Prepare for Battle! Leap Trigger Augmented Reality Shooting Game Available Today on iPhone and Android Devices!

Graffity today announced the launch of the augmented reality shooting game Leap Trigger, which is available as a free download on the App Store and Google Play. Leap Trigger combines familiar mechanics found in first-person shooters with mystical creatures and robotic weapons to create an unparalleled tactical AR gaming experience. Leap Trigger is available in the United States and will be coming soon to more countries.

Leap Trigger will be available to download on a rolling basis today from the app stores: http://app.leaptrigger.com/ 3vs68Fo

Leap Trigger Limited Time Challenge: Shoot with friends!

To celebrate today’s launch, Leap Trigger is offering a limited time challenge. If you play online or in person with friends, you can earn more credits in the game from now through April 7th. Credits are a valuable game resource because you can use them to level up your buddy. Let’s play with friends!

Leap Trigger Key Features:

Play with Friends In-Person and Online: Expand your battlefield at home, in the park or at school and show ’em what you’re made of! You can play with friends not only in person and also online via League Match, Local Friend Match and Online Friend Match.

AR Shooter Game with a Unique Twist: Become a champion with unique abilities and fight alongside three buddies, including a mystical monster and a man-made drone.

A Game that Makes it Fun to Move: Use your body to avoid the opponent’s bullets and hit opponents with ultimate skills from advantageous positions from within a 3-foot play area radius.

Stack Your Deck and Fight Strategically: Build your deck with one champion and up to three buddies to start the battle. Each champion holds unique skills and weapons. There are more than 15 buddies to choose from that take on different types of roles, including striker, defender and jammer, each of which has unique strengths and weaknesses. Understand the play style of your opponent and summon buddies that will support you the most.

Unique Battlefields: Players can teleport into different environments, including High Urban Central and Frontline Neonpolis.

To learn more about Leap Trigger visit:

Compatibility:

Compatible with iPhone 6s devices or later, and ARCore compatible devices



About Graffity Inc.

Graffity Inc. is a Tokyo-based augmented reality game company founded in 2017 with the mission of “Play AR Play Real”, which means to change communication through AR entertainment. The company is tenured in AR development, having launched four AR communication apps in two years, including the world’s first AR battle, Pechabato, which achieved 160K downloads organically. Graffity has raised $2.7 million from investors, and is currently developing a new AR hero shooter game called Leap Trigger that will make AR gaming even more fun and engaging. For more information, visit https://graffity.jp/en.

Art Credit-Graffity