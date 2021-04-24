Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Preparing for Fatherhood – 7 Tips To Get You Ready to Be a Dad | Dad University

Preparing for Fatherhood – 7 Tips To Get You Ready to Be a Dad | Dad University

Preparing for fatherhood is important. While we often worry about the tactical things: changing diapers, holding the baby properly, etc., it’s really the mental preparation and fatherhood mindset that is crucial to learn.

Getting ready to be a dad involves understanding the nuances of the changes you are experiencing as well as the changes of your partner. You are going to experience new challenges, feelings, and responsibilities you never had before. Prepare yourself to be a father and listen to these 7 pieces of advice that will help you get ready to be a father.

To Register For Jason’s FREE Webinar Class, click here: https://www.daduniversity.com/webinar… For more information on the Dad University Parenting Program, click here: https://www.daduniversity.com/program…

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

