice to boot, he measures in at 187cm (6’1″). He, and the other men in my family and immediate circle who also happened to be tall and big, shaped my early image of masculinity.

Whether we refer to it as Carl G. Jung’s Electra complex theory or daddy issues, it’s no secret that regardless of the nature of our relationships with our fathers, women often gravitate towards partners with both physical and personality traits that resemble our fathers.

Since my ideal partner(s) couldn’t be further away from my own dad in more ways than one, it might be time I stop measuring them up against his stature too?

Is our cultural image of femininity to blame?

Reaching 168cm (5’6″) above the ground, I’m considered average height for a woman in my part of the world. And while I’m not big per se, I’m still far from a slight lady either. Naturally muscular, curvy, and with a solid build, I’m often stronger than guys my size.

When I’m with a man, I like to be substantially smaller than him, because this makes me feel more feminine, which in turn makes me feel sexier and more desirable.

I recently told my girlfriends, only half-jokingly, when discussing this very topic, that I want a man who could beat me up if he wanted, but chooses not to and instead holds me gently in his strong arms like a delicate flower.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Aside from growing up with big men, the women in my family were on the smaller side, yet strong, like me. Their husbands could lift them up and swing them around, effortlessly.

Clearly, I see how silly it is. I know that my femininity and sexiness don’t hinge on the size difference between my partner and me. Still, this is the toughest hangup for me to shake. I blame not just my nurture, but Disney, and Hollywood, and popular culture in general for insisting on the dainty damsel in distress as the ultimate image of femininity.

A big reason why I’m examining all of this is that I’ve recently been confronted, head-on (literally), with my own prejudice after I ended up dating someone who’s not much taller — if at all — than me. The whole thing happened somewhat by accident and opened up to further introspection and conversations on the topic with my circle of girlfriends.

I matched with a very attractive man on an app, and because he looked and seemed wonderful in so many ways, I completely ignored that he didn’t mention his height anywhere—which, as an unwritten dating app rule, implies that he’s not especially tall.

This guy, let’s call him Leo, was also an excellent, straightforward communicator and we decided to meet already the next evening. I was excited and nervous walking to the bar when it hit me: This guy seems too perfect to be true. Something must be wrong. I bet he’s short!

Again, I’m aware of just how shallow that sounds, and further, when I met him, I admit that my heart sank when I saw that I was right; he was at least ten centimeters from measuring up to my lofty standards. But, instead of letting it hold me back, I arrested my hesitations and made a conscious decision to give him a genuine chance.

As it turned out, my impressions from our chat matched up and he proved to indeed be a wonderful, funny, intelligent, caring, and highly attractive man—in every sense of the word.

I, with a deeper instinct, choose a man who compels my strength, who makes enormous demands on me, who does not doubt my courage or my toughness, who does not believe me naive or innocent, who has the courage to treat me like a woman.

—Anais Nin

I’ve learned a lot from challenging my preconceptions. First, while it’s fine and normal to have preferences—we all do to come extent—it’s important to allow ourselves to look beyond and grant others a fair chance to show us who they are, or we might miss out on some truly special connections.

I’ll probably continue (at least subconsciously) to equate height to dominance, power, status, protection, and masculinity—but I’m determined to continue to challenge this. I might still lean tall, just like how I usually swoon over well-groomed full-beards, but I won’t let either be a requirement. Isn’t that what really separates preference from prejudice?

In the end, what I’m looking for is not someone to roll up their sleeves to fight for me. I don’t need to get picked up to feel feminine or sexy and I can reach everything I need in my apartment on my own. I don’t require physical protection. If anything, I want someone(s) who protects my heart, and no extra inches are needed for that. I seek those who make me feel seen, heard, challenged, and encouraged. I want joy, laughter, connection, and pleasure—and, on that note, some unknown wise person once said that height doesn’t matter when we’re horizontal.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock