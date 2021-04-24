Preparing for Fatherhood – 7 Tips To Get You Ready to Be a Dad | Dad University

Preparing for fatherhood is important. While we often worry about the tactical things: changing diapers, holding the baby properly, etc., it’s really the mental preparation and fatherhood mindset that is crucial to learn.

Getting ready to be a dad involves understanding the nuances of the changes you are experiencing as well as the changes of your partner. You are going to experience new challenges, feelings, and responsibilities you never had before. Prepare yourself to be a father and listen to these 7 pieces of advice that will help you get ready to be a father.

—

—

