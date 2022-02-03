Prevent Civil War in the USA by Loving Your Family

First Family

First love your family.

Even crazy, racist Uncle Bob. Even closeted, and weirdly homophobic, Cousin Mary. Let’s say grammpa thinks “women’s lib” or “identity politics” has gone too far. Make a joke of it. Let’s say gramma (predictably) thinks her spouse is an out-of-touch, old man of the patriarch.

He probably is. But the new generation is tolerating that less and less, and grammpa will be soon be, let’s say, gone with the wind, along with his lost cause.

I am not saying we should not call out hateful, or hostile behavior. I am saying we should, however, be less touchy and more compassionate. We must allow others their opinions even as we lightheartedly counter with our own.

We have to listen carefully, to try to comprehend how and why they developed this world view.

“I don’t have to listen to this”

Many people use your defensiveness as proof positive that they are being singled out. Don’t let this be the case.

When a conservative christian in my family starts in, I remind them of how non-judgmental Jesus can be — except when it came to judging selfishness, hypocrisy, or greed.

Sky lights

Every day, approximately three million people move in and out of airports in the USA. There are more than 5,000 flights in the sky, right now. During the first US civil war this was not possible, but even if it were — with some miraculous infrastructure — how would it work with half, or so, of all passengers, at war, hating the other half?

We hear about airlines personnel having to deal with unruly passengers during a global pandemic. For now, we, still are, openly saddened and collectively aghast that people can mistreat one another. That is just airlines.

We also have to support everyone going out for groceries, or if we all go to 100% private delivery, or finally learn to green our homes with produce, we will still interact daily with the people we need to make food appear on the table.

Then there is every other inter-dependency we have from computers, health services, to pencils, to cars, to light bulbs.

We need one another, especially to get through the coming plagues and climate perils yet ahead.

City house /country house

We seem to have divided people into the city people and the country people, forgetting that every person in the city is connected, related, associated with, or distributing through other people — in all areas.

We have allowed things like masks and vaccines to become political. We worry about the next election being stolen, or violently contested. We should worry, democracy is a fragile thing. But love is a fierce thing.

It is said a house divided cannot stand. I think we are more united by common cause than ever before in history.

And if we love America, we will unite to support all voices, even those we disagree with, and those that we know are from our own “crazy” friends and family. We know, if we know them, that they are going to be loud and proud, even as we who support all justice, equality, equity, and democracy are going to be even louder and prouder as we ride the arc of moral justice.

The worst thing we can do is to do the “disaffected” is shut them off, tune them out, forget they are there. Like mold and mildew, big lies grow in darkness.

And if we fall…

Maybe we will throw it all away, maybe we have to go through a crash. Even so, on the other side, people will be waiting to reunite with: friends, formal rivals, future family.

It’s happened before.

Travel, and commerce, and all the services we do for one another, depend upon us working cooperatively for the common good. Maybe we can even advocate for sustainable, clean, and non-controversial food, jobs, commerce, and more when we are sadder, and wiser.

Yet, ironically, I do not think private business will allow us to take up arms against one another.

More importantly, I think our humanity will prevail because all of us are quite beloved to someone “othered” that we don’t realize is actually of our own tribe.

—

