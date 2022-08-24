Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Preparing Brazil's Next Generation of Women Leaders

Preparing Brazil’s Next Generation of Women Leaders

by

 

By Noelani Kirschner

What happens when 100 public school girls are trained in business and leadership skills for six months? Empowerment, says a new program in Brazil sponsored by the State Department.

Power4Girls aims “to demonstrate our continued commitment to the government of Brazil’s secondary education reform efforts,” said Todd Miyahira, one of the program’s developers at the U.S. Embassy Brazil, “while also reinforcing our support to women’s and girls’ empowerment through entrepreneurship, creativity, innovation and skill-building for the 21st-century work environment.”

Power4Girls launched in 2020 with the U.S. Embassy Brazil’s implementing partner, Instituto Gloria. The second installment began in March of this year and will last through September.

The program incorporates creative educational practices, entrepreneurship and innovation to help support young and emerging talent.

The six-month program features both in-person and online workshops and training. For the in-person programming, girls will work with women in business leadership positions. In the virtual groups, they will develop ideas to improve their communities with the support of teacher-coordinators and qualified young mentors.

The theme of this year’s program is Environment and Sustainability. Final projects will contribute to the objectives of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development — a global plan of action to address the climate crisis and other challenges.

Current projects include:

  • Gurias na Ciência (Girls in Science): a plastic alternative made from the microbiological fermentation of materials discarded by industry in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.
  • Conserve2Preserve: a mobile app that monitors air quality in the state of Ceará.
  • Mulheres de Fibra (Fiber Women): ceramic tiles made with coconut to act as a thermal insulator, which better keeps heat inside homes.

“We recognize the importance of promoting representation, leadership and innovation in the next generation of women leaders,” Miyahira said. “This program helps girls develop leadership and entrepreneurship skills to become leaders for Brazil in the years to come.”

Previously Published on share.america.gov

Photo credit: iStock

About Share America

ShareAmerica is the U.S. Department of State’s platform for communicating American foreign policy worldwide. We share compelling stories and images that spark discussion and debate on important topics like religious freedom, rule of law, economic prosperity, human dignity, and sovereignty.

